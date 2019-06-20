College World Series: Bracket, schedule, scores through the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2019 College World Series field is down to the final five teams after Auburn and Florida State were sent home on Wednesday. Legendary coach Mike Martin's 40-year, 2,029-win career came to a close in FSU's loss to Texas Tech while Louisville survived Auburn in the early elimination game. In between, Vanderbilt remained in the winners' bracket with a win over Mississippi State.
Cameron Warren had two RBIs and Brian Klein hit his second homer of the College World Series to lead the Red Raiders past Florida State 4-1 in the nightcap. FSU scored just two runs in three games in Omaha this week.
Mississippi State and Louisville will play in the next elimination game on Thursday night to decide who plays Vanderbilt in the national semifinals. Michigan (2-0) will play Texas Tech on Friday on the other side of the bracket.
Vanderbilt is now a win away from the CWS finals after defeating Mississippi State 6-3. Stephen Scott homered twice and Kumar Rocker earned the win with six one-run innings.
Earlier on Wednesday, Auburn lost to Louisville 5-3. Tyler Fitzgerald homered in the first and Drew Campbell had a key RBI single in the eighth. The game resumed in the fifth inning after a Tuesday postponement.
Here were the College World Series results from Wednesday, June 19:
Elimination game: Louisville 5, Auburn 3 | Box score | Highlights
Winners' bracket: Vanderbilt 6, Mississippi State 3 | Box score | Highlights
Elimination game: Texas Tech 4, Florida State 1 | Box score | Highlights
Here is the CWS schedule for Thursday, June 20:
Elimination game: Louisville vs. Mississippi State | Live stats | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Follow along below for the latest scores, news and updates from the College World Series:
2019 College World Series: Schedule
2019 College World Series bracket
The 2019 College World Series kicks off June 15 and will continue through June 25/26. The eight-team field will be split into two brackets. The final two teams will be decided in the semifinal games on June 22. The best-of-three final series is then scheduled for June 24-25/26. Here's everything else you need to know about how the CWS works.
2019 NCAA baseball tournament: Bracket for Super Regionals
Click or tap here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket
Sixty-four teams were selected to the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament, split into 16 four-team regionals. Each regional was double-elimination from May 31-June 3. Sixteen teams advanced to eight two-team Super Regionals, played June 7-10.
2019 NCAA baseball tournament: Schedule, scores for Super Regionals
Game times listed in ET.
Los Angeles Super Regional
Game 1: Michigan 3, UCLA 2 | Michigan leads 1-0
Game 2: UCLA 5, Michigan 4 (12 inn.) | Series tied 1-1
Game 3: Michigan 4, UCLA 2 | UCLA eliminated
ADVANCING: Michigan
Lubbock Super Regional
Game 1: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6 | Texas Tech leads 1-0
Game 2: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5 | Series tied 1-1
Game 3: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6 | Oklahoma State eliminated
ADVANCING: Texas Tech
Fayetteville Super Regional
Game 1: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2 | Arkansas leads 1-0
Game 2: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5 | Series tied 1-1
Game 3: Arkansas 14, Mississippi 1 | Mississippi eliminated
ADVANCING: Arkansas
Baton Rouge Super Regional
Game 1: Florida State 6, LSU 4 | Florida State leads 1-0
Game 2: Florida State 5, LSU 4 (12 inn.) | LSU eliminated
ADVANCING: Florida State
Nashville Super Regional
Game 1: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5 | Duke leads 1-0
Game 2: Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0 | Series tied 1-1
Game 3: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2 | Duke eliminated
ADVANCING: Vanderbilt
Louisville Super Regional
Game 1: Louisville 14, East Carolina 1 | Louisville leads 1-0
Game 2: Louisville 12, East Carolina 0 | East Carolina eliminated
ADVANCING: Louisville
Starkville Super Regional
Game 1: Mississippi State 6, Stanford 2 |Mississippi State leads 1-0
Game 2: Mississippi State 8, Stanford 1 | Stanford eliminated
ADVANCING: Mississippi State
Chapel Hill Super Regional
Game 1: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7 | Auburn leads 1-0
Game 2: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0 | Series tied 1-1
Game 3: Auburn 14, North Carolina 7 | North Carolina eliminated
ADVANCING: Auburn
2019 NCAA baseball tournament: Schedule, scores for Regionals
Game times listed in ET.
