Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | September 29, 2020

Colleges with the most players in the 2020 MLB playoffs

Top college baseball postseason highlights of 2020 MLB stars

Sixteen teams vie for the 2020 World Series, following a truncated 60-game MLB regular season. The postseason gets started with the Wild Card Series beginning Sept. 29. The World Series is scheduled for Oct. 20-Oct. 28, if necessary.

Overall, 297 former NCAA baseball players, 158 different NCAA schools, 28 DI conferences and all three divisions are represented on this year's playoff teams. Below is a full breakdown of the colleges and conferences with the most players participating in the 2020 MLB postseason.

Note: This includes all players listed on each team's official MLB.com 40-man roster, who are eligible for the 28-man active roster that will be determined before each round of the playoffs. 

To skip ahead to see every former NCAA student-athlete, broken down by team, click on the following links: Astros | Athletics | Blue Jays | Indians | Rays | Twins | White Sox | Yankees | Braves | Brewers | Cardinals | Cubs | Dodgers | Marlins | Padres | Reds

Colleges with the most players in the 2020 MLB playoffs

SCHOOL PLAYERS CONFERENCE OR DIVISION
Cal State Fullerton 8 Big West
Vanderbilt 8 SEC
Florida 7 SEC
Louisville 7 ACC
Mississippi State 7 SEC
Stanford 6 Pac-12
Arkansas 6 SEC
North Carolina 5 ACC
Oklahoma 5 Big 12
Texas A&M 5 SEC
USC 5 Pac-12
Auburn 4 SEC
Kent State 4 MAC
Oregon State 4 Pac-12
South Carolina 4 SEC
UCLA 4 Pac-12
Alabama 3 SEC
Arizona State 3 Pac-12
Baylor 3 Big 12
California 3 Pac-12
Dallas Baptist 3 MVC
Florida State 3 ACC
Fresno State 3 MWC
Hawaii 3 Big West
Indiana 3 Big Ten
LSU 3 SEC
Maryland 3 Big Ten
Miami (Fla.) 3 ACC
Notre Dame 3 ACC
Ole Miss 3 SEC
Pittsburgh 3 ACC
Saint Mary's (CA) 3 WCC
St. John's (NY) 3 Big East
Tennessee 3 SEC
Texas 3 Big 12
Virginia 3 ACC
Washington 3 Pac-12
Clemson 2 ACC
Georgia 2 SEC
Gonzaga 2 WCC
Harvard 2 Ivy
Houston 2 AAC
Indiana State 2 MVC
Kentucky 2 SEC
Lipscomb 2 ASUN
Michigan 2 Big Ten
Missouri State 2 MVC
New Mexico 2 MWC
North Carolina State 2 ACC
Northeastern 2 CAA
Nova Southeastern  2 DII
Old Dominion 2 C-USA
Princeton 2 Ivy
Purdue 2 Big Ten
San Diego State 2 MWC
San Francisco 2 WCC
South Dakota State 2 Summit
Texas Tech 2 Big 12
UC Davis 2 Big West
UCF 2 AAC
UConn 2 Big East
Akron 1 MAC
Alderson Broaddus (DII) 1 DII
Arizona 1 Pac-12
Ball State 1 MAC
Belmont 1 OVC
Belmont Abbey (DII) 1 DII
Boston College 1 ACC
Bowling Green 1 MAC
Bradley 1 MVC
Bryant 1 Northeast
Cal Baptist 1 WAC
Cal Poly 1 Big West
Cal State East Bay  1 DII
Central Arkansas 1 Southland
Central Michigan 1 MAC
Charleston 1 CAA
Charleston Southern 1 Big South
Cincinnati 1 AAC
Coastal Carolina 1 Sun Belt
Colorado Mesa  1 DII
Creighton 1 Big East
Dartmouth 1 Ivy
Dayton 1 Atlantic 10
Dixie State  1 DII
Drury (DII) 1 DII
Eastern Mennonite  1 DIII
Eastern Michigan 1 MAC
Elon 1 CAA
Embry-Riddle  1 DII
Florida Atlantic 1 C-USA
Florida Gulf Coast 1 ASUN
Florida International 1 C-USA
Florida Southern  1 DII
Florida Tech  1 DII
Gardner-Webb 1 Big South
Georgia Tech 1 ACC
Hartford 1 America East
High Point 1 Big South
Illinois 1 Big Ten
Illinois State 1 MVC
Jacksonville 1 ASUN
Kansas State 1 Big 12
Lafayette 1 Patriot
Lake Erie 1 DII
LIU Brooklyn 1 Northeast
Long Beach State 1 Big West
Louisiana Tech 1 C-USA
Lynn  1 DII
McNeese State 1 Southland
Mercyhurst 1 DII
Missouri 1 SEC
Mount Olive 1 DII
Navy 1 Patriot
Nebraska 1 Big Ten
New Mexico State 1 WAC
Northeastern State  1 DII
Northwestern 1 Big Ten
Oakland 1 Horizon
Oklahoma Baptist  1 DII
Oklahoma State 1 Big 12
Oral Roberts 1 Summit
Oregon 1 Pac-12
Rice 1 C-USA
Rutgers 1 Big Ten
Saint Louis 1 Atlantic 10
Sam Houston State 1 Southland
San Diego 1 WCC
Santa Clara 1 WCC
Seattle 1 WAC
Slippery Rock  1 DII
Sonoma State  1 DII
South Carolina - Upstate 1 Big South
South Florida 1 AAC
Southeast Missouri State 1 OVC
Southeastern Louisiana 1 Southland
Southern 1 SWAC
Stony Brook 1 America East
TCU 1 Big 12
Tennessee-Martin 1 OVC
Texas State 1 Sun Belt
Texas-Arlington 1 Sun Belt
Tulane 1 AAC
UC Irvine 1 Big West
UC Riverside 1 Big West
UC Santa Barbara 1 Big West
UMass Lowell 1 America East
UNC Wilmington 1 CAA
VCU 1 Atlantic 10
Virginia Tech 1 ACC
Wayne State (MI) 1 DII
Webster  1 DIII
West Chester (Pa.)  1 DII
West Virginia 1 Big 12
Wichita State 1 AAC
Wisconsin-Stevens Point 1 DIII
Wright State 1 Horizon
Young Harris 1 DII
Conferences with the most players in the 2020 MLB playoffs

CONFERENCE OR DIVISION PLAYERS
SEC 58
ACC 34
Pac-12 30
Division II 22
Big West 18
Big 12 17
Big Ten 14
MAC 9
MVC 9
WCC 9
AAC 8
MWC 7
Big East 6
C-USA 6
CAA 5
Ivy 5
ASUN 4
Big South 4
Southland 4
Division III 3
America East 3
Atlantic 10 3
OVC 3
Summit 3
Sun Belt 3
WAC 3
Horizon 2
Northeast 2
Patriot 2
SWAC 1

BORN WINNERS: Here are the players that have won both an MLB and College World Series title

American League playoff teams

Houston Astros

LSU Athletics Alex Bregman

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, a two-time All-Star and the 2019 AL MVP runner-up, wrapped up his LSU career (2013-15) with 56 doubles (eighth in program history) and a .337 career batting average. The Tigers made the College World Series his freshman and junior years.

UConn product George Springer, MVP of the 2017 World Series, was a two-time All-Big East first team selection and the 2011 Big East Player of the Year. He became the Huskies' highest-drafted player in program history when he was taken 11th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft.

Player Position College
Brandon Bailey P Gonzaga
Joe Biagini P UC Davis
Brandon Bielak P Notre Dame
Chris Devenski P Cal State Fullerton
Austin Pruitt P Houston
Brooks Raley P Texas A&M
Andre Scrubb P High Point
Cy Sneed P Dallas Baptist
Justin Verlander P Old Dominion
Dustin Garneau C Cal State Fullerton
Garrett Stubbs C USC
Alex Bregman 3B LSU
Taylor Jones 1B Gonzaga
Jack Mayfield 2B Oklahoma
George Springer RF UConn

Oakland Athletics

Indiana State Athletics Sean Manaea

 

Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019 and had seven homers in 53 games this season. He broke out as a sophomore at Cal in 2010, when he batted .328 with 17 doubles and 34 RBIs.

Left-hander Sean Manaea is third on Indiana State's all-time strikeouts list with 290 in his three-year career. As a junior in 2013, Manaea posted a school-record 1.47 ERA and averaged 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Player Position College
Chris Bassitt P Akron
Mike Fiers P Nova Southeastern (DII)
Daulton Jefferies P California
James Kaprielian P UCLA
Sean Manaea P Indiana State
Mike Minor P Vanderbilt
A.J. Puk P Florida
Burch Smith P Oklahoma
Lou Trivino P Slippery Rock (DII)
Austin Allen C Florida Tech (DII)
Sean Murphy C Wright State
Matt Chapman 3B Cal State Fullerton
Tommy La Stella 2B Coastal Carolina
Jake Lamb 3B Washington
Vimael Machín 2B VCU
Sheldon Neuse 3B Oklahoma
Nate Orf 2B Baylor
Marcus Semien SS California
Skye Bolt RF North Carolina
Mark Canha OF California
Khris Davis LF Cal State Fullerton
Tony Kemp CF Vanderbilt
Chad Pinder LF Virginia Tech
Stephen Piscotty RF Stanford

Toronto Blue Jays

Notre Dame Athletics Cavan Biggio

 

Second-year star Cavan Biggio, son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig, is one key part of Toronto's young nucleus of offensive talent. From 2014-16, Biggio had a .272/.406/.425 slash line with 42 multi-hit games in 167 appearances for Notre Dame. 

Rookie Thomas Hatch was a reliable arm in the Blue Jays' bullpen this year, posting a 2.73 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. Hatch led Oklahoma State to the 2016 CWS as a starter, finishing his redshirt sophomore season 9-3 with a 2.14 ERA.

Player Position College
Chase Anderson P Oklahoma
Anthony Bass P Wayne State (MI) (DII)
Thomas Hatch P Oklahoma State
Anthony Kay P UConn
Julian Merryweather P Oklahoma Baptist (DII)
Tanner Roark P Illinois
Jordan Romano P Oral Roberts
Matt Shoemaker P Eastern Michigan
Ross Stripling P Texas A&M
Trent Thornton P North Carolina
Jacob Waguespack P Ole Miss
T.J. Zeuch P Pittsburgh
Cavan Biggio 2B Notre Dame
Joe Panik 2B St. John's (NY)
Travis Shaw 3B Kent State
Jonathan Davis CF Central Arkansas
Derek Fisher RF Virginia

Cleveland Indians

Shane Bieber will likely win this year's AL Cy Young Award after locking down the pitching Triple Crown with a league-best eight wins, 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts. He was just as good in college, ranking third in wins (23), fifth in ERA (2.73) and second in strikeouts (237) in UCSB history. He led the Gauchos to the 2016 CWS, racking up 18 strikeouts in three spectacular postseason starts.

STAR WALK-ONS: Bieber is one of 9 all-time great college baseball walk-ons

Outfielder Tyler Naquin was the 2011 Big 12 Player of the Year for Texas A&M after leading the NCAA in hits with 104. He went on a 27-game hit streak that season, one game shy of the program record.

Player Position College
Shane Bieber P UC Santa Barbara
Adam Cimber P San Francisco
Aaron Civale P Northeastern
James Karinchak P Bryant
Phil Maton P Louisiana Tech
Scott Moss P Florida
Zach Plesac P Ball State
Adam Plutko P UCLA
Cal Quantrill P Stanford
Nick Wittgren P Purdue
Beau Taylor C UCF
Mike Freeman 2B Clemson
Daniel Johnson RF New Mexico State
Jordan Luplow RF Fresno State
Tyler Naquin RF Texas A&M
Bradley Zimmer CF San Francisco

Tampa Bay Rays

Maryland Athletics Brandon Lowe

Former Maryland Terrapin Brandon Lowe was the top hitter for the top seed in the American League. Lowe was named to the All-ACC third team as a redshirt freshman at Maryland in 2014 with a team-best .348 batting average and .464 on-base percentage. He had no drop-off in 2015, batting .331 with nine homers, 18 doubles and 53 RBIs.

