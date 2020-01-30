The top 150 pitchers in college baseball, according to D1Baseball analytics

As scouts begin to build their draft list for 2020, the analytics department for each front office will send its area scouts a list of analytic follows. In many instances, the names on the analytics list will match those already on a scout’s list. In other instances, names on the analytic list may be new to a scout, prompting the scout to get out and take a look at the office’s recommendations.
We have approached the analytics process in similar fashion — to identify possible under the radar prospects. We have broken down pitching into three categories: Zone Control, Pitch Ability, and Durability. Zone Control (ZC) is how well the pitcher controls the strike zone with strikeouts, walks, wild pitches and hit by pitch. Pitch Ability (PA) refers to a pitcher’s ability to pitch using statistics like WHIP, FIP and OppSLG. Durability (DR) is largely based on innings pitched as college starting pitchers have shown greater success in professional baseball than college relievers.
Adjustments have been made to account for park effects of the most extreme hitter and pitcher friendly parks, as well as an adjustment for a team’s strength of schedule. Our analysis is based on 2019 spring season statistics only and does not consider how a pitcher fields his position or holds baserunners. Nor does it consider a pitcher’s athleticism, arm action, delivery, projection or any other in-person scouted qualities. It is simply a list to identify pitchers who have statistically performed in areas that are proven to correlate into professional baseball. Pitchers are graded from 0-100.
|rank
|pitcher
|school
|overall
|zone
control
|pitchability
|durability
|1
|Reid Detmers
|Louisville
|94.0
|89.9
|92.5
|91.8
|2
|Mason Hickman
|Vanderbilt
|92.5
|87.4
|92.7
|84.7
|3
|Kumar Rocker
|Vanderbilt
|91.7
|84.7
|91.4
|86.3
|4
|Emerson Hancock
|Georgia
|90.0
|85.6
|94.4
|81.5
|5
|Tanner Burns
|Auburn
|89.3
|85.0
|90.4
|77.5
|6
|Asa Lacy
|Texas A&M
|89.3
|85.0
|92.0
|81.3
|7
|JT Ginn
|Mississippi St
|89.0
|85.2
|93.0
|80.4
|8
|Trenton Denholm
|UC Irvine
|88.2
|82.4
|95.7
|85.6
|9
|John Stankiewicz
|Fordham
|87.7
|85.3
|94.2
|82.6
|10
|Tyler Brown
|Vanderbilt
|87.0
|89.6
|95.4
|63.9
|11
|Landon Knack
|ETSU
|86.8
|83.0
|91.3
|85.3
|12
|CJ Van Eyk
|Florida St
|86.8
|83.5
|88.2
|86.7
|13
|Jeff Criswell
|Michigan
|86.4
|80.1
|88.9
|89.4
|14
|Jacob Key
|UIC
|86.4
|80.0
|88.9
|89.3
|15
|Jack Owen
|Auburn
|86.3
|81.5
|90.4
|72.5
|16
|Brian Van Belle
|Miami (FL)
|86.2
|80.3
|88.4
|84.6
|17
|Doug Nikhazy
|Ole Miss
|86.2
|79.8
|87.1
|81.9
|18
|Logan Allen
|FIU
|86.1
|87.5
|90.3
|79.6
|19
|Noah Cameron
|Central Arkansas
|85.8
|82.7
|90.1
|83.8
|20
|Zach Hester
|Samford
|85.8
|84.7
|93.1
|78.6
|21
|Stephen Hansen
|Iona
|85.7
|83.5
|90.5
|84.3
|22
|Collin Liberatore
|Indiana St.
