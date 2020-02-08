DII baseball: Zach Parish throws no-hitter as Missouri Southern sweeps UMary in double header

Joplin, Mo. — The Missouri Southern baseball team got superb pitching, including a no-hitter as the Lions swept a double-header from the University of Mary today at Warren Turner Field.



Southern (4-1) got a no-hitter from Zach Parish in game one as he became the tenth Lion to do that and the first since Will Bausinger's perfect game last season. Parish struck out nine batters in the game and moved to 2-0 on the season.

The Lions pounded out 12 hits and 13 runs in the game. Troy Gagan and Joe Kinder both got their first home runs of the year. Gagan finished the game with a pair of runs and three RBIs, while Kinder drove in four.

Clay Milas went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while Jordan Fitzpatrick was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs and RBIs. Henry Kusiak had a run and an RBI. Brad Willis had a double, as did Fitzpatrick and Kinder. Milas added a triple.



In game two, Zac Shoemaker struck out 15 and the Lions had 19 punchouts as a team in the game. Shoemaker got the win to move to 2-0 on the season. Corey Cowan pitched a perfect eighth, striking out the side, while Logan VanWey got the save in the ninth with a strikeout.

Kinder went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Willis had a hit and a run and Gagan drove in another.



The Lions, as a team, were perfect on the basepaths today, swiping 14 bags in the twin-bill.



Southern and Mary (2-4) will be back in action tomorrow morning with a double-header, beginning at 9 am. The time is one-hour earlier in order to beat the forecasted rain later in the day.