SEC baseball preview: Reigning champion Vanderbilt to have plenty of challengers in loaded conference

With three teams ranked in the top five of D1Baseball’s Preseason Top 25, seven teams in the top 11, and nine teams in the Top 25, the SEC race figures to be a heavyweight slugfest as usual in 2020.

Entering the season, everybody will be chasing reigning national champion Vanderbilt, which won the regular-season title by two games a year ago and then captured the SEC tournament title before making its run through the NCAA tournament. But fellow SEC East powers Florida and Georgia join the Commodores in the top five of the preseason rankings. In the West, Mississippi State and Arkansas tied for the regular-season crown in 2019, and they open this season ranked inside the top 10 along with Auburn, while LSU is nipping at their heels at No. 11. But six of the seven SEC West teams garnered preseason Top 25 rankings, and they figure to jostle for position all season long. Each of the teams outside our Top 25 also look improved, and each of them is capable of making noise this spring.

The conference preview below includes the projected order of finish, preseason awards, top prospects and a team by team breakdown.

Projected standings

Bold indicates 2019 regional team, and records are from 2019. Teams are listed in order of projected 2020 finish.

EAST DIVISION CONFERENCE OVERALL Vanderbilt 23-7 59-12 Florida 13-17 34-26 Georgia 21-9 46-17 South Carolina 8-22 28-28 Missouri 13-16-1 34-22-1 Tennessee 14-16 40-21 Kentucky 7-23 26-29

WEST DIVISION CONFERENCE OVERALL Arkansas 20-10 46-20 Auburn 14-16 38-28 Mississippi State 20-10 52-15 LSU 17-13 40-26 Texas A&M 16-13-1 39-23-1 Ole Miss 16-14 41-27 Alabama 7-23 30-26

Projected Regional Teams (10): Vanderbilt, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, South Carolina

Player of the Year: Austin Martin, 3B, Vanderbilt

Pitcher of the Year: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

Freshman of the Year: Hunter Barco, LHP, Florida

Top prospects/impact freshmen

Asterisk indicates draft-eligible underclassman

TOP PROSPECTS, 2020 DRAFT 1 Emerson Hancock RHP Georgia 2 Austin Martin 3B Vanderbilt 3 Asa Lacy LHP Texas A&M 4 Carmen Mlodzinski RHP South Carolina 5 Heston Kjerstad OF Arkansas 6 JT Ginn* RHP Mississippi State 7 Casey Martin SS Arkansas 8 Garrett Crochet LHP Tennessee 9 Tanner Burns RHP Auburn 10 Jake Eder LHP Vanderbilt 11 Cole Wilcox* RHP Georgia 12 Jordan Westburg SS Mississippi State 13 Daniel Cabrera OF LSU 14 Cole Henry* RHP LSU 15 Tommy Mace RHP Florida 16 Justin Foscue 2B Mississippi State 17 Jack Leftwich RHP Florida 18 Ian Bedell RHP Missouri 19 Alerick Soularie OF Tennessee 20 Zach DeLoach OF Texas A&M 21 Tyler Keenan 3B Ole Miss 22 AJ Labas RHP LSU 23 Trey Dillard RHP Missouri 24 Christian Roa RHP Texas A&M 25 Tyler Brown RHP Vanderbilt 26 Casey Opitz C Arkansas 27 Christian Scott* RHP Florida 28 Thomas Farr RHP South Carolina 29 Steven Williams OF Auburn 30 Bailey Horn LHP Auburn 31 Noah Campbell 2B South Carolina 32 C.J. Smith LHP Georgia 33 Ethan Smith* RHP Vanderbilt 34 Ryan Webb LHP Georgia 35 Jackson Leath RHP Tennessee 36 Hunter McMullen RHP Florida 37 Brannon Jordan RHP South Carolina 38 Cory Acton* 2B Florida 39 Chad McDaniel C Missouri 40 Brady Smith C Florida 41 Tanner Allen OF Mississippi State 42 Hugh Fisher LHP Vanderbilt 43 Tyler Gentry OF Alabama 44 Saul Garza C LSU 45 Coltyn Kessler C Kentucky 46 Chase Wallace RHP Tennessee 47 Bryce Miller RHP Texas A&M 48 Zebulon Vermillion RHP Arkansas 49 Anthony Servideo SS Ole Miss 50 Cam Shepherd SS Georgia

