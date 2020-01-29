The top 150 hitters in college baseball, according to D1Baseball analytics

We hope that you’ve enjoyed checking out our breakdown of the preseason top-25 teams. To continue in our preparation for the 2020 college baseball season, we have also generated a computer version of top hitters with a method used by most organizations to identify potential prospects: statistical analysis.

As scouts begin to build their draft list for 2020, the analytics department for each front office will send its area scouts a list of analytic follows. In many instances, the names on the analytics list will match those already on a scout’s list. In other instances, names on the analytic list may be new to a scout, prompting the scout to get out and take a look at the office’s recommendations.

We have approached the analytics process in similar fashion — to identify possible under-the-radar prospects. Hitting has been broken down into three categories: Plate Discipline, Hit Ability, and Game Power. Plate Discipline (PD) is a measure of how well a batter controls the strike zone. Hit Ability (HA) simply measures a batter’s ability to hit and reach base while Game Power (GP) is straightforward: Does the prospect produce extra-base hits, getting to the power he may show in batting practice?

Adjustments have been made to account for park effects of the most extreme hitter and pitcher-friendly parks, as well as an adjustment for a team’s strength of schedule. Our analysis is based on 2019 spring season statistics only, and it does not take into account a prospect’s position. For example, a middle of the diamond player has more value than a corner player with a similar score. Nor do the scores consider a player’s age, athleticism, swing mechanics, bat speed, running speed, defense or throwing tools. This list is all about bat skill and identifying hitters who have statistically performed in areas that are proven to correlate into professional baseball. Players are graded from 0-100.

Scroll left to right for all grades.

