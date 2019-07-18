TRENDING:

Early men's lacrosse top 25 rankings

College football's best new uniforms

Here's some of the greatest moments from the 2018-2019 season

baseball-d1 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | July 18, 2019

Track the college baseball stars in the Cape Cod Baseball League All Star Game and Home Run Derby lineup

Dive into the top plays from the College World Series

The Cape Cod Baseball League's best and brightest college baseball players will be on display on Sunday, July 21, in the CCBL Home Run Derby and All-Star Game. The game will take place in Eldredge Park, home of the Orleans Firebirds in Orleans, Massachusetts. 

The day's festivities kick off with the CCBL Home Run Derby, pitting three East Division sluggers against three of the West Division sluggers. Let's take a look at the schedule and rosters for Sunday's events. 

PLAYER WATCH: Red-hot CCBL hitters | Pitchers off to strong starts

CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME: Schedule

Gates open at 2 p.m. ET, when fans can enjoy watching the East and West All-Stars take batting practice, infield and outfield practice, and even snag some autographs. Then the real fun begins.

  • 5 p.m. ET: Home Run Derby
  • 6:05 p.m. ET: First pitch for the 2019 CCBL All-Star Game

CCBL ALL-STAR GAME: The Home Run Derby lineup

The Home Run Derby is made up of six players, three from the East Division and three from the West. Let's take a look at the lineup.

East Division

  • T.J. Collett, Kentucky (Brewster Whitecaps): Tied for fourth in the CCBL with five home runs.
  • Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma (Brewster): After a two-home run game Wednesday, he trails his All-Star teammate by one for the CCBL lead with seven. 
  • Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame (Harwich Mariners): Leads the CCBL with eight home runs.

Collett also appeared in the 2019 College Baseball Home Run Derby in June at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha after the completion of the College World Series. He slugged 10 home runs for the Wildcats in 2019. Hardman was the Sooners' leading hitter this year with a .306 average and he tied for the team lead with six home runs. Kavadas continues his 2019 power breakout. The rising junior led the Irish in doubles (13) and home runs (12).

2019 COLLEGE BASEBALL HOME RUN DERBY: NKU's Griffin Doersching slugs his way to victory in Omaha

West Division

  • Oraj Anu, Kentucky (Cotuit): Has four home runs this summer. 
  • Hunter Goodman, Memphis (Hyannis): Part of the five-way tie for third with five CCBL home runs. 
  • Baron Radcliff, Georgia Tech (Falmouth): Has just three home runs, but they've all come in his last four games. 

Anu is transferring into Kentucky after a big season at Wallace Community College where he hit 19 home runs. He and Collett are going to be a nightmare to pitchers in 2020, but as of now, they are foes for a day at least. Goodman had a monster season for Memphis, leading the team in hitting (.326), doubles (16) and home runs (13). Radcliff came on strong for the Yellow Jackets with a 12-home run campaign in 2019. 

(All stats through July 18 and taken from the official CCBL website.)

CCBL ALL-STAR GAME: The rosters

There are 29 players that hail from the East Division and 30 on the West Division roster. Here's how both CCBL All-Star Game rosters break down.

