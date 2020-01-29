The top 150 hitters in college baseball, according to D1Baseball analytics

We hope that you’ve enjoyed checking out our breakdown of the preseason top-25 teams. To continue in our preparation for the 2020 college baseball season, we have also generated a computer version of top hitters with a method used by most organizations to identify potential prospects: statistical analysis.
As scouts begin to build their draft list for 2020, the analytics department for each front office will send its area scouts a list of analytic follows. In many instances, the names on the analytics list will match those already on a scout’s list. In other instances, names on the analytic list may be new to a scout, prompting the scout to get out and take a look at the office’s recommendations.
We have approached the analytics process in similar fashion — to identify possible under-the-radar prospects. Hitting has been broken down into three categories: Plate Discipline, Hit Ability, and Game Power. Plate Discipline (PD) is a measure of how well a batter controls the strike zone. Hit Ability (HA) simply measures a batter’s ability to hit and reach base while Game Power (GP) is straightforward: Does the prospect produce extra-base hits, getting to the power he may show in batting practice?
Adjustments have been made to account for park effects of the most extreme hitter and pitcher-friendly parks, as well as an adjustment for a team’s strength of schedule. Our analysis is based on 2019 spring season statistics only, and it does not take into account a prospect’s position. For example, a middle of the diamond player has more value than a corner player with a similar score. Nor do the scores consider a player’s age, athleticism, swing mechanics, bat speed, running speed, defense or throwing tools. This list is all about bat skill and identifying hitters who have statistically performed in areas that are proven to correlate into professional baseball. Players are graded from 0-100.
Scroll left to right for all grades.
|Rank
|hitter
|school
|pos
|overall
|plate
discipline
|Hit
Ability
|Game
power
|1
|Aaron Sabato
|North Carolina
|1B
|92.3
|79.3
|89.8
|92.5
|2
|Spencer Torkelson
|Arizona St.
|1B/OF
|90.1
|82.9
|83.9
|92.2
|3
|Nick Gonzales
|New Mexico St.
|2B
|89.8
|87.5
|87.0
|83.5
|4
|Austin Martin
|Vanderbilt
|SS
|89.6
|85.7
|87.5
|73.1
|5
|Shane Muntz
|Wake Forest
|UT
|89.4
|77.6
|86.5
|91.7
|6
|Tristan Peterson
|New Mexico St.
|1B
|89.1
|81.0
|86.0
|89.0
|7
|Alerick Soularie
|Tennessee
|OF
|88.7
|82.9
|85.6
|78.1
|8
|Ethan Wilson
|South Alabama
|OF
|88.6
|81.5
|84.7
|88.5
|9
|Alejandro Toral
|Miami (FL)
|1B
|88.3
|75.2
|79.1
|95.1
|10
|Jason Hinchman
|Tennessee Tech
|INF
|88.3
|73.0
|80.8
|100.0
|11
|Tyler Wincig
|Bucknell
|INF
|87.8
|84.4
|86.2
|82.6
|12
|Cuba Bess
|Grand Canyon
|INF
|87.1
|83.4
|85.0
|81.7
|13
|Tyler Black
|Wright St.
|INF
|86.6
|90.3
|82.6
|75.8
|14
|Hudson Haskin
|Tulane
|OF
|86.5
|83.8
|85.1
|79.4
|15
|Sonny DiChiara
|Samford
|P
|86.4
|77.1
|78.1
|92.9
|16
|Alex Binelas
|Louisville
|3B
|86.3
|77.9
|77.7
|86.2
|17
|Richard Constantine
|Western Ky.
|1B
|86.2
|80.2
|84.6
|82.6
|18
|Adrian Del Castillo
|Miami (FL)
|C
|86.1
|86.7
|78.5
|77.5
|19
|Justin Foscue
|Mississippi St.
|2B
|85.8
|84.3
|78.1
|76.9
|20
|Parker Chavers
|Coastal Caro.
|OF
|85.7
|81.4
|80.5
|83.9
|21
|TT Bowens
|Central Conn. St.
|INF
|85.4
|80.7
|87.0
|77.4
|22
|Parker Upton
|Creighton
|INF
|85.1
|77.9
|86.4
|79.7
|23
|Tyler Keenan
|Ole Miss
|3B
|85.0
|82.9
|76.3
|76.3
|24
|Taylor Smith
|UIW/Grayson CC
|C
|84.9
|75.8
|83.7
|84.0
|25
|Hunter Coleman
|Texas A&M
|C
|84.7
|78.4
|74.4
|82.3
|26
|Zavier Warren
|Central Mich.