Rank hitter school pos overall plate

discipline Hit

Ability Game

power 1 Aaron Sabato North Carolina 1B 92.3 79.3 89.8 92.5 2 Spencer Torkelson Arizona St. 1B/OF 90.1 82.9 83.9 92.2 3 Nick Gonzales New Mexico St. 2B 89.8 87.5 87.0 83.5 4 Austin Martin Vanderbilt SS 89.6 85.7 87.5 73.1 5 Shane Muntz Wake Forest UT 89.4 77.6 86.5 91.7 6 Tristan Peterson New Mexico St. 1B 89.1 81.0 86.0 89.0 7 Alerick Soularie Tennessee OF 88.7 82.9 85.6 78.1 8 Ethan Wilson South Alabama OF 88.6 81.5 84.7 88.5 9 Alejandro Toral Miami (FL) 1B 88.3 75.2 79.1 95.1 10 Jason Hinchman Tennessee Tech INF 88.3 73.0 80.8 100.0 11 Tyler Wincig Bucknell INF 87.8 84.4 86.2 82.6 12 Cuba Bess Grand Canyon INF 87.1 83.4 85.0 81.7 13 Tyler Black Wright St. INF 86.6 90.3 82.6 75.8 14 Hudson Haskin Tulane OF 86.5 83.8 85.1 79.4 15 Sonny DiChiara Samford P 86.4 77.1 78.1 92.9 16 Alex Binelas Louisville 3B 86.3 77.9 77.7 86.2 17 Richard Constantine Western Ky. 1B 86.2 80.2 84.6 82.6 18 Adrian Del Castillo Miami (FL) C 86.1 86.7 78.5 77.5 19 Justin Foscue Mississippi St. 2B 85.8 84.3 78.1 76.9 20 Parker Chavers Coastal Caro. OF 85.7 81.4 80.5 83.9 21 TT Bowens Central Conn. St. INF 85.4 80.7 87.0 77.4 22 Parker Upton Creighton INF 85.1 77.9 86.4 79.7 23 Tyler Keenan Ole Miss 3B 85.0 82.9 76.3 76.3 24 Taylor Smith UIW/Grayson CC C 84.9 75.8 83.7 84.0 25 Hunter Coleman Texas A&M C 84.7 78.4 74.4 82.3 26 Zavier Warren Central Mich. C 84.5 83.7 87.7 71.3 27 Chris Lanzilli Wake Forest OF 84.4 76.9 82.0 81.9 28 Heston Kjerstad Arkansas OF 84.4 74.2 80.8 80.1 29 Dan Bolt Bradley OF 84.3 76.8 84.5 80.4 30 Jake Suddleson Harvard OF 84.3 75.3 84.3 82.1 31 Colton Cowser Sam Houston St. OF 84.2 84.0 83.0 74.4 32 Dayton Dooney Arizona INF 84.1 79.6 80.7 80.8 33 Justin Kirby Kent St. OF 84.1 77.8 79.5 83.7 34 Griffin Lockwood-Powell Central Mich. C 84.1 83.5 81.8 76.0 35 Josh Hood Penn SS 83.9 84.6 78.8 76.9 36 J.D. Mundy Radford 1B 83.8 79.1 79.3 81.8 37 Garrett Mitchell UCLA OF 83.8 81.3 81.9 71.5 38 Justin Russell Kennesaw St. OF 83.7 77.1 77.1 85.8 39 Nick Howie Eastern Ky. OF 83.7 81.9 84.7 73.3 40 Alec Burleson East Carolina 1B 83.7 83.2 80.1 72.3 41 Mike Antico St. John’s (NY) OF 83.6 80.7 88.0 71.0 42 Gaby Cruz Bryant C 83.5 76.9 84.6 77.8 43 Ryan Flores Incarnate Word INF 83.4 81.0 76.7 81.3 44 Trevor Hauver Arizona St. OF 83.4 80.4 81.6 76.7 45 Tanner Allen Mississippi St. OF 83.3 83.9 80.4 67.6 46 Austin Langworthy Florida OF 83.3 81.1 73.8 74.5 47 Gabe Rivera Miami (FL) OF 83.3 71.3 78.1 84.9 48 Matt Goodheart Arkansas UT 83.2 80.3 83.4 67.9 49 Nick Biddison Virginia Tech INF 83.2 81.9 79.0 73.8 50 Zack Davis UAB OF 83.2 83.4 79.4 75.6 51 Jordan Nwogu Michigan OF 83.2 82.0 80.3 76.0 52 Ciaran Devenney UMass Lowell C 83.2 76.4 82.1 79.7 53 Tyler Gentry Alabama OF 83.1 75.0 77.8 79.3 54 Noah Cardenas UCLA C 83.0 86.2 83.0 63.4 55 Brandon Lankford UNC Asheville INF 82.9 78.3 76.0 83.2 56 Bobby Seymour Wake Forest 1B 82.8 79.6 84.5 72.0 57 Austin Wells Arizona C/1B 82.8 84.2 83.5 69.4 58 Matthew Dyer Arizona C 82.8 82.4 86.7 68.1 59 Tyler Kapuscinski Marist INF 82.8 87.1 82.5 67.5 60 Daniel Cabrera LSU OF 82.7 75.9 75.0 77.2 61 Dallas Beaver UCF/South Carolina C/1B 82.7 78.4 82.2 76.2 62 Dylan Neuse Texas Tech UT 82.7 80.3 78.1 70.9 63 JT Arruda Fresno St. INF 82.7 84.9 81.0 70.9 64 Bryant Bowen Southern Miss./S Carolina C 82.6 81.9 78.9 75.8 65 Trevin Esquerra Loyola Marymount INF 82.6 71.7 80.3 84.6 66 Casey Martin Arkansas SS 82.6 73.3 77.1 79.4 67 Rigsby Mosley Troy P 82.6 85.1 80.6 70.8 68 John Dyer Tennessee Tech INF 82.6 76.2 81.6 78.6 69 Baron Radcliff Georgia Tech OF 82.6 75.3 76.8 79.0 70 Ray Gil Miami (FL) 3B 82.5 71.5 81.4 79.3 71 Elijah Dunham Indiana OF 82.5 79.8 80.5 75.9 72 Bryce Blaum Texas A&M INF 82.3 84.4 74.1 69.7 73 Tyler Wilber Southeast Mo. St. INF 82.3 87.7 84.4 63.6 74 John Wuthrich Texas St. OF 82.3 79.5 78.3 77.9 75 Bryan