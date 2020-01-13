College baseball rankings: Louisville's No. 1 in 2020 D1baseball.com preseason Top 25

For the first time in the six-year history of the D1Baseball Top 25, the Louisville Cardinals are ranked No. 1. The Cards have spent plenty of time in the No. 2 slot over the previous five years, but they’ll head into the 2020 season at the top of the rankings, with a roster loaded with returning stars from a team that reached the national semifinals last spring.

The team that eliminated Louisville from the College World Series last June is reigning national champion Vanderbilt, which heads into the season ranked No. 2 on the strength of a battle-tested, star-studded pitching staff. The top five is rounded out by three teams that were knocked out in regionals a year ago: No. 3 Miami, No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Georgia.

Four 2019 CWS participants slot in among the next five spots: No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 Auburn and No. 10 Mississippi State. High-powered Arizona State checks in at No. 9, the highest-ranked team in the West. The final two 2019 CWS teams check in at No. 12 (Florida State) and No. 13 (national runner-up Michigan).

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the Top 25, including three of the top five and six of the top 10. The ACC is next with eight teams in the Top 25, followed by the Pac-12 and Big 12 with three apiece.

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25 rankings. See below for the full rankings.

Through games Jan. 13, 2020