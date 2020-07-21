Colleges with the most players on 2020 MLB Opening Day rosters

After a three-month delay, the boys of summer return to the baseball diamond July 23 for the 2020 MLB season.

Every club is allowed up to 60 players under the adjusted roster rules that followed the cancellation of Minor League Baseball in 2020. With a maximum of 1,800 spots available, 806 are currently occupied by athletes who played college baseball.

MORE: Colleges with the most first-round MLB draft picks

The 806 players represent 237 schools across Division I, II and III. In 2020, no school has more players in the MLB than Florida.

The Gators lead all programs with 19 players. The notables include reigning National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso (New York Mets) as well as outfielder Harrison Bader (St. Louis Cardinals) and reliever Darren O'Day (Atlanta Braves).

Virginia is next with 17 players around the league. Notably, closer Sean Doolittle won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Four other programs — Cal State Fullerton, LSU, Vanderbilt and North Carolina — have 15 or more players on MLB rosters.

Of those six teams, only one plays outside of the ACC and SEC. Those are the only two conferences with more than 100 players at the professional level. They combine to make up over 31 percent of the college baseball players in Major League Baseball.

(Note: This list highlights players on 60-man player pools, according to MLB team websites, as of July 21.)

CONFERENCE players on MLB rosters SEC 151 ACC 101 Pac-12 80 Big 12 58 Division II* 50 Big West 39 Big Ten 33 American 27 Big East 26 MVC 26 C-USA 25 West Coast 25 Mountain West 19 Atlantic Sun 18 MAC 14 Southland 14 Sun Belt 10 Colonial 9 Ivy 9 OVC 9 WAC 9 Division III 8 SoCon 8 America East 6 Big South 6 Summit 6 A-10 5 Horizon 5 NEC 4 MAAC 3 Patriot 2 SWAC 1

NEXT LEVEL SUCCESS: Cy Young winners who played college baseball | MVPs who played college baseball

Here’s the full ranking of every NCAA school with players on a MLB 60-man Opening Day player pool: