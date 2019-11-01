TRENDING:

David Seifert | DIBaseball.com | November 1, 2019

These are 20 college baseball pitchers who topped 96 this fall

In some areas of the country fall baseball has already come to an end. In others, it’s just heating up, so the crew for D1Baseball & Prep Baseball Report has compiled their initial fall Heat Sheet — and it has come out smoking.

Here’s a list of the 20 college pitchers who we have seen throw at least one fastball 96 mph or better so far this fall. All velocities were seen firsthand by D1Baseball or Prep Baseball Report staff members.

Velocity Pitcher Throws School
100 Luke Little LHP San Jacinto JC, TX
98 Carmen Mlodzinski RHP South Carolina
97 Brandon Birdsell RHP San Jacinto JC, TX
97 Jonathan Hughes RHP Georgia Tech
97 Asa Lacy LHP Texas A&M
97 Zach Maxwell RHP Georgia Tech
97 Andrew Moore RHP Chipola JC, FL
97 Connor Phillips RHP San Jacinto JC, TX
97 Jermaine Vanheyningen RHP Florence Darlington Tech, SC
97 Gavin Williams RHP East Carolina
96 Collin Baumgartner RHP SIU-Edwardsville
96 Sam Benschoter RHP Michigan State
96 Jack Conlon RHP Rice
96 Trey Dillard RHP Missouri
96 Jonathan Jones RHP San Jacinto JC, TX
96 Ben Joyce RHP Walters State JC, TN
96 Will Klein RHP Eastern Illinois
96 Daniel Lloyd RHP South Carolina
96 Kyle Nicolas RHP Ball State
96 Beck Way RHP NW Florida State JC