Asterisk indicates underclassmen who will be draft-eligible in 2021

TOP PROSPECTS, 2021 DRAFT 1 Kumar Rocker RHP Vanderbilt 2 Jud Fabian OF Florida 3 Jack Leiter* RHP Vanderbilt 4 Gunnar Hoglund RHP Ole Miss 5 Christian Franklin OF Arkansas 6 Jaden Hill RHP LSU 7 Nick Pogue RHP Florida 8 Jonathan Childress LHP Texas A&M 9 Eric Cerantola RHP Mississippi State 10 Patrick Wicklander LHP Arkansas 11 Seth Halvorsen RHP/OF Missouri 12 Jacob Young OF Florida 13 Landon Marceaux RHP LSU 14 Kendrick Calilao 1B Florida 15 Ben Specht RHP Florida 16 Christian MacLeod LHP Mississippi State 17 Trae Robertson LHP Missouri 18 Doug Nikhazy LHP Ole Miss 19 Austin Schultz SS Kentucky 20 Chris Weber LHP Texas A&M 21 KC Hunt* RHP/OF Mississippi State 22 TJ Reeves OF Alabama 23 Garrett Wade LHP Auburn 24 Kevin Graham OF Ole Miss 25 Giovanni DiGiacomo OF LSU 26 Isaiah Thomas OF Vanderbilt 27 Camden Sewell RHP Tennessee 28 David Luethje RHP Florida 29 Tyler Ras RHP Alabama 30 Elijah Trest RHP Arkansas 31 Joseph Menefee LHP Texas A&M 32 Luke Murphy RHP Vanderbilt 33 Logan Britt* OF Texas A&M 34 Tate Kolwyck MIF Vanderbilt 35 Richard Fitts RHP Auburn 36 Ryan Bliss SS/2B Auburn 37 Brady Allen OF South Carolina 38 Cade Beloso 1B LSU 39 Will Bednar* RHP Mississippi State 40 Kason Howell OF Auburn 41 Connor Shamblin RHP Alabama 42 Chance Huff RHP Vanderbilt 43 Jacob Burton RHP Arkansas 44 Landon Jordan 3B Mississippi State 45 Wes Clarke 1B South Carolina 46 Hunter Rigsby RHP Kentucky 47 Brandon Smith RHP Mississippi State 48 Drew Baker RHP Auburn 49 Drew Bianco OF LSU 50 Randon Jernigan CF Georgia

IMPACT FRESHMEN 1 Hunter Barco LHP Florida 2 Jack Leiter RHP Vanderbilt 3 Josh Rivera SS/3B Florida 4 Connor Prielipp LHP Alabama 5 Cade Doughty INF LSU 6 Hayden Dunhurst C Ole Miss 7 Nathan Hickey C/3B Florida 8 Spencer Jones 1B/LHP Vanderbilt 9 Brennan Milone 3B South Carolina 10 Robert Moore 2B/SS Arkansas 11 Drew Gilbert OF/LHP Tennessee 12 Brandon Sproat RHP Florida 13 Jonathan Cannon RHP Georgia 14 Nate LaRue C/RHP Auburn 15 Will Childers RHP Georgia 17 Derek Diamond RHP Ole Miss 16 Landon Sims RHP Mississippi State 18 Michael Polk RHP Georgia 19 Carter Young SS Vanderbilt 20 Jerrion Ealy OF Ole Miss 21 KC Hunt RHP/OF Mississippi State 22 Mo Hampton Jr. OF LSU 23 Hayden Mullins LHP Auburn 24 Zack Lee RHP Kentucky 25 Blake Adams RHP Arkansas 26 Ben Pedersen RHP Missouri 27 Zane Denton 3B Alabama 28 Peyton Pallette RHP Arkansas 29 Will Bednar RHP Mississippi State 30 Connor Walsh SS Ole Miss 31 Kamren James SS/RHP Mississippi State 32 Davis Rokose LHP Mississippi State 33 Michael Doolin RHP Vanderbilt 34 Ethan Anderson OF/INF/C/RHP Tennessee 35 Alex Milazzo C LSU 36 Brett Thomas RHP South Carolina 37 Tyler Nesbitt RHP Florida 38 Buddy Floyd 2B/SS Georgia 39 Hayden Travinski C LSU 40 Logan Tanner C/RHP Mississippi State 41 Zach Arnold SS LSU 42 John Rhodes INF/OF Kentucky 43 Sam Hliboki RHP Vanderbilt 44 Cole Stupp RHP Kentucky 45 Logan Britt OF Texas A&M 46 Owen Diodati OF Alabama 47 Peyton Chatagnier INF/OF Ole Miss 48 Jacob Hasty LHP LSU 49 Zack Morris LHP Arkansas 50 Evan Vanek RHP Texas A&M

