College baseball games to re-air on Facebook and Twitter

Tournament games that were played during past NCAA Division I Baseball Championship tournaments will re-air on Facebook and Twitter.

Coverage begins on May 29, which would have been the start of the 2020 NCAA DI Baseball Tournament. The lineup includes a 38-game slate that features over 30 baseball programs and spans 31 years of College Baseball history. All contests will be condensed to remove commercial breaks.

The series of broadcasts includes some of the best moments in college baseball history. Among the stellar performances, fans can relive the 1988 Arizona State vs Stanford matchup, the 2015 Coral Gables Regional game between Columbia and Miami, the 2017 Tallahassee Regional between FSU and Auburn, and the 2019 Corvallis Regional between Cincinnati and Oregon State.

The College Baseball rebroadcast streaming schedule through June 1 is listed below. More games will be added in the coming days:

Friday, May 29, 2020

2018 Oxford Regional — Tennessee Tech vs. Ole Miss

2006 Lincoln Regional — Manhattan vs. Nebraska

Saturday, May 30, 2020

2014 Nashville Regional — Vanderbilt vs. Oregon

1988 National Championship Game — Arizona State vs. Stanford

Sunday, May 31, 2020

2017 Winston-Salem Regional — Wake Forest vs. West Virginia

2019 Corvallis Regional — Cincinnati vs. Oregon State

Monday, June 1, 2020

2015 Coral Gables Regional — Columbia vs Miami

2017 Tallahassee Regional — Florida State vs. Auburn