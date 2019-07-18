Track the college baseball stars in the Cape Cod Baseball League All Star Game and Home Run Derby lineup

The Cape Cod Baseball League's best and brightest college baseball players will be on display on Sunday, July 21, in the CCBL Home Run Derby and All-Star Game. The game will take place in Eldredge Park, home of the Orleans Firebirds in Orleans, Massachusetts.
The day's festivities kick off with the CCBL Home Run Derby, pitting three East Division sluggers against three of the West Division sluggers. Let's take a look at the schedule and rosters for Sunday's events.
PLAYER WATCH: Red-hot CCBL hitters | Pitchers off to strong starts
CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME: Schedule
Gates open at 2 p.m. ET, when fans can enjoy watching the East and West All-Stars take batting practice, infield and outfield practice, and even snag some autographs. Then the real fun begins.
- 5 p.m. ET: Home Run Derby
- 6:05 p.m. ET: First pitch for the 2019 CCBL All-Star Game
CCBL ALL-STAR GAME: The Home Run Derby lineup
The Home Run Derby is made up of six players, three from the East Division and three from the West. Let's take a look at the lineup.
East Division
- T.J. Collett, Kentucky (Brewster Whitecaps): Tied for fourth in the CCBL with five home runs.
- Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma (Brewster): After a two-home run game Wednesday, he trails his All-Star teammate by one for the CCBL lead with seven.
- Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame (Harwich Mariners): Leads the CCBL with eight home runs.
Collett also appeared in the 2019 College Baseball Home Run Derby in June at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha after the completion of the College World Series. He slugged 10 home runs for the Wildcats in 2019. Hardman was the Sooners' leading hitter this year with a .306 average and he tied for the team lead with six home runs. Kavadas continues his 2019 power breakout. The rising junior led the Irish in doubles (13) and home runs (12).
2019 COLLEGE BASEBALL HOME RUN DERBY: NKU's Griffin Doersching slugs his way to victory in Omaha
West Division
- Oraj Anu, Kentucky (Cotuit): Has four home runs this summer.
- Hunter Goodman, Memphis (Hyannis): Part of the five-way tie for third with five CCBL home runs.
- Baron Radcliff, Georgia Tech (Falmouth): Has just three home runs, but they've all come in his last four games.
Anu is transferring into Kentucky after a big season at Wallace Community College where he hit 19 home runs. He and Collett are going to be a nightmare to pitchers in 2020, but as of now, they are foes for a day at least. Goodman had a monster season for Memphis, leading the team in hitting (.326), doubles (16) and home runs (13). Radcliff came on strong for the Yellow Jackets with a 12-home run campaign in 2019.
Lights. Camera. Action.— Falmouth Commodores (@FalCommodores) July 14, 2019
The trailer of what’s to come in the @Official_CCBL Home Run Derby starring Baron Radcliff (@radcliff2x) from @GTBaseball.
Directed by: @Sevrin_L 🎬 pic.twitter.com/sncGvIorN0
(All stats through July 18 and taken from the official CCBL website.)
CCBL ALL-STAR GAME: The rosters
There are 29 players that hail from the East Division and 30 on the West Division roster. Here's how both CCBL All-Star Game rosters break down.
- The SEC leads all conferences with nine schools represented. The Pac-12 is right behind with eight, while the ACC and Big 12 are represented by five schools apiece.
- Six schools send two players to the All-Star Game: Alabama, Boston College, UConn, Florida, Notre Dame and South Carolina.
- Not only are there two DII baseball players rostered, they are both starting. Florida Southern's Jacob Teter draws the start at first base for the West while Max Troiani out of Bentley starts for the East in centerfield.
- The CCBL leader in batting average, Zach DeLoach (.378), is starting in right field for the West. Kavadas, the CCBL's home run leader is starting for the East, while the CCBL leader Hardman (26) is on the East bench. Nick Gonzales, who starts for the West, and Tyler Gentry, who is on the East bench, lead the CCBL in doubles with nine.