Projected regional teams

Nine preseason top 25 teams made the SEC's projected regional teams, including Vanderbilt, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. For an in-depth report on each of the nine SEC programs, click their coinciding links below.

South Carolina

After enduring a rough 8-22 campaign in SEC play a year ago, South Carolina looks primed to rocket back to contention in 2020. A top-10 recruiting class headlined by the nation’s best group of impact transfers provided much-needed reinforcements in the lineup and on the mound, and several returnees took big steps forward in the offseason. South Carolina’s most important addition is right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski, who was limited to 10.2 innings last spring by a broken foot, then returned strong in the Cape Cod League last summer. He pitched at 94-97 and touched 98 this fall, along with a devastating 82-84 slider with tight spin and a rapidly improving changeup, giving him legitimate top-of-the-rotation and top-10-overall-pick potential this spring. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brett Kerry should make a seamless transition from bullpen stopper to Saturday starter thanks to his advanced feel for pitching with an 88-92 fastball that doesn’t get squared up, quality slider and changeup. Junior college transfer Thomas Farr has run his heater up to 98 and flashed a wipeout power curveball in the past, giving him a chance to be one of the SEC’s top Sunday starters this spring. Fellow junior college transfer Andrew Peters has been up to 96-97 in the past and could vie for starts as well if he continues to progress well in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

A third key junior college transfer on the mound is right-handed pitcher Brannon Jordan, who showed 92-94 mph heat and a big, sharp power curveball at 78-79 along with a promising 84-85 slider and a useful mid-80s changeup in the fall. He’s the favorite for the closer job, anchoring a bullpen that has no shortage of power arms. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Daniel Lloyd was 93-96 in the fall with a wicked power slider at 85-87 and has made big progress with his command. Fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Graham Lawson closed out some big games during South Carolina’s 2018 super regional run, and he made a strong return from Tommy John surgery this fall, showing 91-94 heat with turbo sink and good feel for his slider and changeup. Junior right-handed pitcher TJ Shook and sophomore right-handed pitcher Cam Tringali both have starting experience and could serve as key swingmen on this staff; Shook was 90-93 with a solid cutter/slider and changeup this fall, while Tringali can give hitters fits with a high-spin fastball at 90-91. Junior light-handed pitcher John Gilreath could occupy a similar role; he brings additional veteran presence and a solid four-pitch arsenal that includes a 90-91 fastball and good 83-85 cutter. Physical 6-foot-3, 224-pound sophomore Dylan Harley should be another key lefty out of the bullpen. He was up to 92 this fall and showed the makings of a decent slurve and changeup, though he must continue to refine his command. Freshman RJ Dantin is cut from the same cloth, a physical southpaw who was up to 91 in the fall but is still working to command his secondary stuff consistently. Freshman RHP Trey Tujetsch showed a good tight breaking ball (in the 2600-2700 rpm range at 77-79 mph) and an 88-91 fastball this fall, weapons that could get him plenty of big innings in this loaded bullpen.

