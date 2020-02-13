The top 150 freshmen in college baseball, according to D1Baseball analytics

Freshmen often make a huge impact on championship teams.
Look at the past two seasons as prime examples. In 2019 Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker helped lead the Commodores to the national championship, while in 2018, Oregon State was led by Kevin Abel during its run to the CWS title.
THE BEST: Top 150 hitters in college baseball | Top 150 pitchers
They weren’t alone. The past two seasons have also seen sluggers Spencer Torkelson (Arizona State) and Aaron Sabato (North Carolina) lead their respective programs in most offensive categories.
Who will be those guys from the freshman class this spring?
Florida’s Hunter Barco and Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter turned downed lucrative professional offers, instead choosing to attend college. Both are expected to have big-time campaigns for their respective ranked clubs. Another Gator, Brandon Sproat, was the highest unsigned draft pick (7th round, Cubs). Meanwhile, right-hander Nate Savino chose to graduate early from high school and enroll this past January at Virginia, giving the Cavaliers a top-of-the-draft talent this spring.
This list is NOT intended to be a pure prospect ranking of this year’s freshmen class. Instead, it is intended to be a hybrid between long-term prospect value and our forecast for players’ impact with his performance this spring. Instant impact potential carried more weight in these rankings.
Here are the Top 150 Impact Freshmen for 2020:
Top 150 Impact Freshmen
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Hunter Barco
|LHP
|Florida
|2
|Jack Leiter
|RHP
|Vanderbilt
|3
|Nate Savino
|LHP
|Virginia
|4
|Bryce Osmond
|RHP
|Oklahoma State
|5
|Josh Rivera
|SS/3B
|Florida
|6
|Steven Hajjar (RS)
|LHP
|Michigan
|7
|Brooks Lee
|SS
|Cal Poly
|8
|Cooper Benson
|LHP
|Arizona State
|9
|Connor Prielipp
|LHP
|Alabama
|10
|Jose Torres
|SS
|NC State
|11
|Chris Newell
|OF
|Virginia
|12
|Drew Compton
|1B
|Georgia Tech
|13
|Cade Doughty
|INF
|LSU
|14
|Hayden Dunhurst
|C
|Ole Miss
|15
|Will Frisch
|RHP
|Oregon State
|16
|Trey Faltine
|SS
|Texas
|17
|Michael Curialle
|SS
|UCLA
|18
|Nathan Hickey
|C/3B
|Florida
|19
|Dustin Dickerson
|SS/RHP
|Southern Miss
|20
|Zach Agnos
|3B/RHP
|East Carolina
|21
|Sean McLain
|OF
|Arizona State
|22
|Pete Hansen
|LHP
|Texas
|23
|Kendall Pettis
|OF
|Oklahoma
|24
|Porter Brown (RS)
|OF
|TCU
|25
|Will Rigney
|RHP
|Baylor
|26
|JT Schwartz
|1B
|UCLA
|27
|Reggie Crawford
|1B/LHP
|Connecticut
|28
|Alex McFarlane
|RHP
|Miami
|29
|Spencer Jones
|1B/LHP
|Vanderbilt
|30
|Brennan Milone
|3B
|South Carolina
|31
|Robert Moore
|2B/SS
|Arkansas
|32
|Sebastian Keane
|RHP
|Northeastern
|33
|Bryce Hubbart
|LHP
|Florida State
|34
|Henry Williams
|RHP
|Duke
|35
|Caden Miller
|2B
|San Diego State
|36
|Nick Durgin
|RHP
|Stetson
|37
|Ryan Wrobleski (RS)
|C
|Dallas Baptist
|38
|Jack Frank
|OF
|Michigan State
|39
|JJ Cruz
|SS
|Cal State Fullerton
|40
|Henry Gargus
|OF
|Stanford
|41
|Aaron Roberts
|INF/RHP
|California
|42
|Eli Saul
|RHP
|Sacramento State
|43
|Ethan Vecrumba
|OF
|Indiana
|44
|Sean Burke (RS)
|RHP
|Maryland
|45
|Hayden Minton
|RHP
|Missouri State
|46
|Eric Brown
|INF
|Coastal Carolina
|47
|Ethan Fewell
|DH
|Winthrop
|48
|Cameron Weston
|RHP
|Michigan
|49
|Chris Campos
|3B/RHP
|Saint Mary's
|50
|Ryan Cermak
|3B
|Illinois State
|51
|Vincent Bianchi
|SS
|St John's
|52
|Michael Dixon
|OF
|San Diego
