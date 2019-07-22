The 16 best college baseball stadiums, according to the fans

College baseball is fun to watch. Going to college baseball games — especially at the best stadiums across the land — makes it even more fun.

We asked you last summer to name your favorite stadiums and you did not let us down. After much debate, you helped us come up with the 13 college baseball stadiums most beloved by fans. We checked in with you again this summer on Facebook and Twitter and you came through again with more than 1,200 responses on Twitter alone.

__________________________ is the best college ballpark in the country! #NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/ykdzA6jgpz — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) July 15, 2019

The 2019 season sees some new entries on our list and plenty of familiar faces, but let us tell you, the top spot was an overwhelming runaway, Dude. Here are your top stadiums based solely on fan responses (in no particular order).

Dudy Noble Field, Mississippi State

The third largest Super Regional crowd all-time is rocking at Dudy Noble Field tonight!#HailState🐶 | #NewDude pic.twitter.com/tHzEeTqvCO — Mississippi State Baseball ⚾️ (@HailStateBB) June 9, 2019

The New Dude, coined The New Palace of College Baseball by Baseball America, took one of the sports most iconic stadiums, gave it a $68 million facelift, and put it in a league of its own. It holds a lot of crazed Diamond Dawg fans which made it the most mentioned college baseball stadium. Attendance records don't seem like they'll stand a chance, especially after the Mayor of Starkville Jake Mangum led the Bulldogs to back-to-back College World Series, leaving the Diamond Dawgs fanatics hungry for more.

THE SEC HIT KING: Look back at Jake Mangum's senior season

Baum-Walker Stadium, Arkansas

SEC baseball rivalries are fun enough as it is, but it even transcends to the stadiums on our list. A not too distant second, Baum-Walker is enjoying consecutive trips to Omaha for the CWS and with the arguably the scariest offense in the SEC returning, the 10,000-plus loyal Hogs fans should have Fayetteville rocking once again in 2020.

Clark-LeClair Stadium, East Carolina

For the second season in a row, the Pirates faithful made their voices heard, making the Greenville, North Carolina baseball mecca the most mentioned stadium outside of SEC country. While 3,000 fans can pack the bleachers, some of the most fun can be had with the 2,000 rowdies out in "Williams Jungle."

Alex Box Stadium, LSU

The Box has long been one of the toughest places to win on the road in college baseball, and that's in large part to the Tigers fans that led to a streak of 22-straight seasons atop the attendance leaders. The "New Box" opened in 2009, the same year LSU won its sixth and most recent College World Series title.

Springs Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Athletics

Teal Nation certainly gave their home ballpark love on social media. With the Chanticleers uniforms having a similar field to those old school Florida Marlins color schemes it brings a brightness to the field, lighting up the energy. Of course, that out-of-nowhere run to the 2016 CWS title definitely helped bring a new wave of buzz to the Stadium ever since.

Oxford University Stadium, Ole Miss

More widely known as Swayze, the name of the field on which the Rebels play, Oxford University Stadium celebrated the 30th anniversary of the first games played there, a double-header sweep of Cumberland University on Feb. 19, 1989. Since then, the stadium that sees 300,000 loyal Rebel fans annually, has been a college baseball staple.

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, Oregon State

Per the Beavers website, Goss is the oldest continuously used ballpark in the nation, beginning play in the 1907 season. There has been plenty to cheer for over the past 15 years, with three national championships and Adley Rutschman entering his hat into the greatest-player-of-his-generation conversation.

COLLEGE BASEBALL AWARDS HISTORY: The complete guide to the Golden Spikes Award | Dick Howser Trophy

Curtis Granderson Stadium, Illinois-Chicago

One of the newer ballparks in college baseball, the Chicago stadium opened its doors in 2014. It lays claim to the "best batter's eye in college baseball." Judging from these photos, we won't argue.

Pete Taylor Park, Southern Miss

The Pete got quite a bit of love on social media, and deservingly so. Since it opened its doors in 1984, over half a million fans have visited The Pete, not bad for a stadium that holds just over 5,500 at max capacity. The Pete hosted the first-ever C-USA baseball tournament and has been the home to the 2003 and 2017 regional tournaments.

Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s “Ball Five” chant is the best tradition in college baseball 😂 (via @AggieBaseball) pic.twitter.com/z3R87IhtYG — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) February 17, 2019

Sure, Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park opened in February 2012 as one of the premier college baseball stadiums in the land. It's big (of course it is, it's in Texas) and visually stunning, but it's those fans that make it awesome. Pitchers have feared not tossing strikes for years, and it only seems to get worse for the opposing pitchers every year.

Boshamer Stadium, North Carolina

The home of the Diamond Heels opened in the late 1960s, but it's the recent run that has continually packed the seats. Boshamer has hosted the 2009, 2011, 2013, 2018, and 2019 Super Regionals, giving the Carolina faithful plenty to cheer about.

Founders Park, South Carolina

Talk about a ballpark opening at the right time. Founders Park, then Carolina Stadium, was announced in 2009. The Gamecocks responded by going to three-straight CWS finals, winning it all in 2010 and 2011 before losing to Arizona in their 2012 go at a three-peat.

Eck Stadium, Wichita State

Legendary head coach Gene Stephenson sought to rebuild the Wichita State baseball program, and it all started with the Eck. It was as bare-bones as you could imagine but after many renovations and upgrades — and the fan support of a 1989 CWS championship run — the Eck has become a fan-friendly environment.

Alexander Field, Purdue

I love Being at Alexander Field. pic.twitter.com/sKRrN0xWcM — Dave Wegiel Photo (@pinolaphoto) July 15, 2019

The new home of the Boilermakers opened its doors in 2013 with a series against Ohio State after they closed their former home, Lambert Field, with a thrilling walk-off win. Taking a look at this sunset, we see why Purdue fans love piling into their new(er) home.

Brooks Field, UNC-Wilmington

The home of the Seahawks has been the only home for UNCW since the program's birth in 1957. The coming college baseball season adds another CAA tournament to its resume.

Brooks Field, home of the 2020 #CAASports tournament pic.twitter.com/pTqGFfQcs7 — UNCW Baseball (@UNCWBaseball) July 15, 2019

TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Creighton and the College World Series

NCAA Photos

Well, duh. TD Ameritrade Park opened its doors in 2011 and became the new mecca of the college baseball world. The Bluejays are lucky enough to call this baseball Eden their home field as well. It has been the host to concerts and events, as well as other college baseball tournaments like the MVC and most recently, the Big Ten in 2019.

CWS HISTORY: Coaches with most wins | Most titles | Appearances | Conferences most represented

The best of the rest

Here were a few more that got some mentions and really caught our eye.

Swanson Stadium, Florida Gulf Coast

P̷a̷r̷a̷d̷i̷s̷e̷ .... Swanson Stadium! Home of the 2019 @ASUNBSB regular season champs and the 2020 #ASUNBSBChampionship pic.twitter.com/aIgGrW1gcE — FGCU Baseball ⚾️ (@FGCU_Baseball) July 15, 2019

Reese Smith, Jr. Field, Middle Tennessee State

The Reese!!! At Middle Tennessee State University. pic.twitter.com/S1sCmMGyII — Mary Kay Wigginton (@mk_wigginton) July 15, 2019

Miller Park, BYU

Russ Chandler Stadium, Georgia Tech