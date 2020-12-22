Vanderbilt's Rocker, Leiter headline Collegiate Baseball's 2021 preseason All-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 2021 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans, powered by Diamond Sports, feature a remarkable mix of talented NCAA Division I baseball players across the USA.



The first team All-Americans include Collegiate Baseball’s projected 2021 National Player Of The Year in RHP Kumar Rocker of Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder could easily be the first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft next June.

Last season, he posted a 2-1 record, 1.80 ERA and struck out 28 batters in only 15 innings before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.



The year prior, Rocker struck out 114 batters with 21 walks over 22 games as a freshman. During a regional game against Duke, he struck out 19 batters and tossed Vanderbilt’s first no-hitter since 1971.



Florida, ranked No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 Pre-Season poll, leads all schools with six pre-season All-Americans.

The Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans for 2021 include:

First team

RHP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

RHP Tommy Mace, Florida

RHP Jaden Hill, LSU

RHP Zach Pettway, UCLA

RHP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

LHP Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RP Haylen Green, TCU

C Adrian Del Castillo, Miami (Fla.)

1B Bobby Seymour, Wake Forest

2B Brooks Carlson, Samford

3B Zack Gelof, Virginia

SS Matt McLain, UCLA

OF Jud Fabian, Florida

OF Grant Richardson, Indiana

OF Parker Chavers, Coastal Carolina

DH Kenyon Yovan, Oregon

UT Davis Sharp, Clemson

Second team

RHP Mason Erla, Michigan State

LHP Micah Dallas, Texas Tech

RHP Christian MacLeod, Mississippi State

LHP Zachary Torra, U.C. Santa Barbara

RHP Braden Olthoff, Tulane

LHP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi

RHP Ty Madden, Texas

LHP Seth Lonsway, Ohio State

RHP Pete Hansen, Texas

LHP Steve Hajjar, Michigan

RHP Trenton Denholm, U.C. Irvine

RHP Ryan Cusick, Wake Forest

RHP Jack Leftwich, Florida

RHP Sam Bachman, Miami (Ohio)

RHP Walker Powell, Southern Mississippi

RP Ben Specht, Florida

RP Devin Fontenot, LSU

C Hunter Goodman, Memphis

C Caleb Bartolero, Troy

C Henry Davis, Louisville

1B Alex Toral, Miami (Fla.)

1B Brandt Belk, Missouri

2B Austin Shultz, Kentucky

2B Daniel Harris, Eastern Kentucky

2B Zack Raabe, Minnesota

3B Cody Morissette, Boston College

3B Alex Binelas, Louisville

SS Blayne Jones, Dallas Baptist

SS Drew Swift, Arizona State

OF Brendyn Stillman, St. Bonaventure

OF Chris Newell, Virginia

OF Jacob Young, Florida

UT Ben Wanger, Miami (Fla.)

Third team

LHP Hunter Barco, Florida

RHP Kevin Abel, Oregon State

RHP Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

LHP Jordan Wicks, Kansas State

RHP Tanner Bibee, Cal State Fullerton

RHP Boyd Vander Kooi, Arizona State

LHP Sam Strickland, Samford

RHP Gunnar Hoglund, Mississippi

RP Derrick Cherry, Houston

RP Andrew Abbott, Virginia

RP Michael Kirian, Louisville

C Luca Tresh, NC State

C Zach Presno, Fresno State

C Jackson Campbell, Belmont

C Sam Praytor, Alabama

C Shane McGuire, San Diego

1B Maxwell Costes, Maryland

1B Wes Clarke, South Carolina

1B Kyle Manzardo, Washington State

2B Luis DeLeon, N.C. Central

2B Juan Colato, Grand Canyon

2B Jordan Cozart, Murray State

3B Rankin Wooley, Auburn

SS Ryan Bliss, Auburn

SS Cal Conley, Texas Tech

OF Dylan Neuse, Texas Tech

OF Parker Bates, Louisiana Tech

OF Levi Usher, Louisville

OF John Rhodes, Kentucky

OF Dan Bolt, Bradley

OF Jason Hinchman, Tennessee Tech