There’s also plenty of reason to expect South Carolina’s offense to take a big step forward. South Carolina landed two of the nation’s top graduate transfers in physical run producers Dallas Beaver (from UCF) and Bryant Bowen (Southern Miss), both of whom have track records of hitting for average and power. Junior college transfer Noah Myers has the speed and bat-to-ball skills to serve as an excellent catalyst atop the lineup, and blue-chip freshman Brennan Milone looks ready to take over the third base job and step right into the heart of the lineup. Junior outfielder Andrew Eyster (.309/.389/.576, 10 HR) is a proven right-handed power threat who joins Beaver, Bowen and Milone in what should be a very dangerous heart of the order. Junior second baseman Noah Campbell has flashed serious star potential over the last two years, with high-end athleticism and bat speed from both sides of the plate. After a second straight standout summer in the Cape Cod League, Campbell will be counted upon to put it all together as a junior, perhaps in the 2-hole. Physical sophomore first baseman Wes Clarke is another breakout candidate with intriguing right-handed power potential. Defensive whiz George Callil returns at shortstop, joining Campbell and Myers in what should be an excellent up-the-middle group.

The rest of the pack

Missouri

Missouri won’t be eligible for the NCAA tournament this year while serving a one-year ban for academic infractions, and the timing is very unfortunate for the Tigers because they have the frontline pitching to make some serious noise in 2020. All-American TJ Sikkema is gone, but Mizzou should have another bona fide ace in junior right-hander Ian Bedell, who posted a 1.56 ERA in 18 appearances (17 in relief) last year, then posted a 0.58 ERA and a dazzling 36-6 K-BB mark in 30.2 innings as a starter in the Cape Cod League, where he won the Most Outstanding Pitcher award. Bedell is an efficient strike-thrower with advanced feel for a quality four-pitch mix that includes a 90-93 mph heater, an 80-83 slider with hard, late tilt, a solid 78-79 curveball and a nice 80-84 changeup with good arm speed.

Junior right-handed pitcher Konnor Ash and senior left-handed pitcher Art Joven figure to join Bedell in what could be one of the best weekend rotations in the SEC. Ash’s calling card is one of the better breaking balls in college baseball, a true power curve at 81-83 sharp downward bite, and he has plenty of fastball velocity as well (91-93 this fall). He was extended for four or five innings at times out of the bullpen last year, so the Tigers know he can maintain his stuff at least a couple times through the order. Joven gained valuable Division I experience last spring, posting a 4.33 ERA in 19 appearances (nine starts) as a junior college transfer, and now he has a chance to make the jump to stardom. A slingy low-three-quarters southpaw, Joven needs to prove he can maintain the velocity on his fastball, which ranges from 88-94, but he has three very good secondary pitches in his tumbling 83 mph changeup, his 80-82 slider with vicious hard tilt at times and a spin rate in the 2500-2600 rpm range, and his solid curveball around 78 with more downer action.

Six-foot-6 freshman righty Ben Pedersen gives Mizzou a fourth promising starter candidate for midweek action or potentially weekends; he sat 91-93 this fall and has touched 94-95 in the past, and he has good downhill angle and a putaway slider. The bullpen should be anchored by a potential shutdown closer in senior righty Trey Dillard, who attacks with a fastball that has touched 98-99 in the past, including last summer in the Cape Cod League. He worked at 93-95 and touched 96 in our fall look, along with a swing-and-miss slider around 83-84 and a changeup. He’s a high-effort pitcher who needs to continue fine-tuning his control, but he’s making progress. Two exciting lefties will join Dillard in a bullpen that has a chance to be outstanding. Six-foot-5, 190-pound sophomore Trae Robertson was sidelined with blood clots this winter but has made a quick recovery; he showed 90-93 mph heat in the fall and made progress with his command. And Maryland transfer Andrew Vail showed the ability to carve up the zone with an 88-91 fastball that gets on hitters quick, along with a quality 82-83 changeup with good sink and arm speed, and a sharp downer curve in the mid-70s.

