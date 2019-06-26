Michigan vs. Vanderbilt: Live stream, TV time, channel for the CWS finals

The 2019 College World Series is down to its final two teams — and the final game. Michigan and Vanderbilt split the first two games of the finals at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Here's how you can watch Game 3, what you need to know, and a prediction for the CWS finals. After Michigan won 7-4 in Game 1, Vanderbilt took Game 2, 4-1.

How to watch the 2019 College World Series finals

Vanderbilt and Michigan will play three games in three days from Omaha, as the teams split the first two games. Game 3 is at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 26, and can be seen on ESPN.

Game 1, Monday, June 24: Michigan 7, Vanderbilt 4

Game 2, Tuesday, June 25: Vanderbilt 4, Michigan 1

Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 26: Michigan at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. ET | Watch on ESPN | Live stats | Live updates from Omaha | Listen

Here's how Vanderbilt and Michigan got to the 2019 CWS finals

Both the Commodores and Wolverines enter the championship series perfect in Omaha. That means both teams have a chance to become the 26th college baseball national champion to run the table and go undefeated in College World Series play.

Michigan, once a power in the 1950s to 1970s, is making its first CWS finals appearance since winning it all in 1962. The Wolverines stunned the college baseball world by taking down No. 1 national seed UCLA in Los Angeles to reach Omaha and now have their hands full with the No. 2 national seed.

Vanderbilt was pegged by some as the team to beat at TD Ameritrade Park, and the Commodores have delivered. One of the nation's top offenses has shown it doesn't need to live and die by the long ball with the emergence of newfound ace Kumar Rocker and a come-from-behind victory against Louisville to reach the program's third CWS finals since 2014. Vandy is the first program to play in three CWS finals since the move to TD Ameritrade Park in 2011.

Preview, prediction for the CWS finals

A college baseball power from yesteryear vs. the sport's newest dynasty. Neither team has had to play an elimination game yet, both perfect in their run to the CWS finals. Let’s take a look at what you need to know heading into Game 1.

Michigan: The Wolverines' offense is coming off a big 15-3 victory over Texas Tech, putting up numbers that compared to some of the best performances in TD Ameritrade Park history. The 15 runs are tied for the most scored in this ballpark with Florida, who dropped 15 in 2015. Michigan scored a run in each of the first three innings of Friday’s win, just the second time in TDAPO history of the feat.

TEAM 153: Michigan is in the CWS finals for the first time since 1962. And they're feeling right at home.

Jimmy Kerr led the way, becoming the first Michigan Wolverine to hit two home runs in a College World Series game. Jesse Franklin has also been scorching hot with five hits, four runs scored and five RBI in the CWS, so far. Getting through those first four hitters has been a challenge thus far in Omaha, as Michigan has opened up a lead in the first inning in all three of its ball games.

Michigan on what makes Team 153 special

The pitching has been on fire. At least the starting pitching has. Michigan has only needed to use three pitchers thus far. Karl Kauffmann picked up his second CWS win on Friday and now has allowed just eight runs all NCAA tournament. Normal starter Jeff Criswell has now pitched five innings of shutout relief in Omaha, striking out ten over that span. But Tommy Henry, who is on plenty of rest, should get the Game 1 start. Henry was utterly dominant in his last outing, tossing a three-hit, complete game shutout. He struck out 10 batters and walked none, becoming the Michigan single-season leader in strikeouts with 127 so far.

Vanderbilt: Maybe the question is who not to watch? JJ Bleday has had quite the curious postseason. He extended his on-base streak to an incredible 48 games, but the Division I leader in home runs hasn’t launched one in 10 games. That’s okay, because Austin Martin and Stephen Scott have helped with the fireworks, becoming the first pair of teammates with two home runs in two different CWS games since 2009.

VANDY BOYS: Vanderbilt rolls into College World Series finals after passing tense test against Louisville

Martin, who leads DI with a Vanderbilt single-season record 86 runs scored, and Bleday get the motor running, and the rest of the order does well capitalizing on opportunities. That’s what Ethan Paul did on Friday, tying the game in dramatic fashion with an RBI double, the 63rd of his career, breaking the Vanderbilt record.