Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | June 9, 2020

Former college baseball players who have won the MLB Home Run Derby

Only 13 collegiate stars have gone on to take first place in the MLB Home Run Derby since the All-Star weekend event was introduced in 1985. The last to do so was Florida product Pete Alonso, who won the 2019 event at Progressive Field in Cleveland with the New York Mets.

Let's take a look back at the complete list of former college baseball players to lift the trophy: 

YEAR PLAYER MLB TEAM COLLEGE CAREER MLB HRS^ CAREER NCAA HRS
1986 Wally Joyner* California Angels BYU (1981-83) 204 43
1987 Andre Dawson Chicago Cubs Florida A&M (1973-75) 438 Stats N/A
1992 Mark McGwire Oakland Athletics USC (1982-84) 583 53
1995 Frank Thomas Chicago White Sox Auburn (1987-89) 521 49
1996 Barry Bonds San Francisco Giants Arizona State (1983-85) 762 45
1997 Tino Martinez New York Yankees Tampa (1986-88) 339 54
2001 Luis Gonzalez Arizona Diamondbacks South Alabama (1987-88) 354 23
2002 Jason Giambi New York Yankees Long Beach State (1990-92) 440 1992 stats N/A
2006 Ryan Howard Philadelphia Phillies Missouri State (1998-01) 382 50
2015 Todd Frazier Cincinnati Reds Rutgers (2005-07) 214** 42
2017 Aaron Judge New York Yankees Fresno State (2011-13) 110** 18
2018 Bryce Harper Washington Nationals College of Southern Nevada (NJCAA)# (2010) 219** 31
2019 Pete Alonso New York Mets Florida (2014-16) 53** 23
  • ^Through 2019 season
  • #Junior College
  • *Denotes that player was a co-winner
  • ** Denotes active total

That's 12 different winners spread out across nine different conferences and two divisions in the NCAA — Dawson played for Florida A&M back when the Rattlers played in Division II — with another from junior college (Harper). The only two NCAA conferences with more than one representative is the Pac-12 (McGwire, Bonds) and the SEC (Frank Thomas and Pete Alonso).

The 53 MLB MVP winners who played college baseball

Here are 53 Major League Baseball MVP Award winners who once played college baseball for current NCAA institutions.
Omaha waits, eagerly, for the return of the College World Series

For the first time in 71 years, the College World Series won't be played in Omaha, Neb. It won't be played at all. Mike Lopresti describes what it's like in Omaha without the annual event.
9 College World Series records that (we think) will never be broken

There are some crazy records in College World Series history since the tournament started in 1947. Here are nine we think can never be broken.
