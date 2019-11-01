These are 20 college baseball pitchers who topped 96 this fall

In some areas of the country fall baseball has already come to an end. In others, it’s just heating up, so the crew for D1Baseball & Prep Baseball Report has compiled their initial fall Heat Sheet — and it has come out smoking.
Here’s a list of the 20 college pitchers who we have seen throw at least one fastball 96 mph or better so far this fall. All velocities were seen firsthand by D1Baseball or Prep Baseball Report staff members.
|Velocity
|Pitcher
|Throws
|School
|100
|Luke Little
|LHP
|San Jacinto JC, TX
|98
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|RHP
|South Carolina
|97
|Brandon Birdsell
|RHP
|San Jacinto JC, TX
|97
|Jonathan Hughes
|RHP
|Georgia Tech
|97
|Asa Lacy
|LHP
|Texas A&M
|97
|Zach Maxwell
|RHP
|Georgia Tech
|97
|Andrew Moore
|RHP
|Chipola JC, FL
|97
|Connor Phillips
|RHP
|San Jacinto JC, TX
|97
|Jermaine Vanheyningen
|RHP
|Florence Darlington Tech, SC
|97
|Gavin Williams
|RHP
|East Carolina
|96
|Collin Baumgartner
|RHP
|SIU-Edwardsville
|96
|Sam Benschoter
|RHP
|Michigan State
|96
|Jack Conlon
|RHP
|Rice
|96
|Trey Dillard
|RHP
|Missouri
|96
|Jonathan Jones
|RHP
|San Jacinto JC, TX
|96
|Ben Joyce
|RHP
|Walters State JC, TN
|96
|Will Klein
|RHP
|Eastern Illinois
|96
|Daniel Lloyd
|RHP
|South Carolina
|96
|Kyle Nicolas
|RHP
|Ball State
|96
|Beck Way
|RHP
|NW Florida State JC
