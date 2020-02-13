Baseball:

D1 baseball staff | February 14, 2020

The top 150 freshmen in college baseball, according to D1Baseball analytics

1 college baseball player-of-the-year contender at every position for the 2020 season

Freshmen often make a huge impact on championship teams.

Look at the past two seasons as prime examples. In 2019 Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker helped lead the Commodores to the national championship, while in 2018, Oregon State was led by Kevin Abel during its run to the CWS title.

THE BEST: Top 150 hitters in college baseball | Top 150 pitchers

They weren’t alone. The past two seasons have also seen sluggers Spencer Torkelson (Arizona State) and Aaron Sabato (North Carolina) lead their respective programs in most offensive categories.

Who will be those guys from the freshman class this spring?

Florida’s Hunter Barco and Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter turned downed lucrative professional offers, instead choosing to attend college. Both are expected to have big-time campaigns for their respective ranked clubs. Another Gator, Brandon Sproat, was the highest unsigned draft pick (7th round, Cubs). Meanwhile, right-hander Nate Savino chose to graduate early from high school and enroll this past January at Virginia, giving the Cavaliers a top-of-the-draft talent this spring.

This list is NOT intended to be a pure prospect ranking of this year’s freshmen class. Instead, it is intended to be a hybrid between long-term prospect value and our forecast for players’ impact with his performance this spring. Instant impact potential carried more weight in these rankings.

Here are the Top 150 Impact Freshmen for 2020:  

