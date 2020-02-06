College baseball: Arizona State, UCLA and Stanford lead Pac-12 preseason standouts

It should be a rather interesting year in the Pac-12. Oregon State ushers in a new era with former standout catcher Mitch Canham taking over, UCLA looks to get back to the College World Series after a disappointing finish to its terrific 2019 campaign and Arizona State is finally back in the national spotlight with the return of Spencer Torkelson and others. The Devils are expected to be back in the national title discussion. Southern California and Oregon have new coaches in Jason Gill and Mark Wasikowski, respectively. Can those two make big strides in year one? Those questions and more will be answered in due time, as we take a deep dive into the Pac 12.
The conference preview below includes the projected order of finish, preseason awards, top prospects and a team by team breakdown.
Projected standings
*Bold indicates 2019 regional team, and records are from 2019. Teams are listed in order of projected 2020 finish.
|Record
|Overall
|Arizona State
|16-13
|38-19
|UCLA
|24-5
|52-11
|Stanford
|22-7
|45-14
|Arizona
|15-14
|32-24
|Oregon State
|21-8
|36-20-1
|California
|17-11
|32-20
|Washington
|12-17
|28-24
|Southern California
|13-15-1
|25-29-1
|Oregon
|10-19
|27-29
|Utah
|6-24
|16-33
|Washington State
|3-26
|11-42-1
Projected Regional Team (5): Arizona State, UCLA, Stanford, Arizona, Oregon State
Player of the Year: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State
Pitcher of the Year: Zach Pettway, RHP, UCLA
Freshman of the Year: Cooper Benson, LHP, Arizona State
Top prospects/impact freshmen
|TOP PROSPECTS, 2020 DRAFT
|1
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|Arizona State
|2
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|UCLA
|3
|Austin Wells*
|C
|Arizona
|4
|Alika Williams
|SS
|Arizona State
|5
|Gage Workman
|3B
|Arizona State
|6
|Kevin Abel
|RHP
|Oregon State
|7
|RJ Dabovich
|RHP
|Arizona State
|8
|Jacob Palisch
|LHP
|Stanford
|9
|Braiden Ward
|OF
|Washington
|10
|Kenyon Yovan
|RHP
|Oregon
|11
|Matthew Dyer
|C
|Arizona
|12
|Justin Fall
|LHP
|Arizona State
|13
|Hunter Breault
|RHP
|Oregon
|14
|Kyle Hurt
|RHP
|USC
|15
|Cullen Kafka
|RHP
|Oregon
|16
|Tim Tawa
|SS/OF
|Stanford
|17
|Chandler Champlain*
|RHP
|USC
|18
|Trevor Hauver
|OF
|Arizona State
|19
|Brendan Beck
|RHP
|Stanford
|20
|Ben Ramirez
|SS
|USC
|21
|Darren Baker
|2B
|California
|22
|Boyd Vander Kooi
|RHP
|Arizona State
|23
|Jamal O'Guinn
|OF
|Southern California
|24
|Holden Powell
|RHP
|UCLA
|25
|Stevie Emanuels
|RHP
|Washington
|26
|Jack Enger
|RHP
|Washington
|27
|Robert Ahlstrom
|LHP
|Oregon
|28
|Quentin Selma
|IF
|California
|29
|Carson Rudd
|RHP
|Stanford
|30
|Zach Pettway
|RHP
|UCLA
|31
|Kevin Kendall
|SS/2B
|UCLA
|32
|Christian Chamberlain
|LHP
|Oregon State
|33
|Adrian Chaidez
|RHP
|UCLA
|34
|Brandon McIlwain
|OF
|California
|35
|Erik Tolman*
|LHP
|Arizona State
|36
|Gil Luna
|LHP
|Arizona
|37
|Kyle Mora
|RHP
|UCLA
|38
|Jake Mulholland
|LHP
|Oregon State
|39
|Alex Cornwell
|LHP
|USC
|40
