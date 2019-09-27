TRENDING:

David Seifert | DIBaseball.com | September 27, 2019

22 college baseball flamethrowers who topped 96 this summer

Summer baseball has ended throughout the country, but not before the crew for D1Baseball & Prep Baseball Report found a few more arms bringing the HEAT. Although command is very important, velocity does matter.

Here’s our final list of smoke throwers for the summer of 2019. We saw a total of 22 college pitchers throw at least one fastball 96 mph or better. All velocities were seen firsthand by D1Baseball or Prep Baseball Report staff members.

MPH Pitcher Throws Summer Team/League
100 Joe Boyle RHP Cape Cod A-S Game
99 Will Klein RHP Northwoods All-Star Game
98 Cade Cavalli RHP USA CNT Trials
97 Luke Little LHP Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase
97 Chris McMahon RHP USA CNT Trials
97 Joey Stock RHP St Cloud- Northwoods
97 Austin Vernon RHP Chatham- Cape Cod
97 Cole Wilcox RHP USA vs Cuba
96 Alec Baker RHP Eau Claire- Northwoods
96 Mason Bryant RHP Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase
96 Zach Brzykcy RHP Falmouth- Cape Cod
96 Maceo Campbell RHP Cal Ripken League
96 Burl Carraway LHP USA CNT Trials
96 RJ Dabovich RHP Chatham- Cape Cod
96 Aidan Maldonado RHP Falmouth- Cape Cod
96 Tyler Mattison RHP Cape Cod A-S Game
96 Max Meyer RHP USA CNT Trials
96 Bobby Miller RHP USA CNT Trials
96 Carmen Mlodzinski RHP Cape Cod- Falmouth
96 Trent Palmer RHP Cape Cod A-S Game
96 Casey Schmitt RHP Cotuit- Cape Cod
96 Austin Smith RHP Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase

