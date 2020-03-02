College baseball rankings: NC State, Ole Miss, Arizona State enter top 10; Florida remains No. 1

The latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings are rather chalky at the top with the top five unchanged. Florida remains atop the Top 25 after having a perfect week, while Vanderbilt, Louisville, Georgia and Texas Tech round out the top five.

UCLA continues to make moves in the Top 10. The Bruins had an incredible week that included wins over Pepperdine, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Illinois, while NC State, Ole Miss and Arizona State joined the Top 10. NC State is off to a terrific start and showed well at the Cambria Classic in Minnesota, Ole Miss had a strong 4-0 week that included a win over East Carolina on the road and Arizona State won three of four games last week, including a home series against Nebraska.

In the teens, Arkansas and Mississippi State dropped to No’s 13 and 16, respectively, after poor weeks, while two big risers include Oklahoma and Long Beach State. The Sooners had a strong showing at the Shriners College Classic and moved from No. 22 to No. 15, while the Dirtbags took a series from Mississippi State this past weekend and vaulted from No. 25 to No. 17.

Three new teams entered the rankings this week — No. 22 TCU, No. 23 Tulane and No. 24 Pepperdine. The Frogs took care of business against California at home over the weekend, Tulane had another strong week that included a combined no-hitter and Pepperdine went all the way across the country to take a series from FIU.

The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with nine teams in the rankings, while the ACC is next with five teams. Other conferences represented in our rankings include the Big 12 (3), American (2), Pac 12 (2), Big Ten (1), Missouri Valley (1) Big West (1) and WCC (1).

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of Sun., March 1.