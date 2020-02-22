Tennessee baseball tops No. 6 Texas Tech to open Round Rock Classic

A look at the top college baseball matchups you don't want to miss before conference play

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Tennessee posted a statement victory to open its weekend at the Round Rock Classic on Friday night, knocking off top-ranked Texas Tech, 6-2.

The Volunteers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, leading from start to finish to improve to 5-0 on the year.

UT hit three home runs on the night, increasing their season total to 11 just five games into the year.

Zach Daniels continued his hot start to the season with an inside-the-park home run to open the scoring. He added a double later in the game to finish the night 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Freshman Jordan Beck also had a big night, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Vols an early 3-0 advantage.

Jake Rucker hit Tennessee's third and final big fly of the game, blasting a solo shot to left-center in the bottom of the third to make it 4-1.

Liam Spence and Evan Russell drove in the other two runs for the Big Orange with a double and sacrifice fly, respectively.

Sophomore Chad Dallas got the start for the second consecutive week and had another strong outing to earn the win and improve to 2-0.

The Orange, Texas native allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while setting a new career-high with eight strikeouts, including starting the game off by striking out the side in order.

Junior Sean Hunley relieved Dallas in the sixth and was dominant in his four innings of work, allowing just one hit while racking up five strikeouts to pick up his second save of the year.

The duo of Dallas and Hunley were able to hold the Red Raider's high-powered offense to just two runs and six hits. Tech entered the game ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring at 16.3 runs per game.

TTU starter Clayton Beeter fell to 1-1 on the year after giving up four runs on five hits in four innings pitched.

The Vols are back in action Saturday at 3 p.m. ET as they take on Houston, who is coming off an 11-4 win over Stanford on Friday.



Notable

Keeping It In the Yard…

Daniels is known for his impressive power, but his third home run of the season didn't even leave the ballpark. The junior outfielder's inside-the-park homer in the first inning was the first by a Tennessee player since Benito Santiago hit one against Vanderbilt on April 23, 2016.

Down Goes No. 1

Texas Tech entered Friday's game ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Poll and the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association Poll after starting the year 4-0. Friday's victory for the Vols was their first over a No. 1 ranked team since April 8, 2018 versus Florida, a 6-4 win in seven innings.