ACC baseball, led by Louisville and Miami, could challenge 2016 season's historic depth

Heading into 2020, the ACC looks stronger than it has been since 2016, when it sent a record 10 teams to regionals (since tied by the SEC). In 2016, Louisville (No. 2) and Miami (No. 6) were the ACC’s two highest-ranked teams in the preseason, and they lived up to the billing, winning their respective divisions and reaching the 50-win mark overall. This year, the Cardinals and Hurricanes are once again the ACC’s favorites, as Louisville is ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history and Miami isn’t far behind at No. 3.

The ACC also has a very strong middle tier after those two front-runners, who are joined in the Top 25 rankings by No. 12 Florida State, No. 15 Duke, No. 16 NC State, No. 18 Wake Forest, No. 19 Georgia Tech and No. 23 North Carolina. Virginia and Clemson join those teams as regional teams in our projection, which would give the ACC 10 regional teams for just the second time ever. But Boston College and Virginia Tech both have the look of very dangerous sleepers who could easily jump up in the standings, while first-year coach Link Jarrett and second-year coach Mike Bell are working hard to rebuild Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, respectively.

2020 IS COMING: Our preseason top 25 | The 2020 CWS field, predicted | 7 questions to be answered

The conference preview below includes the projected order of finish, preseason awards, top prospects and a team by team breakdown.

Projected standings

*Bold indicates 2019 regional team, and records are from 2019. Teams are listed in order of projected 2020 finish.

ATLANTIC DIVISION CONFERENCE OVERALL Louisville 21-9 51-18 Florida State 17-13 42-23 NC State 18-12 42-19 Wake Forest 14-16 31-26 Clemson 15-15 35-26 Boston College 12-18 31-27 Notre Dame 13-17 24-30

COASTAL DIVISION CONFERENCE OVERALL Miami 18-12 41-20 Duke 15-15 35-27 Georgia Tech 19-11 43-19 North Carolina 17-13 46-19 Virginia 14-16 32-24 Virginia Tech 9-21 26-27 Pittsburgh 8-22 21-34

Projected Regional Team (10): Louisville, Miami, Florida State, Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Clemson

Player of the Year: Patrick Bailey, C, NC State

Pitcher of the Year: Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

Freshman of the Year: Nate Savino, LHP, Virginia

Top prospects/impact freshmen

Asterisk indicates draft-eligible underclassman

TOP PROSPECTS, 2020 DRAFT 1 Reid Detmers LHP Louisville 2 CJ Van Eyk RHP Florida State 3 Patrick Bailey C NC State 4 Chris McMahon RHP Miami 5 Aaron Sabato* 1B North Carolina 6 Bryce Jarvis RHP Duke 7 Bobby Miller RHP Louisville 8 Shane Drohan LHP Florida State 9 Reese Albert OF Florida State 10 Joe Boyle RHP Notre Dame 11 Slade Cecconi* RHP Miami 12 Nander De Sedas* SS Florida State 13 Freddy Zamora SS Miami 14 Luke Waddell SS Georgia Tech 15 Andrew Abbott LHP Virginia 16 Nick Swiney LHP NC State 17 Jared Shuster LHP Wake Forest 18 Bobby Seymour 1B Wake Forest 19 Michael Rothenberg C Duke 20 Baron Radcliff OF Georgia Tech 21 Shane Muntz C/RHP Wake Forest 22 Austin Love RHP North Carolina 23 Will Fleming RHP Wake Forest 24 Alex Toral 1B Miami 25 Joey Lancellotti RHP North Carolina 26 Zack Brzykcy RHP Virginia Tech 27 Jonathan Hughes RHP Georgia Tech 28 Lucas Dunn 2B/OF Louisville 29 Max Alba* RHP North Carolina 30 Michael Kirian LHP Louisville 31 Raymond Gil 3B Miami 32 Griff McGarry RHP Virginia 33 Ian Seymour LHP Virginia Tech 34 Joey Loperfido OF Duke 35 Elijah Cabell* OF Florida State 36 Sam Weatherly LHP Clemson 37 Luke Smith RHP Louisville 38 Chris Lanzilli OF Wake Forest 39 Matt Mervis 1B/RHP Duke 40 Matheu Nelson* C Florida State 41 Tyler McDonough* 2B/OF NC State 42 Michael Ludowig OF Wake Forest 43 Zach Britton OF Louisville 44 Sam Hall 3B Clemson 45 Niko Kavadas 1B Notre Dame 46 Brant Hurter LHP Georiga Tech 47 Bryce Teodosio OF Clemson 48 Evan Justice LHP NC State 49 Kyle Hess* OF Pittsburgh 50 Devin Ortiz RHP/INF Virginia

TOP PROSPECTS, 2021 DRAFT 1 Adrian Del Castillo C Miami 2 Alex Binelas 3B Louisville 3 Mason Pelio RHP Boston College 4 Sal Frelick OF Boston College 5 Jose Torres* SS NC State 6 Ryan Cusick RHP Wake Forest 7 Ethan Murray SS Duke 8 Zack Gelof 3B Virginia 9 Henry Davis C Louisville 10 Danny Serretti SS North Carolina 11 Robby Martin OF Florida State 12 Mike Vasil RHP Virginia 13 Cody Morisette MIF Boston College 14 Jack Perkins RHP Louisville 15 Brendan Tinsman C Wake Forest 16 Luke Bartnicki LHP Georgia Tech 17 Cooper Stinson RHP Duke 18 Michael Turconi SS Wake Forest 19 Luca Tresh OF/C NC State 20 Carson Taylor C Virginia Tech 21 Vojtech Mensik 3B NC State 22 Jared Poland RHP/INF Louisville 23 Mack Anglin* RHP Clemson 24 Joseph Charles* RHP North Carolina 25 Davis Sharpe RHP/1B Clemson 26 Billy Corcoran RHP Pittsburgh 27 Kerry Wright RHP Louisville 28 Cort Roedig RHP Georgia Tech 29 Carter Lohman LHP Louisville 30 Chris Gerard LHP Virginia Tech 31 JP Gates LHP/DH Miami 32 Nic Kent SS/2B Virginia 33 Emmet Sheehan RHP Boston College 34 Keyshawn Askew LHP Clemson 35 Nick Biddison OF/C Virginia Tech 36 Shane Smith RHP Wake Forest 37 Jordan Lala OF Miami 38 Levi Usher OF Louisville 39 Rudy Maxwell C/OF Duke 40 Anthony Vilar 2B Miami 41 Adam Hackenberg C Clemson 42 Caleb Roberts C/OF North Carolina 43 Cristian Sanchez RHP Virginia 44 Jack Carey RHP Duke 45 Jack Anderson RHP Florida State 46 Kevin Madden 3B Virginia Tech 47 Brandon Neeck LHP Virginia 48 Will Sandy LHP North Carolina 49 Tim Borden SS Louisville 50 Carter Putz INF Notre Dame

IMPACT FRESHMEN 1 Nate Savino LHP Virginia 2 Jose Torres SS NC State 3 Chris Newell OF Virginia 4 Drew Compton 1B Georgia Tech 5 Alex McFarlane RHP Miami 6 Bryce Hubbart LHP Florida State 7 Henry Williams RHP Duke 8 Chris Villaman LHP NC State 9 Zach Maxwell RHP Georgia Tech 10 Dalton Rushing 1B/C Louisville 11 Tyler Causey 1B/3B North Carolina 12 Dylan Brewer OF Clemson 13 Jack Brannigan 3B/RHP Notre Dame 14 Jared Thomas C Miami 15 Mack Anglin RHP Clemson 16 Joseph Charles RHP North Carolina 17 Michael Prosecky LHP Louisville 18 Jake Holland C Georgia Tech 19 Luke Gold 3B/2B Boston College 20 Andrew Jenkins 3B Georgia Tech 21 Fritz Genther SS Virginia Tech 22 Tate Ballestero C/1B Virginia 23 Derek Crum OF Wake Forest 24 Gavin Cross OF/1B/LHP Virginia Tech 25 Jonathan French C Clemson 26 Kyle Smith C North Carolina 27 Matt Willadsen RHP NC State 28 Carson Palmquist LHP Miami 29 Ryan Hawks RHP Louisville 30 Doug Kirkland RHP Florida State 31 Max Cotier MIF Virginia 32 Tres Gonzalez OF Georgia Tech 33 Xander Hamilton RHP/OF Virginia Tech 34 Eric Grintz C North Carolina 35 Matthew Wyatt RHP Virginia 36 Pierce Gallo INF Clemson 37 Tyrell Brewer INF Florida State 38 Kellan Tulio LHP Louisville 39 Daniel Baruch 1B/LHP Boston College 40 Brandon Walker RHP Florida State 41 Stephen Restuccio RHP/OF Virginia Tech 42 Nick Vera C Pittsburgh 43 Grant Norris 2B/SS Duke 44 Max Gieg RHP Boston College 45 Jake Garland RHP Miami 46 Jackson Finley RHP Georgia Tech 47 Patrick Alvarez INF North Carolina 48 Adam Cecere OF Wake Forest 49 Chad Knight C Duke 50 Geoffrey Gilbert LHP Clemson

