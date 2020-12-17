HOOPS:

LIVE SCORES

Keep up with a busy Friday night of men's basketball

Women's scoreboard

👀 19 unreal stats from Kansas' 30 conference opener wins in 30 years
baseball-d1 flag

d1baseball.com staff | December 17, 2020

College baseball's top 100 draft prospects for 2021, ranked by d1baseball.com

Every Kumar Rocker strikeout in the 2019 NCAA tournament and CWS

The following article first appeared on d1baseball.com. For more like it, you can use coupon code NCAA2021 to get a 20% discount for an annual subscription to DIBaseball.com or D1softball.com.

We’ve had numerous changes to the Top 100 since our last ranking in August. However, the top two spots remain set in stone with Commodores. Kumar Rocker continues as our leader, followed by his Vanderbilt teammate Jack Leiter. Rocker has been a pillar of consistency since his arrival to the Music City. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds with a mid-90s heater, a nasty breaking ball and the 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player Award, he offers stuff, durability and high-level performance.

With the cancellation of the 2020 college season after four weeks, reduced summer ball opportunities and COVID-19 shutdowns limiting looks at prospects across the country for the past nine months, expect even more fluidity among the Top 100 throughout the spring season. For now, the 2021 draft looks loaded with prep position players, college pitching and a stock of quality college catchers ranging from the booming bat of No. 6 ranked Adrian Del Castillo (Miami) to the well-balanced tools of No. 39 Connor Pavolony (Tennessee) and the defense-first skills of No. 42 Noah Cardenas (UCLA).

Similar to every year, expect college bats to fly off the board early, especially with what looks to be a thin crop of infielders and a plethora of quality pitchers, making it much easier to select a similar talent arm a round or so later. Pitchers occupy six of the Top 10 and 64 of the 100 spots overall. Teams who want to get a quality bat will need to do so early, following trends of past drafts (2018-2020) when college bats selected in the Top 3 rounds have outnumbered arms 109 to 92.

The SEC continues to roll along as the conference leader in our prospect rankings with 28 of the Top 100, followed by the ACC (19), Big 12 (11), Big Ten (9) and Pac-12 (8). Junior Colleges contribute four to the Top 100, while a lone prospect from the D3 ranks, lefthanded pitcher Mo Hanley (Adrian College, Mich.), occupies the No. 37 spot.

Louisville leads all schools with five prospects in the Top 100, including No. 8 Henry Davis, No. 11 Alex Binelas, No. 18 Levi Usher, No. 35 Glenn Albanese and No. 96 Michael Kirian. Florida, Mississippi State, UCLA and Vanderbilt all rank second with four prospects, followed by Boston College, NC State, South Carolina and Texas with three apiece.

Check out the rest of the Top 100 below!

The prospect rankings are put together by David Seifert, Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mike Rooney.

