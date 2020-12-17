College baseball's top 100 draft prospects for 2021, ranked by d1baseball.com

The following article first appeared on d1baseball.com. For more like it, you can use coupon code NCAA2021 to get a 20% discount for an annual subscription to DIBaseball.com or D1softball.com.

We’ve had numerous changes to the Top 100 since our last ranking in August. However, the top two spots remain set in stone with Commodores. Kumar Rocker continues as our leader, followed by his Vanderbilt teammate Jack Leiter. Rocker has been a pillar of consistency since his arrival to the Music City. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds with a mid-90s heater, a nasty breaking ball and the 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player Award, he offers stuff, durability and high-level performance.

With the cancellation of the 2020 college season after four weeks, reduced summer ball opportunities and COVID-19 shutdowns limiting looks at prospects across the country for the past nine months, expect even more fluidity among the Top 100 throughout the spring season. For now, the 2021 draft looks loaded with prep position players, college pitching and a stock of quality college catchers ranging from the booming bat of No. 6 ranked Adrian Del Castillo (Miami) to the well-balanced tools of No. 39 Connor Pavolony (Tennessee) and the defense-first skills of No. 42 Noah Cardenas (UCLA).

Similar to every year, expect college bats to fly off the board early, especially with what looks to be a thin crop of infielders and a plethora of quality pitchers, making it much easier to select a similar talent arm a round or so later. Pitchers occupy six of the Top 10 and 64 of the 100 spots overall. Teams who want to get a quality bat will need to do so early, following trends of past drafts (2018-2020) when college bats selected in the Top 3 rounds have outnumbered arms 109 to 92.

The SEC continues to roll along as the conference leader in our prospect rankings with 28 of the Top 100, followed by the ACC (19), Big 12 (11), Big Ten (9) and Pac-12 (8). Junior Colleges contribute four to the Top 100, while a lone prospect from the D3 ranks, lefthanded pitcher Mo Hanley (Adrian College, Mich.), occupies the No. 37 spot.

Louisville leads all schools with five prospects in the Top 100, including No. 8 Henry Davis, No. 11 Alex Binelas, No. 18 Levi Usher, No. 35 Glenn Albanese and No. 96 Michael Kirian. Florida, Mississippi State, UCLA and Vanderbilt all rank second with four prospects, followed by Boston College, NC State, South Carolina and Texas with three apiece.

Check out the rest of the Top 100 below!

The prospect rankings are put together by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mike Rooney.