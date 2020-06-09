College baseball games to re-air on Facebook and Twitter

Relive Vanderbilt baseball's second title during the 2019 CWS finals

Tournament games that were played during past NCAA Division I Baseball Championship tournaments will re-air on Facebook and Twitter.

Coverage begins on May 29, which would have been the start of the 2020 NCAA DI Baseball Tournament. The lineup includes a 38-game slate that features over 30 baseball programs and spans 31 years of College Baseball history. All contests will be condensed to remove commercial breaks.

The series of broadcasts includes some of the best moments in college baseball history. Among the stellar performances, fans can relive the 1988 Arizona State vs Stanford matchup, the 2015 Coral Gables Regional game between Columbia and Miami, the 2017 Tallahassee Regional between FSU and Auburn and the 2019 Corvallis Regional between Cincinnati and Oregon State.

The College Baseball rebroadcast streaming schedule through June 1 is listed below. More games will be added in the coming days:

Saturday, June 13, 2020

11 a.m.: 1992 Pepperdine knocks off CSU-Fullerton Juggernaut

3 p.m.: 2019 CWS Finals — Vanderbilt vs Michigan, Game 2 (Rocker 11 Ks, tied for second-most CWS finals Ks)

Sunday, June 14, 2020

11 a.m.: 1995 CWS Finals — Cal State Fullerton vs. Southern California

3 p.m.: 1996 CWS Finals — LSU vs. Miami (FL)

Monday, June 15, 2020

11 a.m.: 1998 CWS Finals — Southern California dominates Arizona State

3 p.m.: 2005 CWS Finals — Texas vs. Florida, Game 2

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

11 a.m.: 2003 CWS Finals — Rice vs. Stanford slug it out in Game 1

3 p.m.: 2006 CWS Finals — Oregon State vs. North Carolina, Game 3

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

11 a.m.: 2007 CWS Finals — Oregon State wins back-to-back titles

3 p.m.: 2018 CWS Finals — Oregon State vs. Arkansas, Game 2

Thursday, June 18, 2020

11 a.m.: 2004 CWS Finals — Cal State Fullerton vs. Texas, Game 2

3 p.m.: 2019 CWS Second Round — Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

Friday, June 19, 2020

11 a.m.: 2014 CWS First Round — UC Irvine vs. Texas

3 p.m.: 2019 CWS Finals — Vanderbilt vs. Michigan, Game 3

Saturday, June 20, 2020

11 a.m.: 2001 CWS First Round — Nebraska makes its first CWS appearance

3 p.m.: 2005 CWS — Texas vs. Baylor

Sunday, June 21, 2020

11 a.m.: 2017 CWS — Oregon State vs. LSU, Game 3

3 p.m.: 2009 CWS Finals — LSU vs. Texas, Game 1 (11 inn.)

Monday, June 22, 2020

11 a.m.: 2017 CWS Semifinals — TCU vs. Florida, Game 2

3 p.m.: 2010 CWS Finals — South Carolina vs. UCLA, Game 2 (11 inn.)

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

11 a.m.: 2011 CWS Finals — South Carolina vs. Florida, Game 1

3 p.m.: 2008 Fresno State becomes the most unlikely champion ever