BRINGING THE HEAT: 22 college baseball flamethrowers who topped 96 this fall

Missouri’s lineup has more question marks after losing No. 35 overall pick Kameron Misner (the team’s top power threat a year ago) and leading hitter Chris Cornelius. Switch-hitting catcher Chad McDaniel is the big pick to click as a junior; he made some swing changes in the fall that should help him access his provocative raw power more consistently, and he’s always shown good bat-to-ball instincts and eye-catching athleticism for a big-bodied catcher (the Tigers say he can run a 6.5-second 60-yard dash). He and hard-nosed senior first baseman/DH Peter Zimmermann figure to serve as the top run producers in the heart of the order, and Missouri could get a big boost if ultra-talented redshirt freshman two-way player Seth Halvorsen can harness his tantalizing power/speed tool set. Halvorsen turned down seven figures out of high school and showed mid-90s heat off the mound last fall before having Tommy John surgery, but he’s also a plus-plus runner underway with electric right-handed bat speed, and he could work his way into regular playing time in the outfield or infield. The Tigers are also hoping senior shortstop Austin James can take a big step forward offensively after struggling as a junior college transfer last spring. He has the defensive skillset to replace Cornelius at short and could also provide some right-handed pop. James could team with rock-solid junior second baseman Mark Vierling to form a dynamite double-play tandem, joining McDaniel and speedy center fielder Jackson Lancaster (a potential impact junior college transfer) in a strong up-the-middle quartet.

So while Mizzou will be relying on plenty of unproven commodities in the lineup, this team should be more athletic than it was a year ago, and its offense has a chance to be better.

Tennessee

In coach Tony Vitello’s second year at the helm, Tennessee snapped a 14-year NCAA tournament drought, reaching the finals of the Chapel Hill Regional. The Vols must replace top power threat Andre Lipcius (17 HR), slick-fielding shortstop Ricky Martinez and ace Garrett Stallings, among others, but there’s still plenty of talent returning, and a talented recruiting class brought reinforcements. Clearly, one of the biggest keys for Tennessee is whether junior left-hander Garrett Crochet is ready to harness his top-of-the-draft stuff and become an All-American atop the rotation. Crochet sat comfortably at 93-96 mph and flashed plenty of high-90s heat this fall, and he’s added a dramatically improved changeup to go with an 85-87 slider that has been a true putaway pitch at times; all that’s left is to continue fine-tuning his command and pitchability.

Two talented righties figure to join Crochet in the weekend rotation: junior Chase Wallace and sophomore Camden Sewell. Wallace was one of Tennessee’s most improved pitchers this fall, attacking with an 88-94 turbo sinker that disappears on hitters as it reaches the plate, along with a hard slider/cutter and decent changeup. The wiry Sewell added strength to his frame and saw his velocity tick up a bit into the 88-94 range as well, to go along with a slide that can be a wipeout offering when it’s on. He’s another groundball pitcher who works fast and pumps strikes. Fellow sophomore RHP Elijah Pleasants also took a step forward this fall and could be a candidate for a rotation job thanks to his feel for a lively 88-92 fastball and promising changeup and breaking ball.

Crafty left-hander Redmond Walsh (1.38 ERA in 45.2 IP) was a revelation in the bullpen last spring and returns to anchor the unit as a fourth-year junior. He doesn’t blow hitters away with velocity, but his 87-89 fastball is tough to square up, and it plays up further because of his excellent changeup. Fellow veteran lefty Will Heflin and junior righty Sean Hunley give the UT bullpen two more seasoned, polished strike-throwers with advanced feel to pitch. Look for junior college transfers Jackson Leath, Jason Rackers and Chad Dallas to bring real power stuff to the bullpen mix. Vitello raves about Dallas’ charismatic personality as well as his arm strength and wipeout breaking ball. Leath set scouts buzzing this fall with a 93-97 fastball and a power slider; he is sure to see plenty of big innings, whether at the back end of games or potentially in a starting role. Rackers, a 6-7, 246-pound right hander who turned down good money in the draft to come to Tennessee, works downhill at 90-94 from a high three-quarters slot and owns a quality changeup. The key to his development is his breaking ball, which pitching coach Frank Anderson is working to shorten up.

The 2020 college baseball season, previewed

The Tennessee lineup is built around first-team preseason All-American Alerick Soularie (.357/.466/.602, 11 HR), one of the best pure hitters in the SEC. Soularie controls the strike zone, has an innate knack for squaring up hard line drives to all fields and boasts the bat speed to hit for even more power as a junior. The rest of the lineup lacks proven star power, but junior OF/DH Evan Russell and senior first baseman Luc Lipcius bring veteran maturity and physicality, and the Vols are hoping for more power production from both this spring. Sophomore second baseman Max Ferguson is a breakout candidate who could provide speed near the top of the lineup and has sneaky strength in his compact left-handed stroke. Fellow sophomore Jake Rucker is a heady grinder who drove the ball with more authority in the fall and looks like the front-runner to replace Martinez at short. Sophomore Connor Pavolony has one of the SEC’s strongest arms behind the plate and showed more pop at the plate this fall.

