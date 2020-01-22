D1baseball's 2020 preseason All-American college baseball teams

Reigning national champion Vanderbilt leads college baseball with four players on D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams. Second-ranked Vanderbilt is also the only program to place three players on the first team: third baseman Austin Martin, starting pitcher Kumar Rocker and closer Tyler Brown. Another Vanderbilt pitcher, Mason Hickman, landed on the second team.

A pair of Pac-12 programs landed two players apiece on the Preseason All-America first team. Slugging first baseman Spencer Torkelson and shortstop Alika Williams both made the first team from No. 9 Arizona State, while five-tool outfielder Garrett Mitchell and closer Holden Powell made it from No. 14 UCLA.

Top-ranked Louisville and 10th-ranked Mississippi State each placed three players on the three Preseason All-America teams, though Louisville ace Reid Detmers was the only first teamer of the bunch. Programs that notched two Preseason All-Americans include No. 3 Miami, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 11 LSU, No. 13 Michigan, No. 15 Duke, No. 18 Wake Forest and No. 23 North Carolina.

The SEC leads all conferences with 18 Preseason All-America spots, followed by the ACC (13) and the Pac-12 (five). Eleven out of the 14 SEC schools are represented on the three Preseason All-America teams. The SEC also leads all conferences with seven players on the first team, followed by the Pac-12 with four. Overall, 13 difference conferences are represented on the three teams.

Four members of the 2019 postseason All-America first team carried over to the 2020 Preseason All-America first team: Martin, Detmers, New Mexico State’s Nick Gonzales and East Carolina’s Alec Burleson. Three other players moved up from the second team at the end of last season to the first team this preseason: Torkelson, Powell and Georgia ace Emerson Hancock. And three more players jumped from the third team last June to the first team heading into this spring: Texas A&M ace Asa Lacy, North Carolina slugger Aaron Sabato and Tennessee outfielder Alerick Soularie.

D1Baseball’s editors select the Preseason All-America Teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2020 season. Past performance and future potential factor into the deliberations, but the goal was neither to identify the best future major leaguers nor to reward the players who have put up the gaudiest numbers in past seasons (particularly since the level of competition varies significantly from one conference to another). The objective was to select the players who would provide the most value for a team that wanted to win the College World Series in 2020 — the players who are best equipped to perform against elite college competition this spring.

First team

Pos. Name, School Year AVG/OBP/SLG OPS AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB C Patrick Bailey,

NC State Jr. .288/.390/.513 .903 236 17 3 10 46 41 43 1 1B Spencer Torkelson,

Arizona State Jr. .353/.449/.702 1.151 238 17 0 22 65 41 43 1 2B Nick Gonzales,

New Mexico State Jr. .432/.532/.773 1.305 220 19 4 16 80 45 30 7 3B Austin Martin,

Vanderbilt Jr. .392/.486/.604 1.090 268 19 4 10 46 40 34 18 SS Alika Williams,

Arizona State Jr. .333/.430/.471 .901 210 11 3 4 53 33 28 9 OF Heston Kjerstad,

Arkansas Jr. .327/.400/.575 .975 266 13 1 17 51 21 65 5 OF Garrett Mitchell,

UCLA Jr. .349/.418/.566 .984 258 14 12 6 41 27 41 18 OF Alerick Soularie,

Tennessee Jr. .357/.466/.602 1.068 196 13 1 11 46 37 39 8 DH Aaron Sabato,

North Carolina So. .343/.453/.696 1.149 230 25 1 18 63 39 56 0 UT Alec Burleson,

East Carolina Jr. .370/.399/.573 .972 246 23 0 9 61 14 24 3

Pos. Name Year W-L ERA G SV IP BB SO OBA SP Reid Detmers,

Louisville Jr. 13-4 2.78 19 0 113.1 33 167 .177 SP Emerson Hancock,

Georgia Jr. 8-3 1.99 14 0 90.1 18 97 .185 SP Asa Lacy,

Texas A&M Jr. 8-4 2.13 15 0 88.2 43 130 .162 SP Max Meyer,

Minnesota Jr. 5-3 2.11 16 2 76.2 20 87 .202 SP Kumar Rocker,

Vanderbilt So. 12-5 3.25 19 0 99.2 21 114 .233 RP Tyler Brown,

Vanderbilt Jr. 3-1 2.19 31 17 49.1 9 65 .193 RP Holden Powell,

UCLA Jr. 4-3 1.84 40 17 49 27 65 .121 UT Alec Burleson,

East Carolina So. 6-2 3.28 24 5 60.1 26 68 .246

Second team

Pos. Name, School Year AVG/OBP/SLG OPS AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB C Austin Wells,

