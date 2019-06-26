Vanderbilt wins 2019 College World Series title in three games over Michigan

OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt is 2019 College World Series champion after defeating Michigan 8-2 in Game 3 of the final series.

Vanderbilt is the fourth school in five years to clinch the national title after dropping Game 1 of the CWS finals. Mason Hickman earned the win Wednesday night, allowing just one first-inning run in six strong frames. He struck out 10 and allowed just four hits.

Pat DeMarco homered in the second and then walked with the bases loaded in a three-run third inning. Stephen Scott's two-out single after DeMarco's walk broke the game open early at 4-1.

After losing 7-4 to Michigan in Game 1 on Monday, Vanderbilt defeated Michigan 4-1 on Tuesday to even the final series at a game apiece. Kumar Rocker struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in 6.1 innings to earn his second win of this College World Series.

This is Vanderbilt's second College World Series title in four appearances in Omaha. The Commodores also won the national title in 2014.

Here is the 2019 College World Series finals schedule:

Game 1: Michigan 7, Vanderbilt 4 | Box score | Highlights

Game 2: Vanderbilt 4, Michigan 1 | Box score | Highlights

Game 3: Vanderbilt 8, Michigan 2 | Box score | Highlights

2019 College World Series schedule and results

2019 College World Series bracket

The 2019 College World Series kicks off June 15 and will continue through June 25/26. The eight-team field will be split into two brackets. The final two teams will be decided in the semifinal games on June 22. The best-of-three final series is then scheduled for June 24-25/26. Here's everything else you need to know about how the CWS works.

2019 NCAA baseball tournament: Bracket for Super Regionals

Click or tap here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket

Sixty-four teams were selected to the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament, split into 16 four-team regionals. Each regional was double-elimination from May 31-June 3. Sixteen teams advanced to eight two-team Super Regionals, played June 7-10.

2019 NCAA baseball tournament: Schedule, scores for Super Regionals

Game times listed in ET.

Los Angeles Super Regional

Game 1: Michigan 3, UCLA 2 | Michigan leads 1-0

Game 2: UCLA 5, Michigan 4 (12 inn.) | Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Michigan 4, UCLA 2 | UCLA eliminated

ADVANCING: Michigan

Lubbock Super Regional

Game 1: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6 | Texas Tech leads 1-0

Game 2: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5 | Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6 | Oklahoma State eliminated

ADVANCING: Texas Tech

Fayetteville Super Regional

Game 1: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2 | Arkansas leads 1-0

Game 2: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5 | Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Arkansas 14, Mississippi 1 | Mississippi eliminated

ADVANCING: Arkansas

Baton Rouge Super Regional

Game 1: Florida State 6, LSU 4 | Florida State leads 1-0

Game 2: Florida State 5, LSU 4 (12 inn.) | LSU eliminated

ADVANCING: Florida State

Nashville Super Regional

Game 1: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5 | Duke leads 1-0

Game 2: Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0 | Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2 | Duke eliminated

ADVANCING: Vanderbilt

Louisville Super Regional

Game 1: Louisville 14, East Carolina 1 | Louisville leads 1-0

Game 2: Louisville 12, East Carolina 0 | East Carolina eliminated

ADVANCING: Louisville

Starkville Super Regional

Game 1: Mississippi State 6, Stanford 2 |Mississippi State leads 1-0

Game 2: Mississippi State 8, Stanford 1 | Stanford eliminated

ADVANCING: Mississippi State

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Game 1: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7 | Auburn leads 1-0

Game 2: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0 | Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Auburn 14, North Carolina 7 | North Carolina eliminated

ADVANCING: Auburn

2019 NCAA baseball tournament: Schedule, scores for Regionals

Game times listed in ET.

