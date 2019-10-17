The top 100 programs in college baseball, according to d1baseball.com

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on d1baseball.com. You can see more on the entire Top 100 there.
For the past several weeks, D1baseball.com has counted down the top 100 programs in college baseball as they stand in 2019. For the purpose of this exercise, we don’t care what happened in the 1970s or 80s, or even the 90s — that’s ancient history to a potential recruit in 2019. Tradition is nice, but it’s more important to establish a tradition of consistent winning in the last decade, and especially in the last five years.
Our ultimate goal here is to identify the programs in the best shape right now, with an eye toward the next five to 10 years.
THE UNPRECEDENTED: College baseball's most unbreakable records | College baseball preseason rankings, predicted way early
Now it’s time to unveil the entire Top 100, in chart form. First, a few factoids:
• The SEC leads all conferences with 14 teams in the Top 100. This marks the first time any conference has placed each of its members in the Top 100. The SEC also occupies each of the top four spots in the rankings. Six SEC teams landed in the top 11, and 10 SEC teams are in the top 30.
• Here’s the full conference-by-conference breakdown: ACC (12 of 14 teams landed in the Top 100), Pac-12 (9 of 11), Big Ten (8 of 13), Big 12 (7 of 9), American (6 of 9), Big West (5 of 9), Conference USA (5 of 12), WCC (4 of 10), Sun Belt (4 of 12), Mountain West (3 of 7), Missouri Valley (3 of 8). The A-10, Atlantic Sun, Big East, Big South, CAA, Horizon and Southland had two teams apiece in the Top 100, while the NEC, OVC, Patriot, SoCon, Summit and WAC landed one team apiece on the list. Overall, 24 different conferences are represented.
• California leads all states with 14 teams in the Top 100, followed by Texas (nine), Florida (eight), North Carolina (seven), Louisiana (five), South Carolina and Virginia (four apiece). The following states have three teams apiece on the list: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee.
FASTBALLS: 22 college baseball flamethrowers who topped 96 this summer
• Eleven teams entered the Top 100 after being unranked in 2017. Out of that group, Stetson made the biggest vault, landing at No. 57. Others that made big jumps into the Top 100 include Campbell (entering at No. 68), Tennessee Tech (69) and Indiana State (76).
• Of the teams that were already in the Top 100 in 2017, Georgia made the biggest jump, catapulting 57 spots from No. 86 to No. 29. The other biggest climbers are Duke (up 43 spots), Ohio State (33 spots), Baylor (28 spots), Auburn (24 spots), Minnesota (23 spots), Michigan (22 spots) and UConn (21 spots).
|Rank
|Program
|Conference
|Rank in Conf.
|State
|Rank in State
|Rank Change
|2017 Rank
|2015 Rank
|1
|Florida
|SEC
|1
|FL
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|2
|TN
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Arkansas
|SEC
|3
|AR
|1
|10
|13
|12
|4
|LSU
|SEC
|4
|LA
|1
|-1
|3
|5
|5
|Louisville
|ACC
|1
|KY
|1
|1
|6
|6
|6
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|1
|OR
|1
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Florida State
|ACC
|2
|FL
|2
|0
|7
|11
|8
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|5
|MS
|1
|8
|16
|21
|9
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|1
|TX
|1
|9
|18
|38
|10
|TCU
|Big 12
|2
|TX
|2
|-6
|4
|7
|11
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|6
|TX
|3
|-1
|10
|14
|12
|Virginia
|ACC
|3
|VA
|1
|-7
|5
|2
|13
|North Carolina
|ACC
|4
|NC
|1
|-1
|12
|10
|14
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|2
|CA
|1
|1
|15
|4
|15
|Cal State Fullerton
|Big West
|1
|CA
|2
|-6
|9
|17
|16
|Texas
|Big 12
|3
|TX
|4
|4
|20
|15
|17
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|4
|OK
|1
|4
|21
|19
|18
|South Carolina
|SEC
|7
|SC
|1
|-7
|11
|9
|19
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|8
|MS
|2
|0
|19
|18
|20
|Coastal Carolina
|Sun Belt
|1
|SC
|2
|-3
|17
|33
|21
|Miami
|ACC
|5
|FL
|3
|-7
|14
|13
|22
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|3
|CA
|3
|8
|30
|31
|23
|Clemson
|ACC
|6
|SC
|3
|1
|24
|24
|24
|NC State