Sturges UTSA C 82.3 83.4 80.7 71.5 76 Luke Shadid Bradley SS 82.2 78.1 81.8 75.6 77 Jackson Greer ETSU C 82.2 81.2 79.1 75.1 78 Hernen Sardinas Maine INF 82.2 81.5 74.4 79.5 79 Alix Garcia Oklahoma St. INF 82.2 76.5 77.0 73.0 80 Shane Marshall Binghamton OF 82.1 79.7 83.1 72.4 81 Quentin Selma California INF 82.1 76.4 77.0 81.7 82 Francisco Urbaez Fla. Atlantic INF 82.1 84.5 78.4 72.1 83 Andrew Eyster South Carolina OF 82.1 70.2 81.2 80.8 84 Ryan Stoudemire Charleston So. UT 82.0 80.0 75.3 79.5 85 Michael Turner Kent St. C 82.0 84.8 82.2 67.8 86 Michael Rothenberg Duke C 82.0 80.9 73.7 73.3 87 Tatem Levins La Salle C 82.0 84.5 75.8 76.1 88 Maxwell Costes Maryland OF 81.9 77.2 75.0 82.3 89 T.J. Reeves Alabama OF 81.9 77.4 74.0 77.1 90 Liam Hibbits VCU 1B 81.9 83.2 82.2 68.9 91 Thomas Francisco East Carolina INF 81.9 82.8 79.5 67.8 92 Ubaldo Lopez Dartmouth INF 81.8 82.1 72.5 79.7 93 Nico Popa Pittsburgh OF 81.8 77.7 82.6 74.0 94 Jordan Fucci Samford/Indiana 1B 81.7 70.9 80.6 82.5 95 Will Hollis Texas St. OF 81.7 82.1 81.4 70.5 96 Jacob Hurtubise Army West Point OF 81.7 93.2 84.9 55.8 97 Julio Marcano NJIT INF 81.7 84.1 76.7 73.1 98 A.J. Lewis Eastern Ky. C 81.7 81.1 78.6 74.1 99 Grant Mathews Tulane INF 81.7 84.7 75.8 73.3 100 Justice Bigbie Western Caro. UT 81.6 80.2 79.2 74.2 101 Matthew Guidry Southern Miss. INF 81.6 85.0 78.1 70.4 102 Eduardo Malinowski Penn INF 81.5 77.1 82.7 73.5 103 Sal Frelick Boston College INF 81.5 86.9 80.6 65.7 104 Nick Thornquist UTSA DH 81.5 77.2 80.0 76.0 105 Patrick Bailey NC State C 81.5 83.3 74.9 74.3 106 Andre Marrero Quinnipiac OF 81.4 82.3 76.2 74.5 107 Cooper Davis Vanderbilt OF 81.4 85.6 79.7 57.8 108 Dakota Kotowski Missouri St. OF 81.4 68.1 79.0 85.8 109 Anthony Forte Richmond OF 81.4 79.3 74.8 78.8 110 Max Ryerson Charleston So./Gulf Coast CC UT 81.4 76.0 78.8 78.1 111 Dillan Shrum Nevada 1B 81.4 77.4 75.0 80.5 112 Carson McCusker Oklahoma St. OF 81.4 71.2 80.9 72.1 113 Zach Kokoska Kansas St. OF 81.3 79.8 78.4 72.1 114 Ty Duvall Vanderbilt C 81.3 81.8 75.8 65.1 115 Cole Barr Indiana INF 81.3 69.8 77.0 85.7 116 Ian Fair Northeastern 3B 81.2 81.5 81.2 69.7 117 Kevin Graham Ole Miss INF 81.2 72.3 71.0 81.1 118 Colton Schultz UAB UT 81.2 87.4 76.5 68.4 119 Jon Clines VMI P 81.1 84.6 79.0 68.6 120 Damon Dues Wright St. INF 81.1 89.7 77.9 64.6 121 Alex Strachan Jacksonville St. 1B 81.1 78.8 71.0 82.4 122 Chris Hamilton Stony Brook OF 81.1 81.7 77.5 72.9 123 Jack Thelen Milwaukee C 81.1 75.2 80.3 76.9 124 Michael Green Clemson OF 81.1 85.0 75.7 68.1 125 Jake Gitter Northern Colo. UT 81.1 80.8 79.1 72.1 126 JC Correa Lamar University INF 81.0 82.7 76.3 72.9 127 Hunter Wolfe TCU SS/CF 81.0 77.8 79.4 73.9 128 Dylan Harris North Carolina OF 81.0 85.2 75.3 67.7 129 Joe Vyskocil Milwaukee INF 81.0 82.1 78.0 71.9 130 Johnny Hipsman Richmond OF 81.0 80.4 85.6 65.7 131 Mason McWhorter Ga. Southern OF 80.9 74.7 78.7 78.0 132 Billy Cook Pepperdine INF 80.8 79.1 74.4 76.5 133 Christian Pena Eastern Ill. INF 80.8 88.5 81.0 61.7 134 Tyler Doanes West Virginia INF 80.8 81.9 77.3 68.3 135 Cullen Smith ETSU/Arkansas INF 80.8 87.0 75.8 68.3 136 Anthony Carrera Tennessee Tech OF 80.8 72.9 76.6 81.5 137 Craig Larsen Penn INF 80.7 83.3 76.9 70.8 138 Gabriel Montenegro Southern Miss. OF 80.7 84.3 80.9 65.8 139 Ben Carew Kent St. OF 80.7 83.2 85.8 61.8 140 Frankie Niemann Tulane C 80.6 84.0 78.5 68.1 141 Andy Thomas Baylor C 80.6 82.1 79.5 68.4 142 Bobby Morgensen Fla. Atlantic OF 80.6 76.1 78.7 75.8 143 Niko Kavadas Notre Dame INF 80.6 77.3 75.1 78.0 144 Luke Waddell Georgia Tech INF 80.6 89.7 76.5 59.0 145 Joe Kinker FGCU UT 80.5 79.1 82.6 68.7 146 Tyler Smith Northwestern St. OF 80.5 81.5 72.3 76.5 147 Blake Dunn Western Mich. C 80.5 79.8 84.6 65.7 148 Jake Gehri Yale C 80.5 77.2 77.5 75.4 149 Riley King Georgia INF 80.5 82.5 74.6 66.6 150 Mitchell Hartigan Fla. Atlantic OF 80.4 81.7 77.8 70.6