|53
|Jake Harrell
|LHP
|Fresno State
|54
|Jorge Corona
|C
|Louisiana Tech
|55
|Samuel Natera
|LHP
|New Mexico State
|56
|Chris Villaman
|LHP
|NC State
|57
|Jimmy Obertop
|C
|Michigan
|58
|Carter Quinn
|OF
|South Alabama
|59
|Chase DeLauter
|OF/LHP
|James Madison
|60
|Zach Maxwell
|RHP
|Georgia Tech
|61
|Dalton Rushing
|1B/C
|Louisville
|62
|Griffin Holderfield
|RHP
|Creighton
|63
|Will Simpson
|1B
|Washington
|64
|Preston Salazar
|RHP
|SIU Edwardsville
|65
|Drew Gilbert
|OF/LHP
|Tennessee
|66
|Caleb Denny
|1B
|Oral Roberts
|67
|Pablo Ruiz
|OF
|UCF
|68
|Gavin Kennedy
|RHP
|Cal State Fullerton
|69
|Mason Auer
|OF/RHP
|Missouri State
|70
|Brock Jones
|OF
|Stanford
|71
|Kevin Dubrule
|SS
|Army
|72
|Brandon Sproat
|RHP
|Florida
|73
|Christian Lothes
|LHP
|Charlotte
|74
|Gant Starling
|RHP
|The Citadel
|75
|Andre Duplantier
|3B/RHP
|Texas
|76
|Zach Cole
|OF/DH
|Ball State
|77
|Jonathan Cannon
|RHP
|Georgia
|78
|Champ Artigues
|OF
|SE Louisiana
|79
|Mason McCormack
|RHP
|Samford
|80
|Kyle Mock
|DH
|Troy
|81
|Reyrey Mendoza
|LHP/OF
|Houston
|82
|Sam Ireland
|RHP
|Minnesota
|83
|Nick Lopez
|UTL/RHP
|Illinois-Chicago
|84
|Nate Karaffa
|CF
|Ohio State
|85
|Josh Hahn
|LHP/1B
|UCLA
|86
|Nate LaRue
|C/RHP
|Auburn
|87
|Nick Dean
|RHP
|Maryland
|88
|Lyle Miller-Green
|DH/RHP
|George Mason
|89
|Will Childers
|RHP
|Georgia
|90
|Landon Sims
|RHP
|Mississippi State
|91
|Cy Nielsen
|LHP
|BYU
|92
|Derek Diamond
|RHP
|Ole Miss
|93
|Michael Polk
|RHP
|Georgia
|94
|Carter Young
|SS
|Vanderbilt
|95
|Jared McKenzie
|OF
|Baylor
|96
|Cameron Wagoner
|RHP
|Eastern Michigan
|97
|Jacob Meador
|RHP
|TCU
|98
|Zack Miles
|2B
|Lehigh
|99
|Alex Kendrick
|RHP
|Fresno State
|100
|Clayton Chadwick
|OF
|Sam Houston State
|101
|Paul Komistek (RS)
|OF
|Cincinnati
|102
|Caswell Smith
|RHP
|College of Charleston
|103
|Dominic Coombe
|RHP
|St John's
|104
|Fred Sisco
|RHP
|Campbell
|105
|David McCabe
|3B/1B
|Charlotte
|106
|Julian Greenwell
|LHP/OF
|Wright State
|107
|Owen Coady
|LHP
|Penn
|108
|Carter Rustad
|RHP
|San Diego
|109
|Nick DeCarlo
|RHP
|Wagner
|110
|Noah Hall
|UT
|Appalachian State
|111
|Peyton Jones
|LHP
|Cal State Fullerton
|112
|Adam Mazur
|RHP
|South Dakota State
|113
|Luke Garafalo
|RHP
|Bryant
|114
|Jack Scanlon
|C
|Oregon
|115
|Kyson Donahue
|SS
|Arizona
|116
|Connor McCullough (RS)
|RHP
|Kansas State
|117
|Justin Campbell
|RHP
|Oklahoma State
|118
|Brenden Dixon
|INF
|Texas
|119
|Jace Jung
|3B
|Texas Tech
|120
|Riley Ornido
|RHP
|TCU
|121
|Brandon Hylton (RS)
|1B
|Stetson
|122
|Tyler Causey
|1B/3B
|North Carolina
|123
|Dylan Brewer
|OF
|Clemson
|124
|Jerrion Ealy
|OF
|Ole Miss
|125
|Ken Turner
|RHP
|Hartford
|126
|Cameron Repetti
|3B
|Cal State Fullerton
|127
|Skylar Luna
|OF
|Austin Peay
|128
|Jake Andrey
|1B/RHP
|Rider
|129
|Ty Olejnik
|OF
|Milwaukee
|130
|Cameron Meeks
|RHP
|McNeese
|131
|Jake Saum
|LHP
|UCLA
|132
|Nick Wallerstedt
|RHP
|Arizona State
|133
|Colby Thomas
|OF
|Mercer
|134
|Alfredo Delgado
|1B
|Manhattan
|135
|Zach Lechnir
|INF
|Central Michigan
|136
|Johnny Beck
|LHP
|Western Illinois
|137
|Bubba Thompson
|SS/3B
|Southern
|138
|Matthew Garcia
|SS
|Bethune-Cookman
|139
|Jacen Roberson
|OF
|CSU Bakersfield
|140
|Jace Grady
|OF
|Dallas Baptist
|141
|Torin Montgomery
|3B
|Boise State
|142
|Adam Gonzales
|LHP
|Texas Southern
|143
|Sam Kaplan
|DH
|Cornell
|144
|KC Hunt
|RHP/OF
|Mississippi State
|145
|Mo Hampton Jr.
|OF
|LSU
|146
|Boris Pena
|C/1B
|Bethune-Cookman
|147
|Hayden Mullins
|LHP
|Auburn
|148
|Jack Jasiak
|RHP
|South Florida
|149
|Zack Lee
|RHP
|Kentucky
|150
|Blake Adams
|RHP
|Arkansas