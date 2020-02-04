How to buy 2020 College World Series tickets

The 2020 College World Series will be played on June 13-23/24, 2020 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
You can sign up to get alerts and emails about College World Series ticket information.
The official event information for the 2020 championship is available here.
Here is information about future College World Series dates and locations:
|FUTURE CWS DATES
|Year
|Opening Celebration Day
|First Day of Series
|Final Championship Game
|Stadium
|City
|Host
|2020
|Friday, June 12
|Saturday, June 13
|Tuesday / Wednesday, June 23 / 24
|TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
|Omaha
|Creighton
|2021
|Friday, June 18
|Saturday, June 19
|Tuesday / Wednesday, June 29 / 30
|TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
|Omaha
|Creighton
|2022
|Friday, June 17
|Saturday, June 18
|Tuesday / Wednesday, June 28 / 29
|TD Ameritrade Park Omaha
|Omaha
|Creighton
Last season, Vanderbilt beat Michigan to take home the 2019 national championship.
Below is a full DI baseball championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O'Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O'Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Eastern Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John "Hi" Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.