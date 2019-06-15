Here are the college baseball programs with the most appearances in the College World Series

The Road to Omaha and the 2019 College World Series is complete. Eight programs get to add to their illustrious history with yet another visit to Nebraska and TD Ameritrade Park.

In the 73 years of the College World Series, 74 teams have made multiple appearances. Before we get into the programs that have been to Omaha the most, let’s look at some interesting numbers.

.740 — The highest winning percentage (minimum 20 games) in the College World Series, held by, not surprisingly, Southern California who’s 10 titles are second to none.

85 — Most wins by a program in College World Series history. That mark was set by Texas, the team that has also made the most trips to the CWS.

7 — Most consecutive trips to the College World Series, held by Oklahoma State. The Cowboys were there from 1981 to 1987. Northern Colorado and Miami (FL) trail with six-straight CWS appearances each.

6 — Programs that have made 20 or more trips to the College World Series. That’s six schools that have been to the CWS in nearly 30 percent of its existence.

4 — The most teams one state has sent to a College World Series in a given year. California was represented by Cal State Fullerton, California, Fresno State, and Stanford in 1988. The Cardinal won it all that year.

So, which programs have been there the most?

36 — Texas

The Longhorns added yet another trip to their all-time mark last season, now playing in a CWS record 146 games. Texas was a force in the 1970s —going four straight times from 1972 to 1975 — the 80s — going five years in a row from 1981 to 1985 — and another stretch of four straight from 2002 to 2005. The Longhorns have been led by three of the winningest coaches in College World Series history — Cliff Gustafson, Augie Garrido, and Bibb Falk — and have won six national championships to go along with six national runner-up finishes.

25 — Miami (FL)

Another school led by a duo of legendary college baseball coaches; Miami has converted its 25 trips to Omaha into 48 wins in 90 games and four national titles. Skipper Ron Fraser led the Hurricanes to five-straight College World Series beginning in 1978 and culminating with the 1982 championship while Jim Morris took them to six straight, starting in 1994 and finishing with his first title in 1999.

23 — Florida State

Despite being tied for the third-most trips to Omaha, Mike Martin and the Seminoles are still looking for that first national title. They have played in 73 games, which ties for sixth-most all-time, and have come so close as a national runner-up three times, but just can’t seem to capture that elusive trophy.

22 — Arizona State

Bobby Winkles made the Sun Devils an Omaha regular in the late 1960s and Jim Brock continued their College World Series legacy into the 1980s, including a run of four straight between 1975-78. Arizona State has piled up 61 wins during its time in Omaha — third-most all-time — and have brought home five national championships — also the third-most — along the way.

21 — Southern California

For a 20-year span from 1958 to 1978, the Trojans dominated college baseball. They won 10 national championships, and finished as a national runner-up in another, as the benchmark of the college baseball world. Led by Rod Dedeaux for most of its College World Series history, Southern California has played in 100 CWS games, winning 74 of them. Simply remarkable.

20 — Oklahoma State

Seven straight trips are certainly going to help you boost yourself up this list. The Cowboys, winners of the 1959 championship, have appeared in six national championship series helping them win 40 games in Omaha. Oklahoma State looks to be back on track after not making the CWS from 1999 to 2016, but look to add more appearances to its total.

The next tier

LSU and Cal State Fullerton are tied with 18 appearances. Skip Bertman turned LSU into a national power, while Augie Garrido kept the Titans relevant for three decades, winning a title in each of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Arizona has made 17 appearances in Omaha, winning 43 games, the fifth-most all-time. Stanford, highlighted by a run of five straight College World Series appearances from 1999-2003, has gone 16 times, winning 40 games along the way.

Florida, fresh off its 2017 national championship, tied Clemson with the Gators making their 12th trip to the College World Series in 2018. While it took Florida 10 tries before capturing its first title, the Tigers are still looking for theirs. North Carolina tied its southern neighbor South Carolina with its 11th trip to Omaha in 2018. The Tar Heels found themselves in a position to go back-to-back in 2006 and 2007 but were thwarted by Oregon State both years. Two years later South Carolina accomplished the feat. Mississippi State is making its 11th appearance after clinching back-to-back trips to Omaha in 2019.

Arkansas is heading back to Omaha in 2019 for the second-straight year as well. The Razorbacks join Northern Colorado and Oklahoma to round out the programs that have made double-digit appearances with 10 apiece. The Bulldogs were the most recent, a member of last year’s Omaha Eight in TD Ameritrade Park. Of the three, only Oklahoma has converted its trips into a national title.

The best of the rest: Maine, Michigan, Oregon State, Rice, and Wichita State, 7; California, Georgia, Missouri, St. John’s, Texas A&M, and Western Michigan, 6; Alabama, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Southern Illinois, TCU, UCLA, and UConn 5.

(*All numbers courtesy of the official College World Series record book at NCAA.org.)