Los Angeles Regional — No. 1 UCLA
Loyola Marymount 3, Baylor 1
UCLA 5, Omaha 2
Baylor 24, Omaha 6 | Omaha eliminated
Loyola Marymount 3, UCLA 2
UCLA 11, Baylor 6 | Baylor eliminated
UCLA 6, Loyola Marymount 1
UCLA 6, Loyola Marymount 3 | Loyola Marymount eliminated
ADVANCING: UCLA
Corvallis Regional — No. 16 Oregon State
Michigan 6, Creighton 0
Cincinnati 7, Oregon State 6
Creighton 4, Oregon State 1 | Oregon State eliminated
Michigan 10, Cincinnati 4
Creighton 6, Cincinnati 1 | Cincinnati eliminated
Creighton 11, Michigan 7
Michigan 17, Creighton 6| Creighton eliminated
ADVANCING: Michigan
Oklahoma City Regional — No. 9 Oklahoma State
Nebraska 8, UConn 5
Oklahoma State 2, Harvard 0
UConn 10, Harvard 2 | Harvard eliminated
Oklahoma State 6, Nebraska 5
UConn 16, Nebraska 1 | Nebraska eliminated
UConn 5, Oklahoma State 2
Oklahoma State 3, UConn 1| UConn eliminated
ADVANCING: Oklahoma State
Lubbock Regional — No. 8 Texas Tech
Texas Tech 11, Army 2
DBU 11, Florida 8
Florida 13, Army 5 | Army eliminated
Texas Tech 3, DBU 2
DBU 9, Florida 8 | Florida eliminated
Texas Tech 3, DBU 0 | DBU eliminated
ADVANCING: Texas Tech
Fayetteville Regional — No. 5 Arkansas
Arkansas 11, Central Connecticut State 5
TCU 13, California 2
Central Connecticut State 7, California 4 | California eliminated
Arkansas 3, TCU 1
TCU 9, Central Connecticut State 5 | Central Connecticut State eliminated
Arkansas 6, TCU 0 | TCU eliminated
ADVANCING: Arkansas
Oxford Regional — No. 12 Mississippi
Clemson 8, Illinois 4
Mississippi 16, Jacksonville State 2
Jacksonville State 7, Illinois 5 | Illinois eliminated
Mississippi 6, Clemson 1
Jacksonville State 9, Clemson 2| Clemson eliminated
Mississippi 19, Jacksonville State 4 | Jacksonville State eliminated
ADVANCING: Mississippi
Baton Rouge Regional — No. 13 LSU
Southern Miss 15, Arizona State 3
LSU 17, Stony Brook 3
Arizona State 13, Stony Brook 5 | Stony Brook eliminated
LSU 8, Southern Miss 4
Southern Miss 13, Arizona State 12 | Arizona State eliminated
LSU 6, Southern Miss 4 | Southern Miss eliminated
ADVANCING: LSU
Athens Regional — No. 4 Georgia
Florida State 13, Florida Atlantic 7
Georgia 13, Mercer 3
Florida Atlantic 10, Mercer 6 | Mercer eliminated
Florida State 12, Georgia 3
Georgia 13, Florida Atlantic 0 | FAU eliminated
Florida State 10, Georgia 1 | Georgia eliminated
ADVANCING: Florida State
Nashville Regional — No. 2 Vanderbilt
Indiana State 6, McNeese State 5
Vanderbilt 8, Ohio State 2
Ohio State 9, McNeese State 8 (13 inn.) | McNeese State eliminated
Vanderbilt 8, Indiana State 5
Indiana State 10, Ohio State 5| Ohio State eliminated
Vanderbilt 12, Indiana State 1 | Indiana State eliminated
ADVANCING: Vanderbilt
Morgantown Regional — No. 15 West Virginia
Duke 8, Texas A&M 5
West Virginia 6, Fordham 2
Texas A&M 11, Fordham 2 | Fordham eliminated
Duke 4, West Virginia 0
Texas A&M 11, West Virginia 10 | West Virginia eliminated
Duke 4, Texas A&M 1 | Texas A&M eliminated
ADVANCING: Duke
Greenville Regional — No. 10 East Carolina
Campbell 5, NC State 4
Quinnipiac 5, East Carolina 4
East Carolina 9, NC State 2 | NC State eliminated
Campbell 9, Quinnipiac 8
East Carolina 13, Quinnipiac 3 | Quinnipiac eliminated
East Carolina 10, Campbell 3
East Carolina 12, Campbell 3 | Campbell eliminated
ADVANCING: East Carolina
Louisville Regional — No. 7 Louisville
Illinois State 8, Indiana 7
Louisville 5, UIC 3
Indiana 9, UIC 5 | UIC eliminated
Illinois State 4, Louisville 2
Louisville 9, Indiana 7 | Indiana eliminated
Louisville 11, Illinois State 2
Louisville 4, Illinois State 3 |Illinois State eliminated
