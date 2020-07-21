Trending:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | July 23, 2020

Colleges with the most players on 2020 MLB Opening Day rosters

Pete Alonso's top highlights from CWS and NCAA tournament play

After a three-month delay, the boys of summer return to the baseball diamond July 23 for the 2020 MLB season.

Every club is allowed up to 60 players under the adjusted roster rules that followed the cancellation of Minor League Baseball in 2020. With a maximum of 1,800 spots available, 806 are currently occupied by athletes who played college baseball.

MORE: Colleges with the most first-round MLB draft picks

The 806 players represent 237 schools across Division I, II and III. In 2020, no school has more players in the MLB than Florida.

The Gators lead all programs with 19 players. The notables include reigning National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso (New York Mets) as well as outfielder Harrison Bader (St. Louis Cardinals) and reliever Darren O'Day (Atlanta Braves).

Virginia is next with 17 players around the league. Notably, closer Sean Doolittle won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Four other programs — Cal State Fullerton, LSU, Vanderbilt and North Carolina — have 15 or more players on MLB rosters.

Of those six teams, only one plays outside of the ACC and SEC. Those are the only two conferences with more than 100 players at the professional level. They combine to make up over 31 percent of the college baseball players in Major League Baseball.

(Note: This list highlights players on 60-man player pools, according to MLB team websites, as of July 21.)

CONFERENCE players on MLB rosters
SEC 151
ACC 101
Pac-12 80
Big 12 58
Division II* 50
Big West 39
Big Ten 33
American 27
Big East 26
MVC 26
C-USA 25
West Coast 25
Mountain West 19
Atlantic Sun 18
MAC 14
Southland 14
Sun Belt 10
Colonial 9
Ivy 9
OVC 9
WAC 9
Division III 8
SoCon 8
America East 6
Big South 6
Summit 6
A-10 5
Horizon 5
NEC 4
MAAC 3
Patriot 2
SWAC 1

NEXT LEVEL SUCCESS: Cy Young winners who played college baseball | MVPs who played college baseball

Here’s the full ranking of every NCAA school with players on a MLB 60-man Opening Day player pool:

SCHOOL PLAYERS
Florida 19
Virginia 17
Cal State Fullerton 16
LSU 16
Vanderbilt 16
North Carolina 15
Mississippi State 13
South Carolina 13
Arizona State 12
Arkansas 12
Clemson 11
Louisville 11
Mississippi 11
Arizona 10
Oklahoma 10
Oregon State 10
TCU 10
Texas 10
Texas A&M 10
UCLA 10
Kentucky 9
Stanford 9
Auburn 8
Georgia 8
Long Beach State 8
Miami (Fla.) 8
UConn 8
Alabama 7
Dallas Baptist 7
Fresno State 7
Georgia Tech 7
Indiana 7
Notre Dame 7
Oregon 7
Southern California 7
Florida State 6
Maryland 6
Missouri 6
Oklahoma State 6
San Diego 6
South Florida 6
Tennessee 6
Texas Tech 6
Virginia Tech 6
West Virginia 6
California 5
Creighton 5
Florida Atlantic 5
Houston 5
Indiana State 5
Kent State 5
Missouri State 5
NC State 5
Pittsburgh 5
Rice 5
Sam Houston State 5
UCF 5
Washington 5
Baylor 4
Cal Poly 4
East Carolina 4
Gonzaga 4
Hawaii 4
Jacksonville 4
Michigan 4
Nebraska 4
Old Dominion 4
San Diego State 4
Stetson 4
Tulane 4
Washington State 4
Wichita State 4
Barry 3
Belmont 3
BYU 3
College of Charleston 3
Embry-Riddle 3
Florida Gulf Coast 3
Harvard 3
High Point 3
Lipscomb 3
Loyola Marymount 3
Mercer 3
New Mexico 3
Nova Southeastern 3
Ohio State 3
Oral Roberts 3
Princeton 3
Purdue 3
Rutgers 3
Saint Mary's 3
San Francisco 3
SE Louisiana 3
St. John's 3
Stony Brook 3
Texas State 3
UC Riverside 3
UC Santa Barbara 3
Wake Forest 3
Akron 2
Appalachian State 2
Austin Peay 2
Azusa Pacific 2
Boston College 2
Bryant 2
Centenary 2
Central Arkansas 2
Cincinnati 2
Dartmouth 2
Dixie State 2
Drury 2
Duke 2
Eastern Michigan 2
Evansville 2
FIU 2
Illinois 2
Illinois State 2
Kansas 2
Kansas State 2
Kennesaw State 2
Louisiana Tech 2
Michigan State 2
Minnesota 2
New Mexico State 2
Northeastern 2
Northwestern 2
Oklahoma Baptist 2
Saint Joseph's 2
Seattle 2
Slippery Rock 2
South Dakota State 2
Southern Mississippi 2
UC Davis 2
UC Irvine 2
UNLV 2
Utah 2
UW Stevens Point 2
Wagner 2
Wright State 2
Alderson Broaddus 1
Arkansas State 1
Ashland 1
Ball State 1
Belmont Abbey 1
Berry 1
Bowling Green 1
Bradley 1
Buffalo 1
Butler 1
Cal Baptist 1
Cal State Bakersfield 1
Cal State Dominguez Hills 1
Cal State East Bay 1
Cal State Stanislaus 1
Campbell 1
Carson Neman 1
Central Michigan 1
Charleston Southern 1
Citadel 1
Coastal Carolina 1
Colorado Mesa 1
Dayton 1
Delaware 1
East Tennessee State 1
Eastern Mennonite 1
Elon 1
Florida Southern 1
Florida Tech 1
Georgetown 1
Hartford 1
Hawaii Pacific 1
Houston Baptist 1
Iowa 1
Ithaca 1
Lafayette 1
Le Moyne 1
Liberty 1
Lindenwood 1
Louisiana Lafayette 1
Lynn 1
Marist 1
McNeese State 1
Memphis 1
Mercyhurst 1
Miami (OH) 1
Middle Tennessee 1
Millersville 1
Milwaukee 1
Monmouth 1
Morehead State 1
Mount Olive 1
Navy 1
Nevada 1
North Dakota State 1
North Florida 1
Northeastern State 1
Northern Kentucky 1
Northwestern State 1
Oakland 1
Pepperdine 1
Portland 1
Regis 1
Rider 1
Sacramento State 1
Saint Louis 1
Samford 1
Santa Clara 1
Savannah State 1
SE Missouri State 1
Seton Hall 1
Sonoma State 1
South Carolina Upstate 1
Southern 1
Southern Illinois 1
Southern Indiana 1
Southern New Hampshire 1
Stephen F Austin 1
SUNY Albany 1
Tampa 1
Tennessee Tech 1
Master's College 1
Towson 1
UMass Lowell 1
UNC Wilmington 1
UT Arlington 1
UT Martin 1
UTSA 1
VCU 1
Wayne State 1
Webster 1
West Alabama 1
West Chester 1
West Texas A&M 1
Western Carolina 1
Wofford 1
Yale 1
Young Harris 1

