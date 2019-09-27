22 college baseball flamethrowers who topped 96 this summer

Summer baseball has ended throughout the country, but not before the crew for D1Baseball & Prep Baseball Report found a few more arms bringing the HEAT. Although command is very important, velocity does matter.

Here’s our final list of smoke throwers for the summer of 2019. We saw a total of 22 college pitchers throw at least one fastball 96 mph or better. All velocities were seen firsthand by D1Baseball or Prep Baseball Report staff members.

MPH Pitcher Throws Summer Team/League 100 Joe Boyle RHP Cape Cod A-S Game 99 Will Klein RHP Northwoods All-Star Game 98 Cade Cavalli RHP USA CNT Trials 97 Luke Little LHP Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase 97 Chris McMahon RHP USA CNT Trials 97 Joey Stock RHP St Cloud- Northwoods 97 Austin Vernon RHP Chatham- Cape Cod 97 Cole Wilcox RHP USA vs Cuba 96 Alec Baker RHP Eau Claire- Northwoods 96 Mason Bryant RHP Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase 96 Zach Brzykcy RHP Falmouth- Cape Cod 96 Maceo Campbell RHP Cal Ripken League 96 Burl Carraway LHP USA CNT Trials 96 RJ Dabovich RHP Chatham- Cape Cod 96 Aidan Maldonado RHP Falmouth- Cape Cod 96 Tyler Mattison RHP Cape Cod A-S Game 96 Max Meyer RHP USA CNT Trials 96 Bobby Miller RHP USA CNT Trials 96 Carmen Mlodzinski RHP Cape Cod- Falmouth 96 Trent Palmer RHP Cape Cod A-S Game 96 Casey Schmitt RHP Cotuit- Cape Cod 96 Austin Smith RHP Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase

