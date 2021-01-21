2022 Division I men's College World Series format change announced

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced today the change of the format for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Men’s College World Series (MCWS).

Beginning next year, the Men’s College World Series will revert to the format that was used from 2003-2007 with competition beginning on Friday, June 17 and with the best-of-three finals starting Saturday, June 25 the next weekend. Since 2008, the MCWS has started on Saturday and the finals beginning the following Monday, with a chance of no games being played over the second weekend.

“The committee evaluated the pros and cons of the start and finish dates with the current format, and we all decided that having games on the second weekend and one less day of competition provides a better experience for student-athletes and spectators,” said Jeff Altier, chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee and Director of Athletics at Stetson University. “Starting the finals on a Saturday allows MCWS fans to see more championship series action on the weekend, and playing games on back-to-back weekends, also benefits the City of Omaha, and shortens the stay of participating teams. The committee really believes this will be a win-win situation for all parties.”

NCAA longtime local organizing committee and partner, the College World Series of Omaha, Inc., chimed in with a positive review of the change.

“We’re excited about the opportunity this format offers for both the fans and the participating teams,” said College World Series of Omaha, Inc., Chairman Jack Diesing, Jr. “This format offers fans not able to travel during the week, the alternative of picking between two weekends to experience the College World Series — ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’ It also creates an even better championship environment for the teams. The Omaha metropolitan area’s business community, hotels, restaurants and attractions will have a guaranteed second weekend to showcase all we have to offer to the Men’s College World Series teams and to college baseball fans from across the country.”

The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA), who is responsible for the operation of TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, echoed the sentiments of all parties in regard to playing baseball on consecutive weekends.

“MECA shares the NCAA’s commitment to providing the best possible experience for both student-athletes and fans; for that reason, we support the decision to modify the scheduling format for the 2022 Men’s College World Series,” said Roger Dixon, President & CEO of MECA. “Operations at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha will remain seamless during this change and MECA’s event staff will welcome the opportunity to host even larger weekend crowds, eager to enjoy the pinnacle of college baseball.”

The upcoming Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Follow the 2021 Division I Baseball season at https://www.ncaa.com/sports/baseball/d1.