|C
|84.5
|83.7
|87.7
|71.3
|27
|Chris Lanzilli
|Wake Forest
|OF
|84.4
|76.9
|82.0
|81.9
|28
|Heston Kjerstad
|Arkansas
|OF
|84.4
|74.2
|80.8
|80.1
|29
|Dan Bolt
|Bradley
|OF
|84.3
|76.8
|84.5
|80.4
|30
|Jake Suddleson
|Harvard
|OF
|84.3
|75.3
|84.3
|82.1
|31
|Colton Cowser
|Sam Houston St.
|OF
|84.2
|84.0
|83.0
|74.4
|32
|Dayton Dooney
|Arizona
|INF
|84.1
|79.6
|80.7
|80.8
|33
|Justin Kirby
|Kent St.
|OF
|84.1
|77.8
|79.5
|83.7
|34
|Griffin Lockwood-Powell
|Central Mich.
|C
|84.1
|83.5
|81.8
|76.0
|35
|Josh Hood
|Penn
|SS
|83.9
|84.6
|78.8
|76.9
|36
|J.D. Mundy
|Radford
|1B
|83.8
|79.1
|79.3
|81.8
|37
|Garrett Mitchell
|UCLA
|OF
|83.8
|81.3
|81.9
|71.5
|38
|Justin Russell
|Kennesaw St.
|OF
|83.7
|77.1
|77.1
|85.8
|39
|Nick Howie
|Eastern Ky.
|OF
|83.7
|81.9
|84.7
|73.3
|40
|Alec Burleson
|East Carolina
|1B
|83.7
|83.2
|80.1
|72.3
|41
|Mike Antico
|St. John’s (NY)
|OF
|83.6
|80.7
|88.0
|71.0
|42
|Gaby Cruz
|Bryant
|C
|83.5
|76.9
|84.6
|77.8
|43
|Ryan Flores
|Incarnate Word
|INF
|83.4
|81.0
|76.7
|81.3
|44
|Trevor Hauver
|Arizona St.
|OF
|83.4
|80.4
|81.6
|76.7
|45
|Tanner Allen
|Mississippi St.
|OF
|83.3
|83.9
|80.4
|67.6
|46
|Austin Langworthy
|Florida
|OF
|83.3
|81.1
|73.8
|74.5
|47
|Gabe Rivera
|Miami (FL)
|OF
|83.3
|71.3
|78.1
|84.9
|48
|Matt Goodheart
|Arkansas
|UT
|83.2
|80.3
|83.4
|67.9
|49
|Nick Biddison
|Virginia Tech
|INF
|83.2
|81.9
|79.0
|73.8
|50
|Zack Davis
|UAB
|OF
|83.2
|83.4
|79.4
|75.6
|51
|Jordan Nwogu
|Michigan
|OF
|83.2
|82.0
|80.3
|76.0
|52
|Ciaran Devenney
|UMass Lowell
|C
|83.2
|76.4
|82.1
|79.7
|53
|Tyler Gentry
|Alabama
|OF
|83.1
|75.0
|77.8
|79.3
|54
|Noah Cardenas
|UCLA
|C
|83.0
|86.2
|83.0
|63.4
|55
|Brandon Lankford
|UNC Asheville
|INF
|82.9
|78.3
|76.0
|83.2
|56
|Bobby Seymour
|Wake Forest
|1B
|82.8
|79.6
|84.5
|72.0
|57
|Austin Wells
|Arizona
|C/1B
|82.8
|84.2
|83.5
|69.4
|58
|Matthew Dyer
|Arizona
|C
|82.8
|82.4
|86.7
|68.1
|59
|Tyler Kapuscinski
|Marist
|INF
|82.8
|87.1
|82.5
|67.5
|60
|Daniel Cabrera
|LSU
|OF
|82.7
|75.9
|75.0
|77.2
|61
|Dallas Beaver
|UCF/South Carolina
|C/1B
|82.7
|78.4
|82.2
|76.2
|62
|Dylan Neuse
|Texas Tech
|UT
|82.7
|80.3
|78.1
|70.9
|63
|JT Arruda
|Fresno St.