  • The SEC leads all conferences with nine schools represented. The Pac-12 is right behind with eight, while the ACC and Big 12 are represented by five schools apiece.
  • Six schools send two players to the All-Star Game: Alabama, Boston College, UConn, Florida, Notre Dame and South Carolina.
  • Not only are there two DII baseball players rostered, they are both starting. Florida Southern's Jacob Teter draws the start at first base for the West while Max Troiani out of Bentley starts for the East in centerfield.
  • The CCBL leader in batting average, Zach DeLoach (.378), is starting in right field for the West. Kavadas, the CCBL's home run leader is starting for the East, while the CCBL leader Hardman (26) is on the East bench. Nick Gonzales, who starts for the West, and Tyler Gentry, who is on the East bench, lead the CCBL in doubles with nine.
  • Franco Aleman, the CCBL ERA leader with 0.00, is in the West bullpen, although Ian Seymour, the CCBL leader in strikeouts with 39 is absent from both rosters.
East Division 
STARTERS
Position Player CCBL Team  School
C Austin Wells Yarmouth-Dennis Arizona
1B Niko Kavadas Harwich Notre Dame
2B Christian Fedko Harwich Connecticut
3B Riley King Yarmouth-Dennis     Georgia
SS Wyatt Young Yarmouth-Dennis     Pepperdine
LF Jamal O'Guinn II Chatham Southern California
CF Max Troiani Orleans Bentley
RF Daniel Cabrera Harwich LSU
DH T.J. Collett Brewster Kentucky
SP Mason Black Brewster Lehigh
RESERVES
P Jared Shuster Orleans Wake Forest
P Joe Boyle Harwich Notre Dame
P Connor McCullough Harwich Kansas State
P Will Heflin Harwich Tennessee
P Matthew Mikulski Brewster Fordham
P Jacob Palisch Harwich Stanford
P Kolby Kubichek Chatham Texas
P Dawson Merryman Chatham Midland College
C Brady Smith Chatham Florida
C Brett Auerbach Brewster Alabama
IF Tyler Hardman Chatham Oklahoma
IF Jorge Arenas Chatham Stetson
OF Kaden Polcovich Chatham Oklahoma State
OF Joey Wiemer Jr. Harwich Cincinnati
UTIL Gage Workman Brewster Arizona State
UTIL Noah Campbell Yarmouth-Dennis     South Carolina
UTIL Tyler Gentry Brewster Alabama
UTIL Chris Galland Harwich Boston College
West Division
STARTERS
Position Player CCBL Team    School
C Dallas Beaver Wareham   South Carolina
1B Jacob Teter Wareham   Florida Southern
2B Nick Gonzales Cotuit   New Mexico State
3B Trei Cruz Falmouth   Rice
SS Hayden Cantrelle Falmouth   Louisiana
LF Allbry Major Cotuit   Xavier 
CF Braiden Ward Wareham   Washington
RF Zach DeLoach Falmouth   Texas A&M
DH Hunter Goodman Hyannis   Memphis
SP Ian Bedell Wareham   Missouri
RESERVES
P Franco Aleman Falmouth   Florida International*
P Logan Hofmann Falmouth   Northwestern State
P Tyler Mattison Hyannis   Bryant
P Trent Palmer Wareham   Jacksonville
P Max Lardner Bourne   Gonzaga
P Harrison Rutkowski Bourne   Rutgers
P Karl Johnson Bourne   Connecticut
P Reid Johnston Cotuit   North Carolina State
P Matt Moore Cotuit   Purdue 
C Jackson Greer Bourne   East Tennessee State
C Cody Pasic Cotuit   Maine
IF Casey Schmitt Cotuit   San Diego State
IF Darren Baker Wareham   California
IF Benjamin Sems Wareham   Kansas
OF Jud Fabian Bourne   Florida
OF Parker Chavers Cotuit   Coastal Carolina
Util Jared Desantolo Hyannis   Florida Atlantic
Util Matt McLain Wareham   UCLA
Util Cody Morissette Bourne   Boston College
Uitl Matthew Mervis Cotuit   Duke

(* = transferred to Community College after CCBL play began; bold players hail from Division II; italicized players were from the JUCO circuit.) 

2019 SEC football schedule: Game times, TV channels for every week

The 2019 SEC football season starts Saturday, Aug. 24 and goes through the SEC Championship Game on December 7. Get the full schedule, including TV channels, here.
READ MORE

Nick Saban talks Alabama football, Tua Tagovailoa at SEC media days

After a loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was back at the podium during SEC media days on Wednesday to discuss the Crimson Tide's upcoming season. We have the full transcript of everything he said below. 
READ MORE

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25 for the 2019 season

The 2019 college football season isn't far away. Here is our preseason Top 25, led by Clemson and Alabama.
READ MORE
Division I
College World Series
June 13-23/24, 2020
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners