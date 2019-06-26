Michigan vs. Vanderbilt: Complete play-by-play from the Commodores' 2019 College World Series title win

The 2019 college baseball season concluded with Vanderbilt defeating Michigan 8-2 to win the 73rd College World Series. It was Vanderbilt's second title since 2014.

2019 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES (CWS Finals 3)

Michigan vs Vanderbilt | June 26, 2019 at Omaha, Nebraska (TD Ameritrade Park)

Michigan starters: 4/2b Ako Thomas; 7/cf Jesse Franklin; 22/rf Jordan Brewer; 15/1b Jimmy Kerr; 10/3b Blake Nelson; 5/lf Christian Bullock; 2/ss Jack Blomgren; 0/c Joe Donovan; 25/dh Isaiah Paige; 37/p Karl Kauffmann;

Vanderbilt starters: 16/3b Austin Martin; 51/rf JJ Bleday; 10/ss Ethan Paul; 5/c Philip Clarke; 18/cf Pat DeMarco; 19/lf Stephen Scott; 2/2b Harrison Ray; 20/dh Ty Duvall; 22/1b Julian Infante; 44/p Mason Hickman;

Michigan 1st: No play. Thomas singled to left field (1-2 KFB). Franklin singled to right field (1-0 B); Thomas advanced to third. Brewer singled to left field, RBI (0-2 KS); Franklin advanced to second; Thomas scored. Kerr struck out swinging (1-2 BFFFS). Nelson struck out swinging (0-2 SKS). Bullock struck out swinging (0-2 KSS). 1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Vanderbilt 1st: Martin struck out looking (2-2 BSBFK). Bleday flied out to cf (0-0). Paul walked (3-1 BBBKB). Clarke flied out to lf (0-0). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Michigan 2nd: Blomgren flied out to rf (2-2 KBSB). Donovan flied out to rf to right center (2-2 BBKF). Bertram pinch hit for Paige. Bertram walked (3-1 BKBBB). Bertram failed pickoff attempt. Bertram stole second. Thomas struck out swinging (2-2 KBBKS). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Vanderbilt 2nd: DeMarco homered to left field, RBI (2-1 BFB). Scott struck out swinging (2-2 KKBBS). Ray struck out swinging (0-2 FKS). Duvall struck out swinging (2-2 BBKKS). 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Pat DeMarco! One swing of the bat and we are TIED! #CWS | @VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/7lBBBRuMxW — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2019

Michigan 3rd: Franklin struck out looking (1-2 FBFK). Brewer struck out swinging (1-2 BFFS). Kerr popped up to ss (2-0 BB). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 3rd: Infante struck out swinging (1-2 KKBFS). Martin grounded out to 3b (1-2 KBF). Bleday walked (3-0 BBBB). Paul singled up the middle (0-2 FK); Bleday advanced to second. Clarke walked (3-1 BBFBB); Paul advanced to second; Bleday advanced to third. DeMarco walked, RBI (3-2 FBFBBB); Clarke advanced to second; Paul advanced to third; Bleday scored. Scott singled up the middle, 2 RBI (0-0); DeMarco advanced to third; Clarke scored; Paul scored. Ray popped up to ss (2-2 BBFK). 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Stephen Scott delivers a 2 RBI single and the 'Dores take a 4-1 lead in the third! #CWS | @VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/h3WzmP1Zzg — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 27, 2019

Michigan 4th: Nelson struck out swinging (1-2 BSKS). Bullock walked (3-2 KBKBBB). Blomgren singled to center field (1-0 B); Bullock advanced to third. Blomgren failed pickoff attempt. Blomgren failed pickoff attempt. Blomgren failed pickoff attempt. Donovan lined out to ss (2-2 BBKF). Bertram to dh. Blomgren failed pickoff attempt. Bertram walked (3-1 BBKBB); Blomgren advanced to second. Thomas lined out to lf (1-1 BK). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 LOB.

Vanderbilt 4th: Duvall walked (3-2 BKFFBBB). Criswell to p for Kauffmann. Infante struck out swinging (1-2 BSSFS). Martin walked (3-2 KBBSBB); Duvall advanced to second. Bleday singled to center field, RBI (1-2 KBFF); Martin advanced to third; Duvall scored. Paul flied out to lf, SF, RBI (0-0); Martin scored. Clarke singled to right center (0-0); Bleday advanced to third. DeMarco flied out to rf (1-2 BSF). 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Michigan 5th: Franklin struck out swinging (0-2 FSS). Brewer struck out looking (2-2 BKFBK). Kerr flied out to lf (0-0). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 5th: Scott struck out swinging (2-2 BKBFS). Ray grounded out to 3b (2-0 BB). Duvall struck out swinging (2-2 BBKSS). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Michigan 6th: Nelson flied out to cf (2-2 BBFFF). Bullock struck out swinging (1-2 KBFS). Blomgren grounded out to ss (3-2 KBBFB). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 6th: Infante struck out swinging (1-2 FBSS). Martin flied out to cf (3-1 BBFB). Bleday struck out looking (2-2 BKFBK). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Michigan 7th: Eder to p for Hickman. Donovan struck out swinging (3-2 FBFBBFS). Bertram grounded out to ss (1-0 B). Thomas lined out to ss (2-1 BBK). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Vanderbilt 7th: Paul grounded out to 2b (1-1 BF). Clarke singled to third base (0-1 K). DeMarco reached on a fielder's choice to shortstop (1-1 KB); Clarke out at second ss to 2b. DeMarco stole second. Scott walked (3-0 BBBB). Ray singled to left field, RBI (0-0); Scott advanced to second; DeMarco scored. Duvall struck out swinging (2-2 SBKBS). 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Michigan 8th: Franklin doubled to left center (0-0). Brewer fouled out to 1b (2-2 BBSF); Franklin advanced to third. Kerr struck out swinging (1-2 KBFS). Nelson doubled down the lf line, RBI (0-0); Franklin scored. Nelson advanced to third. Bullock struck out swinging (2-2 BKBSS). 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Vanderbilt 8th: Infante grounded out to ss (0-2 FF). Martin grounded out to ss (1-1 KB). Bleday walked (3-0 BBBB). Paul singled to right field (1-0 B); Bleday advanced to second. Clarke singled to right field, RBI (0-0); Paul advanced to third; Bleday scored. DeMarco struck out swinging (0-2 KSS). 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Michigan 9th: Blomgren flied out to cf (2-1 BBK). Donovan struck out swinging (2-2 BBKSS). Bertram walked (3-2 SBFBFBFB). Bertram advanced to second. Thomas flied out to cf (2-2 BKBF). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.