|INF
|82.7
|84.9
|81.0
|70.9
|64
|Bryant Bowen
|Southern Miss./S Carolina
|C
|82.6
|81.9
|78.9
|75.8
|65
|Trevin Esquerra
|Loyola Marymount
|INF
|82.6
|71.7
|80.3
|84.6
|66
|Casey Martin
|Arkansas
|SS
|82.6
|73.3
|77.1
|79.4
|67
|Rigsby Mosley
|Troy
|P
|82.6
|85.1
|80.6
|70.8
|68
|John Dyer
|Tennessee Tech
|INF
|82.6
|76.2
|81.6
|78.6
|69
|Baron Radcliff
|Georgia Tech
|OF
|82.6
|75.3
|76.8
|79.0
|70
|Ray Gil
|Miami (FL)
|3B
|82.5
|71.5
|81.4
|79.3
|71
|Elijah Dunham
|Indiana
|OF
|82.5
|79.8
|80.5
|75.9
|72
|Bryce Blaum
|Texas A&M
|INF
|82.3
|84.4
|74.1
|69.7
|73
|Tyler Wilber
|Southeast Mo. St.
|INF
|82.3
|87.7
|84.4
|63.6
|74
|John Wuthrich
|Texas St.
|OF
|82.3
|79.5
|78.3
|77.9
|75
|Bryan Sturges
|UTSA
|C
|82.3
|83.4
|80.7
|71.5
|76
|Luke Shadid
|Bradley
|SS
|82.2
|78.1
|81.8
|75.6
|77
|Jackson Greer
|ETSU
|C
|82.2
|81.2
|79.1
|75.1
|78
|Hernen Sardinas
|Maine
|INF
|82.2
|81.5
|74.4
|79.5
|79
|Alix Garcia
|Oklahoma St.
|INF
|82.2
|76.5
|77.0
|73.0
|80
|Shane Marshall
|Binghamton
|OF
|82.1
|79.7
|83.1
|72.4
|81
|Quentin Selma
|California
|INF
|82.1
|76.4
|77.0
|81.7
|82
|Francisco Urbaez
|Fla. Atlantic
|INF
|82.1
|84.5
|78.4
|72.1
|83
|Andrew Eyster
|South Carolina
|OF
|82.1
|70.2
|81.2
|80.8
|84
|Ryan Stoudemire
|Charleston So.
|UT
|82.0
|80.0
|75.3
|79.5
|85
|Michael Turner
|Kent St.
|C
|82.0
|84.8
|82.2
|67.8
|86
|Michael Rothenberg
|Duke
|C
|82.0
|80.9
|73.7
|73.3
|87
|Tatem Levins
|La Salle
|C
|82.0
|84.5
|75.8
|76.1
|88
|Maxwell Costes
|Maryland
|OF
|81.9
|77.2
|75.0
|82.3
|89
|T.J. Reeves
|Alabama
|OF
|81.9
|77.4
|74.0
|77.1
|90
|Liam Hibbits
|VCU
|1B
|81.9
|83.2
|82.2
|68.9
|91
|Thomas Francisco
|East Carolina
|INF
|81.9
|82.8
|79.5
|67.8
|92
|Ubaldo Lopez
|Dartmouth
|INF
|81.8
|82.1
|72.5
|79.7
|93
|Nico Popa
|Pittsburgh
|OF
|81.8
|77.7
|82.6
|74.0
|94
|Jordan Fucci
|Samford/Indiana
|1B
|81.7
|70.9
|80.6
|82.5
|95
|Will Hollis
|Texas St.
|OF
|81.7
|82.1
|81.4
|70.5
|96
|Jacob Hurtubise
|Army West Point
|OF
|81.7
|93.2
|84.9
|55.8
|97
|Julio Marcano
|NJIT
|INF
|81.7
|84.1
|76.7
|73.1
|98
|A.J. Lewis
|Eastern Ky.
|C
|81.7
|81.1
|78.6
|74.1
|99
|Grant Mathews
|Tulane
|INF
|81.7
|84.7
|75.8
|73.3
|100
|Justice Bigbie
|Western Caro.
|UT
|81.6
|80.2
|79.2
|74.2
|101
|Matthew Guidry
|Southern Miss.
|INF
|81.6
|85.0
|78.1
|70.4
|102
|Eduardo Malinowski
|Penn
|INF
|81.5
|77.1
|82.7
|73.5
|103
|Sal Frelick
|Boston College
|INF
|81.5
|86.9
|80.6
|65.7
|104
|Nick Thornquist
|UTSA
|DH
|81.5
|77.2
|80.0
|76.0
|105
|Patrick Bailey
|NC State
|C
|81.5
|83.3
|74.9
|74.3
|106
|Andre Marrero
|Quinnipiac
|OF
|81.4
|82.3
|76.2
|74.5
|107
|Cooper Davis
|Vanderbilt
|OF
|81.4
|85.6
|79.7
|57.8
|108
|Dakota Kotowski
|Missouri St.