|85.6
|78.3
|89.9
|87.6
|23
|Kade Mechals
|Grand Canyon
|85.5
|81.9
|91.1
|82.7
|24
|Walker Powell
|Southern Miss
|85.5
|80.3
|89.2
|86.0
|25
|Hayes Heinecke
|Wofford
|85.4
|82.7
|91.2
|81.3
|26
|Jake Kuchmaner
|East Carolina
|85.3
|79.5
|90.3
|80.5
|27
|Slade Cecconi
|Miami (FL)
|85.2
|83.5
|88.6
|78.1
|28
|Javin Drake
|Western Illinois
|85.1
|80.3
|87.1
|88.4
|29
|Jared Wetherbee
|Elon
|84.9
|84.4
|90.1
|79.4
|30
|Max Meyer
|Minnesota
|84.9
|84.4
|92.6
|76.1
|31
|Daniel Paret
|Stetson
|84.7
|80.0
|89.0
|84.3
|32
|Cameron Brown
|Central Michigan
|84.7
|78.3
|89.3
|85.9
|33
|Bryce Elder
|Texas
|84.6
|80.2
|89.8
|79.2
|34
|Seth Lonsway
|Ohio St.
|84.6
|80.4
|88.6
|83.9
|35
|Davis Sharpe
|Clemson
|84.5
|79.3
|90.2
|79.7
|36
|Mason Studstill
|FGCU
|84.5
|80.5
|91.4
|80.6
|37
|Cole Henry
|LSU
|84.4
|84.7
|89.9
|68.3
|38
|Tyler Olmstead
|South Dakota St
|84.4
|79.2
|89.4
|84.8
|39
|Tommy Mace
|Florida
|84.4
|75.9
|83.7
|82.7
|40
|Scott Randall
|Sacramento St
|84.4
|78.3
|89.8
|84.0
|41
|Micah Dallas
|Texas Tech
|84.3
|81.4
|86.6
|76.2
|42
|Chris Weber
|Texas A&M
|84.3
|83.7
|88.9
|71.3
|43
|Tyler Thornton
|Saint Mary’s/ASU
|84.3
|83.2
|92.7
|76.1
|44
|Bobby Miller
|Louisville
|84.3
|79.4
|88.5
|78.0
|45
|Luke Gesell
|UNCW
|84.1
|78.2
|90.2
|83.1
|46
|Jordan Wicks
|Kansas St
|84.1
|81.4
|87.3
|80.1
|47
|Brendan Beck
|Stanford
|84.1
|80.7
|87.1
|83.1
|48
|Bryce Jarvis
|Duke
|84.0
|80.9
|86.6
|76.3
|49
|Connor Noland
|Arkansas
|84.0
|79.2
|87.8
|76.9
|50
|Eric Miles
|Presbyterian
|84.0
|80.8
|86.3
|83.9
|51
|Adam Seminaris
|Long Beach St
|83.9
|77.8
|88.6
|84.4
|52
|Luke Taggart
|Incarnate Word
|83.9
|81.2
|88.4
|81.2
|53
|Hunter Wolfe
|Dayton
|83.9
|79.4
|89.1
|82.2
|54
|Max Loven
|North Dakota St
|83.8
|81.6
|91.6
|81.2
|55
|Logan Wiley
|Missouri St.
|83.7
|80.1
|87.4
|82.7
|56
|Griffan Smith
|Ohio St.
|83.7
|78.7
|85.8
|85.7
|57
|AJ Jones
|Jacksonville
|83.7
|79.5
|89.8
|80.9
|58
|Kyle Mora
|UCLA
|83.7
|84.7
|92.8
|67.1
|59
|Kyle Coleman
|Florida A&M
|83.7
|76.3
|86.6
|87.2
|60
|Chris Gonzalez
|Stetson
|83.6
|78.9
|87.4
|83.7
|61
|Alek Jacob
|Gonzaga
|83.6
|81.5
|91.4
|77.2
|62
|Landon Roupp
|UNCW
|83.5
|81.3
|89.9
|78.3
|63
|Nick Frasso
|Loyola Marymount
|83.5
|86.7
|95.8
|67.0
|64
|Garrett Crochet
|Tennessee
|83.5
|84.0
|86.0
|71.5
|65
|Joshua South
|Belmont
|83.4
|80.2
|86.9
|82.2
|66
|Rodney Boone
|UC Santa Barbara
|83.4
|81.1
|90.2
|78.0
|67
|Carlos Lomeli
|Saint Mary’s (CA)
|83.3
|78.5
|89.5
|81.1
|68
|Josh Agnew
|Loyola Marymount
|83.3
|78.6
|89.5
|80.8
|69
|Chase Walter
|Western Caro.
