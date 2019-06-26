The 2019 College World Series, told in 41 photos worth remembering

Eight teams stepped onto the field in Omaha in search of a College World Series national title. In the end, Vanderbilt battled Michigan over three games to walk away with the trophy.

The journey for these teams started at none other than TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, home of the College World Series.

Courtesy NCAA Digital

The park has been home to the College World Series since 2011 and is the largest non-MLB stadium in the U.S.

Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

And here's the hardware these teams fought for — the NCAA championship trophy.

Courtesy Jamie Schwaberow for NCAA Photos via Getty Images

College baseball's biggest fans descend on Omaha for this two-week marathon championship.

Courtesy NCAA Digital

Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

We saw fans of all ages: seasoned CWS veterans ...

Courtesy NCAA Digital

And new fans still working on the perfect swing.

Courtesy NCAA Digital

Courtesy NCAA Digital

The NCAA has some of the best fans in baseball, but also boasts great players and coaches.

Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

Courtesy Justin Tafoya for NCAA Photos via Getty Images

With all the fans, food and fun going on, it was almost easy to forget the real reason for being here — almost.

Courtesy Bruce Thorson USA TODAY Sports

Courtesy NCAA Photos

Courtesy NCAA Digital

Play ball!

Courtesy Cat Wofford/Auburn Athletics

Courtesy NCAA Photos

Vanderbilt's freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker was named CWS MOP, going 2-0 in the CWS, racking up 12.1 innings, 17 strikeouts and just two earned runs.

Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

While Michigan's Tommy Henry posted a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts against Florida State, and then went 8.1 innings against Vanderbilt, allowing just three earned runs and striking out eight batters.

Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech's Cameron Ward slid home after hitting an epic homer ... paired with an impressive catch by a fan.

Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

Courtesy NCAA Digital

Anything is possible when you have the support of your teammates ...

Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

Courtesy Evan Triplett and Brandon Brieger of Texas Tech Athletics

... friends ...

Courtesy Bruce Thorson USA TODAY Sports

Courtesy Evan Triplett and Brandon Brieger of Texas Tech Athletics

... coaches ...

Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

... fans ...

Courtesy Kelly Donoho for MSU Athletics

... and of course, your mom.

Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

It's all fun and games ...

Courtesy Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Courtesy Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

... until it's time to focus.

Courtesy Cat Wofford/Auburn Athletics

When the stakes are high, emotions run high.

Courtesy NCAA Digital

Courtesy Michigan Athletics

Teams look for all the luck they can get.

Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

There were some tough goodbyes ...

Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

... and some tough losses.

Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

And in the end, a champion was crowned

NCAA Digital

Courtesy NCAA Photos

Courtesy NCAA Photos

Hands in, everybody.

Courtesy Evan Triplett and Brandon Brieger of Texas Tech Athletic

See you next year!