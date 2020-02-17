College baseball rankings: Miami takes over top spot in D1Baseball Top 25

Miami took over the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after sweeping its opening series against Rutgers. The Hurricanes moved up two spots from No. 3, taking advantage of losing weekends by Louisville and Vanderbilt, the top two teams in the preseason rankings.

Florida climbed two spots from No. 4 to No. 2 after sweeping Marshall, setting up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown series between the Hurricanes and Gators this week in Coral Gables.

REACTIONS: 7 Opening Day surprises | How No. 25 Ole Miss beat No. 1 Louisville to take series

Louisville dropped two spots to No. 3 after a hard-fought series loss in a hostile road environment against a ranked SEC opponent, Ole Miss. The Rebels made the biggest jump of the week after taking two of three from the Cards, propelling them eight spots from No. 25 to No. 17.

Ole Miss effectively swapped spots with Stanford, which tumbled from No. 17 to No. 25 after losing two of three at home to Cal State Fullerton. The Titans are the lone newcomer in the rankings this week, making their season debut at No. 24.

Vanderbilt fell two spots to No. 4 after a 1-2 weekend at the MLB4 tournament in Arizona, with losses to Michigan and Cal Poly. The Wolverines jumped four spots to No. 9 after a 3-1 weekend highlighted by wins over Vandy and then-No. 9 Arizona State. The Sun Devils fell four spots to No. 13 after a 2-2 weekend that also included a surprising home loss to Villanova.

SCOREBOARD: Live scores, stats for every game



Every other team in the rankings won its weekend, leading to little movement. There was just one other change from last week: NC State moved up a spot to No. 15 after an undefeated weekend, while Duke slipped one spot to No. 16 after losing its opener to Army, though it bounced back to win the series.

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of Feb. 16.