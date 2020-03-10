Florida State upsets No. 1 Florida to give Gators first loss this season

A look at the top college baseball matchups you don't want to miss before conference play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 16 Florida State (11-5) handed No. 1 Florida (16-1) its first loss of the season Tuesday, topping the Gators 2-0 in the final matchup at McKethan Stadium. Senior Antonio Velez (1-0) allowed just one hit with career-highs in innings pitched (6.0) and strikeouts (7).

Relief pitcher Parker Messick threw the final three innings, notching seven strikeouts, for his first career save.

The Gators were the last remaining unbeaten team in the country.

The Seminoles scored a run in the first inning on a Reese Albert single and in the eighth inning on Nander De Sedas’ sacrifice fly. Dylan Simmons led the FSU offense with a career-high three hits.

Robby Martin and Mat Nelson each had a pair of hits, and Tyler Martin drew both of Florida State’s walks. The Seminoles were hit by three pitches.

Tyler Martin scored in the first inning after drawing a walk, moving to second on Robby Martin’s single and scoring on Albert’s two-out double. Florida starting pitcher Nick Pogue (1-1) threw three innings, allowing four hits and a run with five strikeouts.

Robby Martin started in right field and robbed a would-be Kirby McMullen home run to end the first inning.

Robby Martin makes sure we keep the lead after 1️⃣!#SCTop10



T2 | FSU 1, UF 0 pic.twitter.com/jtq6dpgXjv — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 10, 2020

McMullen had the Gators’ first hit, a double in the fourth inning off Velez. The next Gator batter to reach second base was in the eighth inning, when Kendrick Calilao singled and advanced on a wild pitch.

Messick closed out the game with a perfect ninth inning, striking out pinch hitter Kris Armstrong to end the game.

The win improved Florida State to 129-121-1 in the all-time series. It was the first game in the series as a head coach for Mike Martin, Jr., after serving as a Seminole assistant coach for the past 22 seasons.

Noteworthy

Antonio Velez made his first start of the season, throwing 6.0 innings with one hit and a career hit seven strikeouts on just 78 pitches. For the season, Velez has allowed just one earned run in 17.1 innings (0.52 ERA).

Velez picked off a runner in the third inning, his second of the year and FSU’s fifth.

Parker Messick earned his first career save, notching seven strikeouts in 3.0 innings. His ERA fell to 0.77 in 11.2 innings (one ER).

Velez and Messick combined for 14 strikeouts, the 14th time in 16 games that FSU pitching has struck out at least 10 batters.

Dylan Simmons set a career high with three hits, including his third and fourth doubles of the year. Mat Nelson also hit his fourth double of the year.

Logan Lacey made his fifth start of the season and first at third base. His previous four starts were in right field.

Elijah Cabell was hit by a pitch for the 15th time this season, the most in the country. His 15 HBPs already rank eighth in FSU single-season history. It also extended his reached base streak to 15 games, tying a career high.

Tyler Martin has reached base safely in 11 straight games after drawing both of FSU’s walks Tuesday.

The win snapped an 11-game losing streak in the series for FSU. It was the Noles’ 18th shutout against the Gators.

Florida was the last unbeaten team in the country with a 16-0 record. The Seminoles previously beat 11-0 Mercer last Tuesday and topped 19-0 NC State in 2019.

Up next

Florida State is back in Tallahassee Wednesday to host Illinois State at 6 p.m.

Fans can watch the game on ACC Network, listen on the radio in Tallahassee on 106.1 FM or nationwide through the FSU Gameday App.