Oliver Drake is the only player in the 2020 MLB postseason to come out of the Naval Academy. Drake won nine games with a 3.46 ERA in two seasons for Navy before becoming a 43rd round draft pick in 2008. 

Player Position College
Jalen Beeks P Arkansas
John Curtiss P Texas
Oliver Drake P Navy
Pete Fairbanks P Missouri
Josh Fleming P Webster (DIII)
Sean Gilmartin P Florida State
Andrew Kittredge P Washington
Aaron Loup P Tulane
Brendan McKay P Louisville
Colin Poche P Dallas Baptist
Trevor Richards P Drury (DII)
Aaron Slegers P Indiana
Ryan Yarbrough P Old Dominion
Kevan Smith C Pittsburgh
Mike Zunino C Florida
Mike Brosseau C Oakland
Brandon Lowe 2B Maryland
Nate Lowe 1B Mississippi State
Brian O'Grady 1B Rutgers
Joey Wendle 2B West Chester (Pa.) (DII)
Hunter Renfroe LF Mississippi State

Minnesota Twins

Michigan Athletics Rich Hill

 

Rich Hill pitched to a 3.03 ERA in his age-40 season, his first with the Twins. At Michigan from 2000-02, the left-hander struck out 229 batters in 177.1 innings before being selected in the fourth round in 2002.

Slugger Josh Donaldson, another first-year Twin, split time at catcher and third base for Auburn from 2005-07. Donaldson finished his Auburn career with 28 home runs, including 11 his junior year to go along with 17 stolen bases.

Player Position College
Randy Dobnak P Alderson Broaddus (DII)
Tyler Duffey P Rice
Rich Hill P Michigan
Sean Poppen P Harvard
Taylor Rogers P Kentucky
Sergio Romo P Colorado Mesa (DII)
Cody Stashak P St. John's (NY)
Caleb Thielbar P South Dakota State
Alex Avila C Alabama
Mitch Garver C New Mexico
Ryan Jeffers C UNC Wilmington
Josh Donaldson 3B Auburn
Brent Rooker OF Mississippi State
LaMonte Wade Jr. LF Maryland

Chicago White Sox

Tennessee Athletics Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet has the distinction of being the first player from the 2020 MLB Draft to appear in the Majors — and the first MLB player to skip the minor leagues since 2010. The lefty fireballer only made his debut on Sept. 18 but still finished second in the Majors this year with 45 pitches reaching 100 miles per hour. Crochet was drafted in the first round this past June out of Tennessee, where he struck out 140 batters in 132 innings in three years. 

White Sox starting catcher Yasmani Grandal was a standout at Miami from 2008-10. He closed out his Hurricanes career batting .401 with 15 homers in 2010, en route to being named ACC Player of the Year and a Golden Spikes finalist (won by Bryce Harper).

Player Position College
Aaron Bummer P Nebraska
Zack Burdi P Louisville
Garrett Crochet P Tennessee
Dane Dunning P Florida
Bernardo Flores Jr. P USC
Matt Foster P Alabama
Jace Fry P Oregon State
Codi Heuer P Wichita State
Dallas Keuchel P Arkansas
Jimmy Lambert P Fresno State
Evan Marshall P Kansas State
Alex McRae P Jacksonville
Carlos Rodón P North Carolina State
Jonathan Stiever P Indiana
Zack Collins C Miami (Fla.)
Yasmani Grandal C Miami (Fla.)
James McCann C Arkansas
Seby Zavala C San Diego State
Nick Madrigal 2B Oregon State
Danny Mendick SS UMass Lowell
Adam Engel CF Louisville
Luis González CF New Mexico

New York Yankees

The Yankees were the first team since 1959 to have a pair of teammates lead the majors in batting average and home runs (DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit) at the end of the regular season. LeMahieu was the lead-off hitter on LSU's 2009 national championship squad. He hit .444 in Omaha and was named to the CWS all-tournament team. Voit was a four-year contributor at Missouri State (2010-13). In his final two years, he hit eight homers and drove in 76 runs.