Projected regional teams

Eight preseason top 25 teams made the ACC's projected regional teams, including Louisville, Miami, Florida State, Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and North Carolina. For an in-depth report on each of the eight ACC clubs, click their coinciding links below.

No. 1 Louisville

No. 3 Miami

No. 12 Florida State

No. 15 Duke

No. 16 NC State

No. 18 Wake Forest

No. 19 Georgia Tech

No. 23 North Carolina

Virginia

Virginia has slipped since winning its first national title in 2015. After making regionals in each of Brian O’Connor’s first 14 seasons at the helm, the Cavs missed the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19, leaving them hungry to return to national prominence heading into 2020. A top-10 recruiting class this fall added exciting fresh talent to a roster that returns a solid veteran core, giving Virginia a chance to return to the Top 25 in short order.

The key, plain and simple, is to get better on the mound, where UVA ranked 10th in the ACC with a 4.68 ERA last year. Junior right-handed pitcher Griff McGarry has the raw stuff to be a bona fide ace if he can throw more strikes; his fastball sat comfortably at 91-94 and bumped 95 this fall, and he can miss bats with both his fading mid-80s changeup and his hard downer curveball at 77-81. Likewise, right-handed pitcher Mike Vasil was a high-profile recruit with obvious upside, but he struggled more than expected as a freshman, and the Cavs hope he’s ready to take a big step forward as a sophomore. He has the makings of four quality pitches, with good shape on his curveball and slider as well as a low-90s heater.

Look for that duo to be joined in the rotation by left-hander Nate Savino, who might be the most talented freshman in all of college baseball after graduating early and enrolling at UVA this winter. Had he stayed in high school, Savino was regarded as a legitimate candidate to be drafted No. 1 overall, with a long, loose arm action that produces a heavy 91-94 fastball that has touched 95 mph, and a devastating slider from a vicious three-quarters slot. The Cavs could also ease Savino along more slowly and use fifth-year senior Chesdin Harrington in the weekend rotation. Harrington was Virginia’s best pitcher strong down the stretch last year and knows how to carve up the zone with his high-80s heater and sharp 80-82 slider.

The Cavs also figure to have one of the ACC’s better bullpens, headlined by the trio of junior lefty Andrew Abbott and junior righties Kyle Whitten and Devin Ortiz. Abbott, who pitched for Team USA last summer, is a quick-twitch athlete with a live fastball up to 93 and the ability to miss bats with both his biting 75-78 curveball and his quality 83-84 changeup. Whitten’s calling card is a wipeout 80-84 mph slider with hard bite, but he can keep hitters honest with his 90-92 heater. Ortiz, a two-way talent who could also start at DH or see action on the infield, showed a low-90s fastball, a sharp downer curve in the mid-70s and a putaway 82-84 slider last spring. And senior righty Paul Kosanovich, who logged 26 innings as a junior college transfer last year, is a strong-bodied innings-eater in the middle innings, with an 88-91 fastball and the ability to throw four pitches for strikes.

Talented sophomores Cristian Sanchez (who worked downhill at 90-93 with a nice curveball and developing changeup in our fall look) and Zach Messinger (who has good angle, extension, fastball life and feel for his changeup) should see more innings this year as well. Transfers Stephen Schoch (a funky strike-throwing sidewinder who had plenty of success at UMBC) and Kyle Petri (a three-quarters physical lefty who bumps 90 and has a good sweeping breaker) add quality depth.

