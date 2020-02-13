When does the college baseball season start?

A look at the top college baseball matchups you don't want to miss before conference play

The 2020 college baseball season will see teams hoping to make it to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

The quest for Omaha starts tomorrow, as the 2020 opening weekend is set for Feb. 14-16. Eight ranked opponents take the field for important matchups on opening day, including two ranked matchups — No. 1 Louisville at No. 25 Ole Miss and No. 2 Vanderbilt at No. 13 Michigan, a rematch of last season's College World Series final.

In D1Baseball.com's preseason top 25 released on Monday, Jan.13, Louisville earned the top spot, followed by Vanderbilt, Miami (Fla.), Florida and Georgia. The latter three teams had the largest jump of the five from last year's final poll, with Miami and Georgia closing out the year ranked 19th and 18th, respectively, while Florida ended a disappointing 2019 season unranked and was eliminated by Dallas Baptist in the regional round.

Here's how each of the top 5 preseason teams will start the 2020 season:

No. 1 Louisville

Right out of the gate, the Cardinals take on No. 25 Ole Miss in a three-game series in Oxford Feb. 14-16. Five more unranked opponents fill their schedule until ACC play begins on March 6, when Louisville travels to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest in a three-game series.

No. 2 Vanderbilt

The Commodores open their 2020 season at the second annual MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, AZ. The four teams that will participate are Vanderbilt, Michigan, UConn and Cal Poly. Each will play the other once, including another rematch of last season's CWS between Vanderbilt and Michigan on Feb. 14. What a way to introduce the 2020 college baseball season.

Games against UConn and Cal Poly will follow on Feb. 15 and Feb 16, respectively.

No. 3 Miami

Before taking on Florida in a top-5 matchup, the Hurricanes begin the season hosting Rutgers for a three-game series from Feb. 14-16. They then play Kent State on Wednesday, Feb 19 before hosting the Gators for a three-game series Feb. 21-23.

No. 4 Florida

The Gators open the 2020 season at home Feb. 14-16, hosting Marshall in a three-game series. A home-and-away series against Jacksonville on Feb. 18-19 leads to a highly-anticipated series against Miami on Feb 21-23; the Hurricanes will host.

No. 5 Georgia

Three opponents precede the Bulldogs' three-game series (home, away, neutral) against No. 19 Georgia Tech on Feb. 28-Mar. 1. Richmond visits Athens to open the season Feb. 14-16 in a three-game series. Kennesaw State and Santa Clara then follow in preparation for Georgia's first ranked opponent of the season in Georgia Tech.

But until then, fall ball takes over. One of the most interesting matchups to date was a rematch of last year's College World Series finals. The Nov. 10 meeting between Vanderbilt and Michigan came less than five months after the Commodores won their second national title in five seasons.

The fall game was tight with both teams entering the ninth tied at two after Vanderbilt scored one at the bottom of the eighth. An error by the Commodores set up the Wolverines for a go-ahead run to win 3-2.

For more up to date information on the strongest teams entering the 2020 season, click the fall reports below.

In 2019, Vanderbilt didn't surprise many people. After losing 7-4 in the first game of the College World Series final to Michigan, the Commodores rebounded, beating the Wolverines 4-1 in Game 2 and 8-2 in Game 3. In the postseason, they outscored opponents 77-44 and only allowed five or more runs once before reaching the CWS final.

Here's a look at every College World Series winner since 1947:

