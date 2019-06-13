Pairings and game times announced for 73rd men's College World Series

OMAHA — The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2019 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 73rd MCWS will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 15-25/26.

The first game this Saturday, June 15 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. (CT), and will feature No. 8 national seed Texas Tech (44-18) against Michigan (46-20) on ESPN. Saturday’s second game features No. 5 national seed Arkansas (46-18) against Florida State (41-21) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

On Sunday, June 16 action features No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt (54-11) vs. No. 7 national seed Louisville (49-16) at 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. In the evening game starting at 6:30 p.m. (CT), No. 6 national seed Mississippi State (51-13) will be squaring off against Auburn (38-26) on ESPN2.

BRACKET: Click or tap here for a printable bracket

The losers of Saturday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 17 on ESPN, while Saturday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 17 on ESPN. The losers of Sunday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 18 on ESPN. Sunday’s winners will meet Tuesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 24. The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 25 with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) Wednesday, June 26. All three of the finals games will air on ESPN.