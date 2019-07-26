3 numbers behind Adley Rutschman's hot start in minor league baseball

Oregon State’s Adley Rutschman hit a home run in his first professional baseball game with the Baltimore Orioles Gulf Coast League affiliate. That comes as no surprise in a 2019 season that just keeps rolling for Rutschman, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB draft.

The career of the Beavers’ catcher came to a close at the 2019 College World Series in Omaha. No, he wasn’t there leading the Beavers to another CWS title. Instead, he collected two of the many college baseball awards he earned in his final 2019 campaign.

Rutschman had two huge back-to-back seasons for Oregon State. His 2018 campaign — he hit .408 with nine home runs and a 1.113 OPS — ended at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, where he took home the CWS Most Outstanding Player in a memorable performance leading Oregon State to its third national title.

That 2018 CWS — one in which Rutschman recorded a College World Series record 17 hits with 26 total bases and 13 runs batted in, both tied for second-most in CWS history — was an appetizer for one of the more remarkable seasons in college baseball’s recent history.

RUTSCHMAN'S 2019: 3 essential facts to know about the Golden Spikes Award winner

And his crazy 2019 isn’t over just yet. Let’s take a look at some numbers behind his hot start to his young professional career.

11

That’s how many awards Rutschman won for his performance in 2019. After hitting .411 with 17 home runs and a 1.326 OPS while throwing out 48.1 percent of attempted base runners and allowing only four passed balls, Rutschman became one of the most decorated players in any season of college baseball. Here’s the complete list of what he won:

Golden Spikes Award (USA Baseball)

Dick Howser Trophy (NCBWA)

Buster Posey Award (formerly Johnny Bench Award)

ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove

Baseball America National Player of the Year

D1baseball.com National Player of the Year

Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year

ABCA National Player of the Year

Perfect Game National Player of the Year

Pac-12 player of the year

Pac-12 co-defensive player of the year

COLLEGE BASEBALL AWARDS: The ultimate guide to the Golden Spikes Award | Dick Howser Trophy

3

The number of professional at-bats Rutschman needed to hit his first home run. He just missed a home run in his second at-bat — a fly-out to the warning track. He is clearly making sound contact after having been sidelined by mononucleosis since early summer. Apparently, he’s feeling much better, and Baseball America talked to Rutschman after the game.

And then yesterday, Adley BOMB pic.twitter.com/0LGkoTh9Ra — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) July 21, 2019

1

Stolen bases Rustchman has in his first two professional starts. That’s one more than he had all season with Oregon State. Rutschman went 1-for-4 in his second game, scoring two runs and stealing that one base.

After picking up his third RBI in his first five career games, Rutschman earned a quick promotion to the New York-Penn League with the Aberdeen Ironbirds on July 26. We'll see how he can adjust to the next level of pitching as he climbs the ladder to future MLB stardom.