D1baseball.com top 100 Draft Prospects for 2021
RANK PLAYER POSITION H/P COLLEGE CONFERENCE
1 Kumar Rocker RHP P Vanderbilt SEC
2 Jack Leiter* RHP P Vanderbilt SEC
3 Ty Madden RHP P Texas Big 12
4 Jaden Hill RHP P LSU SEC
5 Matt McLain SS H UCLA Pac-12
6 Adrian Del Castillo C H Miami ACC
7 Jud Fabian OF H Florida SEC
8 Henry Davis C H Louisville ACC
9 Richard Fitts RHP P Auburn SEC
10 Jordan Wicks LHP P Kansas State Big 12
11 Alex Binelas 3B H Louisville ACC
12 Tommy Mace RHP P Florida SEC
13 Jose Torres* SS H NC State ACC
14 Colton Cowser OF H Sam Houston State Southland
15 Jonathan Cannon* RHP P Georgia SEC
16 Steven Hajjar LHP P Michigan Big Ten
17 Ethan Wilson OF H South Alabama Sun Belt
18 Levi Usher OF H Louisville ACC
19 Christian Franklin OF H Arkansas SEC
20 Will Bednar* RHP P Mississippi State SEC
21 Pete Hansen* LHP P Texas Big 12
22 Gunnar Hoglund RHP P Ole Miss SEC
23 Sal Frelick OF H Boston College ACC
24 Max Ferguson 2B H Tennessee SEC
25 Cody Morissette 2B H Boston College ACC
26 Christian MacLeod LHP P Mississippi State SEC
27 Isaiah Thomas OF H Vanderbilt SEC
28 Eric Cerantola RHP P Mississippi State SEC
29 Mason Pelio RHP P Boston College ACC
30 John Rhodes* OF H Kentucky SEC
31 Zack Gelof 3B H Virginia ACC
32 Joe Rock LHP P Ohio MAC
33 Austin Krob LHP P TCU Big 12
34 Bryce Miller RHP P Texas A&M SEC
35 Glenn Albanese RHP P Louisville ACC
36 Kevin Abel RHP P Oregon State Pac-12
37 Mo Hanley LHP P Adrian College (Mich.) D3
38 Robby Martin OF H Florida State ACC
39 Connor Pavolony C H Tennessee SEC
40 Ryan Cusick RHP P Wake Forest ACC
41 Jack Leftwich RHP P Florida SEC
42 Noah Cardenas C H UCLA Pac-12
43 Hunter Goodman C H Memphis American
44 Christian McGowan RHP P Eastern Oklahoma St JC
45 Evan Shawver LHP P Cincinnati American
46 Ryan Webb LHP P Georgia SEC
47 Josh Swales RHP P Southern Nevada JC
48 Luca Tresh C H NC State ACC
49 Kamren James* SS H Mississippi State SEC
50 Hayden Jones C H Illinois State MVC
51 Hugh Fisher LHP P Vanderbilt SEC
52 McCade Brown RHP P Indiana Big Ten
53 Jake Smith RHP P Miami ACC
54 Kris Bow RHP P Southern Nevada JC
55 Andrew Abbott LHP P Virginia ACC
56 Parker Chavers OF H Coastal Carolina Sun Belt
57 Alfredo Ruiz LHP P Long Beach State Big West
58 Bryce McGowan RHP P Charlotte C-USA
59 Ethan Murray SS H Duke ACC
60 Pat Winkel C H Connecticut Big East
61 Mason Black RHP P Lehigh Patriot
62 Jacob Misiorowski RHP P Crowder College JC
63 Sam Bachman RHP P Miami (OH) MAC
64 Thomas Farr RHP P South Carolina SEC
65 Dom Hamel RHP P Dallas Baptist MVC
66 Cade Povich LHP P Nebraska Big Ten
67 Ryan Holgate OF H Arizona Pac-12
68 Brannon Jordan RHP P South Carolina SEC
69 Luke Albright RHP P Kent State MAC
70 Seth Lonsway LHP P Ohio State Big Ten
71 Ben Casparius RHP P Connecticut Big East
72 Micah Dallas RHP P Texas Tech Big 12
73 Nick Nastrini RHP P UCLA Pac-12
74 Johnny Ray RHP P TCU Big 12
75 Sean Burke RHP P Maryland Big Ten
76 Ryan Bergert RHP P West Virginia Big 12
77 Jesse Bergin RHP P UCLA Pac-12
78 Julian Bosnic LHP P South Carolina SEC
79 Troy Melton RHP P San Diego State MWC
80 Christian Lothes LHP P Charlotte C-USA
81 Nathan Hickey* C H Florida SEC
82 Denzel Clark OF H CSUN Big West
83 Carson Seymour RHP P Kansas State Big 12
84 JP Massey RHP P Minnesota Big Ten
85 TJ Brock RHP P Ohio State Big Ten
86 Jalen Battles SS H Arkansas SEC
87 Tyler McDonough 2B/OF H NC State ACC
88 Ryan Wrobleski C H Dallas Baptist MVC
89 Maxwell Costes 1B H Maryland Big Ten
90 Chase Silseth RHP P Arizona Pac-12
91 Doug Nikhazy LHP P Ole Miss SEC
92 Spencer Schwellenbach RHP/SS P Nebraska Big Ten
93 Michael McGreevy RHP P UC Santa Barbara Big West
94 Grant Holman RHP P California Pac-12
95 Brant Hurter LHP P Georgia Tech ACC
96 Michael Kirian LHP P Louisville ACC
97 Oraj Anu OF H Kentucky SEC
98 Wyatt Young SS H Pepperdine WCC
99 Eric Kennedy OF H Texas Big 12
100 Wyatt Olds RHP P Oklahoma Big 12
* denotes 2021 draft-eligible by age

Stanford's Justin Moore creates vivid photorealistic drawings in his spare time

Justin Moore plays baseball at Stanford University and also draws photorealistic portraits of sports icons.
READ MORE

The 53 MLB MVP winners who played college baseball

Here are 53 Major League Baseball MVP Award winners who once played college baseball for current NCAA institutions.
READ MORE

The 57 Cy Young Award winners who played college baseball

With the presentation of the 2020 Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Nov. 11, we've accumulated a list of 57 MLB Cy Young Award winners who played college baseball. One Cy Young standout from each decade will be featured and include a brief summary of their college career.
READ MORE
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 19-30, 2021
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners