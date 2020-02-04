TRENDING:

baseball-d1 flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | February 4, 2020

How to buy 2020 College World Series tickets

LSU's Danny Higgins leads off the 1997 College World Series with a home run

The 2020 College World Series will be played on June 13-23/24, 2020 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. 

You can buy official tickets to the 2020 College World Series here. You can sign up to get alerts and emails about College World Series ticket information. Here's a FAQ guide to tickets. 

2020 SEASON: 7 questions to be answered in this upcoming baseball season 

The official event information for the 2020 championship is available here. Here's a list of College World Series FAQs if you plan to attend the event.

ALL-DECADE: The 17 best college baseball players from 2010-2019

Here is information about future College World Series dates and locations: 

  FUTURE CWS DATES  
Year Opening Celebration Day First Day of Series Final Championship Game Stadium City Host
2020 Friday, June 12 Saturday, June 13 Tuesday / Wednesday, June 23 / 24 TD Ameritrade Park Omaha Omaha Creighton
2021 Friday, June 18 Saturday, June 19 Tuesday / Wednesday, June 29 / 30 TD Ameritrade Park Omaha Omaha Creighton
2022 Friday, June 17 Saturday, June 18 Tuesday / Wednesday, June 28 / 29  TD Ameritrade Park Omaha Omaha Creighton

Last season, Vanderbilt beat Michigan to take home the 2019 national championship. 

BASEBALL AWARDS: Ultimate guide to the Golden Spikes | Complete history of the Dick Howser Award

Below is a full DI baseball championship history: 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb.
2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey  5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 
2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb.
2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb.
2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb.
2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb.
2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb.
2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb.
2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb.
2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb.
2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb.
2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb.
2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb.
1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb.
1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb.
1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb.
1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb.
1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb.
1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb.
1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb.
1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb.
1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb.
1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb.
1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb.
1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb.
1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb.
1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb.
1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb.
1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb.
1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb.
1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb.
1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb.
1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb.
1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb.
1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb.
1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb.
1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb.
1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb.
1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb.
1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb.
1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb.
1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb.
1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan.
1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.
1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.

*Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play.

DII college baseball Power 10 rankings Week 1

Angelo State captures the top spot in the first DII baseball Power 10 rankings of the 2020 regular season. Here's a look at how the top 10 teams shape up after one weekend of play.
READ MORE

4 top 25 DII baseball teams open the 2020 season at the Houston Winter Invitational

Arkansas-Monticello, Central Missouri, Colorado School of Mines and Millersville join Arkansas Tech and Flagler at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas for the opening of the DII baseball season the weekend of Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Here's what you need to know.
READ MORE

Vanderbilt baseball: Complete 2020 projected lineup and preseason grades

Vanderbilt captured its second national title with a thrilling CWS finals win over Michigan in 2019. Can it emulate that season in 2020? Find out in our breakdown.
READ MORE
Division I
College World Series
June 13-23/24, 2020
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

