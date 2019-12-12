CHAMPS:

LIVE

Third round of the DI women's volleyball tournament

Tonight: College Cup semis in DI men's soccer

FCS Quarterfinals start Friday
baseball-d1 flag

The Associated Press | December 12, 2019

2020 MLB draft relocating to Omaha ahead of College World Series

A look back at college home run king Pete Incaviglia

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving the opening round of its amateur draft in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of the College World Series

Next year's draft will be held from June 10-12 at Holland Performing Arts Center. The College World Series is slated to start June 13.

“The College World Series teams will all be welcome to attend the opening night of the draft," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. ”Obviously the result we're looking for here is that many of the players being drafted are going to have a much better draft-day experience, and we're going to have a much better draft-day experience."

TOP 25: An early look at the preseason top 25 for the 2020 season | When does the season start?

Manfred said high school and youth baseball and softball players also will be invited.

“It's something that will solidify a strong work relationship with the NCAA, and we see the NCAA as a key organization in terms of the overall growth of the game," he said.

The draft will continue by conference call for rounds 2-10 on June 11 and rounds 11-40 on June 12.

NEW COACH, SAME NAME: Florida State baseball's identity under Mike Martin Jr. stays genuine to father's legacy

Baseball's draft was long held by conference call at the commissioner's office in New York and draws far less attention than the NFL and NBA drafts. The baseball draft was moved to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for 2007 and 2008. Since 2009, the first round has been held at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Residents of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are subject to the baseball draft.

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

How UCLA baseball can bounce back from last season's early exit in the super regionals

UCLA was the top team in college baseball for almost all of last season until it was upset by Michigan. Here’s how 2020 should shape up for the Bruins.
READ MORE

Florida State baseball's identity under Mike Martin Jr. stays genuine to legendary father's legacy

Florida State has a chance to make serious noise in Mike Martin Jr.’s first year as head coach. Here’s how the Seminoles looked this fall.
READ MORE

Texas baseball: Lessons learned from 2019 give Longhorns an edge in 2020

Bryce Elder and Texas baseball got off to a hot start last season but fizzled down the stretch. Now, the Longhorns look to put all the pieces together in 2020.
READ MORE
Division I
College World Series
June 13-23/24, 2020
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners