Sixteen teams vie for the 2020 World Series, following a truncated 60-game MLB regular season. The postseason gets started with the Wild Card Series beginning Sept. 29. The World Series is scheduled for Oct. 20-Oct. 28, if necessary.
Overall, 297 former NCAA baseball players, 158 different NCAA schools, 28 DI conferences and all three divisions are represented on this year's playoff teams. Below is a full breakdown of the colleges and conferences with the most players participating in the 2020 MLB postseason.
Note: This includes all players listed on each team's official MLB.com 40-man roster, who are eligible for the 28-man active roster that will be determined before each round of the playoffs.
Colleges with the most players in the 2020 MLB playoffs
|SCHOOL
|PLAYERS
|CONFERENCE OR DIVISION
|Cal State Fullerton
|8
|Big West
|Vanderbilt
|8
|SEC
|Florida
|7
|SEC
|Louisville
|7
|ACC
|Mississippi State
|7
|SEC
|Stanford
|6
|Pac-12
|Arkansas
|6
|SEC
|North Carolina
|5
|ACC
|Oklahoma
|5
|Big 12
|Texas A&M
|5
|SEC
|USC
|5
|Pac-12
|Auburn
|4
|SEC
|Kent State
|4
|MAC
|Oregon State
|4
|Pac-12
|South Carolina
|4
|SEC
|UCLA
|4
|Pac-12
|Alabama
|3
|SEC
|Arizona State
|3
|Pac-12
|Baylor
|3
|Big 12
|California
|3
|Pac-12
|Dallas Baptist
|3
|MVC
|Florida State
|3
|ACC
|Fresno State
|3
|MWC
|Hawaii
|3
|Big West
|Indiana
|3
|Big Ten
|LSU
|3
|SEC
|Maryland
|3
|Big Ten
|Miami (Fla.)
|3
|ACC
|Notre Dame
|3
|ACC
|Ole Miss
|3
|SEC
|Pittsburgh
|3
|ACC
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|3
|WCC
|St. John's (NY)
|3
|Big East
|Tennessee
|3
|SEC
|Texas
|3
|Big 12
|Virginia
|3
|ACC
|Washington
|3
|Pac-12
|Clemson
|2
|ACC
|Georgia
|2
|SEC
|Gonzaga
|2
|WCC
|Harvard
|2
|Ivy
|Houston
|2
|AAC
|Indiana State
|2
|MVC
|Kentucky
|2
|SEC
|Lipscomb
|2
|ASUN
|Michigan
|2
|Big Ten
|Missouri State
|2
|MVC
|New Mexico
|2
|MWC
|North Carolina State
|2
|ACC
|Northeastern
|2
|CAA
|Nova Southeastern
|2
|DII
|Old Dominion
|2
|C-USA
|Princeton
|2
|Ivy
|Purdue
|2
|Big Ten
|San Diego State
|2
|MWC
|San Francisco
|2
|WCC
|South Dakota State
|2
|Summit
|Texas Tech
|2
|Big 12
|UC Davis
|2
|Big West
|UCF
|2
|AAC
|UConn
|2
|Big East
|Akron
|1
|MAC
|Alderson Broaddus (DII)
|1
|DII
|Arizona
|1
|Pac-12
|Ball State
|1
|MAC
|Belmont
|1
|OVC
|Belmont Abbey (DII)
|1
|DII
|Boston College
|1
|ACC
|Bowling Green
|1
|MAC
|Bradley
|1
|MVC
|Bryant
|1
|Northeast
|Cal Baptist
|1
|WAC
|Cal Poly
|1
|Big West
|Cal State East Bay
|1
|DII
|Central Arkansas
|1
|Southland
|Central Michigan
|1
|MAC
|Charleston
|1
|CAA
|Charleston Southern
|1
|Big South
|Cincinnati
|1
|AAC
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|Sun Belt
|Colorado Mesa
|1
|DII
|Creighton
|1
|Big East
|Dartmouth
|1
|Ivy
|Dayton
|1
|Atlantic 10
|Dixie State
|1
|DII
|Drury (DII)
|1
|DII
|Eastern Mennonite
|1
|DIII
|Eastern Michigan
|1
|MAC
|Elon
|1
|CAA
|Embry-Riddle
|1
|DII
|Florida Atlantic
|1
|C-USA
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|ASUN
|Florida International
|1
|C-USA
|Florida Southern
|1
|DII
|Florida Tech
|1
|DII
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|Big South
|Georgia Tech
|1
|ACC
|Hartford
|1
|America East
|High Point
|1
|Big South
|Illinois
|1
|Big Ten
|Illinois State
|1
|MVC
|Jacksonville
|1
|ASUN
|Kansas State
|1
|Big 12
|Lafayette
|1
|Patriot
|Lake Erie
|1
|DII
