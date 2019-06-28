College World Series 2020 schedule

The 2020 College World Series will take place June 13-23/24, 2020 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. See below for the full schedule.
The selection show will be Monday, May 25. Regional tournaments will be held May 29-June 1 at 16 regional sites yet to be determined. Super Regional action will take place June 5-8 at eight different sites.
Vanderbilt beat Michigan 8-2 in a Game 3 to win the 2019 College World Series and the program's second national title.
CWS 2019: Full tournament bracket | Printable 2019 CWS bracket | CWS info & tickets | Shop latest CWS gear
2020 College World Series schedule:
Purchase your tickets and plan all your future trips to Omaha now using this link.
Need to get caught up on all the ins and outs of the CWS?
Here is everything you need to know about the NCAA Division I baseball tournament:
What is the difference between the Division I baseball tournament and the College World Series?
The NCAA Division I baseball tournament is a 64-team tournament that starts in May. After two rounds of play (which each consist of multiple games), there are just eight teams left. These eight teams then head to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series. The CWS is the culmination of the DI tournament, where the teams compete in two brackets, with the winners of each meeting in the CWS finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion.
When did the College World Series start?
The first-ever NCAA Division I baseball tournament was in 1947, and would barely be recognized as the same tournament nowadays. The 1947 tournament featured just eight teams, which were divided into two four-team, single-elimination brackets. The two winners — California and Yale — then met in a best-of-three final in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated through the inaugural CWS and beat Yale to capture the first title.
CWS HISTORY: Coaches with most wins | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented
How has the NCAA Division I baseball tournament changed since its inception?
The tournament has grown a lot since 1947. There are currently 64 teams that compete in four rounds (two double-elimination brackets, two best-of-three series) for the title.
Here are the major changes to the tournament, as they happened:
- 1948: First-round playoffs were changed to double-elimination.
- 1949: The final was expanded to a four-team, double-elimination format, and the site changed to Wichita, Kansas.
- 1950: Site moves to Omaha, Nebraska.
- 1954: Field expands to 23 teams. The field size bounces around between 21 and 32 for the next two decades. In the 22 years between 1954 and 1975, the field is never the same size two years in a row.
- 1976: Field expands to 34 teams, where it will stay until 1982.
- 1982: Field expands to 36 teams. Will expand multiple times in the next few years, before settling at 48 teams in 1987, where it will stay until 1999.
- 1988-1998: The eight regional champions are seeded into two four-team brackets. Those two brackets play double-elimination with the bracket winners then meeting in a one-game championship.
- 1999: Field expands to current size of 64 teams, super regionals are added.
- 2003: CWS finals become a best-of-three series.
OREGON STATE WINS THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
How are teams selected for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?
Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball tournament field has been split into two qualifying groups: The automatic berths, and the at-large selections. Since 2014, that split sees 31 conference champions receive automatic berths, and 33 teams receive at-large bids, decided by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
As part of that selection process, 16 teams receive national seeds, and are offered the option of hosting a super regional if they advance to the second round.
THE 2019 FIELD: What we learned about the Road to the CWS | UCLA earns No. 1 seed
What is the format for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament?
There are four stages of competition for the tournament:
Regionals
The first round sees the 64 teams split into 16 brackets. Each is a double-elimination bracket with four teams, seeded 1-4. Double-elimination means that a team isn’t eliminated from the bracket until they lose two games.
Super Regionals
The 16 winners of the regionals move on to the super regionals, where they are split into eight pairings. These pairings play in a best-of-three series.
College World Series
The eight winners of the super regionals head to the CWS in Omaha. They are split into two double-elimination brackets, consisting of four teams each.
College World Series Finals
The winners of the two CWS brackets meet in the CWS Finals, a best-of-three series to decide the NCAA champion.
BASEBALL: BEST DUGOUT CRITTERS | HIGH FIVE
When is the College World Series?
The NCAA Division I baseball tournament starts after the culmination of the regular season, in May every year. The College World Series, the final stage of the tournament, caps of the season in June.
The 2020 CWS starts June 13 and goes until June 23 or 24.
How to watch the College World Series
The College World Series is broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. You can livestream all games on WatchESPN.
Who has won the most College World Series?
In the 72-year history of the tournament, 29 different teams have won the CWS.
But no team has won it more often than Southern California. The Trojans have 12 titles to their name, with the first coming in 1948, and the most recent in 1998. That also includes a stretch from 1968 to 1974, when USC won six of seven titles.
Here are the winners of every tournament:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John "Hi" Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.