|83.2
|79.9
|84.6
|84.2
|70
|Alex Pham
|San Francisco
|83.2
|84.2
|90.6
|73.9
|71
|Noah Skirrow
|Liberty
|83.1
|82.9
|89.2
|76.4
|72
|Brett Kerry
|South Carolina
|83.1
|85.0
|92.6
|67.9
|73
|Charles King
|TCU
|83.1
|78.4
|88.9
|80.3
|74
|Pierson Ohl
|Grand Canyon
|83.1
|78.5
|86.9
|82.9
|75
|Jesse Bergin
|UCLA
|83.1
|82.6
|88.0
|72.2
|76
|Tanner Bibee
|Cal St. Fullerton
|83.0
|78.1
|84.9
|85.0
|77
|Ian Seymour
|Virginia Tech
|82.9
|82.7
|87.5
|73.8
|78
|John Baker
|Ball St.
|82.9
|82.4
|91.2
|74.1
|79
|Mat Clark
|Clemson
|82.9
|79.8
|89.9
|74.5
|80
|Paul Dickens
|Baylor
|82.9
|82.8
|86.3
|77.8
|81
|Justin Sorokowski
|VCU
|82.9
|82.3
|90.7
|74.7
|82
|Patrick Wicklander
|Arkansas
|82.8
|81.5
|86.8
|72.2
|83
|Brant Hurter
|Georgia Tech
|82.7
|84.4
|93.3
|63.9
|84
|Lael Lockhart
|Houston
|82.7
|78.1
|87.7
|79.4
|85
|Garrett Burhenn
|Ohio St.
|82.6
|76.9
|87.0
|82.9
|86
|Brett Standlee
|Oklahoma St
|82.6
|77.8
|84.8
|75.0
|87
|Nick Dombkowski
|Hartford
|82.5
|80.5
|86.5
|79.7
|88
|T.J. Stuart
|Manhattan
|82.5
|79.3
|87.5
|80.9
|89
|Levi Thomas
|Troy
|82.5
|80.9
|87.3
|78.4
|90
|Holden Powell
|UCLA
|82.5
|82.3
|94.6
|64.0
|91
|Austin Love
|North Carolina
|82.4
|79.4
|90.9
|72.1
|92
|Alex Pansini
|Marist
|82.4
|79.3
|87.4
|79.5
|93
|Austin Koehn
|UNC Greensboro
|82.4
|79.8
|89.8
|76.6
|94
|Levi Prater
|Oklahoma
|82.3
|80.3
|87.5
|78.1
|95
|Drake Nightengale
|South Alabama
|82.3
|81.5
|90.3
|74.1
|96
|Harry Rutkowski
|Rutgers
|82.3
|80.7
|86.2
|79.0
|97
|Will Dion
|McNeese
|82.3
|86.5
|95.2
|64.2
|98
|Thomas Girard
|Duke
|82.2
|84.2
|91.8
|62.8
|99
|Justin Sterner
|BYU
|82.2
|81.2
|90.9
|73.7
|100
|Gunnar Hoglund
|Ole Miss
|82.2
|79.1
|85.2
|72.9
|101
|Austin Miller
|Ole Miss
|82.2
|81.3
|89.4
|66.5
|102
|Peyton Wigginton
|Middle Tenn.
|82.2
|80.4
|84.9
|80.3
|103
|Jordan DiValerio
|Saint Joseph’s
|82.2
|81.8
|89.2
|74.7
|104
|Chance Hroch
|New Mexico St
|82.2
|77.5
|87.6
|80.5
|105
|David Dunlavey
|Furman/Mississippi St
|82.1
|77.4
|86.2
|81.9
|106
|Wade Strain
|William & Mary
|82.1
|77.5
|89.0
|79.0
|107
|Tommy Sheehan
|Notre Dame
|82.0
|76.7
|84.7
|83.6
|108
|Nikelle Galatas
|Jackson St.