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|Northeast
|Long Beach State
|1
|Big West
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|C-USA
|Lynn
|1
|DII
|McNeese State
|1
|Southland
|Mercyhurst
|1
|DII
|Missouri
|1
|SEC
|Mount Olive
|1
|DII
|Navy
|1
|Patriot
|Nebraska
|1
|Big Ten
|New Mexico State
|1
|WAC
|Northeastern State
|1
|DII
|Northwestern
|1
|Big Ten
|Oakland
|1
|Horizon
|Oklahoma Baptist
|1
|DII
|Oklahoma State
|1
|Big 12
|Oral Roberts
|1
|Summit
|Oregon
|1
|Pac-12
|Rice
|1
|C-USA
|Rutgers
|1
|Big Ten
|Saint Louis
|1
|Atlantic 10
|Sam Houston State
|1
|Southland
|San Diego
|1
|WCC
|Santa Clara
|1
|WCC
|Seattle
|1
|WAC
|Slippery Rock
|1
|DII
|Sonoma State
|1
|DII
|South Carolina - Upstate
|1
|Big South
|South Florida
|1
|AAC
|Southeast Missouri State
|1
|OVC
|Southeastern Louisiana
|1
|Southland
|Southern
|1
|SWAC
|Stony Brook
|1
|America East
|TCU
|1
|Big 12
|Tennessee-Martin
|1
|OVC
|Texas State
|1
|Sun Belt
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|Sun Belt
|Tulane
|1
|AAC
|UC Irvine
|1
|Big West
|UC Riverside
|1
|Big West
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|Big West
|UMass Lowell
|1
|America East
|UNC Wilmington
|1
|CAA
|VCU
|1
|Atlantic 10
|Virginia Tech
|1
|ACC
|Wayne State (MI)
|1
|DII
|Webster
|1
|DIII
|West Chester (Pa.)
|1
|DII
|West Virginia
|1
|Big 12
|Wichita State
|1
|AAC
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1
|DIII
|Wright State
|1
|Horizon
|Young Harris
|1
|DII
Conferences with the most players in the 2020 MLB playoffs
|CONFERENCE OR DIVISION
|PLAYERS
|SEC
|58
|ACC
|34
|Pac-12
|30
|Division II
|22
|Big West
|18
|Big 12
|17
|Big Ten
|14
|MAC
|9
|MVC
|9
|WCC
|9
|AAC
|8
|MWC
|7
|Big East
|6
|C-USA
|6
|CAA
|5
|Ivy
|5
|ASUN
|4
|Big South
|4
|Southland
|4
|Division III
|3
|America East
|3
|Atlantic 10
|3
|OVC
|3
|Summit
|3
|Sun Belt
|3
|WAC
|3
|Horizon
|2
|Northeast
|2
|Patriot
|2
|SWAC
|1
BORN WINNERS: Here are the players that have won both an MLB and College World Series title
American League playoff teams
Houston Astros
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, a two-time All-Star and the 2019 AL MVP runner-up, wrapped up his LSU career (2013-15) with 56 doubles (eighth in program history) and a .337 career batting average. The Tigers made the College World Series his freshman and junior years.
UConn product George Springer, MVP of the 2017 World Series, was a two-time All-Big East first team selection and the 2011 Big East Player of the Year. He became the Huskies' highest-drafted player in program history when he was taken 11th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Brandon Bailey
|P
|Gonzaga
|Joe Biagini
|P
|UC Davis
|Brandon Bielak
|P
|Notre Dame
|Chris Devenski
|P
|Cal State Fullerton
|Austin Pruitt
|P
|Houston
|Brooks Raley
|P
|Texas A&M
|Andre Scrubb
|P
|High Point
|Cy Sneed
|P
|Dallas Baptist
|Justin Verlander
|P
|Old Dominion
|Dustin Garneau
|C
|Cal State Fullerton
|Garrett Stubbs
|C
|USC
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|LSU
|Taylor Jones
|1B
|Gonzaga
|Jack Mayfield
|2B
|Oklahoma
|George Springer
|RF
|UConn
Oakland Athletics
Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019 and had seven homers in 53 games this season. He broke out as a sophomore at Cal in 2010, when he batted .328 with 17 doubles and 34 RBIs.
Left-hander Sean Manaea is third on Indiana State's all-time strikeouts list with 290 in his three-year career. As a junior in 2013, Manaea posted a school-record 1.47 ERA and averaged 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Chris Bassitt
|P
|Akron
|Mike Fiers
|P
|Nova Southeastern (DII)
|Daulton Jefferies
|P
|California
|James Kaprielian
|P
|UCLA
|Sean Manaea
|P
|Indiana State
|Mike Minor
|P
|Vanderbilt
|A.J. Puk
|P
|Florida
|Burch Smith
|P
|Oklahoma
|Lou Trivino
|P
|Slippery Rock (DII)
|Austin Allen
|C
|Florida Tech (DII)
|Sean Murphy
|C
|Wright State
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|Cal State Fullerton
|Tommy La Stella
|2B
|Coastal Carolina
|Jake Lamb
|3B
|Washington
|Vimael Machín
|2B
|VCU
|Sheldon Neuse
|3B
|Oklahoma
|Nate Orf
|2B
|Baylor
|Marcus Semien
|SS
|California
|Skye Bolt
|RF
|North Carolina
|Mark Canha
|OF
|California
|Khris Davis
|LF
|Cal State Fullerton
|Tony Kemp
|CF
|Vanderbilt
|Chad Pinder
|LF
|Virginia Tech
|Stephen Piscotty
|RF
|Stanford
Toronto Blue Jays
Second-year star Cavan Biggio, son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig, is one key part of Toronto's young nucleus of offensive talent. From 2014-16, Biggio had a .272/.406/.425 slash line with 42 multi-hit games in 167 appearances for Notre Dame.
Rookie Thomas Hatch was a reliable arm in the Blue Jays' bullpen this year, posting a 2.73 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. Hatch led Oklahoma State to the 2016 CWS as a starter, finishing his redshirt sophomore season 9-3 with a 2.14 ERA.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Chase Anderson
|P
|Oklahoma
|Anthony Bass
|P
|Wayne State (MI) (DII)
|Thomas Hatch
|P
|Oklahoma State
|Anthony Kay
|P
|UConn
|Julian Merryweather
|P
|Oklahoma Baptist (DII)
|Tanner Roark
|P
|Illinois
|Jordan Romano
|P
|Oral Roberts
|Matt Shoemaker
|P
|Eastern Michigan
|Ross Stripling
|P
|Texas A&M
|Trent Thornton
|P
|North Carolina
|Jacob Waguespack
|P
|Ole Miss
|T.J. Zeuch
|P
|Pittsburgh
|Cavan Biggio
|2B
|Notre Dame
|Joe Panik
|2B
|St. John's (NY)
|Travis Shaw
|3B
|Kent State
|Jonathan Davis
|CF
|Central Arkansas
|Derek Fisher
|RF
|Virginia
Cleveland Indians
Shane Bieber will likely win this year's AL Cy Young Award after locking down the pitching Triple Crown with a league-best eight wins, 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts. He was just as good in college, ranking third in wins (23), fifth in ERA (2.73) and second in strikeouts (237) in UCSB history. He led the Gauchos to the 2016 CWS, racking up 18 strikeouts in three spectacular postseason starts.
STAR WALK-ONS: Bieber is one of 9 all-time great college baseball walk-ons
Outfielder Tyler Naquin was the 2011 Big 12 Player of the Year for Texas A&M after leading the NCAA in hits with 104. He went on a 27-game hit streak that season, one game shy of the program record.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Shane Bieber
|P
|UC Santa Barbara
|Adam Cimber
|P
|San Francisco
|Aaron Civale
|P
|Northeastern
|James Karinchak
|P
|Bryant
|Phil Maton
|P
|Louisiana Tech
|Scott Moss
|P
|Florida
|Zach Plesac
|P
|Ball State
|Adam Plutko
|P
|UCLA
|Cal Quantrill
|P
|Stanford
|Nick Wittgren
|P
|Purdue
|Beau Taylor
|C
|UCF
|Mike Freeman
|2B
|Clemson
|Daniel Johnson
|RF
|New Mexico State
|Jordan Luplow
|RF
|Fresno State
|Tyler Naquin
|RF
|Texas A&M
|Bradley Zimmer
|CF
|San Francisco
Tampa Bay Rays
Former Maryland Terrapin Brandon Lowe was the top hitter for the top seed in the American League. Lowe was named to the All-ACC third team as a redshirt freshman at Maryland in 2014 with a team-best .348 batting average and .464 on-base percentage. He had no drop-off in 2015, batting .331 with nine homers, 18 doubles and 53 RBIs.