The Virginia offense was plenty potent a year ago, ranking second in the ACC in batting, and it figures to be just as good or better this spring. No Cavalier hit more than five homers a year ago, but expect sophomore third baseman Zack Gelof and junior left fielder Brendan Rivoli to reach double-digits in 2020. Gelof (.313/.377/.396) is a high-end talent who showed a knack for barreling up hard line drives as a freshman, but he’s put on a lot of muscle since the spring and should be ready to tap into his intriguing right-handed power potential. Rivoli (.320/.386/.466) has the look of a hitting machine with plenty of strength in his compact left-handed swing. Junior Alex Tappen, who is expected to slide from right field to first base, is another physical veteran who should serve as a power source. He’s a prime bounceback candidate after slumping to a .642 OPS as a sophomore.

The Cavs look solid up the middle, where senior Logan Michaels provides invaluable veteran leadership and sound catch-and-throw skills behind the plate. The competition for the shortstop job appears ongoing, but skilled freshman spark plug Max Cotier and steady junior college transfer Walker Jenkins both look like competent defenders there, and emerging sophomore Nic Kent could also slide from second to short. Kent hit .337 as a freshman but has gotten stronger since last spring and should become a doubles machine this spring. Finally, freshman Chris Newell looks like a future star in center field — a physical athlete who evokes former Virginia stars like Derek Fisher and Jarrett Parker. He has a tantalizing speed/power combination and plenty of feel to hit from the left side.

Clemson

Clemson has made regionals in each of coach Monte Lee’s first four seasons at the helm — and hosted in the first three — but still hasn’t been able to get over the hump to super regionals since 2010. This year’s Tigers will be considerably younger in the lineup than recent editions, but the experienced pitching staff should keep Clemson afloat while its talented underclassmen get their bearings offensively.

Clemson returns all five pitchers who logged 45 or more innings for last year’s staff, led by sophomore two-way talent Davis Sharpe (7-4, 3.20 in 84.1 innings pitched), a polished and poised righty who stepped right into the Friday night job as a freshman last spring. Sharpe did not pitch in the fall while working his way back from some soreness, but the Tigers are counting on him to anchor the rotation again as a sophomore, while also serving as a key right-handed run producer in the heart of the lineup.

Junior lefty Mat Clark (9-3, 3.21) gives Clemson a second proven workhorse in the rotation. After posting a 1.69 ERA in a bullpen role in 2018, Clark blossomed as a starter last spring, showing the ability to carve up the strike zone with a mid-to-upper-80s fastball, quality 74-75 curveball and high-70s changeup.

After Sharpe and Clark, the rotation is uncertain, but Clemson has three intriguing candidates for starting jobs in sophomore lefty Keyshawn Askew, junior lefty Sam Weatherly and blue-chip freshman righty Mack Anglin. Clemson groomed Weatherly for a starting role in the fall, and he showed the ability to throw more strikes and maintain the quality of his stuff better, attacking at 89-94 with a swing-and-miss breaking ball and a much-improved changeup. Askew has a whippy low-slot arm action that produces 89-91 heat with serious life, a solid Frisbee slider and a developing changeup. His command remains a work in progress, and he still needs to add strength to his wiry frame, but he’s made gains in both areas. The 6-4, 210-pound Anglin is the highest-profile freshman arm in the 13th-ranked recruiting class, with a long arm swing that produced 92-94 mph heat in our fall look, along with a sharp 11-to-5 curveball at 79-82 and a hard changeup that needs some refinement.

ALL-AMERICANS: These players made D1baseball's 2020 preseason All-American list

Senior righty Carson Spiers is back to anchor the bullpen after notching 11 saves a year ago; he’s a proven competitor who fills up the strike zone at 89-91 with good command of his 81-83 slider and low-80s changeup. Either Weatherly or Askew figures to wind up as a key southpaw in the bullpen along with advanced freshman Geoffrey Gilbert. From the right side, look for Holt Jones to take a step forward as a junior, serving as the primary power righty in the pen, with a lively low-to-mid-90s fastball and improving secondary stuff.

