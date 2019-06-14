College World Series: Every 2019 MLB draft pick playing in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Sixty NCAA baseball players selected in the 2019 MLB draft are in Omaha, participating in the 2019 College World Series.

Vanderbilt leads the eight-team field with 13 draft selections including the highest pick, J.J. Bleday, at No. 4 overall. Bleday is one of three first-rounders left in the tournament.

Below is a breakdown of each school's representation in the annual 40-round first-year player draft, which was held June 3-5. All 30 MLB teams selected at least one player in the CWS field.

2019 draft picks by CWS school SCHOOL NO. OF DRAFT PICKS FIRST-ROUND PICKS Vanderbilt 13 1 Mississippi State 11 1 Louisville 8 0 Arkansas 7 0 Texas Tech 7 1 Auburn 5 0 Michigan 5 0 Florida State 4 0

*Data taken from MLB.com's Draft Tracker

ARKANSAS

Dominic Fletcher (OF) | Arizona Diamondbacks, CBB, No. 75 overall

Isaiah Campbell (RHP) | Seattle Mariners, CBB, No. 76 overall

Matt Cronin (LHP) | Washington Nationals, Round 4, No. 123 overall

Jack Kenley (SS) | Detroit Tigers, Round 8, No. 232 overall

Jacob Kostyschock (RHP) | Colorado Rockies, Round 8, No. 249 overall

Cody Scroggins (RHP) | Boston Red Sox, Round 9, No. 287 overall

Zack Plunkett (C) | Los Angeles Dodgers, Round 20, No. 611 overall

Campbell, Arkansas' ace, was the second straight Razorback selected in the Competitive Balance B round. The 6-4 righty enters the College World Series with a 7-1 record and 2.30 ERA in 2019.

“I was with my family at my apartment, watching with my roommates," Campbell recalled at Friday's CWS media day. "It was nerve-racking, I had some teams call me earlier and it didn’t go. But then the Mariners called and I got drafted 76th overall. I’m happy where I’m at, I know two of their pitching guys and they know how to work their pitchers.”

Arkansas' Isaiah Campbell strikes out 10 in seven innings

AUBURN

Will Holland (SS) | Minnesota Twins, Round 5, No. 149 overall

Davis Daniel (RHP) | Los Angeles Angles, Round 7, No. 211 overall

Edouard Julien (2B) | Minnesota Twins, Round 18, No. 539 overall

Jack Owen (LHP) | St. Louis Cardinals, Round 21, No. 635 overall

Elliott Anderson (LHP) | Kansas City Royals, Round 23, No. 679 overall

Owen will start Auburn's first College World Series game since 1997 on Sunday against Mississippi State. The southpaw was the fourth of five Tigers to get selected in the MLB draft.

"We were all kind of pulling for each other, rooting for each other [to hear our names called]," Owen said Friday. "But at the same time, we all love Auburn and want to be here. So either way, it was just a cool experience."

FLORIDA STATE

Drew Mendoza (3B) | Washington Nationals, Round 3, No. 94 overall

J.C. Flowers (RHP) | Pittsburgh Pirates, Round 4, No. 124 overall

Drew Parrish (LHP) | Kansas City Royals, Round 8, No. 229 overall

Mike Salvatore (SS) | Seattle Mariners, Round 9, No. 276 overall

LOUISVILLE

Logan Wyatt (1B) | San Francisco Giants, Round 2, No. 51 overall

Michael McAvene (RHP) | Chicago Cubs, Round 3, No. 103 overall

Tyler Fitzgerald (SS) | San Francisco Giants, Round 4, 116 overall

Nick Bennett (LHP) | Milwaukee Brewers, Round 6, No. 193 overall

Bryan Hoeing (RHP) | Miami Marlins, Round 7, No. 201 overall

Jake Snider (OF) | Pittsburgh Pirates, Round 20, No. 604 overall

Drew Campbell (OF) | Atlanta Braves, Round 23, No. 697 overall

Shay Smiddy (RHP) | Tampa Bay Rays, Round 36, No. 1,088 overall

MICHIGAN

Tommy Henry (LHP) | Arizona Diamondbacks, CBB, No. 74 overall

Karl Kauffmann (RHP) | Colorado Rockies, CBB, No. 77 overall

Jordan Brewer (OF) | Houston Astros, Round 3, No. 106 overall

Jack Weisenburger (RHP) | Oakland Athletics, Round 20, No. 614 overall

Jimmy Kerr (3B) | Detroit Tigers, Round 33, No. 982 overall

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Ethan Small (LHP) | Milwaukee Brewers, Round 1, No. 28 overall

