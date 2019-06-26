TRENDING:

Top 2018-19 NCAA championship moments

Where USWNT players went to college

Vandy wins College World Series

baseball-d1 flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | June 26, 2019

Kumar Rocker wins 2019 College World Series Most Outstanding Player, leads all-tournament team

Kumar Rocker strikes out 11, keeps Vanderbilt's CWS hopes alive

OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 College World Series following the Commodores' national title win over Michigan.

Rocker was 2-0 in the CWS, racking up 12.1 innings, 17 strikeouts and just two earned runs. He won Game 2 of the finals against Michigan, going 6.1 innings and striking out 11 —  tying the second-most punchouts by any pitcher in a CWS finals game.

MOP HISTORY: The complete history of College World Series Most Outstanding Players

Four of the eight participating teams in the 2019 College World Series were represented on the all-tournament team. National runner-up Michigan led the squad with five representatives, one more than champion Vanderbilt (four).

Texas Tech and Louisville, the other two semifinal teams, each had one player on the 11-player list.

Here is the full 2019 College World Series all-tournament team, as voted on by media members:

Position Player, Team
Catcher Philip Clarke, Vanderbilt
First base Jimmy Kerr,  Michigan
Second base Ako Thomas, Michigan
Third base Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
Shorstop Jack Blomgren, Michigan
Outfield JJ Bleday, Vanderbilt
Outfield Drew Campbell, Louisville
Outfield Jesse Franklin, Michigan
Designated Hitter Cameron Warren, Texas Tech
Pitcher Tommy Henry, Michigan
Pitcher Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

CWS 2019: Final NCAA tournament bracket | Printable CWS bracket | Shop official CWS gear

Jimmy Kerr, the honoree at first base, led all players in the 2019 CWS with eight RBIs. He became the first Michigan player to hit three homers in a College World Series.

Jimmy Kerr had a heck of a CWS. Here's every single one of his hits

The 9 winningest college baseball teams in NCAA history

It's safe to say that the winningest school in college baseball history won't be caught for a long, long time (if ever).
READ MORE

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt: Complete play-by-play from the Commodores' 2019 College World Series title win

Vanderbilt defeated Michigan for the 2019 College World Series title. Here's how it went down.
READ MORE

Everything Michigan said after losing to Vanderbilt in the College World Series finals

The Game 1 win wasn't enough to establish momentum for Michigan in the 2019 College World Series finals against Vanderbilt, and the Commodores officially ended the series Wednesday night with an 8-2 win in Game 3. Here's everything Michigan had to say after its Cinderella season came to an end with a loss at TD Ameritrade Park: 
READ MORE
Division I
College World Series
June 15-26, 2019
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners