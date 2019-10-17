The top 100 programs in college baseball, according to d1baseball.com

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on d1baseball.com. You can see more on the entire Top 100 there.

For the past several weeks, D1baseball.com has counted down the top 100 programs in college baseball as they stand in 2019. For the purpose of this exercise, we don’t care what happened in the 1970s or 80s, or even the 90s — that’s ancient history to a potential recruit in 2019. Tradition is nice, but it’s more important to establish a tradition of consistent winning in the last decade, and especially in the last five years.

Our ultimate goal here is to identify the programs in the best shape right now, with an eye toward the next five to 10 years.

Now it’s time to unveil the entire Top 100, in chart form. First, a few factoids:

• The SEC leads all conferences with 14 teams in the Top 100. This marks the first time any conference has placed each of its members in the Top 100. The SEC also occupies each of the top four spots in the rankings. Six SEC teams landed in the top 11, and 10 SEC teams are in the top 30.

• Here’s the full conference-by-conference breakdown: ACC (12 of 14 teams landed in the Top 100), Pac-12 (9 of 11), Big Ten (8 of 13), Big 12 (7 of 9), American (6 of 9), Big West (5 of 9), Conference USA (5 of 12), WCC (4 of 10), Sun Belt (4 of 12), Mountain West (3 of 7), Missouri Valley (3 of 8). The A-10, Atlantic Sun, Big East, Big South, CAA, Horizon and Southland had two teams apiece in the Top 100, while the NEC, OVC, Patriot, SoCon, Summit and WAC landed one team apiece on the list. Overall, 24 different conferences are represented.

• California leads all states with 14 teams in the Top 100, followed by Texas (nine), Florida (eight), North Carolina (seven), Louisiana (five), South Carolina and Virginia (four apiece). The following states have three teams apiece on the list: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee.

• Eleven teams entered the Top 100 after being unranked in 2017. Out of that group, Stetson made the biggest vault, landing at No. 57. Others that made big jumps into the Top 100 include Campbell (entering at No. 68), Tennessee Tech (69) and Indiana State (76).

• Of the teams that were already in the Top 100 in 2017, Georgia made the biggest jump, catapulting 57 spots from No. 86 to No. 29. The other biggest climbers are Duke (up 43 spots), Ohio State (33 spots), Baylor (28 spots), Auburn (24 spots), Minnesota (23 spots), Michigan (22 spots) and UConn (21 spots).

Rank Program Conference Rank in Conf. State Rank in State Rank Change 2017 Rank 2015 Rank 1 Florida SEC 1 FL 1 0 1 3 2 Vanderbilt SEC 2 TN 1 0 2 1 3 Arkansas SEC 3 AR 1 10 13 12 4 LSU SEC 4 LA 1 -1 3 5 5 Louisville ACC 1 KY 1 1 6 6 6 Oregon State Pac-12 1 OR 1 2 8 8 7 Florida State ACC 2 FL 2 0 7 11 8 Mississippi State SEC 5 MS 1 8 16 21 9 Texas Tech Big 12 1 TX 1 9 18 38 10 TCU Big 12 2 TX 2 -6 4 7 11 Texas A&M SEC 6 TX 3 -1 10 14 12 Virginia ACC 3 VA 1 -7 5 2 13 North Carolina ACC 4 NC 1 -1 12 10 14 UCLA Pac-12 2 CA 1 1 15 4 15 Cal State Fullerton Big West 1 CA 2 -6 9 17 16 Texas Big 12 3 TX 4 4 20 15 17 Oklahoma State Big 12 4 OK 1 4 21 19 18 South Carolina SEC 7 SC 1 -7 11 9 19 Ole Miss SEC 8 MS 2 0 19 18 20 Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 1 SC 2 -3 17 33 21 Miami ACC 5 FL 3 -7 14 13 22 Stanford Pac-12 3 CA 3 8 30 31 23 Clemson ACC 6 SC 3 1 24 24 24 NC State ACC 7 NC 2 1 25 25 25 Auburn SEC 9 AL 1 24 49 62 26 East Carolina American 1 NC 3 12 38 51 27 Arizona Pac-12 4 AZ 1 -5 22 22 28 Dallas Baptist MVC 1 TX 5 0 28 35 29 Georgia SEC 10 GA 1 57 86 70 30 Arizona State Pac-12 5 AZ 2 -1 29 16 31 Michigan Big Ten 1 MI 1 22 53 67 32 Indiana Big Ten 2 IN 1 -1 31 23 33 Southern Miss C-USA 1 MS 3 0 33 88 34 Baylor Big 12 5 TX 6 28 62 59 35 Rice C-USA 2 TX 7 -12 23 20 36 Connecticut American 2 CT 1 21 57 60 37 Missouri State MVC 2 MO 1 3 40 49 38 Louisiana Sun Belt 2 LA 2 -12 26 30 39 Duke ACC 8 NC 4 43 82 NR 40 Oklahoma Big 12 6 OK 2 -5 35 27 41 Washington Pac-12 6 WA 1 13 54 69 42 Georgia Tech ACC 9 GA 2 -6 36 34 43 UC Santa Barbara Big West 2 CA 4 -6 37 56 44 Houston American 3 TX 8 -17 27 29 45 Florida Atlantic C-USA 3 FL 4 6 51 53 46 UNC Wilmington CAA 1 NC 5 2 48 48 47 Sam Houston State Southland 1 TX 9 -15 32 74 48 St. John’s Big East 1 NY 1 -4 44 42 49 Minnesota Big Ten 3 MN 1 23 72 100 50 Illinois Big Ten 4 IL 1 16 66 36 51 Nebraska Big Ten 5 NE 1 -8 43 40 52 Wake Forest ACC 10 NC 6 -10 42 NR 53 San Diego State MWC 1 CA 5 -8 45 43 54 Ohio State Big Ten 6 OH 1 33 87 89 55 West Virginia Big 12 7 WV 1 18 73 NR 56 California Pac-12 7 CA 6 14 70 46 57 Stetson A-Sun 1 FL 5 N/A NR NR 58 Kentucky SEC 11 KY 2 -17 41 54 59 Oral Roberts Summit 1 OK 3 6 65 71 60 South Florida American 4 FL 6 -2 58 63 61 Kent State MAC 1 OH 2 6 67 50 62 Wright State Horizon 1 OH 3 6 68 80 63 Long Beach State Big West 3 CA 7 -24 39 78 64 Oregon Pac-12 8 OR 2 -18 46 26 65 South Alabama Sun Belt 3 AL 2 -15 50 81 66 Southeastern Louisiana Southland 2 LA 3 -11 55 95 67 Iowa Big Ten 7 IA 1 -6 61 87 68 Campbell Big South 1 NC 7 N/A NR NR 69 Tennessee SEC 12 TN 2 N/A NR NR 70 Maryland Big Ten 8 MD 1 -36 34 39 71 UCF American 5 FL 7 -12 59 61 72 Tulane American 6 LA 4 -12 60 64 73 Gonzaga WCC 1 WA 2 6 79 NR 74 College of Charleston CAA 2 SC 4 -10 64 37 75 Liberty Atlantic Sun 2 VA 2 6 81 55 76 Indiana State MVC 3 IN 2 N/A NR 94 77 Creighton Big East 2 NE 2 19 96 77 78 Alabama SEC 13 AL 3 -26 52 28 79 Fresno State MWC 2 CA 8 -2 77 58 80 Southern California Pac-12 9 CA 9 4 84 47 81 UC Irvine Big West 4 CA 10 -34 47 32 82 Bryant NEC 1 RI 1 -19 63 72 83 New Mexico MWC 3 NM 1 -27 56 44 84 Sacramento State WAC 1 CA 11 N/A NR NR 85 Tennessee Tech OVC 1 TN 3 N/A NR NR 86 Mercer SoCon 1 GA 3 -11 75 82 87 BYU WCC 2 UT 1 6 93 NR 88 Boston College ACC 11 MA 1 N/A NR NR 89 Army Patriot 1 NY 2 N/A NR NR 90 Louisiana Tech C-USA 4 LA 5 1 91 NR 91 Troy Sun Belt 4 AL 4 N/A NR 92 92 VCU A-10 1 VA 3 -16 76 75 93 Virginia Tech ACC 12 VA 4 N/A NR 79 94 Missouri SEC 14 MO 2 -9 85 66 95 Illinois-Chicago Horizon 2 IL 2 N/A NR NR 96 FIU C-USA 5 FL 8 -1 95 97 97 Saint Louis A-10 2 MO 3 1 98 96 98 Pepperdine WCC 3 CA 12 -29 69 41 99 Cal Poly Big West 5 CA 13 -25 74 52 100 San Diego WCC 4 CA 14 -29 71 45