Sophomores Connor O’Rear and Jackson Lindley both continued to develop in the fall, showing feel to spin good breaking balls and fastballs that bump the low 90s. They’ll add depth to the staff, and so will freshman righty Nick Clayton, a sleeper in the 2019 recruiting class whose velocity climbed up to 90-92 with a high spin rate in the fall, along with a promising slider and changeup.

The X-factors are power-armed righties Spencer Strider and Carter Raffield, who are working their way back from Tommy John surgery but could give this staff a major boost as they regain their stuff and their feel for pitching. Raffield is a couple months ahead of Strider, and don’t be surprised to see him pumping mid-90s gas on the mound early this spring. If they both come back strong, pitching depth should be a major strength for the Tigers.

In the lineup, the Tigers will clearly miss departed mainstays Logan Davidson, Kyle Wilkie and Grayson Byrd, the top three hitters among last year’s regulars. The most accomplished returning hitter is junior Sam Hall (.257/.365/.390 with seven homers in 249 at-bats), a versatile athlete whose good speed helped him swipe 30 bags a year ago. Clemson is counting on Hall and sophomore Bryar Hawkins (.287, 7 HR) to provide some right-handed punch and hit for more average as focal points of the offense this spring, and they also seem likely to hold down the left side of the infield, in one configuration or the other.

Freshman Pierce Gallo, like Hall, is a Swiss Army knife who could play all over the infield as needed, and the Tigers are excited by his offensive upside as he adds strength to his lanky 6-3 frame. Sharpe could see action at first base or DH; when he plays first, it could open up the DH spot for powerful freshman Jonathan French, who otherwise will spell sophomore Adam Hackenberg behind the plate. Hackenberg has gotten his thick body into better shape and improved his swing and approach, so the Tigers expect more production out of him as well.

The 2020 college baseball season, previewed

A big key will be the development of junior center fielder Bryce Teodosio, whose exciting power/speed tool set gives him tantalizing upside if he can make more consistent contact (he hit .215 with 71 strikeouts in 186 at-bats last year). He’s a premium defender in the middle of the diamond, and the Tigers were pleased with the adjustments he made to his left-handed swing and his approach this fall.

Freshman Dylan Brewer gives Clemson a second left-handed hitter with power and speed potential in the outfield, but he showed a far more advanced approach in the fall, grinding out long at-bats and finding ways to get on base. He’s a plus runner who also has obvious leverage in his swing and should hit his share of homers as he fills out his 6-3, 170-pound frame. And the Tigers have a third exciting athlete in the outfield in redshirt sophomore Kier Meredith, who has struggled to stay healthy so far in his career but brings dynamic speed and sneaky strength in his compact 5-foot-10 frame. With Michael Green dismissed from the team over the winter, the door is open for Meredith to run away with the everyday job in left field, and he could wind up as a valuable table-setter near the top of the lineup.

Keep an eye on...

Boston College

By the end of last spring, it was obvious that Boston College’s exciting young core would make the Eagles very dangerous in the years to come. Talented freshmen Cody Morissette and Mason Pelio helped lead BC to wins over Clemson and Louisville en route to the ACC tournament semifinals, and if fellow freshman Sal Frelick hadn’t been lost to knee surgery earlier in the season, the young Eagles might have soared right into regionals. So if you’re looking for a dangerous sleeper heading into 2020, Boston College might be just the team for you. This club seems certain to hit; the only question is whether it has enough arms to climb the ladder in the rugged ACC.

Pelio will make Boston College very competitive every Friday night; he’s a rising star, an All-America-caliber talent with an explosive 90-95 fastball, above-average breaking ball and a changeup that flashes plus as well. He’s also a ferocious competitor with plenty of feel for pitching; in short, he’s got all the ingredients to be an elite ace in college baseball and a potential first-round pick in 2021. Fellow sophomore righty Emmet Sheehan has similar arm strength but was hampered by a nagging injury last spring, then turned the corner down the stretch and in the summer in the NECBL. He sat comfortably in the 91-93 range in our early-fall look but has been up to 96-97, along with feel for a good short slider/cutter, big-breaking curveball and quality changeup. If he harnesses his talent as a sophomore, BC could have one of the best one-two punches in the ACC, but Sheehan has to prove he can command the zone after walking 20 batters in 14 innings last year.