|OF
|81.4
|68.1
|79.0
|85.8
|109
|Anthony Forte
|Richmond
|OF
|81.4
|79.3
|74.8
|78.8
|110
|Max Ryerson
|Charleston So./Gulf Coast CC
|UT
|81.4
|76.0
|78.8
|78.1
|111
|Dillan Shrum
|Nevada
|1B
|81.4
|77.4
|75.0
|80.5
|112
|Carson McCusker
|Oklahoma St.
|OF
|81.4
|71.2
|80.9
|72.1
|113
|Zach Kokoska
|Kansas St.
|OF
|81.3
|79.8
|78.4
|72.1
|114
|Ty Duvall
|Vanderbilt
|C
|81.3
|81.8
|75.8
|65.1
|115
|Cole Barr
|Indiana
|INF
|81.3
|69.8
|77.0
|85.7
|116
|Ian Fair
|Northeastern
|3B
|81.2
|81.5
|81.2
|69.7
|117
|Kevin Graham
|Ole Miss
|INF
|81.2
|72.3
|71.0
|81.1
|118
|Colton Schultz
|UAB
|UT
|81.2
|87.4
|76.5
|68.4
|119
|Jon Clines
|VMI
|P
|81.1
|84.6
|79.0
|68.6
|120
|Damon Dues
|Wright St.
|INF
|81.1
|89.7
|77.9
|64.6
|121
|Alex Strachan
|Jacksonville St.
|1B
|81.1
|78.8
|71.0
|82.4
|122
|Chris Hamilton
|Stony Brook
|OF
|81.1
|81.7
|77.5
|72.9
|123
|Jack Thelen
|Milwaukee
|C
|81.1
|75.2
|80.3
|76.9
|124
|Michael Green
|Clemson
|OF
|81.1
|85.0
|75.7
|68.1
|125
|Jake Gitter
|Northern Colo.
|UT
|81.1
|80.8
|79.1
|72.1
|126
|JC Correa
|Lamar University
|INF
|81.0
|82.7
|76.3
|72.9
|127
|Hunter Wolfe
|TCU
|SS/CF
|81.0
|77.8
|79.4
|73.9
|128
|Dylan Harris
|North Carolina
|OF
|81.0
|85.2
|75.3
|67.7
|129
|Joe Vyskocil
|Milwaukee
|INF
|81.0
|82.1
|78.0
|71.9
|130
|Johnny Hipsman
|Richmond
|OF
|81.0
|80.4
|85.6
|65.7
|131
|Mason McWhorter
|Ga. Southern
|OF
|80.9
|74.7
|78.7
|78.0
|132
|Billy Cook
|Pepperdine
|INF
|80.8
|79.1
|74.4
|76.5
|133
|Christian Pena
|Eastern Ill.
|INF
|80.8
|88.5
|81.0
|61.7
|134
|Tyler Doanes
|West Virginia
|INF
|80.8
|81.9
|77.3
|68.3
|135
|Cullen Smith
|ETSU/Arkansas
|INF
|80.8
|87.0
|75.8
|68.3
|136
|Anthony Carrera
|Tennessee Tech
|OF
|80.8
|72.9
|76.6
|81.5
|137
|Craig Larsen
|Penn
|INF
|80.7
|83.3
|76.9
|70.8
|138
|Gabriel Montenegro
|Southern Miss.
|OF
|80.7
|84.3
|80.9
|65.8
|139
|Ben Carew
|Kent St.
|OF
|80.7
|83.2
|85.8
|61.8
|140
|Frankie Niemann
|Tulane
|C
|80.6
|84.0
|78.5
|68.1
|141
|Andy Thomas
|Baylor
|C
|80.6
|82.1
|79.5
|68.4
|142
|Bobby Morgensen
|Fla. Atlantic
|OF
|80.6
|76.1
|78.7
|75.8
|143
|Niko Kavadas
|Notre Dame
|INF
|80.6
|77.3
|75.1
|78.0
|144
|Luke Waddell
|Georgia Tech
|INF
|80.6
|89.7
|76.5
|59.0
|145
|Joe Kinker
|FGCU
|UT
|80.5
|79.1
|82.6
|68.7
|146
|Tyler Smith
|Northwestern St.
|OF
|80.5
|81.5
|72.3
|76.5
|147
|Blake Dunn
|Western Mich.
|C
|80.5
|79.8
|84.6
|65.7
|148
|Jake Gehri
|Yale
|C
|80.5
|77.2
|77.5
|75.4
|149
|Riley King
|Georgia
|INF
|80.5
|82.5
|74.6
|66.6
|150
|Mitchell Hartigan
|Fla. Atlantic
|OF
|80.4
|81.7
|77.8
|70.6