|ACC
|7
|NC
|2
|1
|25
|25
|25
|Auburn
|SEC
|9
|AL
|1
|24
|49
|62
|26
|East Carolina
|American
|1
|NC
|3
|12
|38
|51
|27
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|4
|AZ
|1
|-5
|22
|22
|28
|Dallas Baptist
|MVC
|1
|TX
|5
|0
|28
|35
|29
|Georgia
|SEC
|10
|GA
|1
|57
|86
|70
|30
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|5
|AZ
|2
|-1
|29
|16
|31
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|1
|MI
|1
|22
|53
|67
|32
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|2
|IN
|1
|-1
|31
|23
|33
|Southern Miss
|C-USA
|1
|MS
|3
|0
|33
|88
|34
|Baylor
|Big 12
|5
|TX
|6
|28
|62
|59
|35
|Rice
|C-USA
|2
|TX
|7
|-12
|23
|20
|36
|Connecticut
|American
|2
|CT
|1
|21
|57
|60
|37
|Missouri State
|MVC
|2
|MO
|1
|3
|40
|49
|38
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
|2
|LA
|2
|-12
|26
|30
|39
|Duke
|ACC
|8
|NC
|4
|43
|82
|NR
|40
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|6
|OK
|2
|-5
|35
|27
|41
|Washington
|Pac-12
|6
|WA
|1
|13
|54
|69
|42
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|9
|GA
|2
|-6
|36
|34
|43
|UC Santa Barbara
|Big West
|2
|CA
|4
|-6
|37
|56
|44
|Houston
|American
|3
|TX
|8
|-17
|27
|29
|45
|Florida Atlantic
|C-USA
|3
|FL
|4
|6
|51
|53
|46
|UNC Wilmington
|CAA
|1
|NC
|5
|2
|48
|48
|47
|Sam Houston State
|Southland
|1
|TX
|9
|-15
|32
|74
|48
|St. John’s
|Big East
|1
|NY
|1
|-4
|44
|42
|49
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|3
|MN
|1
|23
|72
|100
|50
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|4
|IL
|1
|16
|66
|36
|51
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|5
|NE
|1
|-8
|43
|40
|52
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|10
|NC
|6
|-10
|42
|NR
|53
|San Diego State
|MWC
|1
|CA
|5
|-8
|45
|43
|54
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|6
|OH
|1
|33
|87
|89
|55
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|7
|WV
|1
|18
|73
|NR
|56
|California
|Pac-12
|7
|CA
|6
|14
|70
|46
|57
|Stetson
|A-Sun
|1
|FL
|5
|N/A
|NR
|NR
|58
|Kentucky
|SEC
|11
|KY
|2
|-17
|41
|54
|59
|Oral Roberts
|Summit
|1
|OK
|3
|6
|65
|71
|60
|South Florida
|American
|4
|FL
|6
|-2
|58
|63
|61
|Kent State
|MAC
|1
|OH
|2
|6
|67
|50
|62
|Wright State
|Horizon
|1
|OH
|3
|6
|68
|80
|63
|Long Beach State
|Big West
|3
|CA
|7
|-24
|39
|78
|64
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|8
|OR
|2
|-18
|46
|26
|65
|South Alabama
|Sun Belt
|3
|AL
|2
|-15
|50
|81
|66
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Southland
|2
|LA
|3
|-11
|55
|95
|67
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|7
|IA
|1
|-6
|61
|87
|68
|Campbell
|Big South
|1
|NC
|7
|N/A
|NR
|NR
|69
|Tennessee
|SEC
|12
|TN
|2
|N/A
|NR
|NR
|70
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|8
|MD
|1
|-36
|34
|39
|71
|UCF
|American
|5
|FL
|7
|-12
|59
|61
|72
|Tulane
|American
|6
|LA
|4
|-12
|60
|64
|73
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|1
|WA
|2
|6
|79
|NR
|74
|College of Charleston
|CAA
|2
|SC
|4
|-10
|64
|37
|75
|Liberty
|Atlantic Sun
|2
|VA
|2
|6
|81
|55
|76
|Indiana State
|MVC
|3
|IN
|2
|N/A
|NR
|94
|77
|Creighton
|Big East
|2
|NE
|2
|19
|96
|77
|78
|Alabama
|SEC
|13
|AL
|3
|-26
|52
|28
|79
|Fresno State
|MWC
|2
|CA
|8
|-2
|77
|58
|80
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|9
|CA
|9
|4
|84
|47
|81
|UC Irvine
|Big West
|4
|CA
|10
|-34
|47
|32
|82
|Bryant
|NEC
|1
|RI
|1
|-19
|63
|72
|83
|New Mexico
|MWC
|3
|NM
|1
|-27
|56
|44
|84
|Sacramento State
|WAC
|1
|CA
|11
|N/A
|NR
|NR
|85
|Tennessee Tech
|OVC
|1
|TN
|3
|N/A
|NR
|NR
|86
|Mercer
|SoCon
|1
|GA
|3
|-11
|75
|82
|87
|BYU
|WCC
|2
|UT
|1
|6
|93
|NR
|88
|Boston College
|ACC
|11
|MA
|1
|N/A
|NR
|NR
|89
|Army
|Patriot
|1
|NY
|2
|N/A
|NR
|NR
|90
|Louisiana Tech
|C-USA
|4
|LA
|5
|1
|91
|NR
|91
|Troy
|Sun Belt
|4
|AL
|4
|N/A
|NR
|92
|92
|VCU
|A-10
|1
|VA
|3
|-16
|76
|75
|93
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|12
|VA
|4
|N/A
|NR
|79
|94
|Missouri
|SEC
|14
|MO
|2
|-9
|85
|66
|95
|Illinois-Chicago
|Horizon
|2
|IL
|2
|N/A
|NR
|NR
|96
|FIU
|C-USA
|5
|FL
|8
|-1
|95
|97
|97
|Saint Louis
|A-10
|2
|MO
|3
|1
|98
|96
|98
|Pepperdine
|WCC
|3
|CA
|12
|-29
|69
|41
|99
|Cal Poly
|Big West
|5
|CA
|13
|-25
|74
|52
|100
|San Diego
|WCC
|4
|CA
|14
|-29
|71
|45
Use coupon code NCAA2020 to get a 20% discount for an annual subscription to DIBaseball.com.