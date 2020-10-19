World Series 2020: Here's where the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays played college baseball

The 2020 MLB World Series is set between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. All together, 42 total players from the two teams' 40-man rosters once played college baseball at NCAA schools.

Below is a full breakdown of where each former college baseball player on the Dodgers and Rays went to school. The list includes two College World Series champions and seven first-round draft picks.

Here's some more NCAA-related notes to know heading into the 2020 World Series:

Of the 42 former NCAA student-athletes in the World Series, 37 different schools are represented. Cal State Fullerton, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State and Virginia all have two representatives each.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight representatives across the two teams. The next most came from the ACC (six), Big Ten (four) and Big West (three). Fifteen DI conferences are represented in all.

Four former Division II players and one from Division III are also on the 40-man rosters.

The two former CWS national champions in the mix are both Dodgers — ace Walker Buehler and taxi squad pitcher Josh Sborz. Before they were teammates, they went head-to-head in consecutive CWS finals, with Buehler's Vanderbilt Commodores prevailing in 2014 and Sborz's Virginia Cavaliers winning in 2015.

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe and Dodgers reliever Adam Kolarek are the first Maryland Terrapins to reach the World Series since 1969. They're the first Terps to go head-to-head in the Fall Classic since 1917.

The 2020 MLB World Series runs from Tuesday, Oct. 20 to Wednesday Oct. 28, if necessary.

Tampa Bay Rays

Maryland Athletics

Former Maryland Terrapin Brandon Lowe was the top hitter in the regular season for the top team in the American League. Lowe was named to the All-ACC third team as a redshirt freshman at Maryland in 2014 with a team-best .348 batting average and .464 on-base percentage. He had no drop-off in 2015, batting .331 with nine homers, 18 doubles and 53 RBIs.

Mike Brosseau went undrafted out of Oakland but has transformed into a postseason hero this year after hitting a go-ahead home run against the Yankees to send the Rays to the ALCS. At Oakland (2013-16), he was a two-time All-Horizon League first teamer with 20 career home runs.

Mike Zunino was Florida's first-ever two-time All-American catcher, finishing his Gators career with a .327 batting average and 47 home runs. He led UF to the CWS finals in 2011. This postseason, Zunino has four home runs heading into the World Series.

The Rays have plenty of talent in their bullpen, including a few former college arms. John Curtiss had 11 saves at Texas in two years. Peter Fairbanks posted a 3.40 ERA with 79 strikeouts for Missouri in 2015 before being selected in the ninth round. Shane McClanahan, who made his MLB debut in this year's ALDS, ended his time at USF in 2018 with two straight 100-strikeout seasons.

Player Position College Jalen Beeks P Arkansas John Curtiss P Texas Pete Fairbanks P Missouri Josh Fleming P Webster (DIII) Andrew Kittredge P Washington Aaron Loup P Tulane Shane McClanahan P South Florida Brendan McKay P Louisville Colin Poche P Dallas Baptist Trevor Richards P Drury (DII) Aaron Slegers P Indiana Ryan Thompson P Campbell Ryan Yarbrough P Old Dominion Kevan Smith C Pittsburgh Mike Zunino C Florida Mike Brosseau 3B Oakland Brandon Lowe 2B Maryland Nate Lowe 1B Mississippi State Brian O'Grady 1B Rutgers Joey Wendle 2B West Chester (Pa.) (DII) Hunter Renfroe LF Mississippi State

Los Angeles Dodgers

South Dakota State Athletics

Former Louisville Cardinal Will Smith has blossomed into one of the top offensive catchers in his second year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith slashed .291/.392/.410 in his three years at Louisville and was named to the 2016 All-ACC third team and Louisville Regional all-tournament team.

Reliever Blake Treinen transferred from Arkansas, where he was denied a walk-on opportunity, to South Dakota State where he played from 2010-11. He started 13 games for SDSU as a senior, going 7-3 with a 3.00 ERA and two complete games.

Justin Turner, a 2017 All-Star and NLCS MVP, reached the College World Series with Cal State Fullerton as a freshman in 2003 and hit his first college homer in Omaha. He followed that up with two more standout seasons that included 53 multi-hit games.

