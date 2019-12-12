2020 MLB draft relocating to Omaha ahead of College World Series

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving the opening round of its amateur draft in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of the College World Series

Next year's draft will be held from June 10-12 at Holland Performing Arts Center. The College World Series is slated to start June 13.

*Peyton Manning voice* Omaha! Omaha!



The 2020 @MLBDraft will be held in Omaha, the site of the Men’s College World Series. https://t.co/jkceytPe6P pic.twitter.com/lH5Gm2Bfy8 — MLB (@MLB) December 12, 2019

“The College World Series teams will all be welcome to attend the opening night of the draft," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday. ”Obviously the result we're looking for here is that many of the players being drafted are going to have a much better draft-day experience, and we're going to have a much better draft-day experience."

TOP 25: An early look at the preseason top 25 for the 2020 season | When does the season start?

Manfred said high school and youth baseball and softball players also will be invited.

“It's something that will solidify a strong work relationship with the NCAA, and we see the NCAA as a key organization in terms of the overall growth of the game," he said.

The draft will continue by conference call for rounds 2-10 on June 11 and rounds 11-40 on June 12.

NEW COACH, SAME NAME: Florida State baseball's identity under Mike Martin Jr. stays genuine to father's legacy

Baseball's draft was long held by conference call at the commissioner's office in New York and draws far less attention than the NFL and NBA drafts. The baseball draft was moved to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for 2007 and 2008. Since 2009, the first round has been held at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Residents of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are subject to the baseball draft.

This article was from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.