Oliver Drake is the only player in the 2020 MLB postseason to come out of the Naval Academy. Drake won nine games with a 3.46 ERA in two seasons for Navy before becoming a 43rd round draft pick in 2008.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Jalen Beeks
|P
|Arkansas
|John Curtiss
|P
|Texas
|Oliver Drake
|P
|Navy
|Pete Fairbanks
|P
|Missouri
|Josh Fleming
|P
|Webster (DIII)
|Sean Gilmartin
|P
|Florida State
|Andrew Kittredge
|P
|Washington
|Aaron Loup
|P
|Tulane
|Brendan McKay
|P
|Louisville
|Colin Poche
|P
|Dallas Baptist
|Trevor Richards
|P
|Drury (DII)
|Aaron Slegers
|P
|Indiana
|Ryan Yarbrough
|P
|Old Dominion
|Kevan Smith
|C
|Pittsburgh
|Mike Zunino
|C
|Florida
|Mike Brosseau
|C
|Oakland
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|Maryland
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|Mississippi State
|Brian O'Grady
|1B
|Rutgers
|Joey Wendle
|2B
|West Chester (Pa.) (DII)
|Hunter Renfroe
|LF
|Mississippi State
Minnesota Twins
Rich Hill pitched to a 3.03 ERA in his age-40 season, his first with the Twins. At Michigan from 2000-02, the left-hander struck out 229 batters in 177.1 innings before being selected in the fourth round in 2002.
Slugger Josh Donaldson, another first-year Twin, split time at catcher and third base for Auburn from 2005-07. Donaldson finished his Auburn career with 28 home runs, including 11 his junior year to go along with 17 stolen bases.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Randy Dobnak
|P
|Alderson Broaddus (DII)
|Tyler Duffey
|P
|Rice
|Rich Hill
|P
|Michigan
|Sean Poppen
|P
|Harvard
|Taylor Rogers
|P
|Kentucky
|Sergio Romo
|P
|Colorado Mesa (DII)
|Cody Stashak
|P
|St. John's (NY)
|Caleb Thielbar
|P
|South Dakota State
|Alex Avila
|C
|Alabama
|Mitch Garver
|C
|New Mexico
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|UNC Wilmington
|Josh Donaldson
|3B
|Auburn
|Brent Rooker
|OF
|Mississippi State
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|LF
|Maryland
Chicago White Sox
Garrett Crochet has the distinction of being the first player from the 2020 MLB Draft to appear in the Majors — and the first MLB player to skip the minor leagues since 2010. The lefty fireballer only made his debut on Sept. 18 but still finished second in the Majors this year with 45 pitches reaching 100 miles per hour. Crochet was drafted in the first round this past June out of Tennessee, where he struck out 140 batters in 132 innings in three years.
White Sox starting catcher Yasmani Grandal was a standout at Miami from 2008-10. He closed out his Hurricanes career batting .401 with 15 homers in 2010, en route to being named ACC Player of the Year and a Golden Spikes finalist (won by Bryce Harper).
|Player
|Position
|College
|Aaron Bummer
|P
|Nebraska
|Zack Burdi
|P
|Louisville
|Garrett Crochet
|P
|Tennessee
|Dane Dunning
|P
|Florida
|Bernardo Flores Jr.
|P
|USC
|Matt Foster
|P
|Alabama
|Jace Fry
|P
|Oregon State
|Codi Heuer
|P
|Wichita State
|Dallas Keuchel
|P
|Arkansas
|Jimmy Lambert
|P
|Fresno State
|Evan Marshall
|P
|Kansas State
|Alex McRae
|P
|Jacksonville
|Carlos Rodón
|P
|North Carolina State
|Jonathan Stiever
|P
|Indiana
|Zack Collins
|C
|Miami (Fla.)
|Yasmani Grandal
|C
|Miami (Fla.)
|James McCann
|C
|Arkansas
|Seby Zavala
|C
|San Diego State
|Nick Madrigal
|2B
|Oregon State
|Danny Mendick
|SS
|UMass Lowell
|Adam Engel
|CF
|Louisville
|Luis González
|CF
|New Mexico
New York Yankees
The Yankees were the first team since 1959 to have a pair of teammates lead the majors in batting average and home runs (DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit) at the end of the regular season. LeMahieu was the lead-off hitter on LSU's 2009 national championship squad. He hit .444 in Omaha and was named to the CWS all-tournament team. Voit was a four-year contributor at Missouri State (2010-13). In his final two years, he hit eight homers and drove in 76 runs.
