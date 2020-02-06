HOOPS:

Kendall Rogers | D1Baseball.com | February 6, 2020

College baseball: Arizona State, UCLA and Stanford lead Pac-12 preseason standouts

A look at the top college baseball matchups you don't want to miss before conference play

It should be a rather interesting year in the Pac-12. Oregon State ushers in a new era with former standout catcher Mitch Canham taking over, UCLA looks to get back to the College World Series after a disappointing finish to its terrific 2019 campaign and Arizona State is finally back in the national spotlight with the return of Spencer Torkelson and others. The Devils are expected to be back in the national title discussion. Southern California and Oregon have new coaches in Jason Gill and Mark Wasikowski, respectively. Can those two make big strides in year one? Those questions and more will be answered in due time, as we take a deep dive into the Pac 12.

2020 IS COMING: Our preseason top 25 | The 2020 CWS field, predicted | 7 questions to be answered

The conference preview below includes the projected order of finish, preseason awards, top prospects and a team by team breakdown.

Projected standings

*Bold indicates 2019 regional team, and records are from 2019. Teams are listed in order of projected 2020 finish.

  Record Overall
Arizona State 16-13 38-19
UCLA 24-5 52-11
Stanford 22-7 45-14
Arizona 15-14 32-24
Oregon State 21-8 36-20-1
California 17-11 32-20
Washington 12-17 28-24
Southern California 13-15-1 25-29-1
Oregon 10-19 27-29
Utah 6-24 16-33
Washington State 3-26 11-42-1

Projected Regional Team (5): Arizona State, UCLA, Stanford, Arizona, Oregon State
Player of the Year: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State
Pitcher of the Year: Zach Pettway, RHP, UCLA
Freshman of the Year: Cooper Benson, LHP, Arizona State