|AJ Block
|LHP
|Washington State
|41
|Jack DeCooman
|LHP
|Washington
|42
|Donta Williams
|OF
|Arizona
|43
|Drew Swift
|2B
|Arizona State
|44
|Mitchell Verburg
|RHP
|Oregon State
|45
|Jacob Blas
|SS
|Arizona
|46
|Troy Claunch
|C
|Oregon State
|47
|Jonathan Guardado
|RHP
|Arizona
|48
|Christian Robinson
|OF
|Stanford
|49
|Collin Montez
|OF
|Washington State
|50
|John Beller
|LHP
|USC
|TOP PROSPECTS, 2021 DRAFT
|1
|Matt McLain
|SS
|UCLA
|2
|Nick Nastrini
|RHP
|UCLA
|3
|Tyler Thornton
|RHP
|Arizona State
|4
|Sean Sullivan
|RHP
|California
|5
|Noah Cardenas
|C
|UCLA
|6
|Jack Filby
|RHP/IF
|UCLA
|7
|Ryan Holgate
|OF
|Arizona
|8
|Jacob Pfennigs
|RHP
|Oregon State
|9
|JT Schwartz
|1B
|UCLA
|10
|Tony Bullard
|3B
|Arizona
|11
|Grant Holman
|1B/RHP
|California
|12
|Ian Villers
|RHP
|California
|13
|Dayton Dooney
|2B/3B
|Arizona
|14
|Brandon Dieter
|SS/2B
|Stanford
|15
|Seth Tomczak
|RHP
|Arizona State
|16
|Will Levine*
|RHP
|Arizona State
|17
|Blake Burzell
|RHP
|Arizona State
|18
|Sean Mullen
|RHP
|UCLA
|19
|Jesse Bergin
|RHP
|UCLA
|20
|Sam Stoutenborough
|RHP
|California
|21
|Alex Williams
|RHP
|Stanford
|22
|Brandon Boissiere
|1B/OF/LHP
|Arizona
|23
|Cody Jensen
|RHP
|Stanford
|24
|David Rhodes
|RHP
|Washington
|25
|Christian Ciufetelli
|RHP
|Oregon
|26
|Carson Lambert
|RHP
|Southern California
|27
|Henry Gargus*
|1B
|Stanford
|28
|AJ Miller
|OF
|Oregon
|29
|Dustin Garcia
|OF
|Arizona State
|30
|Jake Dukart
|IF
|Oregon State
|31
|Bryce Collins-INJ
|RHP
|Arizona
|32
|Joey Mundt
|RHP
|Oregon State
|33
|Jake Harvey
|IF
|Oregon State
|34
|Brandon White
|RHP
|Washington State
|35
|Tyler Smith
|RHP
|Arizona
|36
|David Watson
|RHP
|Utah
|37
|Cole Elvis
|C
|California
|38
|Preston Hartsell
|OF
|Southern California
|39
|Zane Mills
|RHP
|Washington State
|40
|Quinn Flanagan
|RHP
|Arizona
|IMPACT FRESHMEN
|1
|Cooper Benson
|LHP
|Arizona State
|2
|Will Frisch
|RHP
|Oregon State
|3
|Michael Curialle
|SS
|UCLA
|4
|Sean McLain
|OF
|Arizona State
|5
|JT Schwartz
|1B
|UCLA
|6
|Henry Gargus
|OF
|Stanford
|7
|Aaron Roberts
|INF/RHP
|California
|8
|Will Simpson
|1B
|Washington
|9
|Brock Jones
|OF
|Stanford
|10
|Josh Hahn
|LHP/1B
|UCLA
|11
|Jack Scanlon
|C
|Oregon
|12
|Kyson Donahue
|SS
|Arizona
|13
|Jake Saum
|LHP
|UCLA
|14
|Nick Wallerstedt
|RHP
|Arizona State
|15
|Dawson Netz
|RHP
|Arizona
|16
|Nathan Martorella
|INF
|California
|17
|Kody Huff
|DH
|Stanford
|18
|Chandler Murphy
|RHP
|Arizona
|19
|Joseph King
|RHP
|California
|20
|Kayler Yates
|SS
|Utah
|21
|Christian Dicochea
|SS/2B
|Washington
|22
|Cesar Valero Sanchez
|INF
|Oregon State
|23
|Steven Zobac
|RHP
|California
|24
|Will Levine
|RHP
|Arizona State
|25
|Nate Weeldreyer
|RHP
|Washington
|26
|Anthony Hall
|DH
|Oregon
|27
|Jack Washburn
|RHP
|Oregon State
|28
|Nathan Swarts
|OF
|Washington State
|29
|Tyresse Turner
|OF
|Southern California
|30
|Jared Karros
|RHP
|UCLA
Projected regional teams
Three preseason top 25 teams made the Pac-12's projected regional teams, including Arizona State, UCLA and Stanford. For an in-depth report on each of the three Pac-12 clubs, click their coinciding links below.
No. 9 Arizona State
No. 14 UCLA
No. 17 Stanford
