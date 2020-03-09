College baseball rankings: Clemson, Virginia, UC Santa Barbara enter top 25

Florida, the only undefeated team left standing in Division I, remained No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 for the third straight week. The Gators beat Florida Atlantic and Florida A&M in midweek action and then swept South Florida to improve to 16-0 overall.

Preseason No. 1 Louisville moved up a spot to No. 2 after taking a road series at Wake Forest. Georgia, Texas Tech and UCLA moved up one spot apiece to round out the top five. Vanderbilt fell four spots to No. 6 after a 1-2 showing at the Southern California Baseball Classic in Los Angeles, including a loss to the Bruins.

DOWN GO THE CHAMPS: UCLA knocks off Vanderbilt

Miami held steady at No. 7, while Ole Miss and Arizona State climbed one spot apiece to 8 and 9. Duke moved up two spots to No. 10 after taking two of three from Florida State, which fell from No. 11 to No. 15.

Other climbers included UCF and Oklahoma, which jumped two spots apiece to Nos. 12 and 13. And Tulane, Pepperdine and Dallas Baptist jumped three spots apiece to Nos. 20, 21 and 22, respectively.

Three teams made their season debuts in the rankings. UC Santa Barbara entered at No. 23 after a 4-0 week that included a midweek win over UCLA and a road sweep of Oregon State. Clemson checked in at No. 24 after sweeping its ACC-opening series against Boston College. And Virginia landed at No. 25 after opening ACC play with a home series win against NC State, which fell from No. 8 to No. 11. Michigan, Tennessee and TCU fell out of the rankings after posting losing weekends.

STARTING NINE: Virginia baseball's all-time lineup

D1Baseball editors Aaron Fitt and Kendall Rogers determine the Top 25. Records are through games of March 8.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Florida 16-0 1 2 Louisville 11-4 3 3 Georgia 14-2 4 4 Texas Tech 16-1 5 5 UCLA 13-2 6 6 Vanderbilt 12-5 2 7 Miami 11-4 7 8 Ole Miss 14-1 9 9 Arizona State 13-4 10 10 Duke 12-3 12 11 NC State 13-2 8 12 UCF 15-2 14 13 Oklahoma 13-4 15 14 Arkansas 9-5 13 15 Florida State 10-5 11 16 Long Beach State 10-5 17 17 Mississippi State 10-4 18 18 Auburn 13-3 19 19 LSU 11-5 21 20 Tulane 13-2 23 21 Pepperdine 12-3 24 22 Dallas Baptist 11-4 25 23 UC Santa Barbara 13-2 NR 24 Clemson 12-3 NR 25 Virginia 12-4 NR

Dropped out: Michigan, Tennessee, TCU