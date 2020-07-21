Colleges with the most players on 2020 MLB Opening Day rosters

After a three-month delay, the boys of summer return to the baseball diamond July 23 for the 2020 MLB season.
Every club is allowed up to 60 players under the adjusted roster rules that followed the cancellation of Minor League Baseball in 2020. With a maximum of 1,800 spots available, 806 are currently occupied by athletes who played college baseball.
The 806 players represent 237 schools across Division I, II and III. In 2020, no school has more players in the MLB than Florida.
The Gators lead all programs with 19 players. The notables include reigning National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso (New York Mets) as well as outfielder Harrison Bader (St. Louis Cardinals) and reliever Darren O'Day (Atlanta Braves).
Virginia is next with 17 players around the league. Notably, closer Sean Doolittle won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Four other programs — Cal State Fullerton, LSU, Vanderbilt and North Carolina — have 15 or more players on MLB rosters.
Of those six teams, only one plays outside of the ACC and SEC. Those are the only two conferences with more than 100 players at the professional level. They combine to make up over 31 percent of the college baseball players in Major League Baseball.
(Note: This list highlights players on 60-man player pools, according to MLB team websites, as of July 21.)
|CONFERENCE
|players on MLB rosters
|SEC
|151
|ACC
|101
|Pac-12
|80
|Big 12
|58
|Division II*
|50
|Big West
|39
|Big Ten
|33
|American
|27
|Big East
|26
|MVC
|26
|C-USA
|25
|West Coast
|25
|Mountain West
|19
|Atlantic Sun
|18
|MAC
|14
|Southland
|14
|Sun Belt
|10
|Colonial
|9
|Ivy
|9
|OVC
|9
|WAC
|9
|Division III
|8
|SoCon
|8
|America East
|6
|Big South
|6
|Summit
|6
|A-10
|5
|Horizon
|5
|NEC
|4
|MAAC
|3
|Patriot
|2
|SWAC
|1
Here’s the full ranking of every NCAA school with players on a MLB 60-man Opening Day player pool:
|SCHOOL
|PLAYERS
|Florida
|19
|Virginia
|17
|Cal State Fullerton
|16
|LSU
|16
|Vanderbilt
|16
|North Carolina
|15
|Mississippi State
|13
|South Carolina
|13
|Arizona State
|12
|Arkansas
|12
|Clemson
|11
|Louisville
|11
|Mississippi
|11
|Arizona
|10
|Oklahoma
|10
|Oregon State
|10
|TCU
|10
|Texas
|10
|Texas A&M
|10
|UCLA
|10
|Kentucky
|9
|Stanford
|9
|Auburn
|8
|Georgia
|8
|Long Beach State
|8
|Miami (Fla.)
|8
|UConn
|8
|Alabama
|7
|Dallas Baptist
|7
|Fresno State
|7
|Georgia Tech
|7
|Indiana
|7
|Notre Dame
|7
|Oregon
|7
|Southern California
|7
|Florida State
|6
|Maryland
|6
|Missouri
|6
|Oklahoma State
|6
|San Diego
|6
|South Florida
|6
|Tennessee
|6
|Texas Tech
|6
|Virginia Tech
|6
|West Virginia
|6
|California
|5
|Creighton
|5
|Florida Atlantic
|5
|Houston
|5
|Indiana State
|5
|Kent State
|5
|Missouri State
|5
|NC State
|5
|Pittsburgh
|5
|Rice
|5
|Sam Houston State
|5
|UCF
|5
|Washington
|5
|Baylor
|4
|Cal Poly
|4
|East Carolina
|4
|Gonzaga
|4
|Hawaii
|4
|Jacksonville
|4
|Michigan
|4
|Nebraska
|4
|Old Dominion
|4
|San Diego State
|4
|Stetson
|4
|Tulane
|4
|Washington State
|4
|Wichita State
|4
|Barry
|3
|Belmont
|3
|BYU
|3
|College of Charleston
|3
|Embry-Riddle
|3
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|Harvard
|3
|High Point
|3
|Lipscomb
|3
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|Mercer
|3
|New Mexico
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|3
|Ohio State
|3
|Oral Roberts
|3
|Princeton
|3
|Purdue
|3
|Rutgers
|3
|Saint Mary's
|3
|San Francisco
|3
|SE Louisiana
|3
|St. John's
|3
|Stony Brook
|3
|Texas State
|3
|UC Riverside
|3
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|Wake Forest
|3
|Akron
|2
|Appalachian State
|2
|Austin Peay
|2
|Azusa Pacific
|2
|Boston College
|2
|Bryant
|2
|Centenary
|2
|Central Arkansas
|2
|Cincinnati
|2
|Dartmouth
|2
|Dixie State
|2
|Drury
|2
|Duke
|2
|Eastern Michigan
|2
|Evansville
|2
|FIU
|2
|Illinois
|2
|Illinois State
|2
|Kansas
|2
|Kansas State
|2
|Kennesaw State
|2
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|Michigan State
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|New Mexico State
|2
|Northeastern
|2
|Northwestern
|2
|Oklahoma Baptist
|2
|Saint Joseph's
|2
|Seattle
|2
|Slippery Rock
|2
|South Dakota State
|2
|Southern Mississippi
|2
|UC Davis
|2
|UC Irvine
|2
|UNLV
|2
|Utah
|2
|UW Stevens Point
|2
|Wagner
|2
|Wright State
|2
|Alderson Broaddus
|1
|Arkansas State
|1
|Ashland
|1
|Ball State
|1
|Belmont Abbey
|1
|Berry
|1
|Bowling Green
|1
|Bradley
|1
|Buffalo
|1
|Butler
|1
|Cal Baptist
|1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|1
|Cal State East Bay
|1
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carson Neman
|1
|Central Michigan
|1
|Charleston Southern
|1
|Citadel
|1
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|Colorado Mesa
|1
|Dayton
|1
|Delaware
|1
|East Tennessee State
|1
|Eastern Mennonite
|1
|Elon
|1
|Florida Southern
|1
|Florida Tech
|1
|Georgetown
|1
|Hartford
|1
|Hawaii Pacific
|1
|Houston Baptist
|1
|Iowa
|1
|Ithaca
|1
|Lafayette
|1
|Le Moyne
|1
|Liberty
|1
|Lindenwood
|1
|Louisiana Lafayette
|1
|Lynn
|1
|Marist
|1
|McNeese State
|1
|Memphis
|1
|Mercyhurst
|1
|Miami (OH)
|1
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|Millersville
|1
|Milwaukee
|1
|Monmouth
|1
|Morehead State
|1
|Mount Olive
|1
|Navy
|1
|Nevada
|1
|North Dakota State
|1
|North Florida
|1
|Northeastern State
|1
|Northern Kentucky
|1
|Northwestern State
|1
|Oakland
|1
|Pepperdine
|1
|Portland
|1
|Regis
|1
|Rider
|1
|Sacramento State
|1
|Saint Louis
|1
|Samford
|1
|Santa Clara
|1
|Savannah State
|1
|SE Missouri State
|1
|Seton Hall
|1
|Sonoma State
|1
|South Carolina Upstate
|1
|Southern
|1
|Southern Illinois
|1
|Southern Indiana
|1
|Southern New Hampshire
|1
|Stephen F Austin
|1
|SUNY Albany
|1
|Tampa
|1
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|Master's College
|1
|Towson
|1
|UMass Lowell
|1
|UNC Wilmington
|1
|UT Arlington
|1
|UT Martin
|1
|UTSA
|1
|VCU
|1
|Wayne State
|1
|Webster
|1
|West Alabama
|1
|West Chester
|1
|West Texas A&M
|1
|Western Carolina
|1
|Wofford
|1
|Yale
|1
|Young Harris
|1