Fourth-year junior left-hander Joey Walsh and sophomore righty Joe Mancini look like the other two top starting candidates, and both of them showed flashes of excellence last year, though they both finished with ERAs around 6. Walsh is capable of running his fastball into the mid-90s and has made big strides with his secondary stuff since last spring. Mancini is a sinker/changeup guy who works at 88-91 and bumps 92, and he’s working on developing a breaking ball that he can use to steal a strike. The bullpen lacks a proven closer, but the Eagles are optimistic that they’ll have enough useful pieces emerge between righties Michael Marzonie, Max Gieg, Evan Moore, Jon Campbell and Brian McMonagle plus lefties Samrath Singh and Daniel Baruch.

ALL-DECADE TEAM: These players made the ACC's All-Decade squad

Marzonie, a fourth-year junior converted shortstop, has a whippy arm action that produces 88-92 heat, an effective slider/cutter and feel for a changeup, and he may be the front-runner for the closer job. Singh has flashed 94 mph heat and a promising slider in the past, but he’s something of a wild card as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Freshmen Gieg and Moore have both been up to 94 in the past and are key pieces of this staff going forward, as is the super-projectable Campbell. So there’s definitely more talent on this staff than there has been in recent years, but there’s a lack of proven commodities aside from Pelio. How those other arms develop will determine whether or not BC can get back to regionals for the first time since its 2016 super regional run.

The offense looks very athletic and balanced, with a nice blend of right-handed and left-handed threats, decent power and a lot of speed. Morissette and Frelick can both impact the game with their speed, their pure hitting ability from the left side, their gap power and occasional home run pop and their standout defense. Frelick (.367/.447/.513, 18 SB), a former all-state quarterback and hockey star in high school, has worked his way back from that knee injury and is expected to anchor the lineup in the 3-hole.

Morissette (.320/.410/.479, 20 2B) is a doubles machine and a slick defender at second base, though he also has the fluidity, range and arm strength to hold down either spot on the left side of the infield if necessary. But BC has a rock-solid senior shortstop in Brian Dempsey, a classic blue-collar grinder who takes care of the baseball on defense and excels at hitting situationally. Freshman Luke Gold has exciting right-handed power potential and is expected to win the starting job at third base, and senior first baseman Jack Cunningham brings more thump (9 HR last year) from the left side. With Morisettes and Dempsey in the middle infield, gifted defender Peter Burns behind the plate and rangy senior Dante Baldelli in center (unless Frelick plays center), the Eagles should be exceptional up the middle. Junior Chris Galland brings more premium speed to the other outfield corner spot, and the Eagles are expecting a big bounceback year from him after a modest sophomore campaign.

Virginia Tech

When John Szefc took over as head coach of the Virginia Tech baseball program in the summer of 2017, he knew it would take a few years to get the talent level back where it was in 2013, the last time the Hokies made a regional. But back-to-back quality recruiting classes have given Szefc a solid foundation to build around, and the Hokies have a chance to sneak up on the rest of the ACC in 2020, led by a weekend rotation that should be very competitive.

Left-handers Ian Seymour (4-5, 3.97 in 13 starts) and Chris Gerard (3-2, 2.77 in 12 starts) will form one of the ACC’s best one-two punches atop the rotation. Seymour, who ranked as the No. 5 lefty prospect last summer in the Cape Cod League (where he posted a 2.48 ERA and a 39-6 K0-BB mark), pounds the zone at 89-90 with an above-average changeup and a slider that flashes average.

Gerard has similar pitchability and fastball velocity, as well as a good sharp downer curveball and a quality fading, sinking changeup. The Hokies landed a third very talented weekend starter in junior college transfer Anthony Simonelli, who started his career as a major recruit for Coastal Carolina before heading to St. John’s River (Fla.) Junior College. This fall, he showed the ability to fill up the strike zone with a 91-93 mph heater, a good slider and changeup, giving the Hokies a power righty to complement the two polished lefties.

