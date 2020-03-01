TRENDING:

Oklahoma Athletics | March 1, 2020

Dane Acker tosses Oklahoma baseball’s first no-hitter since 1989 in Sooners' win over LSU

HOUSTON — Dane Acker pitched OU's first nine-inning no-hitter since 1989 and Justin Mitchell hit a solo home run to lead off the eighth inning as No. 22 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 LSU 1-0 Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Acker (1-1) struck out 11 batters and allowed just two free passes in the first no-hitter in the 20-year history of the Shriners College Classic. The 11 strikeouts was a season high for the junior from Brenham, Texas, who pitched Sunday with several family members and friends in the stands. It was the 11th individual no-hitter in Big 12 history and first since 2017, and the first time the LSU program has been no-hit in a nine-inning game in recorded history. 


Mitchell's solo home run in the eighth inning was the first home run in his collegiate career. It was the first hit in the game for either team. Brandon Zaragoza led off the ninth inning with a single.

SHRINERS CLASSIC: SCORES | FULL RANKINGS

LSU (7-5) starter AJ Labas (1-2) struck out seven over 8.0 innings, walked none and allowed one hit batter.

The Sooners (9-3) return home to L. Dale Mitchell Park for five games this week, beginning Tuesday against Dallas Baptist. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