Gerrit Cole left UCLA (2009-11) with the second-most strikeouts in program history with 376. He led the Bruins to the 2010 CWS, where he had a 13-strikeout outing against TCU.

Player Position College
Gerrit Cole P UCLA
Chad Green P Louisville
J.A. Happ P Northwestern
Jonathan Holder P Mississippi State
Tommy Kahnle P Lynn (DII)
Michael King P Boston College
Brooks Kriske P USC
Jordan Montgomery P South Carolina
Adam Ottavino P Northeastern
James Paxton P Kentucky
Clarke Schmidt P South Carolina
Erik Kratz C Eastern Mennonite (DIII)
Mike Ford 1B Princeton
DJ LeMahieu 2B LSU
Luke Voit 1B Missouri State
Brett Gardner CF Charleston
Aaron Judge RF Fresno State
Mike Tauchman CF Bradley

National League playoff teams

Atlanta Braves

Peter Aiken | Getty Images Dansby Swanson

 

The Braves have three of Vanderbilt's eight representatives in this year's playoff field, including former first-round draft picks Dansby Swanson (No. 1, 2015) and Kyle Wright (No. 5, 2017). Swanson was selected first overall by the Diamondbacks after helping the Commodores reach consecutive CWS finals appearances. He was named CWS Most Outstanding Player for the 2014 national champions.

Adam Duvall caught fire this September, bashing 11 home runs in a single month for the NL East champs. In college, Duvall had stops at Western Kentucky, Chipola JC and Louisville. In his first season with Louisville in 2009, he had 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 65 games.

Player Position College
Grant Dayton P Auburn
Mark Melancon P Arizona
Tommy Milone P USC
A.J. Minter P Texas A&M
Sean Newcomb P Hartford
Darren O'Day P Florida
Philip Pfeifer P Vanderbilt
Chad Sobotka P South Carolina - Upstate
Josh Tomlin P Texas Tech
Jeremy Walker P Gardner-Webb
Patrick Weigel P Houston
Kyle Wright P Vanderbilt
Dansby Swanson SS Vanderbilt
Adam Duvall LF Louisville
Nick Markakis RF Young Harris (DII)

 

TOP PICKS IN OMAHA: Here is every No. 1 MLB Draft pick to play in that year's CWS

Milwaukee Brewers

St. Mary's (Cal.) Athletics Corbin Burnes

 

Corbin Burnes had a breakout 2020 season, emerging as a Cy Young contender with a 2.11 ERA in nine starts, before straining his oblique in the last week of the regular season. The former St. Mary's Gael was a 2016 All-WCC first-teamer and pitched six complete games over his final two seasons (2015-16).

Keston Hiura was the NCAA batting champ in 2017, hitting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage for UC Irvine. His offensive prowess earned him Golden Spikes Award semifinalist honors.

Player Position College
Ray Black P Pittsburgh
Corbin Burnes P St. Mary's (CA)
J.P. Feyereisen P Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
Corey Knebel P Texas
Eric Lauer P Kent State
Josh Lindblom P Purdue
Drew Rasmussen P Oregon State
Brent Suter P Harvard
Justin Topa P LIU Brooklyn
Bobby Wahl P Ole Miss
Brandon Woodruff P Mississippi State
Eric Yardley P Seattle
David Freitas C Hawaii
Jedd Gyorko 3B West Virginia
Ryon Healy 3B Oregon
Keston Hiura 2B UC Irvine
Mark Mathias 2B Cal Poly
Jace Peterson 3B McNeese State
Eric Sogard 2B Arizona State
Ryan Braun LF Miami (Fla.)
Corey Ray CF Louisville

 

St. Louis Cardinals

Florida Athletics Harrison Bader

Six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt owns the Texas State career records with 36 home runs and 170 RBIs, doing so from 2007-09. Goldschmidt was the Southland Player of the Year and a third-team All-American as a junior.