ALL-AMERICANS: These players made D1baseball's 2020 preseason All-American list

The Vols figure to rely on a number of newcomers to lengthen the lineup. Two-way talent Drew Gilbert (who has also shown mid-90s heat from the left side off the mound) has a chance to be a dynamic player in center field, with a compact line-drive lefty stroke and aggressive instincts on defense and on the basepaths. Fellow freshman Jordan Beck is a freak athlete with tantalizing right-handed power potential who looks like a strong bet for the right field job. The crowded outfield mix also includes junior Zach Daniels (whose raw power and speed combination could make him a standout if he can improve his offensive approach), athletic sophomore Christian Scott and junior college transfer Matt Turino (who has good speed, arm strength and hand-eye coordination but needs to take another step with his approach). There are quite a few unknowns in this lineup, but there’s also a lot of potential.

Kentucky

The Wildcats took their lumps with a very young team a year ago, as just one everyday starter returned in the lineup after the ‘Cats lost 13 players to the 2018 draft. But this spring, UK should reap the benefits of the experience its young players gained in 2019. This should be one of the more offensive clubs in the SEC, with serious power potential from both sides of the plate and outstanding balance and depth in the lineup. Leading hitter Coltyn Kessler (.297/.384/.473), a physical 6-foot-2, 220-pound catcher, stood out this fall for his big-time left-handed power and looks ready to make the jump to stardom as a junior.

Kessler is part of an exceptionally physical core in the heart of the order, which also includes the first base/DH duo of T.J. Collett and Trae Harmon plus junior college transfer outfielder Oraj Anu, all of whom have big, strong frames and raw power to match. Collett has been plagued by injuries in his career, but he mostly stayed healthy last spring and hit 10 homers, then tied for the Cape Cod League lead with nine more long balls in the summer. Harmon, the biggest of UK’s behemoths at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, logged just five at-bats a year ago but has clearly taken a step forward this fall, when he showed the ability to turn on fastballs with authority. Anu has more athleticism and a rocket arm in right field, though he remains a work in progress defensively. Anu is a switch-hitter with impressive raw power from both sides, and he hit six home runs in 105 at-bats in the Cape League, though he also struck out 33 times and drew just one walk, so he clearly needs to improve his approach. Senior Breydon Daniel is another switch-hitter with strength who is capable of playing all four corner spots and is a threat on the basepaths (17-for-22 in steal attempts last year). Fellow senior Jared Shelby — a second-year junior college player like Daniel — has electric right-handed bat speed and high-end athleticism, and the Wildcats expect him to hit in the 3-hole after a strong fall. Five-tool shortstop Austin Schultz is a huge pick to click as a sophomore, and he’ll likely team with gritty senior second baseman Zeke Lewis and emerging sophomore center fielder Cam Hill to form an athletic group up the middle.

ALL-DECADE TEAM: These players made the SEC's All-Decade squad

There’s little doubt that Kentucky will hit; the question is whether the pitching staff can mature enough to keep the ‘Cats competitive. It’s safe to assume junior right-hander Jimmy Ramsey (4-6, 7.26) and junior lefty Mason Hazelwood (2-3, 3.92) will serve as two-thirds of the weekend rotation, and coach Nick Mingione said both of them improved dramatically this fall, which UK needed to see. The 6-foot-5 Hazelwood is still sitting in the 88-92 range, but his command has taken a step forward, his slider is dramatically better, and he’s done a much better job throwing his changeup for strikes. The massive 6-foot-9, 255-pound Ramsey worked hard to get his body in better shape and worked consistently at 89-92 this fall, touching 93-94 with a swing-and-miss slider. Promising freshman righties Zack Lee and Cole Stupp also figure to battle for rotation jobs, and both of them impressed in the fall. Lee attacked at 90-93 from a clean three-quarters arm action and showed a good hard slider at 82-84 that should be a major weapon for him, but he needs to continue developing his changeup. Stupp showed good feel for a four-pitch mix and has serious upside as he matures.

