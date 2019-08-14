TRENDING:

Greg Johnson, NCAA.com | August 14, 2019

20-second action rule approved in college baseball

NCAA Photos The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a 20-second action rule in college baseball.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a 20-second action rule in baseball that will be enforced before all pitches in the 2019-20 academic year.

It will be optional for a school to have visible clocks to keep the time between pitches. If no visible clock is used, one of the base umpires will keep the 20-second time limit on the field.

COLLEGE BASEBALL RULE UPDATES: Protocols for in-season bat testing in place

If the pitcher is at fault for violating the 20-second action rule, a ball will be awarded in the count. If the hitter violates the 20-second action rule, a strike will be awarded in the count.

The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee proposed the change to enhance the pace of play.

The panel also authorized a proposal requiring all chest protectors used in competition for the 2019-20 academic year be models that are approved by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment.

Division I
College World Series
June 13-23/24, 2020
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