Los Angeles Regional — No. 1 UCLA

Loyola Marymount 3, Baylor 1

UCLA 5, Omaha 2

Baylor 24, Omaha 6 | Omaha eliminated

Loyola Marymount 3, UCLA 2

UCLA 11, Baylor 6 | Baylor eliminated

UCLA 6, Loyola Marymount 1

UCLA 6, Loyola Marymount 3 | Loyola Marymount eliminated

ADVANCING: UCLA

Corvallis Regional — No. 16 Oregon State

Michigan 6, Creighton 0

Cincinnati 7, Oregon State 6

Creighton 4, Oregon State 1 | Oregon State eliminated

Michigan 10, Cincinnati 4

Creighton 6, Cincinnati 1 | Cincinnati eliminated

Creighton 11, Michigan 7

Michigan 17, Creighton 6| Creighton eliminated

ADVANCING: Michigan

Oklahoma City Regional — No. 9 Oklahoma State

Nebraska 8, UConn 5

Oklahoma State 2, Harvard 0

UConn 10, Harvard 2 | Harvard eliminated

Oklahoma State 6, Nebraska 5

UConn 16, Nebraska 1 | Nebraska eliminated

UConn 5, Oklahoma State 2

Oklahoma State 3, UConn 1| UConn eliminated

ADVANCING: Oklahoma State

Lubbock Regional — No. 8 Texas Tech

Texas Tech 11, Army 2

DBU 11, Florida 8

Florida 13, Army 5 | Army eliminated

Texas Tech 3, DBU 2

DBU 9, Florida 8 | Florida eliminated

Texas Tech 3, DBU 0 | DBU eliminated

ADVANCING: Texas Tech

Fayetteville Regional — No. 5 Arkansas

Arkansas 11, Central Connecticut State 5

TCU 13, California 2

Central Connecticut State 7, California 4 | California eliminated

Arkansas 3, TCU 1

TCU 9, Central Connecticut State 5 | Central Connecticut State eliminated

Arkansas 6, TCU 0 | TCU eliminated

ADVANCING: Arkansas

Oxford Regional — No. 12 Mississippi

Clemson 8, Illinois 4

Mississippi 16, Jacksonville State 2

Jacksonville State 7, Illinois 5 | Illinois eliminated

Mississippi 6, Clemson 1

Jacksonville State 9, Clemson 2| Clemson eliminated

Mississippi 19, Jacksonville State 4 | Jacksonville State eliminated

ADVANCING: Mississippi

Baton Rouge Regional — No. 13 LSU

Southern Miss 15, Arizona State 3

LSU 17, Stony Brook 3

Arizona State 13, Stony Brook 5 | Stony Brook eliminated

LSU 8, Southern Miss 4

Southern Miss 13, Arizona State 12 | Arizona State eliminated

LSU 6, Southern Miss 4 | Southern Miss eliminated

ADVANCING: LSU

Athens Regional — No. 4 Georgia

Florida State 13, Florida Atlantic 7

Georgia 13, Mercer 3

Florida Atlantic 10, Mercer 6 | Mercer eliminated

Florida State 12, Georgia 3

Georgia 13, Florida Atlantic 0 | FAU eliminated

Florida State 10, Georgia 1 | Georgia eliminated

ADVANCING: Florida State

Nashville Regional — No. 2 Vanderbilt

Indiana State 6, McNeese State 5

Vanderbilt 8, Ohio State 2

Ohio State 9, McNeese State 8 (13 inn.) | McNeese State eliminated

Vanderbilt 8, Indiana State 5

Indiana State 10, Ohio State 5| Ohio State eliminated

Vanderbilt 12, Indiana State 1 | Indiana State eliminated

ADVANCING: Vanderbilt

Morgantown Regional — No. 15 West Virginia

Duke 8, Texas A&M 5

West Virginia 6, Fordham 2

Texas A&M 11, Fordham 2 | Fordham eliminated

Duke 4, West Virginia 0

Texas A&M 11, West Virginia 10 | West Virginia eliminated

Duke 4, Texas A&M 1 | Texas A&M eliminated

ADVANCING: Duke

Greenville Regional — No. 10 East Carolina

Campbell 5, NC State 4

Quinnipiac 5, East Carolina 4

East Carolina 9, NC State 2 | NC State eliminated

Campbell 9, Quinnipiac 8

East Carolina 13, Quinnipiac 3 | Quinnipiac eliminated

East Carolina 10, Campbell 3

East Carolina 12, Campbell 3 | Campbell eliminated

ADVANCING: East Carolina

Louisville Regional — No. 7 Louisville

Illinois State 8, Indiana 7

Louisville 5, UIC 3

Indiana 9, UIC 5 | UIC eliminated

Illinois State 4, Louisville 2

Louisville 9, Indiana 7 | Indiana eliminated

Louisville 11, Illinois State 2

Louisville 4, Illinois State 3 |Illinois State eliminated