Junior righties Carson Coleman and Daniel Harper plus sophomore lefty Dillon Marsh form an experienced trio to anchor the bullpen. Coleman presents a tough look, with a crossfire delivery and a low three-quarters slot, and his lively 91-93 heater really plays, but he also features a decent 79-80 mph slider. Harper attacked at 88-91 from a three-quarters slot in our fall look, though he’s touched better than that in the past. His late-short 81-82 slider was an out pitch, and he showed some feel for a changeup. Marsh made 14 starts a year ago and could return to a starting role as a sophomore, though he might fit even better as a bullpen stopper/long man. The sturdy 6-1, 220-pound southpaw has good running life on his 85-88 fastball from a high arm slot, and he also throws his big downer curve for strikes at 69-74, along with the makings of a decent changeup.

Alabama

Brad Bohannon knew it was going to take a little time to dig Alabama out of a ditch when he took over as head coach before the 2018 season, and the Crimson Tide has experienced growing pains the last two years, but there’s no question the talent level has been upgraded. Alabama will be more competitive in 2020, and if its promising young players mature quickly, this team could sneak up on the rest of the SEC. No youngster on this roster is more exciting than freshman left-hander Connor Prielipp, who got scouts buzzing this fall by showing 93-95 mph heat and one of the best breaking balls many of them saw all fall, a nasty power slider at 84-85 mph. Expect Prielipp to step right into the Friday starter job and compete for SEC Freshman of the Year honors. Fellow freshman lefty Antoine Jean also looks likely to wind up in the weekend rotation thanks to his advanced feel for pitching with a mid-to-upper-80s fastball and outstanding changeup.

A pair of power-armed sophomore righties have serious upside if they can continue to make strides with their command. Connor Shamblin showed dramatically better command of his low-to-mid-90s heater and improving secondary stuff this fall; his breaking ball can be a real swing-and-miss pitch when it’s on. Tyler Ras is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound right-hander with tough angle from a high slot, and some front-side funk in his delivery that adds deception. He pitched downhill at 92-94 mph in our look in the Cape League, showing feel for two different breaking balls that were both out pitches, though they blended together at times: a tight downer curve at 78-81 and a quality slider with solid tilt at 82-84.

2020 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: News, info, and schedules | 2019 bracket

If Shamblin and Ras work as starters as expected, Alabama will rely on three more intriguing sophomores to anchor the bullpen. Righty Jacob McNairy has good command of a lively 89-92 sinker and putaway changeup, making him the front-runner for the closer job. Righty Chase Lee offers a different look, with an 89-92 heater from a sidearm slot along with a quality slider. Righty Dylan Smith showed 92-95 heat and a promising low-80s slider this fall. And redshirt freshman righty Landon Green worked at 92-94 with good sink and an improving slider of his own. That’s got a chance to be a very nice stable of power arms, but they must prove they are ready to assume bigger workloads this spring.

The offense features some star power in the outfield. Junior right fielder Tyler Gentry has quality tools across the board and has proven himself as a power threat in the SEC, having hit .310 with 13 long balls a year ago. Sophomore left fielder TJ Reeves is another speed/power talent who smacked nine homers and swiped nine bases as a freshman, and he looks poised to make the jump to true stardom this spring. That duo figures to flank junior college transfer Jackson Tate, whose speed and excellent defensive instincts should make him a standout in center field. Versatile senior Brett Auerbach is a hard-nosed veteran who could see action at second base, third base or catcher, and redshirt sophomore Sam Praytor has impact tools behind the plate and in the right-handed batter’s box. Praytor has made a good recovery from Tommy John surgery and is a strong bet to hit for average this spring. Sophomore Drew Williamson is a quality left-handed run producer who defends very well at first base. Much will depend on how talented freshmen Zane Denton and Jim Jarvis handle themselves on the left side of the infield. Jarvis, the younger brother of former Auburn standout Luke Jarvis, has a top-of-the-order skill set and very sure actions at short. Denton is a switch-hitter with advanced feel for his barrel, and he really impressed in fall ball. High-upside freshman Myles Austin could also push for playing time on the infield, and freshman Owen Diodati could bring some left-handed punch to the DH spot.