Top 150 Impact Freshmen

Rank Player Position School
1 Hunter Barco LHP Florida
2 Jack Leiter RHP Vanderbilt
3 Nate Savino LHP Virginia
4 Bryce Osmond RHP Oklahoma State
5 Josh Rivera SS/3B Florida
6 Steven Hajjar (RS) LHP Michigan
7 Brooks Lee SS Cal Poly
8 Cooper Benson LHP Arizona State
9 Connor Prielipp LHP Alabama
10 Jose Torres SS NC State
11 Chris Newell OF Virginia
12 Drew Compton 1B Georgia Tech
13 Cade Doughty INF LSU
14 Hayden Dunhurst C Ole Miss
15 Will Frisch RHP Oregon State
16 Trey Faltine SS Texas
17 Michael Curialle SS UCLA
18 Nathan Hickey C/3B Florida
19 Dustin Dickerson SS/RHP Southern Miss
20 Zach Agnos 3B/RHP East Carolina
21 Sean McLain OF Arizona State
22 Pete Hansen LHP Texas
23 Kendall Pettis OF Oklahoma
24 Porter Brown (RS) OF TCU
25 Will Rigney RHP Baylor
26 JT Schwartz 1B UCLA
27 Reggie Crawford 1B/LHP Connecticut
28 Alex McFarlane RHP Miami
29 Spencer Jones 1B/LHP Vanderbilt
30 Brennan Milone 3B South Carolina
31 Robert Moore 2B/SS Arkansas
32 Sebastian Keane RHP Northeastern
33 Bryce Hubbart LHP Florida State
34 Henry Williams RHP Duke
35 Caden Miller 2B San Diego State
36 Nick Durgin RHP Stetson
37 Ryan Wrobleski (RS) C Dallas Baptist
38 Jack Frank OF Michigan State
39 JJ Cruz SS Cal State Fullerton
40 Henry Gargus OF Stanford
41 Aaron Roberts INF/RHP California
42 Eli Saul RHP Sacramento State
43 Ethan Vecrumba OF Indiana
44 Sean Burke (RS) RHP Maryland
45 Hayden Minton RHP Missouri State
46 Eric Brown INF Coastal Carolina
47 Ethan Fewell DH Winthrop
48 Cameron Weston RHP Michigan
49 Chris Campos 3B/RHP Saint Mary's
50 Ryan Cermak 3B Illinois State
51 Vincent Bianchi SS St John's
52 Michael Dixon OF San Diego
53 Jake Harrell LHP Fresno State
54 Jorge Corona C Louisiana Tech
55 Samuel Natera LHP New Mexico State
56 Chris Villaman LHP NC State
57 Jimmy Obertop C Michigan
58 Carter Quinn OF South Alabama
59 Chase DeLauter OF/LHP James Madison
60 Zach Maxwell RHP Georgia Tech
61 Dalton Rushing 1B/C Louisville
62 Griffin Holderfield RHP Creighton
63 Will Simpson 1B Washington
64 Preston Salazar RHP SIU Edwardsville
65 Drew Gilbert OF/LHP Tennessee
66 Caleb Denny 1B Oral Roberts
67 Pablo Ruiz OF UCF
68 Gavin Kennedy RHP Cal State Fullerton
69 Mason Auer OF/RHP Missouri State
70 Brock Jones OF Stanford
71 Kevin Dubrule SS Army
72 Brandon Sproat RHP Florida
73 Christian Lothes LHP Charlotte
74 Gant Starling RHP The Citadel
75 Andre Duplantier 3B/RHP Texas
76 Zach Cole OF/DH Ball State
77 Jonathan Cannon RHP Georgia
78 Champ Artigues OF SE Louisiana
79 Mason McCormack RHP Samford
80 Kyle Mock DH Troy
81 Reyrey Mendoza LHP/OF Houston
82 Sam Ireland RHP Minnesota
83 Nick Lopez UTL/RHP Illinois-Chicago
84 Nate Karaffa CF Ohio State
85 Josh Hahn LHP/1B UCLA
86 Nate LaRue C/RHP Auburn
87 Nick Dean RHP Maryland
88 Lyle Miller-Green DH/RHP George Mason
89 Will Childers RHP Georgia
90 Landon Sims RHP Mississippi State
91 Cy Nielsen LHP BYU
92 Derek Diamond RHP Ole Miss
93 Michael Polk RHP Georgia
94 Carter Young SS Vanderbilt
95 Jared McKenzie OF Baylor
96 Cameron Wagoner RHP Eastern Michigan
97 Jacob Meador RHP TCU
98 Zack Miles 2B Lehigh
99 Alex Kendrick RHP Fresno State
100 Clayton Chadwick OF Sam Houston State
101 Paul Komistek (RS) OF Cincinnati
102 Caswell Smith RHP College of Charleston
103 Dominic Coombe RHP St John's
104 Fred Sisco RHP Campbell
105 David McCabe 3B/1B Charlotte
106 Julian Greenwell LHP/OF Wright State
107 Owen Coady LHP Penn
108 Carter Rustad RHP San Diego
109 Nick DeCarlo RHP Wagner
110 Noah Hall UT Appalachian State
111 Peyton Jones LHP Cal State Fullerton
112 Adam Mazur RHP South Dakota State
113 Luke Garafalo RHP Bryant
114 Jack Scanlon C Oregon
115 Kyson Donahue SS Arizona
116 Connor McCullough (RS) RHP Kansas State
117 Justin Campbell RHP Oklahoma State
118 Brenden Dixon INF Texas
119 Jace Jung 3B Texas Tech
120 Riley Ornido RHP TCU
121 Brandon Hylton (RS) 1B Stetson
122 Tyler Causey 1B/3B North Carolina
123 Dylan Brewer OF Clemson
124 Jerrion Ealy OF Ole Miss
125 Ken Turner RHP Hartford
126 Cameron Repetti 3B Cal State Fullerton
127 Skylar Luna OF Austin Peay
128 Jake Andrey 1B/RHP Rider
129 Ty Olejnik OF Milwaukee
130 Cameron Meeks RHP McNeese
131 Jake Saum LHP UCLA
132 Nick Wallerstedt RHP Arizona State
133 Colby Thomas OF Mercer
134 Alfredo Delgado 1B Manhattan
135 Zach Lechnir INF Central Michigan
136 Johnny Beck LHP Western Illinois
137 Bubba Thompson SS/3B Southern
138 Matthew Garcia SS Bethune-Cookman
139 Jacen Roberson OF CSU Bakersfield
140 Jace Grady OF Dallas Baptist
141 Torin Montgomery 3B Boise State
142 Adam Gonzales LHP Texas Southern
143 Sam Kaplan DH Cornell
144 KC Hunt RHP/OF Mississippi State
145 Mo Hampton Jr. OF LSU
146 Boris Pena C/1B Bethune-Cookman
147 Hayden Mullins LHP Auburn
148 Jack Jasiak RHP South Florida
149 Zack Lee RHP Kentucky
150 Blake Adams RHP Arkansas

