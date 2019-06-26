Here are the college baseball programs with the most College World Series titles

Another college baseball season came to a close with Vanderbilt hoisting the 2019 College World Series trophy in TD Ameritrade Park Omaha at the 2019 CWS. The Commodores joined an exclusive club as the 15th team to win multiple national championships in the 73-year history of the College World Series.

Let’s take a look at the college baseball programs with the most national championships.

12 — Southern California (1948, 1958, 1961, 1963, 1968, 1970-74, 1978, 1998)

The Trojans dominated college baseball through the 1970s, winners of the most college baseball national championships in CWS history. Sparked by an unprecedented and still unmatched five title runs in a row, the Trojans have double the amount of titles than the next closest schools in the history of the College World Series. That run produced future Major League Baseball players like Fred Lynn, Dave Kingman, Roy Smalley, and Rich Dauer amongst a bevy of others.

6 (tied) — LSU (1991, 1993, 1996-97, 2000, 2009)

It took a while, but once head coach Skip Bertman arrived on campus in 1984, the Tigers began to transform into a national powerhouse. In a 10-year span, he led the Tigers to five championships, becoming one of just three head coaches (Rod Dedeaux and Augie Garrido being the other two) to win five titles. Todd Walker would become a legend at Alex Box Stadium before embarking on a successful MLB career.

6 (tied) — Texas (1949-50, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005)

Three iconic head coaches, each with two national championships apiece. Texas baseball has withstood the test of time in the NCAA tournament, and while Southern California may have the most championships, Texas’ sustained success since the earliest years of the College World Series is unrivaled, with as many national runners-up finishes in the College World Series finals as titles. The Longhorns began the illustrious history in Omaha with the first College World Series title at Rosenblatt Stadium. Roger Clemens won a title in 1983 with the Longhorns and 35 years later, his son Kody Clemens returned to Omaha, but the Longhorns couldn't pull in No. 7.

5 — Arizona State (1965, 1967, 1969, 1977, 1981)

Like the Longhorns, the Sun Devils' success can be marked in wins as well as losses. Head coach Jim Brock led them to Omaha 13 times, and Arizona State has been to 10 championship finals, walking away victorious half the time. Though the Sun Devils haven’t returned to the championship game since 1998, they look to be turning the corner once again in a very competitive Pac-12. That first Sun Devils championship team produced Rick Monday, Sal Bando, and Duffy Dyer who all went on to win at least one MLB World Series in their careers as well.

4 (tied) — Arizona (1976, 1980, 1986, 2012)

Here’s a fun fact. Coaching legend Jerry Kendall, who led the Wildcats to three national championships in ten years, won a championship himself as a player with Minnesota in 1956. Arizona was a force in the late 1970s and 1980s and then won again in 2012, ending South Carolina’s quest for a three-peat.

4 (tied) — Cal State Fullerton (1979, 1984, 1995, 2004)

Augie Garrido helped keep the Titans relevant for four straight decades, kind of. Cal State Fullerton won twice during his first tenure, and then once more when he returned in the 1990s from a brief hiatus at Illinois. Ten years later, Garrido was on the losing side of a Cal State Fullerton College World Series title, skipper of the Texas team that lost to George Horton’s lone championship.

4 (tied) — Miami (Fl) (1982, 1985, 1995, 2004)

Miami has been to Omaha its fair share of times, winning four of its six trips to the finals. The Hurricanes have been involved in some memorable College World Series championship games, pitting iconic coaches and college baseball players against each other like their 1974 loss to Rod Dedeaux, their 1985 win over Texas, and a battle for the Sunshine State against Florida State in 1999.

3 (tied) — Minnesota (1956, 1960, 1964)

Minnesota was amongst the earliest college baseball powerhouses, as Dick Siebert led the Gophers to three titles between 1956 and 1964. Perhaps the most memorable was the 1960 three-game series against USC. Game 1 witnessed the largest comeback in CWS history as the Gophers came back from down 11-2 to win 12-11 in the 10th, while both Game 2 and Game 3 went to extra innings, as the Gophers downed the Trojans 2-1 in the 10th on a bases-loaded walk in the finale.

3(tied) — Oregon State (2006-07, 2018)

Pat Casey ended his career with the Beavers a winner, taking Oregon State to the 2018 national championship over the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was his third title after becoming the fifth head coach to win back-to-back titles in 2006-07.

2 — Six tied

Vanderbilt (2014, 2019)

The Vandy Boys are the newest member of the club, winning its second title in six years. Tim Corbin has turned the Commodores into a national powerhouse that also has a runner-up on their resume in 2015. Next up for Corbin is joining the back-to-back club, something Vanderbilt is in prime position to do with names like Kumar Rocker, Austin Martin, and Mason Hickman returning to Nashville, Tennessee.

South Carolina (2010-11)

The Gamecocks went back-to-back in the 2010 season and then again in 2011. Head coach Ray Tanner entered the fraternity of back-to-back champs, joining coaches Bibb Falk (Texas), Dedeaux (Southern California), Mark Marquess (Stanford), Bertman (LSU), and Casey.

Stanford (1987-88)

Marquess could easily have more titles to his name, making it to consecutive College World Series finals again in 2000 and 2001. There, he lost to LSU's Bertman and Miami's Jim Morris in a showdown of college baseball coaching greats. Two years later, Stanford reached the CWS finals where Marquess lost to Rice. There's no denying that Marquess turned the Cardinal into a true national power, which they still are today.

Oklahoma (1951, 1994)

The Sooners had some space between their national championship seasons, waiting 43 years to get back to the CWS finals. Oklahoma is one of four teams to make at least two appearances in the CWS and not lose a championship series.

Michigan (1953, 1962)

The Wolverines made the College World Series finals twice in a 10-year span, and despite a few more trips in the 1970s and 1980s couldn't get back to the big game. That all changed in 2019 when the Wolverines made a memorable run from the "last four in" to the NCAA tournament all the way to the championship series, where they took Vanderbilt to the limit. Michigan was always a force in the Big Ten, producing plenty of Major League Baseball star power, and look to be returning to that level of play once again.

California (1947, 1957)

The Golden Bears were the winners of the first College World Series in college baseball history, as Clint Evans squad defeated Yale 8-7. It was one of three CWS finals not played in Omaha, Nebraska, but instead, was the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California returned 10 years later to win over Penn State and hasn't returned to the CWS finals since.

