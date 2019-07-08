Where the 2019 MLB All-Stars played college baseball

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters have been voted on and picked. The American League and National League will go head-to-head for bragging rights Tuesday, July 9 from Progressive Field in Cleveland. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can follow the action on Fox.

WAY TO EARLY RANKINGS: How the 2020 college baseball top 25 could look

Of the 64 players initially voted or selected to both All-Star rosters, 24 began their careers playing NCAA college baseball, with five more added as injury replacements. Before we get into specifics, let's take a look at how the rosters break down.

SEC schools lead the way with eight players voted or selected. Vanderbilt and LSU both sent two players apiece, the most of any program in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. The SEC's dominance extended to 10 with injury replacements. Vanderbilt's Sonny Gray now gives the Commodores three All-Stars and Brandon Woodruff out of Mississippi State gives the SEC 10 former players on the rosters.

Six American League All-Stars and five National League All-Stars played in Omaha at the College World Series. DJ LeMahieu (LSU, 2009), Whit Merrifield (South Carolina, 2010) and Walker Buehler (Vanderbilt, 2014) all won CWS titles and played big roles for their teams in doing so. The complete list: Yasmani Grandal (Miami (Fla.)): 2008 DJ LeMahieu (LSU): 2008 and 2009 James McCann (Arkansas): 2009 Whit Merrifield (South Carolina): 2010 Gerrit Cole (UCLA): 2010 Sonny Gray (Vanderbilt): 2011 Brandon Woodruff (Mississippi State): 2013 Alex Bregman (LSU): 2013 and 2015 Walker Buehler (Vanderbilt): 2014 and 2015 Pete Alonso (Florida): 2015 and 2016 Shane Bieber (UC Santa Barbara): 2016

There are two Dick Howser Award winners, both on the National League squad: Anthony Rendon (Rice) won it in 2010 and Kris Bryant (San Diego) won in 2013.

Bryant also earned the 2013 Golden Spikes Award and is the lone winner on the All-Star rosters.

JD Martinez is the lone player to hail from Division II baseball.

The American League has four starters who played NCAA college baseball. The National League? None.

Of the initial players selected to the game, the Houston Astros lead the way with four former NCAA college baseball All-Stars: Bregman, Cole, George Springer (UConn) and Justin Verlander (Old Dominion). The New York Mets, with Alonso, Jacob deGrom (Stetson) and Jeff McNeil (Long Beach State), are a close second.

CWS MEMORIES: MLB players reflect on their time in Omaha

Let's take a closer look at some of the standout college baseball careers from the All-Star rosters.

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees | LSU: The former Tigers infielder slashed .344/.405/.470 in two years at Baton Rouge, reaching the College World Series in both seasons. He made the all-tournament team and helped LSU claim its sixth national championship in 2009.

THE GOLDEN SPIKES AWARD: The ultimate guide to the history and winners

Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs | San Diego: Bryant's 2013 with USD was one for the ages. He slashed .329/.493/.820 while blasting 31 home runs and winning just about every award imaginable, including the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser. That year also marked the last trip for San Diego to the NCAA baseball tournament.

In 2013 San Diego's Kris Bryant was baseball's best

Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals | Rice: Rendon exploded onto the Texas baseball scene for Rice, first winning freshman of the year honors with an Owls freshman-record 20 home runs, before posting an absurd .394/.539/.801, 26-home run, 85-RBI sophomore campaign. He finished his career with 52 home runs as one of the most prolific home run hitters in Rice history.

RICE ALL-TIME NINE: Look back at the best starting lineup throughout the Owls history

Pete Alonso, New York Mets | Florida: Alonso guaranteed that every June you'll hear his name mentioned in College World Series broadcasts. The Gators slugger hit not one, but two of the longest home runs in College World Series history during his career, a trait that seems to be carrying over to his MLB days.

CWS HOME RUN TRACKER: Here are the 7 longest home runs in CWS history (we think)

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros | Old Dominion: It was tough for Verlander to garner the same overall success of national honors and College World Series appearances playing for a smaller school, but he certainly left his mark. Verlander is the all-time all-time strikeout leader in Monarchs, Colonial Athletic Association and Commonwealth of Virginia history with 427 in his three-year stint.

College World Series memorable moments

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals | South Carolina: The former Gamecock had a stellar career, slashing .329/.389/.489 with 27 home runs in three years with South Carolina. It was his last hit, however, that would go down as one of the most iconic in CWS lore. His walk-off winner in the 11th inning of the CWS finals against UCLA not only brought South Carolina its first national title, but closed the doors on Rosenblatt Stadium in stunning fashion as the CWS moved to TD Ameritrade Park Omaha the very next season.

MLB IN OMAHA: The CWS connections from the Kansas City vs. Detroit game

Here is the complete list of former college baseball players in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

Complete AL and NL rosters.

Player Position MLB Team College AMERICAN LEAGUE Starters DJ LeMahieu 2B New York Yankees LSU Alex Bregman 3B Houston Astros LSU George Springer OF Houston Astros UConn Hunter Pence ^ OF Texas Rangers UT Arlington Reserves James McCann C Chicago White Sox Arkansas Tommy La Stella ^ 2B Los Angeles Angels Coastal Carolina Brandon Lowe + ^ 2B Tampa Bay Rays Maryland Matt Chapman 3B Oakland A's Cal State Fullerton Whit Merrifield OF Kansas City Royals South Carolina J.D. Martinez* DH Boston Red Sox Nova Southeastern* Gerrit Cole RHP Houston Astros UCLA John Means LHP Baltimore Orioles West Virginia Mike Minor ^ LHP Texas Rangers Vanderbilt Marcus Stroman ^ RHP Toronto Blue Jays Duke Shane Bieber + RHP Cleveland Indians UC Santa Barbara Justin Verlander RHP Houston Astros Old Dominion NATIONAL LEAGUE Reserves Yasmani Grandal C Milwaukee Brewers Miami (FL) Pete Alonso 1B New York Mets Florida Max Muncy + 1B Los Angeles Dodgers Baylor Kris Bryant 3B Chicago Cubs San Diego Anthony Rendon ^ 3B Washington Nationals Rice Paul DeJong SS St. Louis Cardinals Illinois State Charlie Blackmon OF Colorado Rockies Georgia Tech Jeff McNeil OF New York Mets Long Beach State Walker Buehler RHP Los Angeles Dodgers Vanderbilt Jacob deGrom RHP New York Mets Stetson Sonny Gray + RHP Cincinnati Reds Vanderbilt Max Scherzer ^ RHP Washington Nationals Missouri Brandon Woodruff + RHP Milwaukee Brewers Mississippi State