Jake Mangum (OF) | New York Mets, Round 4, No. 118 overall

Colby White (RHP) | Tampa Bay Rays, Round 6, No. 188 overall

Trysten Barlow (LHP) | Colorado Rockies, Round 16, No. 489 overall

Dustin Skelton (OF) | Miami Marlins, Round 18, No. 531 overall

Jared Liebelt (RHP) | Arizona Diamondbacks, Round 20, No. 602 overall

Small, the highest selection among pitchers here in Omaha, will take the mound in MSU's opener against Auburn, opposite Owen. When it came to draft day this year, the No. 28 overall pick passed on his parents' offer to go out and celebrate, opting for a more intimate gathering around a laptop stream.

"Just being around people who care about me and support me. That was the biggest thing to me. Not going out to a restaurant and doing all that," Small said. "When it finally happened, it was just, you can't put it into words. Just joy and a tremendous relief of something you worked so hard for, for so long."

TEXAS TECH

Josh Jung (3B) | Texas Rangers, Round 1, No. 8 overall

Gabe Holt (OF) | Milwaukee Brewers, Round 7, No. 223 overall

Caleb Kilian (RHP) | San Francisco Giants, Round 8, No. 236 overall

Taylor Floyd (RHP) | Milwaukee Brewers, Round 10, No. 313 overall

John McMillon (RHP) | Detroit Tigers, Round 11, No. 322 overall

Caleb Freeman (RHP) | Chicago White Sox, Round 15, No. 440 overall

Cameron Warren (1B) | Cincinnati Reds, Round 22, No. 654 overall

Jung, a San Antonio native, has deep Texas roots. Both of his parents attended the University of Texas, meaning he "bled [Texas] orange" most of his life. Trading in the burnt orange for Red Raiders black and red, he's hit .348 with 32 homers in three seasons. Now he's prepared to begin his professional career with another Lone Star State team.

"It's pretty special, I'd say, being able to stay in Texas," Jung said Friday. Jung is a Yankees fan, but he said he rooted for the Rangers along the way as he followed his favorite player's career as a kid: Alex Rodriguez.

Watch all 7 homers from Texas Tech's wild win over Oklahoma St.

VANDERBILT

J.J. Bleday (OF) | Miami Marlins, Round 1, No. 4 overall

Drake Fellows (RHP) | San Diego Padres, Round 6, No. 173 overall

Philip Clarke (C) | Toronto Blue Jays, Round 9, No. 267 overall

Ethan Paul (SS) | Pittsburgh Pirates, Round 9, No. 274 overall

Stephen Scott (OF) | Boston Red Sox, Round 10, No. 317 overall

Zach King (LHP) | Miami Marlins, Round 13, No. 381 overall

Jackson Gillis (LHP) | Milwaukee Brewers, Round 13, No. 403 overall

Joe Gobillot (LHP) | Tampa Bay Rays, Round 16, No. 488 overall

A.J. Franklin (LHP) | Kansas City Royals, Round 17, No. 499 overall

Patrick Raby (RHP) | Cincinnati Reds, Round 17, No. 504 overall

Pat DeMarco (OF) | New York Yankees, Round 17, No. 525 overall

Ty Duvall (C) | Oakland Athletics, Round 25, No. 764 overall

Julian Infante (1B) | Miami Marlins, Round 36, No. 1,071 overall

No. 1 overall pick Adley Rutschman is also in Omaha this weekend, though his Oregon Beavers aren't here to defend their national title. Rutschman was named Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Award winner to close out his standout junior season.

“Crazy couple of days. The craziest being about 10 minutes before Baltimore was on the clock and starting to get the whirlwind of calls. About two minutes before they called my name I finally kind of knew. It was fun," Rutschman told NCAA.com after receiving the Dick Howser Award on Saturday.

“Just enjoy it, because it only happens once. Enjoy the memories and be in the moment.”