Arizona So. .353/.462/.552 1.014 221 15 7 5 60 46 43 6 1B Bobby Seymour,

Wake Forest Jr. .377/.439/.576 1.015 236 20 0 9 92 26 44 3 2B Justin Foscue,

Mississippi State Jr. .331/.395/.564 .959 275 22 0 14 60 30 32 2 3B Alex Binelas,

Louisville So. .291/.383/.612 .995 206 14 5 14 59 27 48 3 SS Nick Loftin,

Baylor Jr. .323/.380/.502 .882 235 18 3 6 41 17 17 6 OF Daniel Cabrera,

LSU Jr. .284/.359/.516 .875 225 12 2 12 50 24 54 1 OF Hudson Haskin,

Tulane So. .372/.459/.647 1.106 207 19 4 10 52 26 29 4 OF Ethan Wilson,

South Alabama So. .345/.453/.686 1.139 220 16 4 17 51 36 45 6 DH Chris Lanzilli,

Wake Forest Jr. .347/.409/.620 1.029 245 19 0 16 67 23 53 3 UT Casey Schmitt,

San Diego State Jr. .315/.415/.450 .865 200 8 2 5 36 25 30 4

Pos. Name Year W-L ERA G SV IP BB SO OBA SP Tanner Burns,

Auburn Jr. 4-4 2.82 16 0 79.2 23 101 .218 SP JT Ginn,

Mississippi State So. 8-4 3.13 17 0 86.1 19 105 .220 SP Mason Hickman,

Vanderbilt Jr. 9-0 2.05 20 3 96.2 28 129 .183 SP Bryce Jarvis,

Duke Jr. 5-2 3.81 19 1 75.2 37 94 .239 SP CJ Van Eyk,

Florida State Jr. 10-4 3.81 18 0 99.1 41 129 .234 RP Burl Carraway,

Dallas Baptist Jr. 4-2 2.81 28 6 41.2 22 72 .195 RP Michael Kirian,

Louisville Jr. 3-1 1.69 26 5 32 9 42 .218 UT Casey Schmitt,

San Diego State Jr. 3-3 3.77 21 8 43 16 44 .252

Third team

Pos. Name, School Year AVG/OBP/SLG OPS AB 2B 3b HR RBI BB SO SB C Adrian Del Castillo,

Miami So. .331/.418/.576 .994 236 22 0 12 72 32 24 3 1B Alex Toral,

Miami Jr. .293/.400/.656 1.056 215 6 0 24 67 39 68 1 2B Brian Klein,

Texas Tech Sr. .315/.406/.440 .846 257 19 2 3 57 45 44 0 3B Tyler Keenan,

Ole Miss Jr. .285/.420/.506 .926 253 7 2 15 66 48 51 2 SS Casey Martin,

Arkansas Jr. .286/.364/.548 .912 283 21 4 15 57 30 79 10 OF Parker Chavers,

Coastal Carolina Jr. .316/.435/.612 1.047 209 9 4 15 54 39 47 10 OF Colton Cowser,

Sam Houston State So. .361/.450/.602 1.052 216 17 7 7 54 26 29 9 OF Jordan Nwogu,

Michigan Jr. .321/.435/.557 .992 246 14 4 12 46 44 51 16 DH Tanner Allen,

Mississippi State Jr. .349/.426/.516 .942 275 23 1 7 66 34 37 1 UT Logan Allen,

Florida International Jr. .276/.321/.434 .755 76 3 0 3 5 1 15 2

Pos. Name Year W-L ERA G SV IP BB SO OBA SP Ian Bedell,

Missouri Jr. 3-1 1.56 18 5 40.1 12 36 .193 SP Jeff Criswell,

Michigan Jr. 7-1 2.72 22 3 106 50 116 .232 SP Trenton Denholm,

UC Irvine Jr. 9-4 1.81 15 0 99.2 20 93 .178 SP Cole Henry,

LSU So. 4-2 3.39 14 0 58.1 18 72 .226 SP Carmen Mlodzinski,

South Carolina Jr. 0-0 5.91 3 0 10.2 11 11 .289 RP Thomas Girard,

Duke Jr. 1-5 2.33 28 9 46.1 18 61 .176 RP Austin Love,

North Carolina R-So. 8-4 3.18 36 5 68 25 67 .216 UT Logan Allen,

Florida International Jr. 4-6 3.11 14 0 84 25 120 .231

