Vanderbilt has the best head-to-head record of any CWS team — and it’s not even close

This year's College World Series participants are mostly familiar with one another. There have been 25 head-to-head matchups in total, and every school has faced at least one other member of the field.

Half of the CWS field hails from the SEC and two teams come from the ACC, while Texas Tech (Big 12) and Michigan (Big Ten) round out the eight.

Here's how each team in this year's College World Series fared this season when playing a fellow Omaha-bound opponent:

School Record Texas Tech 3-1 Michigan 0-3 Arkansas 6-3 Florida State 1-2 Vanderbilt 8-1 Louisville 2-2 Mississippi State 3-5 Auburn 2-8

Here's a closer look at each series and/or individual game.

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State, March 2

Game result: Mississippi State won, 4-2

How it happened: The Bulldogs got seven strong innings from JT Ginn, who only allowed two runs and struck out eight. Right fielder Elijah MacNamee led the offense, going 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Mississippi State probably should have scored more than four runs, as it left 11 men on base. Either way, it was an outstanding early-season win for the Bulldogs over a high-level opponent.

Michigan at Texas Tech, March 21-23

Series result: Texas Tech won the series 3-0

How it happened: Michigan is the only team in the field without a win against an Omaha-bound opponent, but to be fair, it only had one opportunity. Texas Tech was firing this weekend. The Red Raiders nearly averaged 10 runs per game over the three-game set and won every game by three runs or more. Texas Tech also racked up 33 total hits.

Auburn at Mississippi State, March 22-24

Series result: Mississippi State won the series 2-1

How it happened: The Mississippi State offense is lethal, and we saw it in action against Auburn. The Bulldogs lost the first game of the series 6-5, but put up a whopping 35 combined runs in the next two games. The rubber match was a 20-15 Mississippi State win. The Bulldogs pounded out 21 hits that day and scored a run in every inning they sent men to the plate.

Arkansas at Auburn, April 5-6

Series result: Arkansas won 2-1

How it happened: Props to Auburn for getting to this point, but the Tigers had a really tough time with fellow SEC schools that are Omaha-bound. The standout game here was Game 2, which Arkansas won 9-6 in 15 innings. Center fielder Dominic Fletcher went 4-for-6 with two walks in that one.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt, April 12-14

Series result: Vanderbilt won the series 2-1

How it happened: The Commodores have had the most success against their College World Series foes in the regular season, but the Razorbacks dealt them their only loss. That said, Vandy took the first two games of set, including a 12-2 drubbing in Game 2. Arkansas rebounded to win Game 3 14-12 behind four hits and three RBIs from catcher Casey Opitz.

Mississippi State at Arkansas, April 18-20

Series result: Arkansas won the series 3-0

How it happened: Arkansas' three-game sweep against Mississippi State is one of the most impressive stretches of baseball you'll see. The Razorbacks outscored the Bulldogs 27-10 in the series topped 10 runs twice. Shortstop Casey Martin went 2-for-3 with three walks and four RBIs in the final game of the set.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, April 25-27

Series result: Vanderbilt won the series 3-0

How it happened: Vandy won every game of this series by at least three runs and played well in just about every facet. The offense scored 12 runs in Game 1. The next day, Kumar Rocker struck out 10 guys in seven innings. JJ Bleday homered in Game 3 and the offense pounded out 15 hits.

Vanderbilt at Louisville, May 7

Game result: Vanderbilt won 6-2

How it happened: This was a really impressive road win by the Commodores. Mason Hickman turned in a quality start for Vanderbilt, and the offense recorded nine hits and eight walks. Harrison Ray cracked a crucial two-run double in the eighth inning.

Florida State at Louisville, May 16-18

Series result: Louisville won the series 2-1

How it happened: The closest game in this series was decided by 11 runs. Yep. Florida State was able to take one, but every matchup was a blowout. Louisville's two wins came by a combined score of 25-1. Bobby Miller tossed six scoreless innings and struck out eight in the final game of the set.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn, May 22

Game result: Vanderbilt won 11-1

How it happened: More Vanderbilt dominance, this time in the SEC tournament. Bleday went 5-for-5 in this one, and Hickman allowed just two hits over six innings.

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, May 23

Game result: Vanderbilt won 1-0

How it happened: The next day was the ultimate pitchers duel. Drake Fellows went six scoreless for Vandy. Ethan Small struck out 11 in seven innings for the Bulldogs. But Julian Infante's RBI infield single was all the Commodores needed to prevail.