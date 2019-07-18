Track the college baseball stars in the Cape Cod Baseball League All Star Game and Home Run Derby lineup

The Cape Cod Baseball League's best and brightest college baseball players will be on display on Sunday, July 21, in the CCBL Home Run Derby and All-Star Game. The game will take place in Eldredge Park, home of the Orleans Firebirds in Orleans, Massachusetts.

The day's festivities kick off with the CCBL Home Run Derby, pitting three East Division sluggers against three of the West Division sluggers. Let's take a look at the schedule and rosters for Sunday's events.

CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME: Schedule

Gates open at 2 p.m. ET, when fans can enjoy watching the East and West All-Stars take batting practice, infield and outfield practice, and even snag some autographs. Then the real fun begins.

5 p.m. ET: Home Run Derby

6:05 p.m. ET: First pitch for the 2019 CCBL All-Star Game

CCBL ALL-STAR GAME: The Home Run Derby lineup

The Home Run Derby is made up of six players, three from the East Division and three from the West. Let's take a look at the lineup.

East Division

T.J. Collett, Kentucky (Brewster Whitecaps): Tied for fourth in the CCBL with five home runs.

Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma (Brewster): After a two-home run game Wednesday, he trails his All-Star teammate by one for the CCBL lead with seven.

Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame (Harwich Mariners): Leads the CCBL with eight home runs.

Collett also appeared in the 2019 College Baseball Home Run Derby in June at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha after the completion of the College World Series. He slugged 10 home runs for the Wildcats in 2019. Hardman was the Sooners' leading hitter this year with a .306 average and he tied for the team lead with six home runs. Kavadas continues his 2019 power breakout. The rising junior led the Irish in doubles (13) and home runs (12).

West Division

Oraj Anu, Kentucky (Cotuit): Has four home runs this summer.

Hunter Goodman, Memphis (Hyannis): Part of the five-way tie for third with five CCBL home runs.

Baron Radcliff, Georgia Tech (Falmouth): Has just three home runs, but they've all come in his last four games.

Anu is transferring into Kentucky after a big season at Wallace Community College where he hit 19 home runs. He and Collett are going to be a nightmare to pitchers in 2020, but as of now, they are foes for a day at least. Goodman had a monster season for Memphis, leading the team in hitting (.326), doubles (16) and home runs (13). Radcliff came on strong for the Yellow Jackets with a 12-home run campaign in 2019.

(All stats through July 18 and taken from the official CCBL website.)

CCBL ALL-STAR GAME: The rosters

There are 29 players that hail from the East Division and 30 on the West Division roster. Here's how both CCBL All-Star Game rosters break down.

The SEC leads all conferences with nine schools represented. The Pac-12 is right behind with eight, while the ACC and Big 12 are represented by five schools apiece.

Six schools send two players to the All-Star Game: Alabama, Boston College, UConn, Florida, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Not only are there two DII baseball players rostered, they are both starting. Florida Southern's Jacob Teter draws the start at first base for the West while Max Troiani out of Bentley starts for the East in centerfield.

The CCBL leader in batting average, Zach DeLoach (.378), is starting in right field for the West. Kavadas, the CCBL's home run leader is starting for the East, while the CCBL leader Hardman (26) is on the East bench. Nick Gonzales, who starts for the West, and Tyler Gentry, who is on the East bench, lead the CCBL in doubles with nine.

Franco Aleman, the CCBL ERA leader with 0.00, is in the West bullpen, although Ian Seymour, the CCBL leader in strikeouts with 39 is absent from both rosters.

East Division STARTERS Position Player CCBL Team School C Austin Wells Yarmouth-Dennis Arizona 1B Niko Kavadas Harwich Notre Dame 2B Christian Fedko Harwich Connecticut 3B Riley King Yarmouth-Dennis Georgia SS Wyatt Young Yarmouth-Dennis Pepperdine LF Jamal O'Guinn II Chatham Southern California CF Max Troiani Orleans Bentley RF Daniel Cabrera Harwich LSU DH T.J. Collett Brewster Kentucky SP Mason Black Brewster Lehigh RESERVES P Jared Shuster Orleans Wake Forest P Joe Boyle Harwich Notre Dame P Connor McCullough Harwich Kansas State P Will Heflin Harwich Tennessee P Matthew Mikulski Brewster Fordham P Jacob Palisch Harwich Stanford P Kolby Kubichek Chatham Texas P Dawson Merryman Chatham Midland College C Brady Smith Chatham Florida C Brett Auerbach Brewster Alabama IF Tyler Hardman Chatham Oklahoma IF Jorge Arenas Chatham Stetson OF Kaden Polcovich Chatham Oklahoma State OF Joey Wiemer Jr. Harwich Cincinnati UTIL Gage Workman Brewster Arizona State UTIL Noah Campbell Yarmouth-Dennis South Carolina UTIL Tyler Gentry Brewster Alabama UTIL Chris Galland Harwich Boston College

West Division STARTERS Position Player CCBL Team School C Dallas Beaver Wareham South Carolina 1B Jacob Teter Wareham Florida Southern 2B Nick Gonzales Cotuit New Mexico State 3B Trei Cruz Falmouth Rice SS Hayden Cantrelle Falmouth Louisiana LF Allbry Major Cotuit Xavier CF Braiden Ward Wareham Washington RF Zach DeLoach Falmouth Texas A&M DH Hunter Goodman Hyannis Memphis SP Ian Bedell Wareham Missouri RESERVES P Franco Aleman Falmouth Florida International* P Logan Hofmann Falmouth Northwestern State P Tyler Mattison Hyannis Bryant P Trent Palmer Wareham Jacksonville P Max Lardner Bourne Gonzaga P Harrison Rutkowski Bourne Rutgers P Karl Johnson Bourne Connecticut P Reid Johnston Cotuit North Carolina State P Matt Moore Cotuit Purdue C Jackson Greer Bourne East Tennessee State C Cody Pasic Cotuit Maine IF Casey Schmitt Cotuit San Diego State IF Darren Baker Wareham California IF Benjamin Sems Wareham Kansas OF Jud Fabian Bourne Florida OF Parker Chavers Cotuit Coastal Carolina Util Jared Desantolo Hyannis Florida Atlantic Util Matt McLain Wareham UCLA Util Cody Morissette Bourne Boston College Uitl Matthew Mervis Cotuit Duke

(* = transferred to Community College after CCBL play began; bold players hail from Division II; italicized players were from the JUCO circuit.)