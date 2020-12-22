Vanderbilt's Rocker, Leiter headline Collegiate Baseball's 2021 preseason All-Americans

TUCSON, Ariz. — The 2021 Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans, powered by Diamond Sports, feature a remarkable mix of talented NCAA Division I baseball players across the USA.
The first team All-Americans include Collegiate Baseball’s projected 2021 National Player Of The Year in RHP Kumar Rocker of Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder could easily be the first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft next June.
Last season, he posted a 2-1 record, 1.80 ERA and struck out 28 batters in only 15 innings before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play.
The year prior, Rocker struck out 114 batters with 21 walks over 22 games as a freshman. During a regional game against Duke, he struck out 19 batters and tossed Vanderbilt’s first no-hitter since 1971.
Florida, ranked No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 Pre-Season poll, leads all schools with six pre-season All-Americans.
The Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season All-Americans for 2021 include:
First team
RHP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
RHP Tommy Mace, Florida
RHP Jaden Hill, LSU
RHP Zach Pettway, UCLA
RHP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
LHP Connor Prielipp, Alabama
RP Haylen Green, TCU
C Adrian Del Castillo, Miami (Fla.)
1B Bobby Seymour, Wake Forest
2B Brooks Carlson, Samford
3B Zack Gelof, Virginia
SS Matt McLain, UCLA
OF Jud Fabian, Florida
OF Grant Richardson, Indiana
OF Parker Chavers, Coastal Carolina
DH Kenyon Yovan, Oregon
UT Davis Sharp, Clemson
Second team
RHP Mason Erla, Michigan State
LHP Micah Dallas, Texas Tech
RHP Christian MacLeod, Mississippi State
LHP Zachary Torra, U.C. Santa Barbara
RHP Braden Olthoff, Tulane
LHP Doug Nikhazy, Mississippi
RHP Ty Madden, Texas
LHP Seth Lonsway, Ohio State
RHP Pete Hansen, Texas
LHP Steve Hajjar, Michigan
RHP Trenton Denholm, U.C. Irvine
RHP Ryan Cusick, Wake Forest
RHP Jack Leftwich, Florida
RHP Sam Bachman, Miami (Ohio)
RHP Walker Powell, Southern Mississippi
RP Ben Specht, Florida
RP Devin Fontenot, LSU
C Hunter Goodman, Memphis
C Caleb Bartolero, Troy
C Henry Davis, Louisville
1B Alex Toral, Miami (Fla.)
1B Brandt Belk, Missouri
2B Austin Shultz, Kentucky
2B Daniel Harris, Eastern Kentucky
2B Zack Raabe, Minnesota
3B Cody Morissette, Boston College
3B Alex Binelas, Louisville
SS Blayne Jones, Dallas Baptist
SS Drew Swift, Arizona State
OF Brendyn Stillman, St. Bonaventure
OF Chris Newell, Virginia
OF Jacob Young, Florida
UT Ben Wanger, Miami (Fla.)
Third team
LHP Hunter Barco, Florida
RHP Kevin Abel, Oregon State
RHP Jonathan Cannon, Georgia
LHP Jordan Wicks, Kansas State
RHP Tanner Bibee, Cal State Fullerton
RHP Boyd Vander Kooi, Arizona State
LHP Sam Strickland, Samford
RHP Gunnar Hoglund, Mississippi
RP Derrick Cherry, Houston
RP Andrew Abbott, Virginia
RP Michael Kirian, Louisville
C Luca Tresh, NC State
C Zach Presno, Fresno State
C Jackson Campbell, Belmont
C Sam Praytor, Alabama
C Shane McGuire, San Diego
1B Maxwell Costes, Maryland
1B Wes Clarke, South Carolina
1B Kyle Manzardo, Washington State
2B Luis DeLeon, N.C. Central
2B Juan Colato, Grand Canyon
2B Jordan Cozart, Murray State
3B Rankin Wooley, Auburn
SS Ryan Bliss, Auburn
SS Cal Conley, Texas Tech
OF Dylan Neuse, Texas Tech
OF Parker Bates, Louisiana Tech
OF Levi Usher, Louisville
OF John Rhodes, Kentucky
OF Dan Bolt, Bradley
OF Jason Hinchman, Tennessee Tech