The top 150 freshmen in college baseball, according to D1Baseball analytics

Freshmen often make a huge impact on championship teams.

Look at the past two seasons as prime examples. In 2019 Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker helped lead the Commodores to the national championship, while in 2018, Oregon State was led by Kevin Abel during its run to the CWS title.

They weren’t alone. The past two seasons have also seen sluggers Spencer Torkelson (Arizona State) and Aaron Sabato (North Carolina) lead their respective programs in most offensive categories.

Who will be those guys from the freshman class this spring?

Florida’s Hunter Barco and Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter turned downed lucrative professional offers, instead choosing to attend college. Both are expected to have big-time campaigns for their respective ranked clubs. Another Gator, Brandon Sproat, was the highest unsigned draft pick (7th round, Cubs). Meanwhile, right-hander Nate Savino chose to graduate early from high school and enroll this past January at Virginia, giving the Cavaliers a top-of-the-draft talent this spring.

This list is NOT intended to be a pure prospect ranking of this year’s freshmen class. Instead, it is intended to be a hybrid between long-term prospect value and our forecast for players’ impact with his performance this spring. Instant impact potential carried more weight in these rankings.

Here are the Top 150 Impact Freshmen for 2020:

Top 150 Impact Freshmen