ADVANCING: Louisville
Starkville Regional — No. 6 Mississippi State
Mississippi State 11, Southern U. 6
Central Michigan 6, Miami (Fla.) 5
Miami (Fla.) 12, Southern U. 2 | Southern U. eliminated
Mississippi State 7, Central Michigan 2
Miami (Fla.) 18, Central Michigan 3 | Central Michigan eliminated
Mississippi State 5, Miami (Fla.) 2 | Miami eliminated
ADVANCING: Mississippi State
Stanford Regional — No. 11 Stanford
Stanford 11, Sacramento State 0
Fresno State 9, UC Santa Barbara 2
Sacramento State 6, UC Santa Barbara 4 | UC Santa Barbara eliminated
Fresno State 7, Stanford 2
Stanford 12, Sacramento State 3 | Sacramento State eliminated
Stanford 8, Fresno State 6
Stanford 9, Fresno State 7 | Fresno State eliminated
ADVANCING: Stanford
Chapel Hill Regional — No. 14 North Carolina
North Carolina 7, UNCW 6
Liberty 6, Tennessee 1
Tennessee 10, UNCW 3 | UNCW eliminated
North Carolina 16, Liberty 1
Tennessee 6, Liberty 5 | Liberty eliminated
North Carolina 5, Tennessee 2 | Tennessee eliminated
ADVANCING: North Carolina
Atlanta Regional — No. 3 Georgia Tech
Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 7
Georgia Tech 13, Florida A&M 2
Coastal Carolina 9, Florida A&M 4 | Florida A&M eliminated
Auburn 6, Georgia Tech 5
Georgia Tech 10, Coastal Carolina 8 | Coastal Carolina eliminated
Auburn 4, Georgia Tech 1 | Georgia Tech eliminated
ADVANCING: Auburn
NCAA baseball tournament: 2019 schedule & key dates
REGIONAL HOSTS ANNOUNCED: Sunday, May 26 | The 16 regional sites for the 2019 tournament were announced on NCAA.com, ESPN Bottomline and NCAA social media platforms at 8:30 p.m. ET.
SELECTION SHOW: Monday, May 27 | The 64-team bracket and regional schedule were announced at 12 p.m. ET. The selection show was televised on ESPNU.
REGIONALS: Friday, May 31-Monday, June 3 | 16 top seeds will host regional competition on campus. Each regional is a four-team, double elimination tournament. Teams are seeded Nos. 1-4 in each regional.
SUPER REGIONALS: Friday, June 7-Monday, June 10 | Eight teams will host on-campus super regional tournaments. Each super regional is a two-team, best-of-three series.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Saturday, June 15-Monday/Tuesday, June 25/26 | Eight teams will advance to a two-week double-elimination final site bracket. The final two teams will play in a best-of-three series to decide the national championship. All games will be played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Tap or click here for the daily CWS game schedule.
2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers
Of the 64 teams that qualified for the 2019 DI tournament, 31 were awarded automatic bids via conference championships. The remaining 33 schools were selected at-large.
Here were all the 2019 conference champions, who received automatic qualification.
College World Series history: NCAA baseball national champions
Southern California leads all schools with 12 national titles, twice as many as any other school since the College World Series started in 1947. USC's last national championship came in 1998. Since the turn of the decade (2011-18), there have been eight different schools to take home the crown.
In 2018, Oregon State won its third national title after a 55-12-1 season. The Beavers defeated Arkansas in three games in the final series.
Below is the full championship history from 1947-2018. The College World Series has called Omaha home since 1950.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John "Hi" Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.