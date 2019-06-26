The 2019 College World Series, told in 41 photos worth remembering

Eight teams stepped onto the field in Omaha in search of a College World Series national title. In the end, Vanderbilt battled Michigan over three games to walk away with the trophy.
The journey for these teams started at none other than TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, home of the College World Series.
The park has been home to the College World Series since 2011 and is the largest non-MLB stadium in the U.S.
And here's the hardware these teams fought for — the NCAA championship trophy.
College baseball's biggest fans descend on Omaha for this two-week marathon championship.
We saw fans of all ages: seasoned CWS veterans ...
And new fans still working on the perfect swing.
The NCAA has some of the best fans in baseball, but also boasts great players and coaches.
With all the fans, food and fun going on, it was almost easy to forget the real reason for being here — almost.
Play ball!
Vanderbilt's freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker was named CWS MOP, going 2-0 in the CWS, racking up 12.1 innings, 17 strikeouts and just two earned runs.
While Michigan's Tommy Henry posted a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts against Florida State, and then went 8.1 innings against Vanderbilt, allowing just three earned runs and striking out eight batters.
Texas Tech's Cameron Ward slid home after hitting an epic homer ... paired with an impressive catch by a fan.
Anything is possible when you have the support of your teammates ...
... friends ...
... coaches ...
... fans ...
... and of course, your mom.
It's all fun and games ...
... until it's time to focus.
When the stakes are high, emotions run high.
Teams look for all the luck they can get.
There were some tough goodbyes ...
... and some tough losses.
And in the end, a champion was crowned
Hands in, everybody.
See you next year!