Kumar Rocker wins 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, leads all-tournament team

OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 College World Series following the Commodores' national title win over Michigan.

Rocker was 2-0 in the CWS, racking up 12.1 innings, 17 strikeouts and just two earned runs. He won Game 2 of the finals against Michigan, going 6.1 innings and striking out 11 — tying the second-most punchouts by any pitcher in a CWS finals game.

Four of the eight participating teams in the 2019 College World Series were represented on the all-tournament team. National runner-up Michigan led the squad with five representatives, one more than champion Vanderbilt (four).

Texas Tech and Louisville, the other two semifinal teams, each had one player on the 11-player list.

Here is the full 2019 College World Series all-tournament team, as voted on by media members:

Position Player, Team Catcher Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt First base Jimmy Kerr, Michigan Second base Ako Thomas, Michigan Third base Austin Martin, Vanderbilt Shorstop Jack Blomgren, Michigan Outfield JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt Outfield Drew Campbell, Louisville Outfield Jesse Franklin, Michigan Designated Hitter Cameron Warren, Texas Tech Pitcher Tommy Henry, Michigan Pitcher Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

Jimmy Kerr, the honoree at first base, led all players in the 2019 CWS with eight RBIs. He became the first Michigan player to hit three homers in a College World Series.