Harrison Bader is one of seven Florida Gators in the postseason. The speedy outfielder was named to the 2015 CWS all-tournament team and is one of 11 Gators to reach 20 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 steals in his career, according to Florida Athletics.

Player Position College
John Brebbia P Elon
Seth Elledge P Dallas Baptist
Austin Gomber P Florida Atlantic
Ryan Helsley P Northeastern State (DII)
Dakota Hudson P Mississippi State
Miles Mikolas P Nova Southeastern (DII)
Andrew Miller P North Carolina
Daniel Ponce de Leon P Embry-Riddle (DII)
Tyler Webb P South Carolina
Kodi Whitley P Mount Olive (DII)
Andrew Knizner C North Carolina State
Matt Wieters C Georgia Tech
Matt Carpenter 3B TCU
Paul DeJong SS Illinois State
Tommy Edman SS Stanford
Paul Goldschmidt 1B Texas State
Brad Miller 2B Clemson
John Nogowski 1B Florida State
Max Schrock 2B South Carolina
Kolten Wong 2B Hawaii
Harrison Bader CF Florida

 

Chicago Cubs

Stanford Athletics Nico Hoerner

 

Before Kris Bryant broke through as 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP, he was a three-year star at San Diego. In his 2013 junior season, Bryant crushed an NCAA-best 31 home runs and took home both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy for best player in the nation.

Nico Hoerner made the All-Pac-12 team in back-to-back seasons as part of Stanford's middle infield. Hoerner hit .345 and scored 45 runs as a junior in 2018, leading to his selection at No. 24 overall in that year's MLB Draft.

Player Position College
Rex Brothers P Lipscomb
Andrew Chafin P Kent State
Kyle Hendricks P Dartmouth
Tyson Miller P Cal Baptist
Alec Mills P Tennessee-Martin
James Norwood P Saint Louis
Josh Osich P Oregon State
Colin Rea P Indiana State
Ryan Tepera P Sam Houston State
Dan Winkler P UCF
Kris Bryant 3B San Diego
Daniel Descalso 2B UC Davis
Nico Hoerner SS Stanford
Jason Kipnis 2B Arizona State
Patrick Wisdom 1B Saint Mary's (CA)
Ian Happ CF Cincinnati
Kyle Schwarber LF Indiana

 

Los Angeles Dodgers

South Dakota State Athletics Blake Treinen

 

Former Louisville Cardinal Will Smith has blossomed into one of the top offensive catchers in his second year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith slashed .291/.392/.410 in his three years at Louisville and was named to the 2016 All-ACC third team and Louisville Regional all-tournament team.

Reliever Blake Treinen transferred from Arkansas, where he was denied a walk-on opportunity, to South Dakota State where he played from 2010-11. He started 13 games for SDSU as a senior, going 7-3 with a 3.00 ERA and two complete games. 

Player Position College
Scott Alexander P Sonoma State (DII)
Walker Buehler P Vanderbilt
Dylan Floro P Cal State Fullerton
Tony Gonsolin P St. Mary's (CA)
Joe Kelly P UC Riverside
Adam Kolarek P Maryland
Jimmy Nelson P Alabama
Josh Sborz P Virginia
Blake Treinen P South Dakota State
Mitch White P Santa Clara
Alex Wood P Georgia
Austin Barnes C Arizona State
Will Smith C Louisville
Matt Beaty 1B Belmont
Zach McKinstry 2B Central Michigan
Max Muncy 1B Baylor
Edwin Ríos 3B Florida International
Justin Turner 3B Cal State Fullerton
AJ Pollock CF Notre Dame
Luke Raley RF Lake Erie (DII)
Chris Taylor LF Virginia

 

Miami Marlins

Bowling Green Athletics Jon Berti

 

Jon Berti's name is prominent throughout Bowling Green's record book. He owns BGSU's single-season record for hits (93) and is tied for first in single-season triples (six — done twice), third in stolen bases (29) and tied for fifth in runs (62). 