Walker Buehler won the national title as a sophomore at Vanderbilt in 2014, going 12-2 with one win coming in the CWS. He went 5-2 the next year in Vandy's runner-up finish before being drafted 24th overall in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Player Position College Scott Alexander P Sonoma State (DII) Walker Buehler P Vanderbilt Dylan Floro P Cal State Fullerton Tony Gonsolin P St. Mary's (CA) Joe Kelly P UC Riverside Adam Kolarek P Maryland Jimmy Nelson P Alabama Josh Sborz P Virginia Blake Treinen P South Dakota State Mitch White P Santa Clara Alex Wood P Georgia Austin Barnes C Arizona State Will Smith C Louisville Matt Beaty 1B Belmont Zach McKinstry 2B Central Michigan Max Muncy 1B Baylor Edwin Ríos 3B Florida International Justin Turner 3B Cal State Fullerton AJ Pollock CF Notre Dame Luke Raley RF Lake Erie (DII) Chris Taylor LF Virginia

Overall, 296 former NCAA baseball players, 159 different NCAA schools, 28 DI conferences and all three divisions were represented on this year's original 16 playoff teams. Below is a full breakdown of the colleges and conferences with the most players who participated in the 2020 MLB postseason.

Note: This includes all players listed on each team's official MLB.com 40-man roster, who are eligible for the 28-man active roster that will be determined before each round of the playoffs.

Colleges with the most players in the 2020 MLB playoffs

SCHOOL PLAYERS CONFERENCE OR DIVISION Cal State Fullerton 8 Big West Vanderbilt 8 SEC Florida 7 SEC Louisville 7 ACC Mississippi State 7 SEC Stanford 6 Pac-12 Arkansas 6 SEC North Carolina 5 ACC Oklahoma 5 Big 12 Texas A&M 5 SEC USC 5 Pac-12 Auburn 4 SEC Kent State 4 MAC Oregon State 4 Pac-12 South Carolina 4 SEC UCLA 4 Pac-12 Alabama 3 SEC Arizona State 3 Pac-12 Baylor 3 Big 12 California 3 Pac-12 Dallas Baptist 3 MVC Fresno State 3 MWC Hawaii 3 Big West Indiana 3 Big Ten LSU 3 SEC Maryland 3 Big Ten Miami (Fla.) 3 ACC Notre Dame 3 ACC Ole Miss 3 SEC Pittsburgh 3 ACC Saint Mary's (CA) 3 WCC St. John's (NY) 3 Big East Tennessee 3 SEC Texas 3 Big 12 Virginia 3 ACC Washington 3 Pac-12 Clemson 2 ACC Florida State 2 ACC Georgia 2 SEC Gonzaga 2 WCC Harvard 2 Ivy Houston 2 AAC Indiana State 2 MVC Kentucky 2 SEC Lipscomb 2 ASUN Michigan 2 Big Ten Missouri State 2 MVC New Mexico 2 MWC North Carolina State 2 ACC Northeastern 2 CAA Nova Southeastern 2 DII Old Dominion 2 C-USA Princeton 2 Ivy Purdue 2 Big Ten San Diego State 2 MWC San Francisco 2 WCC South Dakota State 2 Summit South Florida 2 AAC Texas Tech 2 Big 12 UC Davis 2 Big West UCF 2 AAC UConn 2 Big East Akron 1 MAC Alderson Broaddus (DII) 1 DII Arizona 1 Pac-12 Ball State 1 MAC Belmont 1 OVC Belmont Abbey (DII) 1 DII Boston College 1 ACC Bowling Green 1 MAC Bradley 1 MVC Bryant 1 Northeast Cal Baptist 1 WAC Cal Poly 1 Big West Cal State East Bay 1 DII Campbell 1 Big South Central Arkansas 1 Southland Central Michigan 1 MAC Charleston 1 CAA Charleston Southern 1 Big South Cincinnati 1 AAC Coastal Carolina 1 Sun Belt Colorado Mesa 1 DII Creighton 1 Big East Dartmouth 1 Ivy Dayton 1 Atlantic 10 Dixie State 1 DII Drury (DII) 1 DII Eastern Mennonite 1 DIII Eastern Michigan 1 MAC Elon 1 CAA Embry-Riddle 1 DII Florida Atlantic 1 C-USA Florida Gulf Coast 1 ASUN Florida International 1 C-USA Florida Southern 1 DII Florida Tech 1 DII Gardner-Webb 1 Big South Georgia Tech 1 ACC Hartford 1 America East High Point 1 Big South Illinois 1 Big Ten Illinois State 1 MVC Jacksonville 1 ASUN Kansas State 1 Big 12 Lafayette 1 Patriot Lake Erie 1 DII LIU Brooklyn 1 Northeast Long Beach State 1 Big West Louisiana Tech 1 C-USA Lynn 1 DII McNeese State 1 Southland Mercyhurst 1 DII Missouri 1 SEC Mount Olive 1 DII Nebraska 1 Big Ten New Mexico State 1 WAC Northeastern State 1 DII Northwestern 1 Big Ten Oakland 1 Horizon Oklahoma Baptist 1 DII Oklahoma State 1 Big 12 Oral Roberts 1 Summit Oregon 1 Pac-12 Rice 1 C-USA Rutgers 1 Big Ten Saint Louis 1 Atlantic 10 Sam Houston State 1 Southland San Diego 1 WCC Santa Clara 1 WCC Seattle 1 WAC Slippery Rock 1 DII Sonoma State 1 DII South Carolina - Upstate 1 Big South Southeast Missouri State 1 OVC Southeastern Louisiana 1 Southland Southern 1 SWAC Stony Brook 1 America East TCU 1 Big 12 Tennessee-Martin 1 OVC Texas State 1 Sun Belt Texas-Arlington 1 Sun Belt Tulane 1 AAC UC Irvine 1 Big West UC Riverside 1 Big West UC Santa Barbara 1 Big West UMass Lowell 1 America East UNC Wilmington 1 CAA VCU 1 Atlantic 10 Virginia Tech 1 ACC Wayne State (MI) 1 DII Webster 1 DIII West Chester (Pa.) 1 DII West Virginia 1 Big 12 Wichita State 1 AAC Wisconsin-Stevens Point 1 DIII Wright State 1 Horizon Young Harris 1 DII