|82.0
|76.4
|88.4
|89.6
|109
|Chandler Jozwiak
|Texas A&M
|82.0
|83.8
|84.9
|68.7
|110
|Alex Stiegler
|Yale
|82.0
|82.1
|86.9
|76.1
|111
|Ryan Miller
|N.C. Central
|82.0
|83.4
|89.7
|74.0
|112
|Chris McMahon
|Miami (FL)
|82.0
|82.3
|89.4
|69.0
|113
|Cody Greenhill
|Auburn
|82.0
|77.0
|87.2
|68.0
|114
|Kyle Hurt
|Southern California
|82.0
|78.6
|86.1
|75.6
|115
|Chris Turpin
|New Orleans
|82.0
|78.4
|86.2
|80.4
|116
|Nic McCay
|South Dakota St
|81.9
|80.7
|87.6
|77.7
|117
|Grant Judkins
|Iowa
|81.9
|77.6
|88.2
|78.9
|118
|Ryan Cyr
|Kansas
|81.9
|76.1
|82.9
|85.7
|119
|Matt Mikulski
|Fordham
|81.9
|78.3
|87.2
|79.2
|120
|Garret Price
|Liberty
|81.9
|81.8
|91.7
|71.2
|121
|Eli Morse
|Portland
|81.8
|79.9
|86.6
|78.0
|122
|Landon Mitchell
|Gardner-Webb
|81.8
|78.1
|86.7
|79.7
|123
|Tyler Santana
|Jacksonville
|81.8
|76.3
|85.5
|82.5
|124
|Easton Walker
|BYU
|81.8
|77.8
|90.2
|76.3
|125
|Parker Brahms
|Sacramento St
|81.8
|81.1
|86.6
|76.6
|126
|Trent Johnson
|Purdue
|81.7
|83.6
|91.8
|68.9
|127
|Redmond Walsh
|Tennessee
|81.7
|83.3
|90.8
|62.3
|128
|Jack Leftwich
|Florida
|81.7
|80.6
|83.7
|70.4
|129
|Clay Aguliar
|Houston
|81.7
|81.7
|88.1
|72.3
|130
|Jon Tieman
|Valparaiso
|81.7
|77.1
|84.8
|82.1
|131
|Robbie Peto
|Stetson
|81.6
|80.8
|87.2
|75.9
|132
|Jimmy Kingsbury
|Villanova
|81.6
|75.9
|87.6
|80.3
|133
|Richard Fitts
|Auburn
|81.6
|78.2
|82.4
|70.4
|134
|Eric Walker
|LSU
|81.6
|75.9
|83.9
|74.8
|135
|David Moffat
|UT Arlington
|81.6
|77.4
|87.6
|78.7
|136
|Jordan Marks
|USC Upstate
|81.5
|78.9
|86.8
|78.0
|137
|Slater Foust
|UTSA
|81.5
|75.2
|88.5
|80.0
|138
|Robert Ahlstrom
|Oregon
|81.5
|79.7
|87.2
|75.0
|139
|Liam Dvorak
|Holy Cross
|81.5
|80.2
|87.1
|76.2
|140
|Michael Johnson
|N.C. A&T
|81.5
|77.3
|87.6
|78.6
|141
|Collin Sullivan
|South Fla.
|81.4
|76.8
|88.0
|78.6
|142
|Connor Schultz
|Butler
|81.4
|81.3
|91.3
|77.1
|143
|Josh Price
|Col. of Charleston
|81.4
|76.4
|88.5
|78.4
|144
|Tyler Mattison
|Bryant
|81.4
|77.5
|87.4
|78.3
|145
|Reid Johnston
|NC State
|81.3
|78.3
|87.2
|77.0
|146
|Zach Pettway
|UCLA
|81.3
|80.4
|86.8
|70.4
|147
|Ethan Smith
|Vanderbilt
|81.3
|83.6
|91.9
|57.1
|148
|Luke Smith
|Louisville
|81.2
|76.8
|87.5
|72.7
|149
|Nick Swiney
|NC State
|81.2
|86.2
|87.7
|67.6
|150
|Christian Roa
|Texas A&M
|81.2
|82.1
|88.3
|63.8
