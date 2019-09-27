22 college baseball flamethrowers who topped 96 this summer

Summer baseball has ended throughout the country, but not before the crew for D1Baseball & Prep Baseball Report found a few more arms bringing the HEAT. Although command is very important, velocity does matter.
Here’s our final list of smoke throwers for the summer of 2019. We saw a total of 22 college pitchers throw at least one fastball 96 mph or better. All velocities were seen firsthand by D1Baseball or Prep Baseball Report staff members.
|MPH
|Pitcher
|Throws
|Summer Team/League
|100
|Joe Boyle
|RHP
|Cape Cod A-S Game
|99
|Will Klein
|RHP
|Northwoods All-Star Game
|98
|Cade Cavalli
|RHP
|USA CNT Trials
|97
|Luke Little
|LHP
|Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase
|97
|Chris McMahon
|RHP
|USA CNT Trials
|97
|Joey Stock
|RHP
|St Cloud- Northwoods
|97
|Austin Vernon
|RHP
|Chatham- Cape Cod
|97
|Cole Wilcox
|RHP
|USA vs Cuba
|96
|Alec Baker
|RHP
|Eau Claire- Northwoods
|96
|Mason Bryant
|RHP
|Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase
|96
|Zach Brzykcy
|RHP
|Falmouth- Cape Cod
|96
|Maceo Campbell
|RHP
|Cal Ripken League
|96
|Burl Carraway
|LHP
|USA CNT Trials
|96
|RJ Dabovich
|RHP
|Chatham- Cape Cod
|96
|Aidan Maldonado
|RHP
|Falmouth- Cape Cod
|96
|Tyler Mattison
|RHP
|Cape Cod A-S Game
|96
|Max Meyer
|RHP
|USA CNT Trials
|96
|Bobby Miller
|RHP
|USA CNT Trials
|96
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|RHP
|Cape Cod- Falmouth
|96
|Trent Palmer
|RHP
|Cape Cod A-S Game
|96
|Casey Schmitt
|RHP
|Cotuit- Cape Cod
|96
|Austin Smith
|RHP
|Northwoods- ML Dreams Showcase