Conferences with the most players in the 2020 MLB playoffs

CONFERENCE OR DIVISION PLAYERS SEC 58 ACC 33 Pac-12 30 Division II 22 Big West 18 Big 12 17 Big Ten 14 AAC 9 MAC 9 MVC 9 WCC 9 MWC 7 Big East 6 C-USA 6 Big South 5 CAA 5 Ivy 5 ASUN 4 Southland 4 Division III 3 America East 3 Atlantic 10 3 OVC 3 Summit 3 Sun Belt 3 WAC 3 Horizon 2 Northeast 2 Patriot 1 SWAC 1

BORN WINNERS: Here are the players that have won both an MLB and College World Series title

American League playoff teams

Houston Astros

LSU Athletics

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, a two-time All-Star and the 2019 AL MVP runner-up, wrapped up his LSU career (2013-15) with 56 doubles (eighth in program history) and a .337 career batting average. The Tigers made the College World Series his freshman and junior years.

UConn product George Springer, MVP of the 2017 World Series, was a two-time All-Big East first team selection and the 2011 Big East Player of the Year. He became the Huskies' highest-drafted player in program history when he was taken 11th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft.

Player Position College Brandon Bailey P Gonzaga Joe Biagini P UC Davis Brandon Bielak P Notre Dame Chris Devenski P Cal State Fullerton Austin Pruitt P Houston Brooks Raley P Texas A&M Andre Scrubb P High Point Cy Sneed P Dallas Baptist Justin Verlander P Old Dominion Dustin Garneau C Cal State Fullerton Garrett Stubbs C USC Alex Bregman 3B LSU Taylor Jones 1B Gonzaga Jack Mayfield 2B Oklahoma George Springer RF UConn

Oakland Athletics

Indiana State Athletics

Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien finished third in AL MVP voting in 2019 and had seven homers in 53 games this season. He broke out as a sophomore at Cal in 2010, when he batted .328 with 17 doubles and 34 RBIs.

Left-hander Sean Manaea is third on Indiana State's all-time strikeouts list with 290 in his three-year career. As a junior in 2013, Manaea posted a school-record 1.47 ERA and averaged 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Player Position College Chris Bassitt P Akron Mike Fiers P Nova Southeastern (DII) Daulton Jefferies P California James Kaprielian P UCLA Sean Manaea P Indiana State Mike Minor P Vanderbilt A.J. Puk P Florida Burch Smith P Oklahoma Lou Trivino P Slippery Rock (DII) Austin Allen C Florida Tech (DII) Sean Murphy C Wright State Matt Chapman 3B Cal State Fullerton Tommy La Stella 2B Coastal Carolina Jake Lamb 3B Washington Vimael Machín 2B VCU Sheldon Neuse 3B Oklahoma Nate Orf 2B Baylor Marcus Semien SS California Skye Bolt RF North Carolina Mark Canha OF California Khris Davis LF Cal State Fullerton Tony Kemp CF Vanderbilt Chad Pinder LF Virginia Tech Stephen Piscotty RF Stanford

Toronto Blue Jays

Notre Dame Athletics

Second-year star Cavan Biggio, son of Baseball Hall of Famer Craig, is one key part of Toronto's young nucleus of offensive talent. From 2014-16, Biggio had a .272/.406/.425 slash line with 42 multi-hit games in 167 appearances for Notre Dame.

Rookie Thomas Hatch was a reliable arm in the Blue Jays' bullpen this year, posting a 2.73 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. Hatch led Oklahoma State to the 2016 CWS as a starter, finishing his redshirt sophomore season 9-3 with a 2.14 ERA.

Player Position College Chase Anderson P Oklahoma Anthony Bass P Wayne State (MI) (DII) Thomas Hatch P Oklahoma State Anthony Kay P UConn Julian Merryweather P Oklahoma Baptist (DII) Tanner Roark P Illinois Jordan Romano P Oral Roberts Matt Shoemaker P Eastern Michigan Ross Stripling P Texas A&M Trent Thornton P North Carolina Jacob Waguespack P Ole Miss T.J. Zeuch P Pittsburgh Cavan Biggio 2B Notre Dame Joe Panik 2B St. John's (NY) Travis Shaw 3B Kent State Jonathan Davis CF Central Arkansas Derek Fisher RF Virginia

Cleveland Indians

Shane Bieber will likely win this year's AL Cy Young Award after locking down the pitching Triple Crown with a league-best eight wins, 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts. He was just as good in college, ranking third in wins (23), fifth in ERA (2.73) and second in strikeouts (237) in UCSB history. He led the Gauchos to the 2016 CWS, racking up 18 strikeouts in three spectacular postseason starts.

STAR WALK-ONS: Bieber is one of 9 all-time great college baseball walk-ons

Outfielder Tyler Naquin was the 2011 Big 12 Player of the Year for Texas A&M after leading the NCAA in hits with 104. He went on a 27-game hit streak that season, one game shy of the program record.

Player Position College Shane Bieber P UC Santa Barbara Adam Cimber P San Francisco Aaron Civale P Northeastern James Karinchak P Bryant Phil Maton P Louisiana Tech Scott Moss P Florida Zach Plesac P Ball State Adam Plutko P UCLA Cal Quantrill P Stanford Nick Wittgren P Purdue Beau Taylor C UCF Mike Freeman 2B Clemson Daniel Johnson RF New Mexico State Jordan Luplow RF Fresno State Tyler Naquin RF Texas A&M Bradley Zimmer CF San Francisco

Minnesota Twins

Michigan Athletics

Rich Hill pitched to a 3.03 ERA in his age-40 season, his first with the Twins. At Michigan from 2000-02, the left-hander struck out 229 batters in 177.1 innings before being selected in the fourth round in 2002.