Gerrit Cole left UCLA (2009-11) with the second-most strikeouts in program history with 376. He led the Bruins to the 2010 CWS, where he had a 13-strikeout outing against TCU.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Gerrit Cole
|P
|UCLA
|Chad Green
|P
|Louisville
|J.A. Happ
|P
|Northwestern
|Jonathan Holder
|P
|Mississippi State
|Tommy Kahnle
|P
|Lynn (DII)
|Michael King
|P
|Boston College
|Brooks Kriske
|P
|USC
|Jordan Montgomery
|P
|South Carolina
|Adam Ottavino
|P
|Northeastern
|James Paxton
|P
|Kentucky
|Clarke Schmidt
|P
|South Carolina
|Erik Kratz
|C
|Eastern Mennonite (DIII)
|Mike Ford
|1B
|Princeton
|DJ LeMahieu
|2B
|LSU
|Luke Voit
|1B
|Missouri State
|Brett Gardner
|CF
|Charleston
|Aaron Judge
|RF
|Fresno State
|Mike Tauchman
|CF
|Bradley
National League playoff teams
Atlanta Braves
The Braves have three of Vanderbilt's eight representatives in this year's playoff field, including former first-round draft picks Dansby Swanson (No. 1, 2015) and Kyle Wright (No. 5, 2017). Swanson was selected first overall by the Diamondbacks after helping the Commodores reach consecutive CWS finals appearances. He was named CWS Most Outstanding Player for the 2014 national champions.
Adam Duvall caught fire this September, bashing 11 home runs in a single month for the NL East champs. In college, Duvall had stops at Western Kentucky, Chipola JC and Louisville. In his first season with Louisville in 2009, he had 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 65 games.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Grant Dayton
|P
|Auburn
|Mark Melancon
|P
|Arizona
|Tommy Milone
|P
|USC
|A.J. Minter
|P
|Texas A&M
|Sean Newcomb
|P
|Hartford
|Darren O'Day
|P
|Florida
|Philip Pfeifer
|P
|Vanderbilt
|Chad Sobotka
|P
|South Carolina - Upstate
|Josh Tomlin
|P
|Texas Tech
|Jeremy Walker
|P
|Gardner-Webb
|Patrick Weigel
|P
|Houston
|Kyle Wright
|P
|Vanderbilt
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|Vanderbilt
|Adam Duvall
|LF
|Louisville
|Nick Markakis
|RF
|Young Harris (DII)
TOP PICKS IN OMAHA: Here is every No. 1 MLB Draft pick to play in that year's CWS
Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes had a breakout 2020 season, emerging as a Cy Young contender with a 2.11 ERA in nine starts, before straining his oblique in the last week of the regular season. The former St. Mary's Gael was a 2016 All-WCC first-teamer and pitched six complete games over his final two seasons (2015-16).
Keston Hiura was the NCAA batting champ in 2017, hitting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage for UC Irvine. His offensive prowess earned him Golden Spikes Award semifinalist honors.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Ray Black
|P
|Pittsburgh
|Corbin Burnes
|P
|St. Mary's (CA)
|J.P. Feyereisen
|P
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
|Corey Knebel
|P
|Texas
|Eric Lauer
|P
|Kent State
|Josh Lindblom
|P
|Purdue
|Drew Rasmussen
|P
|Oregon State
|Brent Suter
|P
|Harvard
|Justin Topa
|P
|LIU Brooklyn
|Bobby Wahl
|P
|Ole Miss
|Brandon Woodruff
|P
|Mississippi State
|Eric Yardley
|P
|Seattle
|David Freitas
|C
|Hawaii
|Jedd Gyorko
|3B
|West Virginia
|Ryon Healy
|3B
|Oregon
|Keston Hiura
|2B
|UC Irvine
|Mark Mathias
|2B
|Cal Poly
|Jace Peterson
|3B
|McNeese State
|Eric Sogard
|2B
|Arizona State
|Ryan Braun
|LF
|Miami (Fla.)
|Corey Ray
|CF
|Louisville
St. Louis Cardinals
Six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt owns the Texas State career records with 36 home runs and 170 RBIs, doing so from 2007-09. Goldschmidt was the Southland Player of the Year and a third-team All-American as a junior.