Top prospects/impact freshmen

TOP PROSPECTS, 2020 DRAFT
1 Spencer Torkelson 1B Arizona State
2 Garrett Mitchell OF UCLA
3 Austin Wells* C Arizona
4 Alika Williams SS Arizona State
5 Gage Workman 3B Arizona State
6 Kevin Abel RHP Oregon State
7 RJ Dabovich RHP Arizona State
8 Jacob Palisch LHP Stanford
9 Braiden Ward OF Washington
10 Kenyon Yovan RHP Oregon
11 Matthew Dyer C Arizona
12 Justin Fall LHP Arizona State
13 Hunter Breault RHP Oregon
14 Kyle Hurt RHP USC
15 Cullen Kafka RHP Oregon
16 Tim Tawa SS/OF Stanford
17 Chandler Champlain* RHP USC
18 Trevor Hauver OF Arizona State
19 Brendan Beck RHP Stanford
20 Ben Ramirez SS USC
21 Darren Baker 2B California
22 Boyd Vander Kooi RHP Arizona State
23 Jamal O'Guinn OF Southern California
24 Holden Powell RHP UCLA
25 Stevie Emanuels RHP Washington
26 Jack Enger RHP Washington
27 Robert Ahlstrom LHP Oregon
28 Quentin Selma IF California
29 Carson Rudd RHP Stanford
30 Zach Pettway RHP UCLA
31 Kevin Kendall SS/2B UCLA
32 Christian Chamberlain LHP Oregon State
33 Adrian Chaidez RHP UCLA
34 Brandon McIlwain OF California
35 Erik Tolman* LHP Arizona State
36 Gil Luna LHP Arizona
37 Kyle Mora RHP UCLA
38 Jake Mulholland LHP Oregon State
39 Alex Cornwell LHP USC
40 AJ Block LHP Washington State
41 Jack DeCooman LHP Washington
42 Donta Williams OF Arizona
43 Drew Swift 2B Arizona State
44 Mitchell Verburg RHP Oregon State
45 Jacob Blas SS Arizona
46 Troy Claunch C Oregon State
47 Jonathan Guardado RHP Arizona
48 Christian Robinson OF Stanford
49 Collin Montez OF Washington State
50 John Beller LHP USC
TOP PROSPECTS, 2021 DRAFT
1 Matt McLain SS UCLA
2 Nick Nastrini RHP UCLA
3 Tyler Thornton RHP Arizona State
4 Sean Sullivan RHP California
5 Noah Cardenas C UCLA
6 Jack Filby RHP/IF UCLA
7 Ryan Holgate OF Arizona
8 Jacob Pfennigs RHP Oregon State
9 JT Schwartz 1B UCLA
10 Tony Bullard 3B Arizona
11 Grant Holman 1B/RHP California
12 Ian Villers RHP California
13 Dayton Dooney 2B/3B Arizona
14 Brandon Dieter SS/2B Stanford
15 Seth Tomczak RHP Arizona State
16 Will Levine* RHP Arizona State
17 Blake Burzell RHP Arizona State
18 Sean Mullen RHP UCLA
19 Jesse Bergin RHP UCLA
20 Sam Stoutenborough RHP California
21 Alex Williams RHP Stanford
22 Brandon Boissiere 1B/OF/LHP Arizona
23 Cody Jensen RHP Stanford
24 David Rhodes RHP Washington
25 Christian Ciufetelli RHP Oregon
26 Carson Lambert RHP Southern California
27 Henry Gargus* 1B Stanford
28 AJ Miller OF Oregon
29 Dustin Garcia OF Arizona State
30 Jake Dukart IF Oregon State
31 Bryce Collins-INJ RHP Arizona
32 Joey Mundt RHP Oregon State
33 Jake Harvey IF Oregon State
34 Brandon White RHP Washington State
35 Tyler Smith RHP Arizona
36 David Watson RHP Utah
37 Cole Elvis C California
38 Preston Hartsell OF Southern California
39 Zane Mills RHP Washington State
40 Quinn Flanagan RHP Arizona
IMPACT FRESHMEN
1 Cooper Benson LHP Arizona State
2 Will Frisch RHP Oregon State
3 Michael Curialle SS UCLA
4 Sean McLain OF Arizona State
5 JT Schwartz 1B UCLA
6 Henry Gargus OF Stanford
7 Aaron Roberts INF/RHP California
8 Will Simpson 1B Washington
9 Brock Jones OF Stanford
10 Josh Hahn LHP/1B UCLA
11 Jack Scanlon C Oregon
12 Kyson Donahue SS Arizona
13 Jake Saum LHP UCLA
14 Nick Wallerstedt RHP Arizona State
15 Dawson Netz RHP Arizona
16 Nathan Martorella INF California
17 Kody Huff DH Stanford
18 Chandler Murphy RHP Arizona
19 Joseph King RHP California
20 Kayler Yates SS Utah
21 Christian Dicochea SS/2B Washington
22 Cesar Valero Sanchez INF Oregon State
23 Steven Zobac RHP California
24 Will Levine RHP Arizona State
25 Nate Weeldreyer RHP Washington
26 Anthony Hall DH Oregon
27 Jack Washburn RHP Oregon State
28 Nathan Swarts OF Washington State
29 Tyresse Turner OF Southern California
30 Jared Karros RHP UCLA

Projected regional teams

Three preseason top 25 teams made the Pac-12's projected regional teams, including Arizona State, UCLA and Stanford. For an in-depth report on each of the three Pac-12 clubs, click their coinciding links below.

No. 9 Arizona State
No. 14 UCLA
No. 17 Stanford

To read the full, in-depth Pac-12 conference preview and more team previews, check out D1Baseball.com.

Use coupon code NCAA2020 to get a 20% discount for an annual subscription to DIBaseball.com.

The SEC figures to be a heavyweight free-for-all once again, with seven teams in the top 11 of the D1Baseball Top 25, and as much depth as ever.
The ACC looks deeper than ever, but it also has a pair of blue-chip contenders at the top in top-ranked Louisville and No. 3 Miami. It all adds up to a potential banner year for the conference.
Here is the 2020 College World Series bracket, how the DI baseball tournament works and a history of the College World Series championship game.