Slugger Josh Donaldson, another first-year Twin, split time at catcher and third base for Auburn from 2005-07. Donaldson finished his Auburn career with 28 home runs, including 11 his junior year to go along with 17 stolen bases.

Player Position College Randy Dobnak P Alderson Broaddus (DII) Tyler Duffey P Rice Rich Hill P Michigan Sean Poppen P Harvard Taylor Rogers P Kentucky Sergio Romo P Colorado Mesa (DII) Cody Stashak P St. John's (NY) Caleb Thielbar P South Dakota State Alex Avila C Alabama Mitch Garver C New Mexico Ryan Jeffers C UNC Wilmington Josh Donaldson 3B Auburn Brent Rooker OF Mississippi State LaMonte Wade Jr. LF Maryland

Chicago White Sox

Tennessee Athletics

Garrett Crochet had the distinction of becoming the first player from the 2020 MLB Draft to appear in the Majors — and the first MLB player to skip the minor leagues since 2010. The lefty fireballer only made his debut on Sept. 18 but still finished second in the Majors this year with 45 pitches reaching 100 miles per hour. Crochet was drafted in the first round this past June out of Tennessee, where he struck out 140 batters in 132 innings in three years.

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal was a standout at Miami from 2008-10. He closed out his Hurricanes career batting .401 with 15 homers in 2010, en route to being named ACC Player of the Year and a Golden Spikes finalist (won by Bryce Harper).

Player Position College Aaron Bummer P Nebraska Zack Burdi P Louisville Garrett Crochet P Tennessee Dane Dunning P Florida Bernardo Flores Jr. P USC Matt Foster P Alabama Jace Fry P Oregon State Codi Heuer P Wichita State Dallas Keuchel P Arkansas Jimmy Lambert P Fresno State Evan Marshall P Kansas State Alex McRae P Jacksonville Carlos Rodón P North Carolina State Jonathan Stiever P Indiana Zack Collins C Miami (Fla.) Yasmani Grandal C Miami (Fla.) James McCann C Arkansas Seby Zavala C San Diego State Nick Madrigal 2B Oregon State Danny Mendick SS UMass Lowell Adam Engel CF Louisville Luis González CF New Mexico

New York Yankees

The Yankees were the first team since 1959 to have a pair of teammates lead the majors in batting average and home runs (DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit) at the end of the regular season. LeMahieu was the lead-off hitter on LSU's 2009 national championship squad. He hit .444 in Omaha and was named to the CWS all-tournament team. Voit was a four-year contributor at Missouri State (2010-13). In his final two years, he hit eight homers and drove in 76 runs.

Gerrit Cole left UCLA (2009-11) with the second-most strikeouts in program history with 376. He led the Bruins to the 2010 CWS, where he had a 13-strikeout outing against TCU.

Player Position College Gerrit Cole P UCLA Chad Green P Louisville J.A. Happ P Northwestern Jonathan Holder P Mississippi State Tommy Kahnle P Lynn (DII) Michael King P Boston College Brooks Kriske P USC Jordan Montgomery P South Carolina Adam Ottavino P Northeastern James Paxton P Kentucky Clarke Schmidt P South Carolina Erik Kratz C Eastern Mennonite (DIII) Mike Ford 1B Princeton DJ LeMahieu 2B LSU Luke Voit 1B Missouri State Brett Gardner CF Charleston Aaron Judge RF Fresno State Mike Tauchman CF Bradley

National League playoff teams

Atlanta Braves

Peter Aiken | Getty Images

The Braves had three of Vanderbilt's eight representatives in this year's playoff field, including former first-round draft picks Dansby Swanson (No. 1, 2015) and Kyle Wright (No. 5, 2017). Swanson was selected first overall by the Diamondbacks after helping the Commodores reach consecutive CWS finals appearances. He was named CWS Most Outstanding Player for the 2014 national champions.

Adam Duvall caught fire in September, bashing 11 home runs in a single month for the NL East champs. In college, Duvall had stops at Western Kentucky, Chipola JC and Louisville. In his first season with Louisville in 2009, he had 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 65 games.