Harrison Bader is one of seven Florida Gators in the postseason. The speedy outfielder was named to the 2015 CWS all-tournament team and is one of 11 Gators to reach 20 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 steals in his career, according to Florida Athletics.
|Player
|Position
|College
|John Brebbia
|P
|Elon
|Seth Elledge
|P
|Dallas Baptist
|Austin Gomber
|P
|Florida Atlantic
|Ryan Helsley
|P
|Northeastern State (DII)
|Dakota Hudson
|P
|Mississippi State
|Miles Mikolas
|P
|Nova Southeastern (DII)
|Andrew Miller
|P
|North Carolina
|Daniel Ponce de Leon
|P
|Embry-Riddle (DII)
|Tyler Webb
|P
|South Carolina
|Kodi Whitley
|P
|Mount Olive (DII)
|Andrew Knizner
|C
|North Carolina State
|Matt Wieters
|C
|Georgia Tech
|Matt Carpenter
|3B
|TCU
|Paul DeJong
|SS
|Illinois State
|Tommy Edman
|SS
|Stanford
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|Texas State
|Brad Miller
|2B
|Clemson
|John Nogowski
|1B
|Florida State
|Max Schrock
|2B
|South Carolina
|Kolten Wong
|2B
|Hawaii
|Harrison Bader
|CF
|Florida
Chicago Cubs
Before Kris Bryant broke through as 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP, he was a three-year star at San Diego. In his 2013 junior season, Bryant crushed an NCAA-best 31 home runs and took home both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy for best player in the nation.
Nico Hoerner made the All-Pac-12 team in back-to-back seasons as part of Stanford's middle infield. Hoerner hit .345 and scored 45 runs as a junior in 2018, leading to his selection at No. 24 overall in that year's MLB Draft.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Rex Brothers
|P
|Lipscomb
|Andrew Chafin
|P
|Kent State
|Kyle Hendricks
|P
|Dartmouth
|Tyson Miller
|P
|Cal Baptist
|Alec Mills
|P
|Tennessee-Martin
|James Norwood
|P
|Saint Louis
|Josh Osich
|P
|Oregon State
|Colin Rea
|P
|Indiana State
|Ryan Tepera
|P
|Sam Houston State
|Dan Winkler
|P
|UCF
|Kris Bryant
|3B
|San Diego
|Daniel Descalso
|2B
|UC Davis
|Nico Hoerner
|SS
|Stanford
|Jason Kipnis
|2B
|Arizona State
|Patrick Wisdom
|1B
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|Ian Happ
|CF
|Cincinnati
|Kyle Schwarber
|LF
|Indiana
Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Louisville Cardinal Will Smith has blossomed into one of the top offensive catchers in his second year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith slashed .291/.392/.410 in his three years at Louisville and was named to the 2016 All-ACC third team and Louisville Regional all-tournament team.
Reliever Blake Treinen transferred from Arkansas, where he was denied a walk-on opportunity, to South Dakota State where he played from 2010-11. He started 13 games for SDSU as a senior, going 7-3 with a 3.00 ERA and two complete games.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Scott Alexander
|P
|Sonoma State (DII)
|Walker Buehler
|P
|Vanderbilt
|Dylan Floro
|P
|Cal State Fullerton
|Tony Gonsolin
|P
|St. Mary's (CA)
|Joe Kelly
|P
|UC Riverside
|Adam Kolarek
|P
|Maryland
|Jimmy Nelson
|P
|Alabama
|Josh Sborz
|P
|Virginia
|Blake Treinen
|P
|South Dakota State
|Mitch White
|P
|Santa Clara
|Alex Wood
|P
|Georgia
|Austin Barnes
|C
|Arizona State
|Will Smith
|C
|Louisville
|Matt Beaty
|1B
|Belmont
|Zach McKinstry
|2B
|Central Michigan
|Max Muncy
|1B
|Baylor
|Edwin Ríos
|3B
|Florida International
|Justin Turner
|3B
|Cal State Fullerton
|AJ Pollock
|CF
|Notre Dame
|Luke Raley
|RF
|Lake Erie (DII)
|Chris Taylor
|LF
|Virginia
Miami Marlins
Jon Berti's name is prominent throughout Bowling Green's record book. He owns BGSU's single-season record for hits (93) and is tied for first in single-season triples (six — done twice), third in stolen bases (29) and tied for fifth in runs (62).
