Nicholls picks up first win of the season in upset style, downing No. 11 LSU baseball 4-2

THIBODAUX, La. — Powered by an ace performance from LHP Tyler Theriot along with yet-another offensive showcase from DH Brayden Jobert, the Nicholls State University baseball program (1-3, 0-0 Southland) clinched the team's first win of the season in dramatic fashion, ousting in-state rival and college baseball juggernaut No. 11 LSU (3-2, 0-0 SEC) by a final 4-2 margin Wednesday evening at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field.

After fighting off an early bases-loaded threat from the Tigers, the Colonels managed to kick off the scoring behind a one-out sacrifice fly from Mason Turner in the opening frame, garnering a lead they would never surrender. Another run would come home in the fifth — this time a Jobert RBI single into shallow right field — before LSU registered a response, pulling back within one on a throwing error from the Red & Gray.

Playing with a lead, Nicholls continued to push the LSU pitching staff, notching a run apiece in both the sixth and seventh stanzas to secure a three-run advantage, the squad's largest of the night. With time running short, the visiting Tigers were able to find some offense early in the ninth, loading the bases behind a pair of leadoff singles and a walk; however, a notably composed outing from Red & Gray reliever Joe Taylor wrapped up the night for the Colonels, striking out one and inducing two flyouts to seal the eventual victory.

KEY STORYLINES & STATISTICS:

With the win, the Colonels capture their first win over LSU since the 2015 campaign in addition to ending the program's winless drought against the Tigers at Didier Field, a stretch dating back to the 1994 season.

On the mound, Theriot (1-1) earned his first win of the season behind an electric 5.1 innings, striking out seven while surrendering just one run on two total hits. Taylor, a fellow southpaw, locked up his first save donning the Red & Gray, tossing 1.0 frame with one strikeout and one walk given up.

At the plate, Jobert impressed in just his fourth collegiate appearance, jacking his second career home run — a bomb over the right-field wall — and posting two RBI on the night. Additionally, Turner put together a solid outing in his first start of the season, collecting the Colonels' other RBI — a first-inning sacrifice fly — along with one walk.

Also of note, redshirt sophomore OF Xane Washington posted a strong showing at the leadoff position, running the bases exceptionally well behind two runs scored and one steal. The Houma native also recorded his second hit of the season and walked three times, once intentionally.

UP NEXT: Following the high-profile midweek contest with No. 11 LSU, the Red & Gray continue their early season 13-game home stretch with the program's second consecutive weekend tournament, hosting both Little Rock and fellow Southland member McNeese in the Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Mardi Gras Classic, set for Friday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 24.