Another power righty, junior Zach Brzykcy, has legitimate All-America upside in the closer role. He’s always had a big arm, and he recorded 37 strikeouts in 23.1 innings last spring, but he also issued 23 walks. So it was very encouraging to see Brzykcy post a 14-1 K-BB mark in 10 innings for Falmouth, along with a 1.80 ERA. We saw him dominate opposing hitters with a 92-96 mph heater with a good spin rate around 2400 rpm, along with a wicked hammer curveball at 81-83 in the 2700-2850 rpm range. Senior Jaison Heard (who works in the low 90s and misses bats with a filthy slider) and junior Nolan Wilson (a converted catcher with a 90-93 heater and a good breaker) give Tech two more power options from the right side. Ryan Okuda, Peyton Alford, Nathan Starliper, Gavin Cross, Ryan Gleason and Henry Weycker provide quality options from the left side, giving the Virginia Tech pitching staff balance and depth.

BRINGING THE HEAT: 22 college baseball flamethrowers who topped 96 this fall

The lineup will be built around a trio of emerging sophomores who all held their own as freshmen last year: catcher Carson Taylor (.290/.389/.413), outfielder Nick Biddison (.281/.453/.500, 8 HR) and third baseman Kevin Madden (.316/.362/.423). Taylor is a thick, physical left-handed hitter who looks ready to tap into his intriguing power potential and has a knack for turning in quality at-bats, and his catch-and-throw skills are improving. Biddison is a compact athletic dynamo who can play highlight-reel defense in the outfield but also filled in behind the plate when Taylor was injured last year and saw action at second base in the fall. He brings a valuable combination of power, speed and toughness in the batter’s box, in addition to his defensive versatility. Madden stands out for his exceptional defense at the hot corner and his advanced contact skills from the right side of the plate.

Junior college transfers Spencer Palmer and Brennan Reback also have good bat-to-ball instincts but from the left side of the plate; Palmer should be a key run producer at first base, while the blazing-fast Reback figures to play center field and lead off. Two more key newcomers are the afore-mentioned freshman two-way talent Gavin Cross (who brings intriguing left-handed power potential) and heady, slick-fielding freshman shortstop Fritz Genther (a 5-foot-8 dynamo who showed sneaky strength and turned in competitive at-bats this fall, while also looking like a human vacuum on defense). Expect the Hokies to be very sound on defense and improved on offense.

The rest of the pack

Notre Dame

After posting three winning seasons and making one regional in nine years under Mik Aoki, Notre Dame decided it was time for a fresh start last summer. The Irish replaced Aoki with Link Jarrett, a former assistant at Auburn and East Carolina who spent the last seven years as head coach at UNC Greensboro, where he led the Spartans to regionals in 2017 for the first time in two decades. Jarrett inherits a program that hasn’t recorded a winning season since 2015, though its 13-17 record in ACC play last year was its best showing in five years.

And the Irish returns plenty of solid veteran arms from that club, giving them at least a chance to surprise people around the conference. Leading the way is junior left-hander Tommy Sheehan, a durable innings-eater (92.1 IP last spring) with good command of an 88-91 fastball from a three-quarters slot and a quality 76-77 breaking ball. Senior southpaw Cameron Brown’s calling card is a swing-and-miss breaking ball that helped him lead the team with 89 punchouts in 78 innings last year, and he’ll join with Sheehan to form a seasoned duo atop the rotation. A third polished lefty, junior Tommy Vail, fanned 61 batters in 44 innings last year thanks to his ability to spot up a lively mid-to-upper-80s heater and quality mid-70s curve. He could serve as the closer unless Notre Dame needs him in the rotation.

That may depend on the development of bazooka-armed junior righty Joe Boyle, the hardest thrower in college baseball, with a fastball that routinely reaches triple digits and has peaked at 102. An inability to throw strikes has held Boyle back over his first two years — he has 35 walks in 27.2 career innings — but he turned a corner in the Cape League last summer, posting a 2.05 ERA and a 40-14 K-BB mark in 22 innings. Jarrett indicated this fall that he’d be open to using Boyle as a starter if he can continue to become more efficient with his pitch counts; otherwise he should be a major weapon out of the bullpen, even if he does issue his share of walks.

