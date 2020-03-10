Georgia Southern shocks No. 3 Georgia for Rodney Hennon's 800th career victory

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Head coach Rodney Hennon earned his 800th career victory with a 1-0 victory over No. 3 Georgia at SRP Park. The Eagles improved to 10-5 on the season, while the Bulldogs fell to 14-3.

Jacob Parker picked up his first win of the season, striking out six and allowing one hit. Hayden Harris collected his first save of the season, working two innings and striking out two batters. The Eagles were able to scratch across one run in the fifth, when Parker Biederer tripled down the line in right field. Later in the inning, Matt Anderson laid down a sacrifice squeeze for the only run of the ballgame.

The Eagles continued to battle defensively, stranding 11 UGA runners on base. Nick Jones left the bases loaded in the seventh, striking out the UGA batter to end a serious threat. The Eagles recorded three straight shutouts for the first time since 1994, when they swept Furman.

Scoring moments

TOP 5th | GS 1 - UGA 0 | After Parker Biederer tripled down the line in right, Matt Anderson laid down a sacrifice squeeze and scored Biederer from third.

Game notes

Georgia Southern has now posted 31 straight innings without allowing a run.

The Eagles collected their sixth shutout of the season on Tuesday at SRP Park. GS has six shutouts all of last season and seven in 2016.

Head coach Rodney Hennon collected his 800th career victory. GS defeated UGA in the season series for the first time since 2015 when the swept the Bulldogs at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Parker Biederer blasted the first triple for the Eagles this season. The extra-base hit ended up scoring the only run of the ballgame.

My eyes have seen the glory of the falling of the “dawgs”#EaglesOnTop 🦅#HailSouthern 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Alfawle3V9 — GS Baseball (@GSAthletics_BSB) March 11, 2020

Up next

The Eagles will now travel back to Statesboro to open up a four-game home stand at J.I. Clements Stadium. GS will host No. 3 Georgia for the final time this season, before opening conference play with Troy this weekend. First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:00 p.m.