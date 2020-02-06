College baseball: Arizona State, UCLA and Stanford lead Pac-12 preseason standouts

A look at the top college baseball matchups you don't want to miss before conference play

It should be a rather interesting year in the Pac-12. Oregon State ushers in a new era with former standout catcher Mitch Canham taking over, UCLA looks to get back to the College World Series after a disappointing finish to its terrific 2019 campaign and Arizona State is finally back in the national spotlight with the return of Spencer Torkelson and others. The Devils are expected to be back in the national title discussion. Southern California and Oregon have new coaches in Jason Gill and Mark Wasikowski, respectively. Can those two make big strides in year one? Those questions and more will be answered in due time, as we take a deep dive into the Pac 12.

The conference preview below includes the projected order of finish, preseason awards, top prospects and a team by team breakdown.

Projected standings

*Bold indicates 2019 regional team, and records are from 2019. Teams are listed in order of projected 2020 finish.

Record Overall Arizona State 16-13 38-19 UCLA 24-5 52-11 Stanford 22-7 45-14 Arizona 15-14 32-24 Oregon State 21-8 36-20-1 California 17-11 32-20 Washington 12-17 28-24 Southern California 13-15-1 25-29-1 Oregon 10-19 27-29 Utah 6-24 16-33 Washington State 3-26 11-42-1

Projected Regional Team (5): Arizona State, UCLA, Stanford, Arizona, Oregon State

Player of the Year: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

Pitcher of the Year: Zach Pettway, RHP, UCLA

Freshman of the Year: Cooper Benson, LHP, Arizona State

Top prospects/impact freshmen

TOP PROSPECTS, 2020 DRAFT 1 Spencer Torkelson 1B Arizona State 2 Garrett Mitchell OF UCLA 3 Austin Wells* C Arizona 4 Alika Williams SS Arizona State 5 Gage Workman 3B Arizona State 6 Kevin Abel RHP Oregon State 7 RJ Dabovich RHP Arizona State 8 Jacob Palisch LHP Stanford 9 Braiden Ward OF Washington 10 Kenyon Yovan RHP Oregon 11 Matthew Dyer C Arizona 12 Justin Fall LHP Arizona State 13 Hunter Breault RHP Oregon 14 Kyle Hurt RHP USC 15 Cullen Kafka RHP Oregon 16 Tim Tawa SS/OF Stanford 17 Chandler Champlain* RHP USC 18 Trevor Hauver OF Arizona State 19 Brendan Beck RHP Stanford 20 Ben Ramirez SS USC 21 Darren Baker 2B California 22 Boyd Vander Kooi RHP Arizona State 23 Jamal O'Guinn OF Southern California 24 Holden Powell RHP UCLA 25 Stevie Emanuels RHP Washington 26 Jack Enger RHP Washington 27 Robert Ahlstrom LHP Oregon 28 Quentin Selma IF California 29 Carson Rudd RHP Stanford 30 Zach Pettway RHP UCLA 31 Kevin Kendall SS/2B UCLA 32 Christian Chamberlain LHP Oregon State 33 Adrian Chaidez RHP UCLA 34 Brandon McIlwain OF California 35 Erik Tolman* LHP Arizona State 36 Gil Luna LHP Arizona 37 Kyle Mora RHP UCLA 38 Jake Mulholland LHP Oregon State 39 Alex Cornwell LHP USC 40 AJ Block LHP Washington State 41 Jack DeCooman LHP Washington 42 Donta Williams OF Arizona 43 Drew Swift 2B Arizona State 44 Mitchell Verburg RHP Oregon State 45 Jacob Blas SS Arizona 46 Troy Claunch C Oregon State 47 Jonathan Guardado RHP Arizona 48 Christian Robinson OF Stanford 49 Collin Montez OF Washington State 50 John Beller LHP USC TOP PROSPECTS, 2021 DRAFT 1 Matt McLain SS UCLA 2 Nick Nastrini RHP UCLA 3 Tyler Thornton RHP Arizona State 4 Sean Sullivan RHP California 5 Noah Cardenas C UCLA 6 Jack Filby RHP/IF UCLA 7 Ryan Holgate OF Arizona 8 Jacob Pfennigs RHP Oregon State 9 JT Schwartz 1B UCLA 10 Tony Bullard 3B Arizona 11 Grant Holman 1B/RHP California 12 Ian Villers RHP California 13 Dayton Dooney 2B/3B Arizona 14 Brandon Dieter SS/2B Stanford 15 Seth Tomczak RHP Arizona State 16 Will Levine* RHP Arizona State 17 Blake Burzell RHP Arizona State 18 Sean Mullen RHP UCLA 19 Jesse Bergin RHP UCLA 20 Sam Stoutenborough RHP California 21 Alex Williams RHP Stanford 22 Brandon Boissiere 1B/OF/LHP Arizona 23 Cody Jensen RHP Stanford 24 David Rhodes RHP Washington 25 Christian Ciufetelli RHP Oregon 26 Carson Lambert RHP Southern California 27 Henry Gargus* 1B Stanford 28 AJ Miller OF Oregon 29 Dustin Garcia OF Arizona State 30 Jake Dukart IF Oregon State 31 Bryce Collins-INJ RHP Arizona 32 Joey Mundt RHP Oregon State 33 Jake Harvey IF Oregon State 34 Brandon White RHP Washington State 35 Tyler Smith RHP Arizona 36 David Watson RHP Utah 37 Cole Elvis C California 38 Preston Hartsell OF Southern California 39 Zane Mills RHP Washington State 40 Quinn Flanagan RHP Arizona IMPACT FRESHMEN 1 Cooper Benson LHP Arizona State 2 Will Frisch RHP Oregon State 3 Michael Curialle SS UCLA 4 Sean McLain OF Arizona State 5 JT Schwartz 1B UCLA 6 Henry Gargus OF Stanford 7 Aaron Roberts INF/RHP California 8 Will Simpson 1B Washington 9 Brock Jones OF Stanford 10 Josh Hahn LHP/1B UCLA 11 Jack Scanlon C Oregon 12 Kyson Donahue SS Arizona 13 Jake Saum LHP UCLA 14 Nick Wallerstedt RHP Arizona State 15 Dawson Netz RHP Arizona 16 Nathan Martorella INF California 17 Kody Huff DH Stanford 18 Chandler Murphy RHP Arizona 19 Joseph King RHP California 20 Kayler Yates SS Utah 21 Christian Dicochea SS/2B Washington 22 Cesar Valero Sanchez INF Oregon State 23 Steven Zobac RHP California 24 Will Levine RHP Arizona State 25 Nate Weeldreyer RHP Washington 26 Anthony Hall DH Oregon 27 Jack Washburn RHP Oregon State 28 Nathan Swarts OF Washington State 29 Tyresse Turner OF Southern California 30 Jared Karros RHP UCLA

Projected regional teams

Three preseason top 25 teams made the Pac-12's projected regional teams, including Arizona State, UCLA and Stanford. For an in-depth report on each of the three Pac-12 clubs, click their coinciding links below.

No. 9 Arizona State

No. 14 UCLA

No. 17 Stanford

To read the full, in-depth Pac-12 conference preview and more team previews, check out D1Baseball.com.

The 2020 college baseball season, previewed