2020 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: News, info, and schedules | 2019 bracket

Two-way talent Jack Brannigan, who sat 93-96 just about every time he took the mound this fall, gives this staff another exciting power arm. Brannigan and fellow freshmen Dominic Cancellieri and Jack Donofrio are all two-way players who boost Notre Dame’s depth on the mound as well as the lineup; the super-athletic Brannigan is also expected to start at third base.

The anchor of this lineup is junior first baseman Niko Kavadas (12 HR last year), a left-handed slugger who followed up his strong spring by tying for the Cape League lead with nine homers last summer. Fifth-year senior right fielder Eric Gilgenbach (.229 with 9 HR last year) gives the Irish another big, physical power threat, but from the right side. Senior left fielder Daniel Jung (.272/.325/.392, 5 HR) provides additional veteran presence and occasional left-handed pop, while switch-hitting junior infielder Jared Miller could be a breakout candidate after a big summer in the Coastal Plain League. The Irish want Miller to be more of an “action player” who could help fellow switch-hitter Spencer Myers (.294/.383/.332) make the offense go. Myers will play center field and lead off, while Miller could return to shortstop or slide to second base or third. The infield roles are to be determined; much will depend on how middle infielders Carter Putz and Zack Prajzner develop as sophomores.

Pittsburgh

As expected, the Panthers took their lumps in Mike Bell’s first year as head coach, going 8-22 to land in the conference basement. Bell overhauled the roster with a 21-man recruiting class, and the coaching staff is confident that this year’s club will be better than last year’s, but Pitt still has a lot of work to do to make a run in the rough-and-tumble ACC.

The strength of the 2020 Panthers should be a revamped offense well stocked with speed and power threats, assuming some transfers pan out as hoped. The most dynamic newcomer is center fielder Jordan Anderson, a transfer from perennial power Chipola (Fla.) Junior College who ran a blazing-fast 6.29-second 60-yard dash at scout day, making him a potential weapon atop the order and a stellar defender in center. Look for additional junior college transfers to step into jobs at catcher (physical, strong-armed Riley Walsh), first base (steady defender Bryce Hulett) and third base (hard-nosed grinder Samuel Frontino, who also offers intriguing offensive upside).

Fifth-year senior David Yanni is a four-year starter who returns to anchor the defense at shortstop, and the Panthers are predicting a big offensive year from him as well. Draft-eligible sophomore left fielder Kyle Hess offers impact speed and provocative left-handed power potential, making him a potential top-five-rounds prospect if he can turn in more consistent at-bats. Senior right fielder Nico Popa (.352/.424/.581, 8 HR) is the top proven returning bat, a good athlete with right-handed power. Junior DH Ron Washington also has real right-handed punch and could post a breakout year after dealing with injury most of last year.

The Panthers are counting upon right-hander Billy Corcoran (2-6, 3.80 in 68.2 IP) to blossom into a bona fide Friday night ace as a sophomore. He attacks at 88-93 with a putaway changeup and a much-improved breaking ball. Pitt’s fortunes will really depend upon how junior college transfer righties Mitch Meyers and Matt Gilbertson can adjust to the ACC because the Panthers are hoping both can step right into weekend starter jobs. Meyers showed the ability to throw strikes at 89-93 and feel for two quality secondary pitches this fall. Gilbertson is an 87-90 guy who can throw four pitches for strikes at any time. Junior lefty Chris Cappas (3-4, 5.06) took a big step forward in the fall and could also compete for a weekend starter job; he’s a good athlete with an 86-89 fastball and a good breaker.

Junior righty Chase Smith (2.72 ERA, five saves) returns to anchor the back of the bullpen; he offers uncommon velocity (88-91) from a sidearm slot, making for particularly uncomfortable at-bats for righties. San Jacinto (Texas) Junior College transfer Dylan Lester should serve as a key power arm in the late innings, with a 90-93 heater and the ability to miss bats with his breaking ball. Another newcomer to watch on the mound is freshman lefty Chris Pouliot, who has advanced feel for pitching with a high-80s heater.

Use coupon code NCAA2020 to get a 20% discount for an annual subscription to DIBaseball.com.