Brian Anderson, the Marlins' 2020 home run leader with 11, played for Arkansas from 2012-14 and hit .328 as a junior and .318 over his three-year career in Fayetteville.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Richard Bleier
|P
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Brad Boxberger
|P
|USC
|Jeff Brigham
|P
|Washington
|Daniel Castano
|P
|Baylor
|Robert Dugger
|P
|Texas Tech
|Brandon Kintzler
|P
|Dixie State (DII)
|Brandon Leibrandt
|P
|Florida State
|Brian Moran
|P
|North Carolina
|Mike Morin
|P
|North Carolina
|Josh A. Smith
|P
|Lipscomb
|Ryne Stanek
|P
|Arkansas
|Drew Steckenrider
|P
|Tennessee
|Pat Venditte
|P
|Creighton
|Alex Vesia
|P
|Cal State East Bay (DII)
|Nick Vincent
|P
|Long Beach State
|Chad Wallach
|P
|Cal State Fullerton
|Brian Anderson
|3B
|Arkansas
|Jon Berti
|3B
|Bowling Green
|Garrett Cooper
|1B
|Auburn
|Logan Forsythe
|2B
|Arkansas
|Matt Joyce
|LF
|Florida Southern (DII)
San Diego Padres
Southpaw reliever Drew Pomeranz was the SEC Pitcher of the Year and a Golden Spikes Award finalist in 2010 for Mississippi. Pomeranz ended his Ole Miss career with 21 wins, including a memorable complete-game victory over Western Kentucky to send the Rebels to the 2009 Super Regionals.
NL Rookie of the Year candidate Jake Cronenworth was a two-way star for Michigan (2013-15), leaving the Wolverines tied for 13th in career hits and second in saves in school history.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Austin Adams
|P
|South Florida
|Dan Altavilla
|P
|Mercyhurst (DII)
|David Bednar
|P
|Lafayette
|Pierce Johnson
|P
|Missouri State
|Joey Lucchesi
|P
|Southeast Missouri State
|Emilio Pagán
|P
|Belmont Abbey (DII)
|Drew Pomeranz
|P
|Ole Miss
|Garrett Richards
|P
|Oklahoma
|Craig Stammen
|P
|Dayton
|Taylor Williams
|P
|Kent State
|Trey Wingenter
|P
|Auburn
|Jason Castro
|C
|Stanford
|Austin Nola
|C
|LSU
|Jake Cronenworth
|SS
|Michigan
|Greg Garcia
|2B
|Hawaii
|Mitch Moreland
|1B
|Mississippi State
|Greg Allen
|LF
|San Diego State
Cincinnati Reds
Trevor Bauer could add a 2020 Cy Young Award to his list of accolades, which already includes a 2011 Golden Spikes Award. He won the latter after a junior year at UCLA where he finished 13-2 with a 1.25 ERA, 10 complete games and a nation-best 203 strikeouts.
Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen is one of eight former Cal State Fullerton Titans in the playoffs, tied with Vanderbilt for most representatives. Lorenzen was a 2013 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and first-team All-American according to four different outlets. He served as CSU Fullerton's starting center fielder and closer, finishing with 11 career home runs and 35 saves. He's carried that two-way ability into the Majors, as he has seven home runs through his first six big-league seasons.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Trevor Bauer
|P
|UCLA
|Matt Bowman
|P
|Princeton
|José De León
|P
|Southern
|Anthony DeSclafani
|P
|Florida
|Amir Garrett
|P
|St. John's (NY)
|Sonny Gray
|P
|Vanderbilt
|Ryan Hendrix
|P
|Texas A&M
|Joel Kuhnel
|P
|Texas-Arlington
|Michael Lorenzen
|P
|Cal State Fullerton
|Wade Miley
|P
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Tyler Thornburg
|P
|Charleston Southern
|Curt Casali
|C
|Vanderbilt
|Alex Blandino
|2B
|Stanford
|Kyle Farmer
|2B
|Georgia
|Travis Jankowski
|RF
|Stony Brook
|Mark Payton
|LF
|Texas
|Nick Senzel
|CF
|Tennessee