Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | June 27, 2019

The 2019 College World Series, told in 41 photos worth remembering

Vanderbilt storms past Michigan to claim the College World Series title, 8-2

Eight teams stepped onto the field in Omaha in search of a College World Series national title. In the end, Vanderbilt battled Michigan over three games to walk away with the trophy. 

The journey for these teams started at none other than TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, home of the College World Series.

TD-Ameritrade Courtesy NCAA Digital

The park has been home to the College World Series since 2011 and is the largest non-MLB stadium in the U.S.

Best Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

And here's the hardware these teams fought for — the NCAA championship trophy.

Best Courtesy Jamie Schwaberow for NCAA Photos via Getty Images

College baseball's biggest fans descend on Omaha for this two-week marathon championship.

Best Courtesy NCAA Digital
Go Vandy Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

We saw fans of all ages: seasoned CWS veterans ...

CWS pins Courtesy NCAA Digital

And new fans still working on the perfect swing.

Hey Batter Courtesy NCAA Digital
Michigan Made Courtesy NCAA Digital

The NCAA has some of the best fans in baseball, but also boasts great players and coaches.

Ball Signing Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics
Vandy Courtesy Justin Tafoya for NCAA Photos via Getty Images

With all the fans, food and fun going on, it was almost easy to forget the real reason for being here — almost.

Pitch Courtesy Bruce Thorson USA TODAY Sports
Dive Courtesy NCAA Photos
Auburn catch Courtesy NCAA Digital

Play ball!

Auburn Courtesy Cat Wofford/Auburn Athletics
Pitching Courtesy NCAA Photos

Vanderbilt's freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker was named CWS MOP, going  2-0 in the CWS, racking up 12.1 innings, 17 strikeouts and just two earned runs.

Rocker Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

While Michigan's Tommy Henry posted a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts against Florida State, and then went 8.1 innings against Vanderbilt, allowing just three earned runs and striking out eight batters.

Tommy Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech's Cameron Ward slid home after hitting an epic homer ... paired with an impressive catch by a fan.

TTU Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports
Catch Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports
Slide Home Courtesy NCAA Digital

Anything is possible when you have the support of your teammates ...

Group Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics
Fence Courtesy Evan Triplett and Brandon Brieger of Texas Tech Athletics

... friends ...

Jump Courtesy Bruce Thorson USA TODAY Sports
3 jump Courtesy Evan Triplett and Brandon Brieger of Texas Tech Athletics

... coaches ...

coaches Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

... fans ...

Fans Courtesy Kelly Donoho for MSU Athletics

... and of course, your mom.

Rocker mom Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

It's all fun and games ...

Stretch Courtesy Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Jump Courtesy Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Bubble Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics

... until it's time to focus.

focus Courtesy Cat Wofford/Auburn Athletics

When the stakes are high, emotions run high.

BEst Courtesy NCAA Digital
Scream Courtesy Michigan Athletics

Teams look for all the luck they can get.

Hats Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

There were some tough goodbyes ...

MM Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

... and some tough losses.

sad Courtesy Steven Branscombe USA TODAY Sports

And in the end, a champion was crowned 

trophy NCAA Digital
lights Courtesy NCAA Photos
hug Courtesy NCAA Photos

Hands in, everybody.

hands in Courtesy Evan Triplett and Brandon Brieger of Texas Tech Athletic

See you next year!

baseball Courtesy NCAA Digital

 

 