ADVANCING: Louisville

Starkville Regional — No. 6 Mississippi State

Mississippi State 11, Southern U. 6

Central Michigan 6, Miami (Fla.) 5

Miami (Fla.) 12, Southern U. 2 | Southern U. eliminated

Mississippi State 7, Central Michigan 2

Miami (Fla.) 18, Central Michigan 3 | Central Michigan eliminated

Mississippi State 5, Miami (Fla.) 2 | Miami eliminated

ADVANCING: Mississippi State

Stanford Regional — No. 11 Stanford

Stanford 11, Sacramento State 0

Fresno State 9, UC Santa Barbara 2

Sacramento State 6, UC Santa Barbara 4 | UC Santa Barbara eliminated

Fresno State 7, Stanford 2

Stanford 12, Sacramento State 3 | Sacramento State eliminated

Stanford 8, Fresno State 6

Stanford 9, Fresno State 7 | Fresno State eliminated

ADVANCING: Stanford

Chapel Hill Regional — No. 14 North Carolina

North Carolina 7, UNCW 6

Liberty 6, Tennessee 1

Tennessee 10, UNCW 3 | UNCW eliminated

North Carolina 16, Liberty 1

Tennessee 6, Liberty 5 | Liberty eliminated

North Carolina 5, Tennessee 2 | Tennessee eliminated

ADVANCING: North Carolina

Atlanta Regional — No. 3 Georgia Tech

Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 7

Georgia Tech 13, Florida A&M 2

Coastal Carolina 9, Florida A&M 4 | Florida A&M eliminated

Auburn 6, Georgia Tech 5

Georgia Tech 10, Coastal Carolina 8 | Coastal Carolina eliminated

Auburn 4, Georgia Tech 1 | Georgia Tech eliminated

ADVANCING: Auburn

NCAA baseball tournament: 2019 schedule & key dates

REGIONAL HOSTS ANNOUNCED: Sunday, May 26 | The 16 regional sites for the 2019 tournament were announced on NCAA.com, ESPN Bottomline and NCAA social media platforms at 8:30 p.m. ET.

SELECTION SHOW: Monday, May 27 | The 64-team bracket and regional schedule were announced at 12 p.m. ET. The selection show was televised on ESPNU.

REGIONALS: Friday, May 31-Monday, June 3 | 16 top seeds will host regional competition on campus. Each regional is a four-team, double elimination tournament. Teams are seeded Nos. 1-4 in each regional.

SUPER REGIONALS: Friday, June 7-Monday, June 10 | Eight teams will host on-campus super regional tournaments. Each super regional is a two-team, best-of-three series.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Saturday, June 15-Monday/Tuesday, June 25/26 | Eight teams will advance to a two-week double-elimination final site bracket. The final two teams will play in a best-of-three series to decide the national championship. All games will be played at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Tap or click here for the daily CWS game schedule.

2019 NCAA Baseball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

Of the 64 teams that qualified for the 2019 DI tournament, 31 were awarded automatic bids via conference championships. The remaining 33 schools were selected at-large.

Here were all the 2019 conference champions, who received automatic qualification.

College World Series history: NCAA baseball national champions

Southern California leads all schools with 12 national titles, twice as many as any other school since the College World Series started in 1947. USC's last national championship came in 1998. Since the turn of the decade (2011-18), there have been eight different schools to take home the crown.

In 2018, Oregon State won its third national title after a 55-12-1 season. The Beavers defeated Arkansas in three games in the final series.

Below is the full championship history from 1947-2018. The College World Series has called Omaha home since 1950.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.

*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.