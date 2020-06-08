Omaha waits, eagerly, for the return of the College World Series

In normal times, Omaha would be abuzz. Eight baseball teams would be in town, and the torrid love affair between a city and the College World Series would be renewed and rejoiced, for the 71st consecutive year.

Instead, there is a silence. Vacant hotels, barren sidewalks, an empty stadium. No lines of people in orange and red and purple from hither and yon, waiting hours to make a rush for the seats on the rail. No berrie kabobs on sale inside. The iconic statue near the main gate — players celebrating a walk-off victory — stands mostly alone, when it is usually the backdrop for a gazillion pictures. Lots of cities have cancelled events because of the pandemic, but nobody — noooooobody — has a deeper sense of something missing than Omaha.

There’s the money, for sure. It’s estimated the College World Series has more than a $70 million annual economic impact on the city. Imagine all that, suddenly gone from the local coffers. But it’s also something very personal. So many from Omaha have served and cherished this fortnight for decades.

“I can’t imagine there is any city that would feel the loss as keenly as Omaha feels the loss of the College World Series,” said Kathryn Morrissey, executive director of College World Series of Omaha Inc. “It’s really going to, I think, affect our psyche. I think we’re very resilient, I think we’re going to rebound from it, but right now it’s really hard not to feel very sad.”

This is the week the games were supposed to start, and you can hear the pain.

Listen to Roger Dixon, president of MECA, the city agency that operates the ballpark, among other venues: “It’s kind of like there’s a big hole. That started the summer, and now we have nothing to start the summer.”

Listen to Morrissey, who has been involved with the event for 31 years. One sight brought it home to her. “It’s particularly poignant for us because one of the parking lots that normally would be bustling with pre-event activity and certainly full of fan vehicles during the College World Series is a temporary testing site for Covid. To see people lining up to get Covid test screening done in a lot that should be having tailgating as its primary activity is kind of unsettling.”

Listen to Bill Jensen, who has done everything from usher supervisor to taking tickets, to being the voice of the College World Series as public address announcer for 19 years: “This would be the time I’d start doing my prep work for familiarizing myself with the eight teams that come to Omaha. I’m not doing that this year, I’m kind of a lost character here without a cause. I keep thinking, it is June isn’t it? But we’re not playing baseball.”

Relive Vanderbilt baseball's second title during the 2019 CWS finals

Listen to Herb Hames, the volunteer ticket chairman who has been working the CWS for three decades: “What I’m going to miss is being down at that ballpark early in the morning and going out and sitting in the stands when nobody’s there, watching the field, watching the sprinklers, watching the groundkeeper getting ready for the game, walking around a clean concourse with the gentle morning breezes."

"It’s a sad time for me now, to be around that stadium.”

This was to be a glorious year for Omaha, in terms of sports host. Not only the College World Series was coming to town, but also the first and second round of the men’s NCAA tournament, and the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. And then came March, when coronavirus fears swept the land.

“Everything just started evaporating,” Dixon said. “It’s like there’s an emptiness.”

“Now we’re just hoping we keep the volleyball championships in December. All of those things impact the tax base of the city.” 2020 MLB DRAFT: Watch Heston Kjerstad Arkansas highlights (2018-19)

Indeed, the financial loss is enormous. “In sales tax, we’ve lost $40 million with the cancellation of the Series, the swim trials, no hotels, no rental cars,” Hames said. “That’s devastating for a local economy.”

Many businesses near the ballpark base their entire year’s financial health on those two weeks, and those two weeks won’t happen. “My heart really goes out to the people that count on this the way a lot of merchants across the country count on Christmas, or if you’re in New Orleans you count on Mardi Gras,” Morrissey said. But it goes deeper than dollars. Omaha lives for the College World Series. Always has, which is why the CWS has never gone anywhere else since 1950.

“It’s a lot more than just economic impact or a chance to maybe be in the national spotlight,” Morrissey said. “That’s all wonderful and I wouldn’t try to discount that, but it’s really part of our DNA. We’ve all grown up with it. It’s what we do. I’ve had so many people come up to me and say,`I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself this year.’

“Back in 1950, we adopted this little baseball tournament that lost money and didn’t get very much attention, and we nurtured it and we loved the coaches and we cheered the student athletes, and any fans who came here, we loved them and wanted to make them feel like they were part of our baseball family here. And they returned that love and affection, and it grew. It’s part of us. This is almost like severing a limb.”