- Franco Aleman, the CCBL ERA leader with 0.00, is in the West bullpen, although Ian Seymour, the CCBL leader in strikeouts with 39 is absent from both rosters.
|East Division
|STARTERS
|Position
|Player
|CCBL Team
|School
|C
|Austin Wells
|Yarmouth-Dennis
|Arizona
|1B
|Niko Kavadas
|Harwich
|Notre Dame
|2B
|Christian Fedko
|Harwich
|Connecticut
|3B
|Riley King
|Yarmouth-Dennis
|Georgia
|SS
|Wyatt Young
|Yarmouth-Dennis
|Pepperdine
|LF
|Jamal O'Guinn II
|Chatham
|Southern California
|CF
|Max Troiani
|Orleans
|Bentley
|RF
|Daniel Cabrera
|Harwich
|LSU
|DH
|T.J. Collett
|Brewster
|Kentucky
|SP
|Mason Black
|Brewster
|Lehigh
|RESERVES
|P
|Jared Shuster
|Orleans
|Wake Forest
|P
|Joe Boyle
|Harwich
|Notre Dame
|P
|Connor McCullough
|Harwich
|Kansas State
|P
|Will Heflin
|Harwich
|Tennessee
|P
|Matthew Mikulski
|Brewster
|Fordham
|P
|Jacob Palisch
|Harwich
|Stanford
|P
|Kolby Kubichek
|Chatham
|Texas
|P
|Dawson Merryman
|Chatham
|Midland College
|C
|Brady Smith
|Chatham
|Florida
|C
|Brett Auerbach
|Brewster
|Alabama
|IF
|Tyler Hardman
|Chatham
|Oklahoma
|IF
|Jorge Arenas
|Chatham
|Stetson
|OF
|Kaden Polcovich
|Chatham
|Oklahoma State
|OF
|Joey Wiemer Jr.
|Harwich
|Cincinnati
|UTIL
|Gage Workman
|Brewster
|Arizona State
|UTIL
|Noah Campbell
|Yarmouth-Dennis
|South Carolina
|UTIL
|Tyler Gentry
|Brewster
|Alabama
|UTIL
|Chris Galland
|Harwich
|Boston College
Home run swing @nikkavadas22 💪 pic.twitter.com/rz1YAqFkp2— Harwich Mariners (@HarwichMariners) July 17, 2019
|West Division
|STARTERS
|Position
|Player
|CCBL Team
|School
|C
|Dallas Beaver
|Wareham
|South Carolina
|1B
|Jacob Teter
|Wareham
|Florida Southern
|2B
|Nick Gonzales
|Cotuit
|New Mexico State
|3B
|Trei Cruz
|Falmouth
|Rice
|SS
|Hayden Cantrelle
|Falmouth
|Louisiana
|LF
|Allbry Major
|Cotuit
|Xavier
|CF
|Braiden Ward
|Wareham
|Washington
|RF
|Zach DeLoach
|Falmouth
|Texas A&M
|DH
|Hunter Goodman
|Hyannis
|Memphis
|SP
|Ian Bedell
|Wareham
|Missouri
|RESERVES
|P
|Franco Aleman
|Falmouth
|Florida International*
|P
|Logan Hofmann
|Falmouth
|Northwestern State
|P
|Tyler Mattison
|Hyannis
|Bryant
|P
|Trent Palmer
|Wareham
|Jacksonville
|P
|Max Lardner
|Bourne
|Gonzaga
|P
|Harrison Rutkowski
|Bourne
|Rutgers
|P
|Karl Johnson
|Bourne
|Connecticut
|P
|Reid Johnston
|Cotuit
|North Carolina State
|P
|Matt Moore
|Cotuit
|Purdue
|C
|Jackson Greer
|Bourne
|East Tennessee State
|C
|Cody Pasic
|Cotuit
|Maine
|IF
|Casey Schmitt
|Cotuit
|San Diego State
|IF
|Darren Baker
|Wareham
|California
|IF
|Benjamin Sems
|Wareham
|Kansas
|OF
|Jud Fabian
|Bourne
|Florida
|OF
|Parker Chavers
|Cotuit
|Coastal Carolina
|Util
|Jared Desantolo
|Hyannis
|Florida Atlantic
|Util
|Matt McLain
|Wareham
|UCLA
|Util
|Cody Morissette
|Bourne
|Boston College
|Uitl
|Matthew Mervis
|Cotuit
|Duke
(* = transferred to Community College after CCBL play began; bold players hail from Division II; italicized players were from the JUCO circuit.)