Brian Anderson, the Marlins' 2020 home run leader with 11, played for Arkansas from 2012-14 and hit .328 as a junior and .318 over his three-year career in Fayetteville.

Player Position College
Richard Bleier P Florida Gulf Coast
Brad Boxberger P USC
Jeff Brigham P Washington
Daniel Castano P Baylor
Robert Dugger P Texas Tech
Brandon Kintzler P Dixie State (DII)
Brandon Leibrandt P Florida State
Brian Moran P North Carolina
Mike Morin P North Carolina
Josh A. Smith P Lipscomb
Ryne Stanek P Arkansas
Drew Steckenrider P Tennessee
Pat Venditte P Creighton
Alex Vesia P Cal State East Bay (DII)
Nick Vincent P Long Beach State
Chad Wallach P Cal State Fullerton
Brian Anderson 3B Arkansas
Jon Berti 3B Bowling Green
Garrett Cooper 1B Auburn
Logan Forsythe 2B Arkansas
Matt Joyce LF Florida Southern (DII)

 

San Diego Padres

Ole Miss Athletics Drew Pomeranz

Southpaw reliever Drew Pomeranz was the SEC Pitcher of the Year and a Golden Spikes Award finalist in 2010 for Mississippi. Pomeranz ended his Ole Miss career with 21 wins, including a memorable complete-game victory over Western Kentucky to send the Rebels to the 2009 Super Regionals.

NL Rookie of the Year candidate Jake Cronenworth was a two-way star for Michigan (2013-15), leaving the Wolverines tied for 13th in career hits and second in saves in school history.

Player Position College
Austin Adams P South Florida
Dan Altavilla P Mercyhurst (DII)
David Bednar P Lafayette
Pierce Johnson P Missouri State
Joey Lucchesi P Southeast Missouri State
Emilio Pagán P Belmont Abbey (DII)
Drew Pomeranz P Ole Miss
Garrett Richards P Oklahoma
Craig Stammen P Dayton
Taylor Williams P Kent State
Trey Wingenter P Auburn
Jason Castro C Stanford
Austin Nola C LSU
Jake Cronenworth SS Michigan
Greg Garcia 2B Hawaii
Mitch Moreland 1B Mississippi State
Greg Allen LF San Diego State

 

Cincinnati Reds

Cal State Fullerton Athletics Mike Lorenzen

Trevor Bauer could add a 2020 Cy Young Award to his list of accolades, which already includes a 2011 Golden Spikes Award. He won the latter after a junior year at UCLA where he finished 13-2 with a 1.25 ERA, 10 complete games and a nation-best 203 strikeouts.

Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen is one of eight former Cal State Fullerton Titans in the playoffs, tied with Vanderbilt for most representatives. Lorenzen was a 2013 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and first-team All-American according to four different outlets. He served as CSU Fullerton's starting center fielder and closer, finishing with 11 career home runs and 35 saves. He's carried that two-way ability into the Majors, as he has seven home runs through his first six big-league seasons. 

Player Position College
Trevor Bauer P UCLA
Matt Bowman P Princeton
José De León P Southern
Anthony DeSclafani P Florida
Amir Garrett P St. John's (NY)
Sonny Gray P Vanderbilt
Ryan Hendrix P Texas A&M
Joel Kuhnel P Texas-Arlington
Michael Lorenzen P Cal State Fullerton
Wade Miley P Southeastern Louisiana
Tyler Thornburg P Charleston Southern
Curt Casali C Vanderbilt
Alex Blandino 2B Stanford
Kyle Farmer 2B Georgia
Travis Jankowski RF Stony Brook
Mark Payton LF Texas
Nick Senzel CF Tennessee

 