Player Position College Grant Dayton P Auburn Mark Melancon P Arizona Tommy Milone P USC A.J. Minter P Texas A&M Sean Newcomb P Hartford Darren O'Day P Florida Philip Pfeifer P Vanderbilt Chad Sobotka P South Carolina - Upstate Josh Tomlin P Texas Tech Jeremy Walker P Gardner-Webb Patrick Weigel P Houston Kyle Wright P Vanderbilt Dansby Swanson SS Vanderbilt Adam Duvall LF Louisville Nick Markakis RF Young Harris (DII)

TOP PICKS IN OMAHA: Here is every No. 1 MLB Draft pick to play in that year's CWS

Milwaukee Brewers

St. Mary's (Cal.) Athletics

Corbin Burnes had a breakout 2020 season, emerging as a Cy Young contender with a 2.11 ERA in nine starts, before straining his oblique in the last week of the regular season. The former St. Mary's Gael was a 2016 All-WCC first-teamer and pitched six complete games over his final two seasons (2015-16).

Keston Hiura was the NCAA batting champ in 2017, hitting .442 with a .567 on-base percentage for UC Irvine. His offensive prowess earned him Golden Spikes Award semifinalist honors.

Player Position College Ray Black P Pittsburgh Corbin Burnes P St. Mary's (CA) J.P. Feyereisen P Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII) Corey Knebel P Texas Eric Lauer P Kent State Josh Lindblom P Purdue Drew Rasmussen P Oregon State Brent Suter P Harvard Justin Topa P LIU Brooklyn Bobby Wahl P Ole Miss Brandon Woodruff P Mississippi State Eric Yardley P Seattle David Freitas C Hawaii Jedd Gyorko 3B West Virginia Ryon Healy 3B Oregon Keston Hiura 2B UC Irvine Mark Mathias 2B Cal Poly Jace Peterson 3B McNeese State Eric Sogard 2B Arizona State Ryan Braun LF Miami (Fla.) Corey Ray CF Louisville

St. Louis Cardinals

Florida Athletics

Six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt owns the Texas State career records with 36 home runs and 170 RBIs, doing so from 2007-09. Goldschmidt was the Southland Player of the Year and a third-team All-American as a junior.

Harrison Bader was one of seven Florida Gators in the postseason. The speedy outfielder was named to the 2015 CWS all-tournament team and is one of 11 Gators to reach 20 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 steals in his career, according to Florida Athletics.

Player Position College John Brebbia P Elon Seth Elledge P Dallas Baptist Austin Gomber P Florida Atlantic Ryan Helsley P Northeastern State (DII) Dakota Hudson P Mississippi State Miles Mikolas P Nova Southeastern (DII) Andrew Miller P North Carolina Daniel Ponce de Leon P Embry-Riddle (DII) Tyler Webb P South Carolina Kodi Whitley P Mount Olive (DII) Andrew Knizner C North Carolina State Matt Wieters C Georgia Tech Matt Carpenter 3B TCU Paul DeJong SS Illinois State Tommy Edman SS Stanford Paul Goldschmidt 1B Texas State Brad Miller 2B Clemson John Nogowski 1B Florida State Max Schrock 2B South Carolina Kolten Wong 2B Hawaii Harrison Bader CF Florida

Chicago Cubs

Stanford Athletics

Before Kris Bryant broke through as 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP, he was a three-year star at San Diego. In his 2013 junior season, Bryant crushed an NCAA-best 31 home runs and took home both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy for best player in the nation.

Nico Hoerner made the All-Pac-12 team in back-to-back seasons as part of Stanford's middle infield. Hoerner hit .345 and scored 45 runs as a junior in 2018, leading to his selection at No. 24 overall in that year's MLB Draft.

Player Position College Rex Brothers P Lipscomb Andrew Chafin P Kent State Kyle Hendricks P Dartmouth Tyson Miller P Cal Baptist Alec Mills P Tennessee-Martin James Norwood P Saint Louis Josh Osich P Oregon State Colin Rea P Indiana State Ryan Tepera P Sam Houston State Dan Winkler P UCF Kris Bryant 3B San Diego Daniel Descalso 2B UC Davis Nico Hoerner SS Stanford Jason Kipnis 2B Arizona State Patrick Wisdom 1B Saint Mary's (CA) Ian Happ CF Cincinnati Kyle Schwarber LF Indiana

Miami Marlins

Bowling Green Athletics

Jon Berti's name is prominent throughout Bowling Green's record book. He owns BGSU's single-season record for hits (93) and is tied for first in single-season triples (six — done twice), third in stolen bases (29) and tied for fifth in runs (62).

Brian Anderson, the Marlins' 2020 home run leader with 11, played for Arkansas from 2012-14 and hit .328 as a junior and .318 over his three-year career in Fayetteville.

Player Position College Richard Bleier P Florida Gulf Coast Brad Boxberger P USC Jeff Brigham P Washington Daniel Castano P Baylor Robert Dugger P Texas Tech Brandon Kintzler P Dixie State (DII) Brandon Leibrandt P Florida State Brian Moran P North Carolina Mike Morin P North Carolina Josh A. Smith P Lipscomb Ryne Stanek P Arkansas Drew Steckenrider P Tennessee Pat Venditte P Creighton Alex Vesia P Cal State East Bay (DII) Nick Vincent P Long Beach State Chad Wallach P Cal State Fullerton Brian Anderson 3B Arkansas Jon Berti 3B Bowling Green Garrett Cooper 1B Auburn Logan Forsythe 2B Arkansas Matt Joyce LF Florida Southern (DII)

San Diego Padres

Ole Miss Athletics

Southpaw reliever Drew Pomeranz was the SEC Pitcher of the Year and a Golden Spikes Award finalist in 2010 for Mississippi. Pomeranz ended his Ole Miss career with 21 wins, including a memorable complete-game victory over Western Kentucky to send the Rebels to the 2009 Super Regionals.

NL Rookie of the Year candidate Jake Cronenworth was a two-way star for Michigan (2013-15), leaving the Wolverines tied for 13th in career hits and second in saves in school history.

Player Position College Austin Adams P South Florida Dan Altavilla P Mercyhurst (DII) David Bednar P Lafayette Pierce Johnson P Missouri State Joey Lucchesi P Southeast Missouri State Emilio Pagán P Belmont Abbey (DII) Drew Pomeranz P Ole Miss Garrett Richards P Oklahoma Craig Stammen P Dayton Taylor Williams P Kent State Trey Wingenter P Auburn Jason Castro C Stanford Austin Nola C LSU Jake Cronenworth SS Michigan Greg Garcia 2B Hawaii Mitch Moreland 1B Mississippi State Greg Allen LF San Diego State

Cincinnati Reds

Cal State Fullerton Athletics

Trevor Bauer could add a 2020 Cy Young Award to his list of accolades, which already includes a 2011 Golden Spikes Award. He won the latter after a junior year at UCLA where he finished 13-2 with a 1.25 ERA, 10 complete games and a nation-best 203 strikeouts.

Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen was one of eight former Cal State Fullerton Titans in the playoffs, tied with Vanderbilt for most representatives. Lorenzen was a 2013 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and first-team All-American according to four different outlets. He served as CSU Fullerton's starting center fielder and closer, finishing with 11 career home runs and 35 saves. He's carried that two-way ability into the Majors, as he has seven home runs through his first six big-league seasons.

Player Position College Trevor Bauer P UCLA Matt Bowman P Princeton José De León P Southern Anthony DeSclafani P Florida Amir Garrett P St. John's (NY) Sonny Gray P Vanderbilt Ryan Hendrix P Texas A&M Joel Kuhnel P Texas-Arlington Michael Lorenzen P Cal State Fullerton Wade Miley P Southeastern Louisiana Tyler Thornburg P Charleston Southern Curt Casali C Vanderbilt Alex Blandino 2B Stanford Kyle Farmer 2B Georgia Travis Jankowski RF Stony Brook Mark Payton LF Texas Nick Senzel CF Tennessee

